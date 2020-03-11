PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s State Semifinals

Division II

Dayton Carroll (23-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (24-3), 1

Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3) vs. Napoleon (27-0), 3

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-5) vs. Fort Loramie (26-0), 6

Beverly Fort Frye (26-2) vs. Minster (22-5), 8

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 2

Friday’s State Semifinals

Division III

Elyria Catholic (26-1 vs. Berlin Hiland (27-1), 1

Columbus Africentric (21-4) vs. Anna (22-6), 3

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 5:15

Division I

Newark (26-2) vs. Canton GlenOak (20-7), 6

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (28-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame (24-3), 8

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 8:30

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division IV

REGION 13

AT CANTON

Richmond Heights 60, Warren John F. Kennedy 47

Lucas 47, McDonald 45

REGIONAL FINAL: Richmond Heights (22-4) vs. Lucas (26-1), Friday, 7

REGION 14

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Columbus Grove 55, Antwerp 50

Parkway 44, Tiffin Calvert 42

REGIONAL FINAL: Columbus Grove (26-0) vs. Parkway (19-7), Friday, 7

REGION 15

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Berlin Hiland 45, Peebles 44

Grandview Heights 62, Glouster Trimble 32

REGIONAL FINAL: Berlin Hiland (23-4) vs. Grandview Heights (23-5), Friday, 7

REGION 16

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Columbus Wellington 38, Fort Loramie 35

Jackson Center 40, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian 30

REGIONAL FINAL: Columbus Wellington (18-9) vs. Jackson Center (22-5), Friday, 7

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 1

AT TOLEDO/AKRON

Lakewood St. Edward (24-1) vs. Lorain (17-8), 7, at University of Akron

Lima Senior (22-3) vs. Toledo Start (21-4), 7, at University of Toledo.

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2, at University of Toledo

REGION 2

AT CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY

Canton McKinley (23-4) vs. Shaker Heights (20-5), 6:15

Mentor (19-6) vs. Medina (20-5), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2

REGION 3

AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY

Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4) vs. Hilliard Bradley (24-2), 7

REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Thomas Worthington (21-5)-Westerville Central (18-7) winner, Saturday, 2

REGION 4

AT XAVIER UNIVERSITY

Centerville (14-11) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (24-1), 6:15

Liberty Township Lakota East (23-2) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (22-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

Division III

REGION 9

AT CANTON FIELDHOUSE

Creston Norwayne (20-5) vs. Warrensville Heights (14-12), 6:15

Atwater Waterloo (23-2) vs. Leavittsburg Labrae (19-6), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7

REGION 10

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Evergreen (24-1) vs. Johnstown-Monroe (19-7), 6:15

Colonel Crawford (24-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7

REGION 11

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (22-3) vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace (22-3), 6:15

West Lafayette Ridgewood (24-2) vs. Proctorville Fairland (23-2), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7

REGION 12

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (23-2) vs. Cincinnati Deer Park (23-1), 6:15

Dayton Stivers (14-8) vs. Anna (22-4), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 5

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 3

AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY

Thomas Worthington (21-5) vs. Westerville Central (18-7), 7

REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4)-Hilliard Bradley (24-2) winner, Saturday, 2

Division II

REGION 5

AT CANTON

Youngstown Chaney (19-6) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4), 6:15

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-3) vs. Wooster Triway (21-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon

REGION 6

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Upper Sandusky (24-1) vs. Lima Shawnee (25-0), 6:15

Toledo Rogers (22-3) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (20-5), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2

REGION 7

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

New Philadelphia (18-7) vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-6), 6:15

Circleville Logan Elm (20-7) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 3

REGION 8

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Columbus Beechcroft (18-6) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (22-4), 6:15

Trotwood-Madison (24-2) vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall (18-8), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1

PREP HOCKEY

State Tournament

Saturday’s Semifinals

At NATIONWIDE ARENA

Toledo St. Francis vs. New Albany, 9 a.m.

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Gilmour Academy, noon

Sunday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Houston (ss) 4

Boston 3, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 1

Atlanta (ss) 3, Houston (ss) 0

Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3

Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City (ss) 4, Oakland 2

Arizona 10, Cincinnati (ss) 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City (ss) 2

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati (ss) 5, Colorado 5

Baltimore 6, Atlanta (ss) 3

Wednesday’s Games

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Canada Jr. vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

Boston 43 21 .672 3

Philadelphia 38 26 .594 8

Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16½

New York 20 45 .308 26½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 41 23 .641 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11½

Washington 24 40 .375 17

Charlotte 22 42 .344 19

Atlanta 20 46 .303 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 45 .308 33

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 39 27 .591 2

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 43 21 .672 —

Utah 41 23 .641 2

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 3

Portland 28 37 .431 15½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 22

Phoenix 26 38 .406 24

Golden State 15 49 .234 35

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT

Denver 109, Milwaukee 95

Toronto 101, Utah 92

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 114, Indiana 111

Washington 122, New York 115

Houston 117, Minnesota 111

San Antonio 119, Dallas 109

Chicago 108, Cleveland 103

Orlando 120, Memphis 115

Phoenix at Portland, late

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, late

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30

New York at Atlanta, 7:30

Denver at Dallas, 8

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7

Boston at Milwaukee, 8

Memphis at Portland, 10

Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7

Washington at Boston, 7:30

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8

New York at Miami, 8

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30

New Orleans at Utah, 9

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188

N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191

Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220

San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220

Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, late

Ottawa at Anaheim, late

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7

Carolina at New Jersey, 7

Detroit at Washington, 7

Nashville at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Vegas at Minnesota, 8

Florida at Dallas, 8:30

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7

San Jose at St. Louis, 8

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9

Vancouver at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 795 1

2. Oregon (5) 31-2 771 3

3. Baylor 28-2 716 2

4. UConn 29-3 707 4

5. Maryland 28-4 681 6

6. Louisville 28-4 601 5

7. Stanford 27-6 591 8

8. N.C. State 28-4 571 10

9. UCLA 26-5 543 7

10. Mississippi State 27-6 524 9

11. South Dakota 29-2 425 12

12. Arizona 24-7 387 14

13. Gonzaga 28-2 373 11

14. DePaul 28-5 370 16

15. Northwestern 26-4 396 13

16. Oregon State 23-9 356 15

17. Princeton 26-1 322 17

18. Kentucky 22-8 288 18

19. Missouri State 26-4 236 21

20. Florida State 24-8 224 23

21. Texas A&M 22-8 214 19

22. Indiana 24-8 163 22

23. Iowa 23-7 126 20

24. Florida Gulf Coast 29-3 105 24

25. Arkansas 24-8 70 NR

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

America East Conference

Semifinals

Vermont 81, UMBC 74

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58

Atlantic Coast Conference

First Round

Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56

Colonial Athletic Association

Championship

Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61

Horizon League

Championship

Northern Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round

Manhattan 61,Fairfield 43

Iona 70 Canisius 60

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

First Round

Delaware State 68, Maryland East Shore 64

Howard 70, South Carolina State 63

Northeast Conference

Championship

Robert Morris 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 67

Southwestern Athletic Conference

First Round

Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60

Southern (NO) 67, Alabama St. 53

Texas Southern 75, Grambling State 62

Summit League

Championship

North Dakota State 89, North Dakota 53

West Coast Conference

Championship

Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

Big South Conference

First Round

SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57

UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46

Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73

Big West Conference

First Round

Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48

Horizon League

Championship

IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round

Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60

Siena 58, Canisius 48

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

First Round

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50

Howard 79, SC State 72.

Southwestern Athletic Conference

First Round

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53

Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54

Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Southern (NO) 59, Prairie View 55

Summit League

Championship

South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58

Sun Belt Conference

First Round

UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64

Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50

South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71

West Coast Conference

Championship

Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber; INFs Sergio Alcantara and Isaac Paredes; OFs Daz Cameron and Derek Hill to Triple-A Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Double-A Erie (EL). Optioned RHP Franklin Perez to Single-A Lakeland (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Gerson Moreno and Wladmir Pinto; LHPs Joey Wentz and C Cooper Johnson and C Jhon Nunez to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Braden Bishop and LHP Nick Margevicius to Triple-A Tacoma (PCL). Re-assigned OFs Rymer Liriano and Julio Rodriguez; C Joseph Odon and C Joe Hudson; LHP Manny Banuelos to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned INFs Carlos Asuaje, Trent Glambrone and Corban Joseph; OF Noel Cuevas to minor league camp. Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea; INF Zack Short to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned C Miguel Amaya to Double-A Tennessee (SL). Re-assigned RHP Michael Rucker to major league camp as a non-roster invitee.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Triple-A Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Corey Ray and RHP Trey Supak to minor league camp. Re-assigned INF Lucas Erceg; C Mario Feliciano and Payton Henry; LHPs Clayton Andrews and Ethan Small; RHPs Thomas Jankins, Drew Rasmussen and Miguel Sanchez to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Enderson Franco and OF Joe McCarthy to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned IF Cristhian Adames and C Joey Bart to minor league camp.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released L Christian Kirksey.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Josh Grizzard wide receivers coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton Devils (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Mike O’Leary to a contract.

ECHL

Office of Commisioners — Suspended Reading Royals head coach, Kirk MacDonald, for one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in the Brampton at Reading game on March 8.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Brent Beaudoin to a contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Efrain Juarez to coaching staff.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Aquired D Jason Pendant from FC Sochaux-Montibellard.

College

FORDHAM — Named Alex Huettel as offensive line coach.