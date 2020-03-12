Rosters are set for the 48th annual Fostoria Athletic Boosters East-West All-Star Basketball games slated for Sunday at Fostoria High School.

The games are sponsored by Clear Choice Windows.

The girls game will tip off at 2 p.m. with a 3-point contest at halftime.

The boys game will follow after the dunk contest, which is set for 4 p.m.

Fremont St. Joseph’s Eric Simon will coach the East girls while Findlay’s Brian Rosendale will coach the West.

Old Fort’s Eric Hoover will coach the East boys. Fostoria’s Thom Loomis will coach the West boys.

Awards will be presented between the games.

Tickers are $6 for adults and $4 for seniors and students.

GIRLS EAST ALL STARS

BELLEVUE — Casey Santoro. GIBSONBURG — Mikela Simmons. FREMONT ST. JOSEPH — Hannah Paeth, Tristan Reineck. TIFFIN CALVERT — Maddy Ball. TIFFIN COLUMBIAN — Brook Boes, Meredith Obringer. WOODMORE — Jordan Nighswander, Claire Rother. MARGARETTA — Jayden Moore.

GIRLS WEST ALL STARS

ARCADIA — Caity Cramer. ELMWOOD — Haley Zimmerman. FINDLAY — Jocellen Puchta, Ava Welch, Celia Johnson. FOSTORIA — Mya Weimerskirch, Imani Velazquez. NORTH BALTIMORE — Leah Lee. UPPER SANDUSKY — Reagan Ward, Eve Smith. VANLUE — Maliah Snook, Emma Biller.

BOYS EAST ALL STARS

FREMONT ROSS — Ben Gedeon. GIBSONBURG — Theo Hernandez. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Jordyn Jury, Travis Milligan. MOHAWK — Brock Brause. OLD FORT — Gregory Steyer, Carson Steyer. FREMONT ST. JOSEPH — Grant Stepanic. TIFFIN CALVERT — Mitch Nielsen. TIFFIN COLUMBIAN — Carson Goble, Cole Zimmerman. SANDUSKY — Tahj Staveskie, Dylon Jones, William Simpson. MARGARETTA — Brycetyn Hedden, Daltyn Wiedbrauk.

BOYS WEST ALL STARS

ARCADIA — Hayden Rader. CAREY — Isaiah Hoepf, Hayden Stone. ELMWOOD — Josiah Childress, Nick Weiss. FINDLAY — Isaiah Moore. FOSTORIA — Avondre Reed, Devin Mauricio. LIBERTY-BENTON — Marcellus Eckford. NORTH BALTIMORE — Levi Gazarek, Clayton Heineman. UPPER SANDUSKY — Evan Young, Cameron McCreary. VAN BUREN — Michael Kramer. VANLUE — Xavier Temple.