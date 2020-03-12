PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s State Semifinals
Division II
Dayton Carroll (23-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (24-3), 1
Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3) vs. Napoleon (27-0), 3
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division IV
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-5) vs. Fort Loramie (26-0), 6
Beverly Fort Frye (26-2) vs. Minster (22-5), 8
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 2
Friday’s State Semifinals
Division III
Elyria Catholic (26-1 vs. Berlin Hiland (27-1), 1
Columbus Africentric (21-4) vs. Anna (22-6), 3
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 5:15
Division I
Newark (26-2) vs. Canton GlenOak (20-7), 6
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (28-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame (24-3), 8
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 8:30
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 1
AT TOLEDO/AKRON
Lakewood St. Edward 76, Lorain 55
Lima Senior 50, Toledo Start 48
REGIONAL FINAL: Lakewood St. Edward (25-1) vs. Lima Senior (23-3), Saturday, 2, at University of Toledo
REGION 2
AT CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Shaker Heights 83, Canton McKinley 71
Mentor 76, Medina 72, 2 OT
REGIONAL FINAL: Shaker Heights (21-5) vs. Medina (20-6), Saturday, 2
REGION 3
AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY
Hillard Bradley 59, Columbus Walnut Ridge 32
REGIONAL FINAL: Hilliard Bradley (25-2) vs. Thomas Worthington (21-5)-Westerville Central (18-7) winner, Saturday, 2
REGION 4
AT XAVIER UNIVERSITY
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 54, Centerville 42
Liberty Township Lakota East 44, Cincinnati La Salle 35
REGIONAL FINAL: Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (24-1) vs. Liberty Township Lakota East (24-2), Saturday, 7:30
Division III
REGION 9
AT CANTON FIELDHOUSE
Warrensville Heights 57, Creston Norwayne 50
Atwater Waterloo72, Leavittsburg 47
REGIONAL FINAL: Warrensville Heights (15-12) vs. Atwater Waterloo (24-2), Saturday, 7
REGION 10
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Evergreen 64, Johnstown-Monroe 54
Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Colonel Crawford 34
REGIONAL FINAL: Evergreen (25-1) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (25-1), Saturday, 7
REGION 11
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46
Proctorville Fairland 68, West Lafayette Ridgewood 58
REGIONAL FINAL: Canal Winchester (23-3) vs. Proctorville Fairland (24-2), Saturday, 7
REGION 12
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Cincinnati Deer Park 57, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 56, OT
Dayton Stivers 71, Anna 63
REGIONAL FINAL: Cincinnati Deer Park (24-1) vs. Dayton Stivers (15-8), Saturday, 5
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 3
AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY
Thomas Worthington (21-5) vs. Westerville Central (18-7), 7
REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4)-Hilliard Bradley (24-2) winner, Saturday, 2
Division II
REGION 5
AT CANTON
Youngstown Chaney (19-6) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4), 6:15
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-3) vs. Wooster Triway (21-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon
REGION 6
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Upper Sandusky (24-1) vs. Lima Shawnee (25-0), 6:15
Toledo Rogers (22-3) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (20-5), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2
REGION 7
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
New Philadelphia (18-7) vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-6), 6:15
Circleville Logan Elm (20-7) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 3
REGION 8
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Columbus Beechcroft (18-6) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (22-4), 6:15
Trotwood-Madison (24-2) vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall (18-8), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1
Friday’s Regional Finals
Division IV
REGION 13
AT CANTON
Richmond Heights (22-4) vs. Lucas (26-1), 7
REGION 14
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Columbus Grove (26-0) vs. Parkway (19-7), 7
REGION 15
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Berlin Hiland (23-4) vs. Grandview Heights (23-5), 7
REGION 16
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Columbus Wellington (18-9) vs. Jackson Center (22-5), 7
PREP HOCKEY
State Tournament
Saturday’s Semifinals
At NATIONWIDE ARENA
Toledo St. Francis vs. New Albany, 9 a.m.
Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Gilmour Academy, noon
Sunday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Houston (ss) 4
Boston 3, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 1
Atlanta (ss) 3, Houston (ss) 0
Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3
Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City (ss) 4, Oakland 2
Arizona 10, Cincinnati (ss) 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City (ss) 2
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati (ss) 5, Colorado 5
Baltimore 6, Atlanta (ss) 3
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Washington 6, Houston 2
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 2
Toronto 14, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 6, Texas 4
Kansas City at Cleveland, cancelled
Oakland at L.A. Angels, cancelled
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, cancelled
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late
Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., late
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Canada Jr. vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
FRIDAY’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3
Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 41 24 .631 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11
Washington 24 40 .375 16½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 40 27 .597 1½
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 43 22 .662 —
Utah 41 23 .641 1½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 29 37 .439 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 114, Indiana 111
Washington 122, New York 115
Houston 117, Minnesota 111
Chicago 108, Cleveland 103
San Antonio 119, Dallas 109
Orlando 120, Memphis 115
Portland 121, Phoenix 105
L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107
Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 124, Detroit 106
Charlotte 109, Miami 98
New York 136, Atlanta 131, OT
Dallas 113, Denver 97
Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd
New Orleans at Sacramento, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, ppd
Boston at Milwaukee, ppd
Memphis at Portland, ppd
Brooklyn at Golden State, ppd
Houston at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, ppd
Washington at Boston, ppd
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, ppd
New York at Miami, ppd
Denver at San Antonio, ppd
New Orleans at Utah, ppd
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Dallas, ppd
Cleveland at Atlanta, ppd
Detroit at Toronto, ppd
Indiana at Philadelphia, ppd
Chicago at Miami, ppd
Golden State at Milwaukee, ppd
Minnesota at San Antonio, ppd
Memphis at Utah, ppd
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, ppd
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 70 25 33 12 62 189 240
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 70 29 32 9 67 185 222
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 2, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2
Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2
Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO
Wednesday’s Results
Chicago 6, San Jose 2
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Anaheim, late
Ottawa at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 7
Carolina at New Jersey, 7
Detroit at Washington, 7
Nashville at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Vegas at Minnesota, 8
Florida at Dallas, 8:30
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9
Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 7
San Jose at St. Louis, 8
Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9
Vancouver at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4
Chicago at Washington, 7
Nashville at Columbus, 7
New Jersey at Florida, 7
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7
Toronto at Boston, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9
San Jose at Dallas, 9
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
Atlantic Coast Conference
Second Round
Clemson 69, Miami 64
NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58
Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round
George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Fordham 72, George Washington 52
Big Sky Conference
First Round
Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54
Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69
Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57
Pacific-12 Conference
First Round
Oregon State 71, Utah 69
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
Colonial Athletic Association
First Round
UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55
Elon 71, Hofstra 51
Conference USA
At Ford Center at the Star
Frisco, Texas
First Round
Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT
Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63
UTEP 95, FAU 67
Charlotte 71, North Texas 67
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Rider 79, Niagara 74
Marist 68, Monmouth 44
Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals
Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69
Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75
E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55
Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45
Western Athletic Conference
First Round
UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52
New Mexico St. 73, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor lrague camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Travis Banwart, INF/LHP Clint Freeman. Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Luca Navigato. Traded OF Jarius Richards to Windy City ThunderBolts.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed 3B T.J. Ward.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Alejandro Chacin.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Aaron Ford.
Basketball
NBA G League
CAPITOL CITY GO-GO — Added F Jordan Bell off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies. Waived F Stephan Jankovic.
Football
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).
PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).
AHL
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Tory Dello to an amateur tryout.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F James Anderson and F Michael Gillespie to contracts.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.
United Soccer League Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP DISCIPLINE — Suspended Real Monarchs SLC D Noah Powder one game.
