Fostoria senior Avondre Reed and Hopewell-Loudon senior Jordyn Jury earned all-Ohio recognition as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its Division III and IV all-Ohio teams on Monday.

Reed was a special mention selection in Division III after averaging 20.1 points per game. Jury earned third-team honors in Division IV after averaging 16.4 points per contest.

The Division I and II all-Ohio teams will be announced today, with the Ohio Mr. Basketball selection coming Wednesday.

Division III

First Team

Grant Whisman, Madison, 6-7, sr., 25.7; Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep, 6-0, sr., 28.4; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, so., 15.3; Luke Powell, Barnesville, 6-3, sr., 33.0; Vaughn Dorsey, Waterloo, 6-7, sr., 18.9; Drew Clark, Springfield, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Luke Howes, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 24.4; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, sr., 21.0; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 23.1.

Player of the Year — Christopher “CJ” Anthony, Harvest Prep.

Coach of the Year — Troy Dolick, West Lafayette Ridgewood.

Second Team

Skyler Schmidt, Clermont Northeastern, 6-7, jr., 24.6; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5-11, sr., 15.1; Sean Ealy, Clark Montessori, 5-10, sr., 25.0; Carter Jones, Centerburg, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Chase Hammond, Oak Hill, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 31.4; Daryl Houston, Beachwood, 6-1, jr., 23.0; Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, sr., 24.2; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Ben Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 16.8.

Third Team

Cole Fischer, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5 ppg, Steve Gentry jr., Deer Park, 6-0, sr., 20.7; Ryan Sheridan, Elgin, 6-5, sr., 20.2; Trey Stoffer, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Mason Jakacki, Crestwood, 5-9, sr., 10.1; Austin Peterson, Garfield, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Chris Brooks, South Range, 6-4, sr., 21.0; Ramelle Arnold, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, jr., 21.0; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen, 6-4, sr., 19.9; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, jr., 20.7; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Terry Baldridge, Willard, 6-8, sr., 17.9; Biggz Johnson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, sr., 18.3.

Special Mention

Edward Wright II, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Zach Samsa, Kirtland, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Jonah Wilkerson, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Noah Mesaros, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Luke Merritt, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 19.2; Logan Smith, Martins Ferry, 6-5, jr., 16.3; Brady Schilling, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, sr., 12.4; Carver Myers, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Preston Crabtree, North Union, 6-2, jr., 14.1; Derrick Hardin, Worthington Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.7; Darius Parham, Ready, 6-3, jr., 18.0; Zach Geiser, 6-1, Apple Creek Waynedale, jr., 16.8; Connor Meyer, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-8, jr., 15; J.K. Kearns, Albany Alexander, 5-9, sr., 10.0; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-10, so., 15.6; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, jr., 22.4; Matthew Fraulini, Portsmouth, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Jacob Polcyn, Proctorville Fairland, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Titus Burns, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-2, sr., 12.6; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, jr., 15.3; Angelo Milini, Canton Central Catholic, 6-5, sr., 15.1; Joey Kline, Newton Falls, 6-3, jr., 15.7; Kaden Mellott, West Salem Northwestern, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Nathan Gerber, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-6, sr., 15.8; Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 16.7; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, jr., 12.3; Avondre Reed, Fostoria, 6-3, sr., 20.1; Luke Denecker, Bluffton, 6-2, sr., 17.6; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-7, jr., 20.7.

Honorable Mention

Rayvon Griffin, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, fr., Curtis Harrison, Seven Hills, 6-7, sr., Max McGowen, Mariemont, 6-3, jr., Holden Nease, West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, sr., Hakeem Griggs, North College Hill, 6-1, sr., AJ Eller, Brookville, 5-11, jr.; Cameron Harrison, National Trail, 6-0, sr. Matthew Adkins, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr.; Makiah Merritt, Belpre, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 5-9, fr., 15.0; Weston Baer, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Nick Nesser, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-7, sr., 13.5; Colby Swain, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 8.3; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-5, jr., 17.2; Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, so., 15.3; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Chance Gunther, South Point, 5-10, sr., 14.9; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-4, jr., 13.6; Cory Borders, Coal Grove, 5-10, sr., 17.5; Jayden Hesler, Seaman North Adams, 5-10, jr., 13.6; Zane Kingsolver, West Union, 6-2, sr., 19.0; Colton Vaughn, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Trent Hundley, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-4, so., 9.5; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-8, so., 14.5; Trenton Wilson, Bellaire, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Keegan Offenberger, Magnolia Sandy Valley. 6-1, sr., 13.1; Koleten Smith, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, sr., 13.0; Zane Wallace, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 12.8; Gaven Williams, Coshocton, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Sam Ray, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-5, sr., 12.0; Branson Taylor, Elyria Catholic, 6-8, sr., 16.0; Martin Lowry, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-3, sr., 16.0; Giles Harrell, Oberlin, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Charlie Simon, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, sr., 12.1; Anthony Olsen, Wickliffe, 5-11, sr., 17.8; Kyle Woods, Conneaut, 6-1, jr., 15.7; Mason McClellan, Wellington, 6-0, sr., 16.2; Abe Bayus, Warren Champion, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Mason Higgins, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-7, sr., 15.8; Michael Pelini, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, jr., 18.2; J.J. Cline, West Salem Northwestern, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, jr., 14.9; Caleb Francis, Atwater Waterloo, 6-2, sr., 14.3; Jonathan Bertovich, East Palestine, 5-10, soph., 26.3; Landen Kiser, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Evan Ohlin, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, sr., 14; Ben Draper, 5-9, Creston Norwayne, sr., 13.8; Eli Burke, Africentric, 6-0, jr., 14.1; Lincoln Cunningham, Fredericktown, 6-1, jr., 16.8; Calijaha’won Davis, Africentric, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jake Lusk, Johnstown, 6-4, jr., 14.6; Blake Miller, Northmor, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Jayse Miller, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Carter Warstler, Columbus Academy, 6-0, sr., 15.1

Division IV

First Team

Fred Shropshire, Springfield Emmanuel Christian, 6-3, sr., 17.3; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6-5, jr.,18.6; Brian Coller, Grandview Heights, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-5, jr., 19.0; Lukas Swartz, Mogadore, 6-0, sr., 25.3; Zach Rasile, McDonald, 6-1, sr., 38.3; Gbolahan Adio, Richmond Heights, 6-3, sr., 17.6; Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, sr., 20.9; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-3, sr., 19.7; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, jr., 16.8.

Player of the Year — Zach Rasile, McDonald.

Coach of the Year — Jonathan Thompson, Stewart Federal Hocking.

Second Team

Colby Cross, Cedarville, 5-11, sr., 17.2; Luke Lachey, Grandview Heights, 6-7, sr., 16.9; Elijah Meredith, Columbus Wellington, 6-5, sr., 17.8; Weston Browning, Peebles, 5-9, sr., 15.7; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, so., 19.4; Kelly Hendershot, Shadyside, 6-2, sr., 21.3; Weston Nern, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, sr., 15.4; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, so., 20.2; Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, jr., 17.9; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, so., 17.0.

Third Team

Deanza Duncan, New Miami, 5-8, jr., 21.8; Ashton Piper, Fairlawn, 6-3, jr., 19.1; Delavontae Jackson, Liberty Christian, 6-0, sr., 29.8; Mason Purvis, Millersport, 5-10, jr., 21.6; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-3, fr., 21.7 ; Johnny Browning, Malvern, 6-5, jr., 17.5; Kendal Sherman, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-9, sr., 12.7; Gavin Dobbins, Elyria Open Door, 6-3, jr., 22.6; Jordyn Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, sr., 16.4; Quinn Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-4, sr., 26.3.

Special Mention

Brandon Charles, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-6, sr., 13.4; Jamarr Talbert, jr., Richmond Heights, 6-3, jr., 12.2; John Tropf, Newbury, 6-0, jr., 15.5; Teddy DeMarco, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, so., 19.7; Logan Woods, Cincinnati Christian, 6-3, so., 15.7, Jayden Priddy-Powell, Botkins, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Bert Jones, Windham, 6-4, so., 19.6; Cam Grodhaus, Southern, 6-2, sr., 21.0; Matt Church, Bristol, 6-5, sr., 18.5; Gabe Lanzer, Sebring, 6-3, sr., 16.1; Jake Portolese, McDonald, 6-4, jr., 18.0; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-3, soph., 17.1; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-2, fr., 15.7; Isaac Troyer, Central Christian, sr., 18.4; Weston Melick, East Knox, 6-0, jr., 14.6; Bryson Vogel, Fisher Catholic, 6-4, sr., 14.1; Colby Bartley, Corning Miller, 5-8, sr., 21.7; Bryson Simmons, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-2, sr., 20.3; Hunter Ruckel, Peebles, 6-2, sr., 18.5; Caden Miller, Crooksville, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Gage Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, sr., 21.0; Tanner Voiers, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, jr., 14.5; Bradley Russell, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-5, sr., 13.8; Zach Roach, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 16.9; Jack Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-3, sr., 19.7; Logan Brookover, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-3, sr., 22.0; Derk Hutchison, Malvern, 6-0, jr., 15.5; Hayden Stone, Carey, 6-8, sr., 21.6; Jaret Vermillion, 5-9, sr., 19.9; Graeme Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-5, sr., 17.7; Carson Steyer, Old Fort, 6-3, sr., 17.0; Caleb Kinney, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, sr., 19.3; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian, 6-1, jr., 20.7; Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Landon Turnbull, Hicksville, 6-2, jr., 21.0; Kaden Ronk, Crestline, 6-0, sr., 18.7; Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 17.3; Nolan Bornhorst, New Bremen, 6-0, sr., 13.3; Nick Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, jr., 17.9; Riley Gossom, Lucas, 6-3, jr., 21.2; Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, jr., 13.5; Luke Erhart, Kalida, 6-5, jr., 14.9.

Honorable Mention

Aaron McCoy, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-3, sr., Jordan Robinette, New Miami, 5-8, jr., KJ Swain, Cincinnati Christian, 5-11, jr., Isaac Gray, Troy Christian, 6-2, sr., Mason Dapore, Russia, 5-11, sr., Nick Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 6-1, sr.; Carson Crozier, Felicity-Franklin, 6-2, sr.; Sam Haberger, Berlin Hiland, 6-2, sr., 12.0; Marcus Browning, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-0, sr.,7.5; Christian Duniver, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-10, jr., 18.6; Luca Connor, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 5-10, so., 14.0; Kyle Daugherty, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Stone Thompson, Hannibal River, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Jordan Cogswell, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-11, jr., 16.0; Donte Jackson, Ashtabula St. John, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, so., 13.0; Jevontae Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Anthony Maxie, Richmond Heights, 6-5, sr., 7.4; Chris Jarosz, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.2; Tylan Needham, Elyria Open Door, 6-1, sr., 11.8; Tyler Roscoe, Vienna Mathews, 6-3, sr., 19.9; Kyle Scheibe, Rittman, 6-6, sr., 14.4; Adam Nowak, Lake Center Christian, 6-6, sr., 13.5; Gavin Schoenemann, East Canton, 6-6, sr., 13.0; Darien Suggs, Wellsville, 5-10, sr., 18.6; Mike Wiebe, Bristolville Bristol, 6-0, sr., 11.7; Cameron Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 6-0, jr., 17.0; Logan Lendak, Kinsman Badger, 5-8, sr., 21.7; Jake Hunter, Sebring McKinley, 5-10, sr., 14.5; Dylan Bonner, Central Christian, 6-3, sr., 15.8; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, so., 13.3; Joel Headings, Shekinah Christian, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Ian Leach, Tree of Life, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Clayton Lust, Ridgedale; Chase McCartney, Berne Union, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Darius Obgurn, Patriot Prep, 6-4, jr., 16.0; Marcus Stewart, Wellington, 6-3, jr., 11.3; Hunter Smith, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-10, jr., 14.1; Brayden Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 15.7; Brayden Hammond, Crown City South Gallia, 6-3, so., 15.2; Garrett Barringer, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Ryan Payne, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-10, sr., 16.5; Hunter Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 6-2, sr., 16.6; Caden Sparks, Crooksville, 5-11, jr., 14.0; Brayden Bockway, South Webster, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay, 6-4, jr., 14.3.