PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto (ss) 7, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto (ss) 22, Canada Jr. 6

L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Chicago Cubs, canceled

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers (ss), canceled

Seattle (ss) at Kansas City, canceled

San Diego at Cleveland, canceled

Colorado at Milwaukee (ss), canceled

Cincinnati at Seattle (ss), canceled

Milwaukee (ss) at Arizona, canceled

Baltimore at Minnesota, canceled

FRIDAY’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, canceled

Miami at Washington, canceled

Houston at St. Louis, canceled

Detroit (ss) at Philadelphia, canceled

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, canceled

Toronto at Baltimore, canceled

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, canceled

Cleveland at Milwaukee, canceled

San Diego at Colorado (ss), canceled

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, canceled

Detroit (ss) at N.Y. Yankees, canceled

Kansas City at Texas (ss), canceled

Colorado (ss) at Cincinnati, canceled

San Francisco (ss) at L.A. Angels, canceled

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, canceled

Arizona at San Francisco (ss), canceled

Texas (ss) at Oakland, canceled

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 21 .672 3

Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 41 24 .631 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11

Washington 24 40 .375 16½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 40 27 .597 1½

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 43 22 .662 —

Utah 41 23 .641 1½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 29 37 .439 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 124, Detroit 106

Charlotte 109, Miami 98

New York 136, Atlanta 131, OT

Dallas 113, Denver 97

Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd

New Orleans at Sacramento, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, ppd

Boston at Milwaukee, ppd

Memphis at Portland, ppd

Brooklyn at Golden State, ppd

Houston at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, ppd

Washington at Boston, ppd

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, ppd

New York at Miami, ppd

Denver at San Antonio, ppd

New Orleans at Utah, ppd

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, ppd

Cleveland at Atlanta, ppd

Detroit at Toronto, ppd

Indiana at Philadelphia, ppd

Chicago at Miami, ppd

Golden State at Milwaukee, v

Minnesota at San Antonio, ppd

Memphis at Utah, ppd

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Portland, ppd

Charlotte at Orlando, ppd

Oklahoma City at Washington, ppd

Boston at Chicago, ppd

Brooklyn at Sacramento, ppd

Denver at L.A. Lakers, ppd

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 70 25 33 12 62 189 240

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191

Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 70 29 32 9 67 185 222

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2

Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO

Wednesday’s Results

Chicago 6, San Jose 2

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Anaheim, late

Ottawa at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Carolina at New Jersey, ppd

Detroit at Washington, ppd

Nashville at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, ppd

Pittsburgh at Columbus, ppd

Vegas at Minnesota, ppd

Florida at Dallas, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Vancouver at Arizona, ppd

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, ppd

San Jose at St. Louis, ppd

Ottawa at Chicago, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

Vancouver at Colorado, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, ppd

Anaheim at Los Angeles, ppd

Detroit at Tampa Bay, ppd

Chicago at Washington, ppd

Nashville at Columbus, ppd

New Jersey at Florida, ppd

Pittsburgh at Carolina, ppd

Toronto at Boston, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, ppd

San Jose at Dallas, ppd

Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd

LOCAL & AREA

Elmwood Seeks Strength Coach

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood High School is in need of a strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. CSCS certification is preferred, or working toward certification is accepted. Experience working with both male and female athletes is preferred. Those who are interested should send a resume and cover letter to Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org by March 25th.

