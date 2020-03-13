The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon that all regional and state tournaments have been postponed due to the growing threat of the coronavirus.

This includes the regional boys basketball tournament, state girls basketball tournament, state hockey tournament and state wrestling tournament. The decision came just before Dayton Carroll and Beloit West Branch were scheduled to play in a Division II state girls basketball semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John Arena in Columbus.

“This decision, though it may appear at the last minute, is based on so many developing situations that occurred in the last, really, eight hours. As much as we want this opportunity for our kids and our schools and our communities, we have to look at the safety aspect that these mass gatherings create,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a press conference at St. John Arena. “We went into the week, as recent as last Friday, we communicated to our schools that we were planning on moving forward as normal, and that was just less than a week ago.

“And all that transpired in that time from Tuesday to Wednesday was that we had to conduct our tournaments with limited attendance. And now in this very short period of time, we now are forced to postpone indefinitely.”

Six area athletes were scheduled to compete in the OHSAA state wrestling tournament, which was to begin today.

“We are taking our advice from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), as well as the Ohio Department of Health, and everything right now points to that the spread of this has increased tremendously in mass gatherings,” Snodgrass said. “And those mass gatherings, we have many across the state right now.

“We have 630 wrestlers alone, just the participants, at our state wrestling tournament. So we really have to make the wise decision, as tough as it is, to postpone indefinitely.”

Earlier in the week, the OHSAA had announced that regional and state tournament games for basketball, wrestling and hockey would be limited to no more than four immediate family members per participating student-athlete. The decision came as Ohio seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Snodgrass said he talked to most of the girls basketball teams about the decision. The Division II and Division IV state semifinals were scheduled to take place Thursday.

“I can’t say that I know exactly their emotions; I do know what they’ve put into it,” Snodgrass said. “Do I have a feeling of those emotions? Absolutely, as does our whole staff. It’s not just the work that we put in to making these events happen; it’s the emotions that go in it. I mentioned the other day, when they put stars down on the court, that is emotional for us. We love to see it.

“One of the things I think we all know when crises situations occur, you need people to be united. I can certainly respect when people disagree, but I will tell you that having the athletic directors, having coaches in that meeting, they were 100 percent supportive, understood. Disappointed, disappointed, but understood.

“And I think that speaks volumes for our schools on the partnerships that we ask and from our coaches and administrators to know that we’re doing what’s best for kids. We’re not doing this for any other reason than what’s best for kids, communities and the nation’s health right now.”

Snodgrass added that he doesn’t want to say just yet if the winter sports tournaments will be canceled.

“We know that that’s on the table, but I also don’t want to go that forward with it yet,” he said. “But I do know that that is going to be an option.”

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made an announcement asking all of Ohio’s kindergarten through 12th-grade schools to shut down for three weeks, beginning at the conclusion of the school day Monday through Friday, April 3, due to the coronavirus threat.