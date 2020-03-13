PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Washington 3
St. Louis 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Toronto (ss) 7, Pittsburgh 5
Toronto (ss) 22, Canada Jr. 6
L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Chicago Cubs, canceled
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers (ss), canceled
Seattle (ss) at Kansas City, canceled
San Diego at Cleveland, canceled
Colorado at Milwaukee (ss), canceled
Cincinnati at Seattle (ss), canceled
Milwaukee (ss) at Arizona, canceled
Baltimore at Minnesota, canceled
FRIDAY’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, canceled
Miami at Washington, canceled
Houston at St. Louis, canceled
Detroit (ss) at Philadelphia, canceled
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, canceled
Toronto at Baltimore, canceled
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, canceled
Cleveland at Milwaukee, canceled
San Diego at Colorado (ss), canceled
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, canceled
Detroit (ss) at N.Y. Yankees, canceled
Kansas City at Texas (ss), canceled
Colorado (ss) at Cincinnati, canceled
San Francisco (ss) at L.A. Angels, canceled
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, canceled
Arizona at San Francisco (ss), canceled
Texas (ss) at Oakland, canceled
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3
Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 41 24 .631 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11
Washington 24 40 .375 16½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 40 27 .597 1½
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 43 22 .662 —
Utah 41 23 .641 1½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 29 37 .439 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 124, Detroit 106
Charlotte 109, Miami 98
New York 136, Atlanta 131, OT
Dallas 113, Denver 97
Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd
New Orleans at Sacramento, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, ppd
Boston at Milwaukee, ppd
Memphis at Portland, ppd
Brooklyn at Golden State, ppd
Houston at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, ppd
Washington at Boston, ppd
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, ppd
New York at Miami, ppd
Denver at San Antonio, ppd
New Orleans at Utah, ppd
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Dallas, ppd
Cleveland at Atlanta, ppd
Detroit at Toronto, ppd
Indiana at Philadelphia, ppd
Chicago at Miami, ppd
Golden State at Milwaukee, v
Minnesota at San Antonio, ppd
Memphis at Utah, ppd
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Portland, ppd
Charlotte at Orlando, ppd
Oklahoma City at Washington, ppd
Boston at Chicago, ppd
Brooklyn at Sacramento, ppd
Denver at L.A. Lakers, ppd
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 70 25 33 12 62 189 240
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 70 29 32 9 67 185 222
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 2, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2
Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2
Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO
Wednesday’s Results
Chicago 6, San Jose 2
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Anaheim, late
Ottawa at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
Carolina at New Jersey, ppd
Detroit at Washington, ppd
Nashville at Toronto, ppd
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, ppd
Pittsburgh at Columbus, ppd
Vegas at Minnesota, ppd
Florida at Dallas, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at Arizona, ppd
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, ppd
San Jose at St. Louis, ppd
Ottawa at Chicago, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd
Vancouver at Colorado, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, ppd
Anaheim at Los Angeles, ppd
Detroit at Tampa Bay, ppd
Chicago at Washington, ppd
Nashville at Columbus, ppd
New Jersey at Florida, ppd
Pittsburgh at Carolina, ppd
Toronto at Boston, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, ppd
San Jose at Dallas, ppd
Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd
LOCAL & AREA
Elmwood Seeks Strength Coach
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood High School is in need of a strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. CSCS certification is preferred, or working toward certification is accepted. Experience working with both male and female athletes is preferred. Those who are interested should send a resume and cover letter to Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org by March 25th.