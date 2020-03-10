PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s State Semifinals
Division II
Dayton Carroll (23-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (24-3), 1
Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3) vs. Napoleon (27-0), 3
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division IV
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-5) vs. Fort Loramie (26-0), 6
Beverly Fort Frye (26-2) vs. Minster (22-5), 8
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 2
Friday’s State Semifinals
Division III
Elyria Catholic (26-1 vs. Berlin Hiland (27-1), 1
Columbus Africentric (21-4) vs. Anna (22-6), 3
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 5:15
Division I
Newark (26-2) vs. Canton GlenOak (20-7), 6
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (28-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame (24-3), 8
STATE FINAL: Saturday, 8:30
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division IV
REGION 13
AT CANTON
Richmond Heights (21-4) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (12-13), 6:15
McDonald (22-3) vs. Lucas (25-1), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7
REGION 14
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Antwerp (25-0) vs. Columbus Grove (25-0), 6:15
Parkway (18-7) vs. Tiffin Calvert (20-6), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7
REGION 15
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Peebles (22-2) vs. Berlin Hiland (22-4), 6:15
Grandview Heights (22-5) vs. Glouster Trimble (22-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7
REGION 16
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Fort Loramie (18-7) vs. Columbus Wellington (17-9), 6:15
Jackson Center (21-5) vs. Fairfield Cincinnati Christian (20-6), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 1
AT TOLEDO/AKRON
Lakewood St. Edward (24-1) vs. Lorain (17-8), 7, at University of Akron
Lima Senior (22-3) vs. Toledo Start (21-4), 7, at University of Toledo.
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2, at University of Toledo
REGION 2
AT CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Canton McKinley (23-4) vs. Shaker Heights (20-5), 6:15
Mentor (19-6) vs. Medina (20-5), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2
REGION 3
AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY
Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4) vs. Hilliard Bradley (24-2), 7
REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Thomas Worthington (21-5)-Westerville Central (18-7) winner, Saturday, 2
REGION 4
AT XAVIER UNIVERSITY
Centerville (14-11) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (24-1), 6:15
Liberty Township Lakota East (23-2) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (22-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30
Division III
REGION 9
AT CANTON FIELDHOUSE
Creston Norwayne (20-5) vs. Warrensville Heights (14-12), 6:15
Atwater Waterloo (23-2) vs. Leavittsburg Labrae (19-6), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7
REGION 10
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Evergreen (24-1) vs. Johnstown-Monroe (19-7), 6:15
Colonel Crawford (24-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7
REGION 11
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (22-3) vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace (22-3), 6:15
West Lafayette Ridgewood (24-2) vs. Proctorville Fairland (23-2), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7
REGION 12
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (23-2) vs. Cincinnati Deer Park (23-1), 6:15
Dayton Stivers (14-8) vs. Anna (22-4), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 5
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 3
AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY
Thomas Worthington (21-5) vs. Westerville Central (18-7), 7
REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4)-Hilliard Bradley (24-2) winner, Saturday, 2
Division II
REGION 5
AT CANTON
Youngstown Chaney (19-6) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4), 6:15
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-3) vs. Wooster Triway (21-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon
REGION 6
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Upper Sandusky (24-1) vs. Lima Shawnee (25-0), 6:15
Toledo Rogers (22-3) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (20-5), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2
REGION 7
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
New Philadelphia (18-7) vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-6), 6:15
Circleville Logan Elm (20-7) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 3
REGION 8
AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Columbus Beechcroft (18-6) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (22-4), 6:15
Trotwood-Madison (24-2) vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall (18-8), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1
PREP HOCKEY
State Tournament
Saturday’s Semifinals
At NATIONWIDE ARENA
Toledo St. Francis vs. New Albany, 9 a.m.
Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Gilmour Academy, noon
Sunday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Monday’s RESULTS
Houston 2, Detroit 1
N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto (ss) 3, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0
Toronto (ss) 8, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland (ss) 11, San Francisco 7
L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 2
Cleveland (ss) 11, L.A. Angels 10
Kansas City 4, Arizona 4
Boston 2, Atlanta 1
Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., late
Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, lat
Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 45 18 .714 —
Boston 42 21 .667 3
Philadelphia 38 26 .594 7½
Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16
New York 20 44 .313 25½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 41 23 .641 —
Orlando 29 35 .453 12
Washington 23 40 .365 17½
Charlotte 22 42 .344 19
Atlanta 20 46 .303 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 11 .828 —
Indiana 39 25 .609 14
Chicago 21 43 .328 32
Detroit 20 45 .308 33½
Cleveland 19 45 .297 34
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 24 .619 —
Dallas 39 26 .600 1
Memphis 32 32 .500 7½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½
San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 42 21 .667 —
Utah 41 22 .651 1
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 28 37 .431 15
Minnesota 19 44 .302 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 22
Phoenix 26 38 .406 24
Golden State 15 49 .234 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Brooklyn 110, Chicago 107
New Orleans 120, Minnesota 107
L.A. Lakers 112, L.A. Clippers 103
Phoenix 140, Milwaukee 131
Oklahoma City 105, Boston 104
Orlando 126, Houston 106
Indiana 112, Dallas 109
Miami 100, Washington 89
New York 96, Detroit 84
Cleveland 132, San Antonio 129, OT
Toronto 118, Sacramento 113
Monday’s Results
Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT
Milwaukee at Denver, late
Toronto at Utah, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7
New York at Washington, 7
Cleveland at Chicago, 8
Dallas at San Antonio, 8
Minnesota at Houston, 8
Orlando at Memphis, 8
Phoenix at Portland, 10
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30
New York at Atlanta, 7:30
Denver at Dallas, 8
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7
Boston at Milwaukee, 8
Memphis at Portland, 10
Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174
Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193
Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235
Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194
Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191
N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188
N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217
New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
Colorado 68 41 19 8 90 233 186
Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 70 38 24 8 84 224 209
Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
Vegas 5, Calgary 3
St. Louis 2, Chicago 0
Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Columbus 2, Vancouver 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Monday’s Results
Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO
Florida 2, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2
Vegas at Edmonton, late
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Nashville at Montreal, 7
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose at Chicago, 8
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 7
Carolina at New Jersey, 7
Detroit at Washington, 7
Nashville at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Vegas at Minnesota, 8
Florida at Dallas, 8:30
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9
Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1,625 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,546 2
3. Dayton 29-2 1,507 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1,384 7
5. Baylor 26-4 1,322 4
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1,261 5
7. Creighton 24-7 1,157 11
8. Kentucky 25-6 1,118 6
9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16
10. Duke 25-6 990 12
11. Villanova 24-7 989 14
12. Maryland 24-7 912 9
13. Oregon 24-7 904 13
14. BYU 24-7 762 15
15. Louisville 24-7 755 10
16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8
17. Virginia 23-7 560 22
18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24
19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19
20. Auburn 25-6 436 17
21. Illinois 21-10 241 23
22. Houston 23-8 167 21
22. West Virginia 21-10 167 –
24. Butler 22-9 161 –
25. Iowa 20-11 111 18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4
3. Dayton 27-2 741 3
4. Baylor 25-3 694 2
5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9
7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13
8. Florida State 24-5 555 6
9. Maryland 23-6 516 8
10. Louisville 24-6 494 10
11. Duke 23-6 419 7
12. Villanova 22-7 392 12
13. Oregon 22-7 387 16
14. Creighton 22-7 385 11
15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18
(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15
17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24
18. Iowa 20-9 301 17
19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23
20. Penn State 21-8 232 14
21. Houston 22-7 141 NR
22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR
(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR
24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR
25. Butler 20-9 60 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31, UCLA (19-11) 30, West Virginia (19-10) 27, Colorado (21-9) 26, Northern Iowa (25-5) 19, East Tennessee State (27-4) 16, Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15, Texas Tech (18-11) 14, Arizona (19-10) 14, Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13, Marquette (18-10) 13, LSU (20-9) 4, Texas (18-11) 3, Providence (17-12) 3, Yale (22-6) 2, Southern California (21-9) 2, Wichita State (22-7) 1, Stanford (20-9) 1.
Monday’s Men’s Results
Conference Tournaments
Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinals
Hofstra 75, Delaware 61
Horizon League
Semifinals
Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright State 56
Mid-American Conference
First Round
Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65
Toledo 76, Western Michigan 73
Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76
Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79
Southern Conference
Championship
ETSU 72, Wofford 58
Summit League
Semifinals
North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69
Sun Belt Conference
Second Round
Appalachian State 70, Coastal Carolina 65
Georgia Southern 82, Louisiana 81
The AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1
2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3
3. Baylor 28-2 668 2
4. Maryland 28-4 656 6
5. UConn 28-3 647 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 4
7. Stanford 27-6 558 7
8. NC State 28-4 543 10
9. Mississippi St. 27-6 502 9
10. UCLA 26-5 488 8
11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12
12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11
13. Arizona 24-7 374 13
14. Oregon St. 23-9 312 14
15. DePaul 27-5 283 18
16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16
17. South Dakota 28-2 253 17
18. Florida St. 24-8 241 22
19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 15
20. Indiana 24-8 185 20
21. Iowa 23-7 172 19
22. Princeton 26-1 165 21
23. Missouri St. 26-4 120 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25
25. Arizona St. 20-11 29 24
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.
Monday’s Womn’s Results
Conference Tournaments
American Athletic Conference
Championship
UConn 87, Cincinnati 53
Big East Conference
Championship
DePaul 88, Marquette 74
Big Sky Conference
First Round
Northern Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61
Portland St. 83 Eastern Washington 70
Horizon League
Semifinals
IUPUI 71, Cleveland St. 54
Green Bay 50, N. Kentucky 49
Mid-American Conference
First Round
Buffalo 87, Miami (Ohio) 72
E. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 69
Toledo 63, Akron 59
W. Michigan 84, Bowling Green 67
Northeast Conference
First Round
Fairleigh Dickinson 57, Bryant 43
Mount St. Mary’s 80, LIU Brooklyn 47
Robert Morris 65, Wagner 64, OT
Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis (NY) 70
Patriot League
Quarterfinals
Boston U. 46, American 44
Bucknell 87, Army 61
Holy Cross 52, Lafayette 33
Lehigh 69, Colgate 62
Summit League
Semifinals
South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43
South Dakota State 76, North Dakota State 56
West Coast Conference
Semifinals
Portland 70, Gonzaga 69
San Diego 59, Pepperdine 44
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart and Josh Taylor; RHPs Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Marcus Walden and Ryan Weber; INf Jonathan Arauz, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin; OFs Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Wilson with one-year contracts. Re-signed INF Rafael Devers for one-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Sam Hentges, RHP Triston McKenzie and Jean Carlos Mejia to Double-A Akron. Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Allen, Shane Bieber, Adam Cimber, Aaron Civale, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Phil Maton, Triston McKenzie, Jean Carlos Mejia, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Hunter Wood; LHPs Logan Allen, Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Daniel Johnson; INFs Christian Arroyo and Yu Cheng Chang,; OFs Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer; DH Bobby Bradley to one-year contracts.
HOUSTON ASTRO — Optioned IF Taylor Jones, RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez and re-assigned C Chuckie Robinson.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Albert and OF Estevan Florial to Double-A Trenton (EL). Optioned RHPs Luis Gill and Luis Medina to Single-A Tampa (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Domingo Acevado aand Alexander Vizcaino to minor league camp.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Shaun Huls to Director of High Performance.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of TE Rhett Ellison.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETEY — Fined F Oskar Sundqvist $5,000 for roughing an opponent in the March 8 game at Chicago.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-assigned G Alex Nedelijkovic to Charlotte Checkers (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Giuttari to an amateur tryout agreement.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson Ek from Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Aquired F JJ Williams.