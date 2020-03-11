PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s State Semifinals
Division II
Dayton Carroll (23-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (24-3), 1
Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3) vs. Napoleon (27-0), 3
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division IV
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-5) vs. Fort Loramie (26-0), 6
Beverly Fort Frye (26-2) vs. Minster (22-5), 8
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 2
Friday’s State Semifinals
Division III
Elyria Catholic (26-1 vs. Berlin Hiland (27-1), 1
Columbus Africentric (21-4) vs. Anna (22-6), 3
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 5:15
Division I
Newark (26-2) vs. Canton GlenOak (20-7), 6
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (28-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame (24-3), 8
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 8:30
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division IV
REGION 13
AT CANTON
Richmond Heights 60, Warren John F. Kennedy 47
Lucas 47, McDonald 45
REGIONAL FINAL: Richmond Heights (22-4) vs. Lucas (26-1), Friday, 7
REGION 14
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Columbus Grove 55, Antwerp 50
Parkway 44, Tiffin Calvert 42
REGIONAL FINAL: Columbus Grove (26-0) vs. Parkway (19-7), Friday, 7
REGION 15
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Berlin Hiland 45, Peebles 44
Grandview Heights 62, Glouster Trimble 32
REGIONAL FINAL: Berlin Hiland (23-4) vs. Grandview Heights (23-5), Friday, 7
REGION 16
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Columbus Wellington 38, Fort Loramie 35
Jackson Center 40, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian 30
REGIONAL FINAL: Columbus Wellington (18-9) vs. Jackson Center (22-5), Friday, 7
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 1
AT TOLEDO/AKRON
Lakewood St. Edward (24-1) vs. Lorain (17-8), 7, at University of Akron
Lima Senior (22-3) vs. Toledo Start (21-4), 7, at University of Toledo.
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2, at University of Toledo
REGION 2
AT CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Canton McKinley (23-4) vs. Shaker Heights (20-5), 6:15
Mentor (19-6) vs. Medina (20-5), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2
REGION 3
AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY
Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4) vs. Hilliard Bradley (24-2), 7
REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Thomas Worthington (21-5)-Westerville Central (18-7) winner, Saturday, 2
REGION 4
AT XAVIER UNIVERSITY
Centerville (14-11) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (24-1), 6:15
Liberty Township Lakota East (23-2) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (22-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30
Division III
REGION 9
AT CANTON FIELDHOUSE
Creston Norwayne (20-5) vs. Warrensville Heights (14-12), 6:15
Atwater Waterloo (23-2) vs. Leavittsburg Labrae (19-6), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7
REGION 10
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Evergreen (24-1) vs. Johnstown-Monroe (19-7), 6:15
Colonel Crawford (24-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7
REGION 11
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (22-3) vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace (22-3), 6:15
West Lafayette Ridgewood (24-2) vs. Proctorville Fairland (23-2), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7
REGION 12
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (23-2) vs. Cincinnati Deer Park (23-1), 6:15
Dayton Stivers (14-8) vs. Anna (22-4), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 5
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 3
AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY
Thomas Worthington (21-5) vs. Westerville Central (18-7), 7
REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4)-Hilliard Bradley (24-2) winner, Saturday, 2
Division II
REGION 5
AT CANTON
Youngstown Chaney (19-6) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4), 6:15
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-3) vs. Wooster Triway (21-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon
REGION 6
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Upper Sandusky (24-1) vs. Lima Shawnee (25-0), 6:15
Toledo Rogers (22-3) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (20-5), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2
REGION 7
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
New Philadelphia (18-7) vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-6), 6:15
Circleville Logan Elm (20-7) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 3
REGION 8
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Columbus Beechcroft (18-6) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (22-4), 6:15
Trotwood-Madison (24-2) vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall (18-8), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1
PREP HOCKEY
State Tournament
Saturday’s Semifinals
At NATIONWIDE ARENA
Toledo St. Francis vs. New Albany, 9 a.m.
Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Gilmour Academy, noon
Sunday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Houston (ss) 4
Boston 3, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 1
Atlanta (ss) 3, Houston (ss) 0
Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3
Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City (ss) 4, Oakland 2
Arizona 10, Cincinnati (ss) 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City (ss) 2
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati (ss) 5, Colorado 5
Baltimore 6, Atlanta (ss) 3
Wednesday’s Games
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Canada Jr. vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
Boston 43 21 .672 3
Philadelphia 38 26 .594 8
Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16½
New York 20 45 .308 26½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 41 23 .641 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11½
Washington 24 40 .375 17
Charlotte 22 42 .344 19
Atlanta 20 46 .303 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 45 .308 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 39 27 .591 2
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 43 21 .672 —
Utah 41 23 .641 2
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 3
Portland 28 37 .431 15½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 24
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 22
Phoenix 26 38 .406 24
Golden State 15 49 .234 35
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT
Denver 109, Milwaukee 95
Toronto 101, Utah 92
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 114, Indiana 111
Washington 122, New York 115
Houston 117, Minnesota 111
San Antonio 119, Dallas 109
Chicago 108, Cleveland 103
Orlando 120, Memphis 115
Phoenix at Portland, late
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, late
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30
New York at Atlanta, 7:30
Denver at Dallas, 8
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7
Boston at Milwaukee, 8
Memphis at Portland, 10
Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7
Washington at Boston, 7:30
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8
New York at Miami, 8
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30
New Orleans at Utah, 9
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188
N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO
Florida 2, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2
Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 2, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, late
Ottawa at Anaheim, late
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose at Chicago, 8
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 7
Carolina at New Jersey, 7
Detroit at Washington, 7
Nashville at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Vegas at Minnesota, 8
Florida at Dallas, 8:30
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9
Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 7
San Jose at St. Louis, 8
Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9
Vancouver at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 795 1
2. Oregon (5) 31-2 771 3
3. Baylor 28-2 716 2
4. UConn 29-3 707 4
5. Maryland 28-4 681 6
6. Louisville 28-4 601 5
7. Stanford 27-6 591 8
8. N.C. State 28-4 571 10
9. UCLA 26-5 543 7
10. Mississippi State 27-6 524 9
11. South Dakota 29-2 425 12
12. Arizona 24-7 387 14
13. Gonzaga 28-2 373 11
14. DePaul 28-5 370 16
15. Northwestern 26-4 396 13
16. Oregon State 23-9 356 15
17. Princeton 26-1 322 17
18. Kentucky 22-8 288 18
19. Missouri State 26-4 236 21
20. Florida State 24-8 224 23
21. Texas A&M 22-8 214 19
22. Indiana 24-8 163 22
23. Iowa 23-7 126 20
24. Florida Gulf Coast 29-3 105 24
25. Arkansas 24-8 70 NR
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
America East Conference
Semifinals
Vermont 81, UMBC 74
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58
Atlantic Coast Conference
First Round
Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72
North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56
Colonial Athletic Association
Championship
Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61
Horizon League
Championship
Northern Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round
Manhattan 61,Fairfield 43
Iona 70 Canisius 60
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round
Delaware State 68, Maryland East Shore 64
Howard 70, South Carolina State 63
Northeast Conference
Championship
Robert Morris 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 67
Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round
Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60
Southern (NO) 67, Alabama St. 53
Texas Southern 75, Grambling State 62
Summit League
Championship
North Dakota State 89, North Dakota 53
West Coast Conference
Championship
Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
Big South Conference
First Round
SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57
UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46
Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73
Big West Conference
First Round
Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48
Horizon League
Championship
IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round
Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60
Siena 58, Canisius 48
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round
Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50
Howard 79, SC State 72.
Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round
Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53
Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54
Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
Southern (NO) 59, Prairie View 55
Summit League
Championship
South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58
Sun Belt Conference
First Round
UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64
Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50
South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71
West Coast Conference
Championship
Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber; INFs Sergio Alcantara and Isaac Paredes; OFs Daz Cameron and Derek Hill to Triple-A Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Double-A Erie (EL). Optioned RHP Franklin Perez to Single-A Lakeland (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Gerson Moreno and Wladmir Pinto; LHPs Joey Wentz and C Cooper Johnson and C Jhon Nunez to minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Braden Bishop and LHP Nick Margevicius to Triple-A Tacoma (PCL). Re-assigned OFs Rymer Liriano and Julio Rodriguez; C Joseph Odon and C Joe Hudson; LHP Manny Banuelos to minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned INFs Carlos Asuaje, Trent Glambrone and Corban Joseph; OF Noel Cuevas to minor league camp. Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea; INF Zack Short to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned C Miguel Amaya to Double-A Tennessee (SL). Re-assigned RHP Michael Rucker to major league camp as a non-roster invitee.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Triple-A Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Corey Ray and RHP Trey Supak to minor league camp. Re-assigned INF Lucas Erceg; C Mario Feliciano and Payton Henry; LHPs Clayton Andrews and Ethan Small; RHPs Thomas Jankins, Drew Rasmussen and Miguel Sanchez to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Enderson Franco and OF Joe McCarthy to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned IF Cristhian Adames and C Joey Bart to minor league camp.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released L Christian Kirksey.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Josh Grizzard wide receivers coach.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton Devils (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level contract.
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Mike O’Leary to a contract.
ECHL
Office of Commisioners — Suspended Reading Royals head coach, Kirk MacDonald, for one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in the Brampton at Reading game on March 8.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Brent Beaudoin to a contract.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Efrain Juarez to coaching staff.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Aquired D Jason Pendant from FC Sochaux-Montibellard.
College
FORDHAM — Named Alex Huettel as offensive line coach.