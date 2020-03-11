The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday afternoon that attendance for high school regional and state tournament games will be limited to no more than four immediate family members of participating student athletes as Ohio seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended Tuesday afternoon that all indoor sporting events in Ohio, including high school, collegiate and professional sports, shall continue without most in attendance, with athletes, parents and others essential to the game being the only spectators. “This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the governor,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue.”

According to a release from the OHSAA on Tuesday night, all previously purchased tickets for the upcoming state tournaments of wrestling, hockey, girls basketball and boys basketball are now void, and new tickets will be sold.

“We need our schools and fans to know that we have been told we must do this,” Snodgrass said. “We must pull together to do the best we can to conduct these tournaments so that the student-athletes can still finish their seasons, which have gotten them to the pinnacle of their sport.”

Tickets purchased online via credit card will be refunded by Ticketmaster to the same credit card, according to the release. Tickets purchased via check will be refunded in about four to five weeks, and tickets purchased with cash at the Ohio State University ticket office can be returned for a refund on site.

State tournaments taking place in Columbus this week include girls basketball, wrestling and hockey. The OHSAA state girls basketball tournament begins Thursday and concludes Saturday at St. John Arena; the state wrestling tournament starts Friday and concludes Sunday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, and the state hockey tournament begins Saturday and concludes Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

The state boys basketball tournament will be held March 19-21.

For regional boys basketball, players and cheerleaders of participating teams can designate four family members to purchase a ticket for the game, according to a release. Coaches for that team can each designate two family members to purchase tickets. School administrators and the bus driver each receive one free ticket for themselves and a guest.

For state girls basketball and hockey, student athletes can designate four family members to purchase a ticket; coaches and school administrators can designate two family members.

State wrestling will also be limited to four family members per state qualifier who can purchase all-session ticket books.