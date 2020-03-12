PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s State Semifinals

Division II

Dayton Carroll (23-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (24-3), 1

Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3) vs. Napoleon (27-0), 3

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-5) vs. Fort Loramie (26-0), 6

Beverly Fort Frye (26-2) vs. Minster (22-5), 8

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 2

Friday’s State Semifinals

Division III

Elyria Catholic (26-1 vs. Berlin Hiland (27-1), 1

Columbus Africentric (21-4) vs. Anna (22-6), 3

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 5:15

Division I

Newark (26-2) vs. Canton GlenOak (20-7), 6

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (28-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame (24-3), 8

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 8:30

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 1

AT TOLEDO/AKRON

Lakewood St. Edward 76, Lorain 55

Lima Senior 50, Toledo Start 48

REGIONAL FINAL: Lakewood St. Edward (25-1) vs. Lima Senior (23-3), Saturday, 2, at University of Toledo

REGION 2

AT CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY

Shaker Heights 83, Canton McKinley 71

Mentor 76, Medina 72, 2 OT

REGIONAL FINAL: Shaker Heights (21-5) vs. Medina (20-6), Saturday, 2

REGION 3

AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY

Hillard Bradley 59, Columbus Walnut Ridge 32

REGIONAL FINAL: Hilliard Bradley (25-2) vs. Thomas Worthington (21-5)-Westerville Central (18-7) winner, Saturday, 2

REGION 4

AT XAVIER UNIVERSITY

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 54, Centerville 42

Liberty Township Lakota East 44, Cincinnati La Salle 35

REGIONAL FINAL: Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (24-1) vs. Liberty Township Lakota East (24-2), Saturday, 7:30

Division III

REGION 9

AT CANTON FIELDHOUSE

Warrensville Heights 57, Creston Norwayne 50

Atwater Waterloo72, Leavittsburg 47

REGIONAL FINAL: Warrensville Heights (15-12) vs. Atwater Waterloo (24-2), Saturday, 7

REGION 10

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Evergreen 64, Johnstown-Monroe 54

Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Colonel Crawford 34

REGIONAL FINAL: Evergreen (25-1) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (25-1), Saturday, 7

REGION 11

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46

Proctorville Fairland 68, West Lafayette Ridgewood 58

REGIONAL FINAL: Canal Winchester (23-3) vs. Proctorville Fairland (24-2), Saturday, 7

REGION 12

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Cincinnati Deer Park 57, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 56, OT

Dayton Stivers 71, Anna 63

REGIONAL FINAL: Cincinnati Deer Park (24-1) vs. Dayton Stivers (15-8), Saturday, 5

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 3

AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY

Thomas Worthington (21-5) vs. Westerville Central (18-7), 7

REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4)-Hilliard Bradley (24-2) winner, Saturday, 2

Division II

REGION 5

AT CANTON

Youngstown Chaney (19-6) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4), 6:15

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-3) vs. Wooster Triway (21-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon

REGION 6

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Upper Sandusky (24-1) vs. Lima Shawnee (25-0), 6:15

Toledo Rogers (22-3) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (20-5), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2

REGION 7

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

New Philadelphia (18-7) vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-6), 6:15

Circleville Logan Elm (20-7) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 3

REGION 8

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Columbus Beechcroft (18-6) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (22-4), 6:15

Trotwood-Madison (24-2) vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall (18-8), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1

Friday’s Regional Finals

Division IV

REGION 13

AT CANTON

Richmond Heights (22-4) vs. Lucas (26-1), 7

REGION 14

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Columbus Grove (26-0) vs. Parkway (19-7), 7

REGION 15

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Berlin Hiland (23-4) vs. Grandview Heights (23-5), 7

REGION 16

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Columbus Wellington (18-9) vs. Jackson Center (22-5), 7

PREP HOCKEY

State Tournament

Saturday’s Semifinals

At NATIONWIDE ARENA

Toledo St. Francis vs. New Albany, 9 a.m.

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Gilmour Academy, noon

Sunday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Houston (ss) 4

Boston 3, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 1

Atlanta (ss) 3, Houston (ss) 0

Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3

Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City (ss) 4, Oakland 2

Arizona 10, Cincinnati (ss) 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City (ss) 2

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati (ss) 5, Colorado 5

Baltimore 6, Atlanta (ss) 3

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Washington 6, Houston 2

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 14, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 6, Texas 4

Kansas City at Cleveland, cancelled

Oakland at L.A. Angels, cancelled

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, cancelled

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., late

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Canada Jr. vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

FRIDAY’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 21 .672 3

Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 41 24 .631 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11

Washington 24 40 .375 16½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 40 27 .597 1½

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 43 22 .662 —

Utah 41 23 .641 1½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 29 37 .439 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 114, Indiana 111

Washington 122, New York 115

Houston 117, Minnesota 111

Chicago 108, Cleveland 103

San Antonio 119, Dallas 109

Orlando 120, Memphis 115

Portland 121, Phoenix 105

L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107

Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 124, Detroit 106

Charlotte 109, Miami 98

New York 136, Atlanta 131, OT

Dallas 113, Denver 97

Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd

New Orleans at Sacramento, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, ppd

Boston at Milwaukee, ppd

Memphis at Portland, ppd

Brooklyn at Golden State, ppd

Houston at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, ppd

Washington at Boston, ppd

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, ppd

New York at Miami, ppd

Denver at San Antonio, ppd

New Orleans at Utah, ppd

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, ppd

Cleveland at Atlanta, ppd

Detroit at Toronto, ppd

Indiana at Philadelphia, ppd

Chicago at Miami, ppd

Golden State at Milwaukee, ppd

Minnesota at San Antonio, ppd

Memphis at Utah, ppd

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, ppd

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 70 25 33 12 62 189 240

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191

Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 70 29 32 9 67 185 222

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2

Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO

Wednesday’s Results

Chicago 6, San Jose 2

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Anaheim, late

Ottawa at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7

Carolina at New Jersey, 7

Detroit at Washington, 7

Nashville at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Vegas at Minnesota, 8

Florida at Dallas, 8:30

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7

San Jose at St. Louis, 8

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9

Vancouver at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4

Chicago at Washington, 7

Nashville at Columbus, 7

New Jersey at Florida, 7

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7

Toronto at Boston, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9

San Jose at Dallas, 9

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

Atlantic Coast Conference

Second Round

Clemson 69, Miami 64

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

Atlantic 10 Conference

First Round

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Fordham 72, George Washington 52

Big Sky Conference

First Round

Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54

Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69

Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57

Pacific-12 Conference

First Round

Oregon State 71, Utah 69

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

Colonial Athletic Association

First Round

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55

Elon 71, Hofstra 51

Conference USA

At Ford Center at the Star

Frisco, Texas

First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63

UTEP 95, FAU 67

Charlotte 71, North Texas 67

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74

Marist 68, Monmouth 44

Mid-American Conference

Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69

Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75

E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55

Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45

Western Athletic Conference

First Round

UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52

New Mexico St. 73, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor lrague camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Travis Banwart, INF/LHP Clint Freeman. Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Luca Navigato. Traded OF Jarius Richards to Windy City ThunderBolts.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed 3B T.J. Ward.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Alejandro Chacin.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Aaron Ford.

Basketball

NBA G League

CAPITOL CITY GO-GO — Added F Jordan Bell off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies. Waived F Stephan Jankovic.

Football

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).

PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).

AHL

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Tory Dello to an amateur tryout.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F James Anderson and F Michael Gillespie to contracts.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.

United Soccer League Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP DISCIPLINE — Suspended Real Monarchs SLC D Noah Powder one game.

LOCAL & AREA

Elmwood Seeks Strength Coach

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood High School is in need of a strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. CSCS certification is preferred, or working toward certification is accepted. Experience working with both male and female athletes is preferred. Those who are interested should send a resume and cover letter to Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org by March 25th.