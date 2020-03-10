PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s State Semifinals

Division II

Dayton Carroll (23-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (24-3), 1

Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3) vs. Napoleon (27-0), 3

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-5) vs. Fort Loramie (26-0), 6

Beverly Fort Frye (26-2) vs. Minster (22-5), 8

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 2

Friday’s State Semifinals

Division III

Elyria Catholic (26-1 vs. Berlin Hiland (27-1), 1

Columbus Africentric (21-4) vs. Anna (22-6), 3

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 5:15

Division I

Newark (26-2) vs. Canton GlenOak (20-7), 6

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (28-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame (24-3), 8

STATE FINAL: Saturday, 8:30

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division IV

REGION 13

AT CANTON

Richmond Heights (21-4) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (12-13), 6:15

McDonald (22-3) vs. Lucas (25-1), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7

REGION 14

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Antwerp (25-0) vs. Columbus Grove (25-0), 6:15

Parkway (18-7) vs. Tiffin Calvert (20-6), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7

REGION 15

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Peebles (22-2) vs. Berlin Hiland (22-4), 6:15

Grandview Heights (22-5) vs. Glouster Trimble (22-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7

REGION 16

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Fort Loramie (18-7) vs. Columbus Wellington (17-9), 6:15

Jackson Center (21-5) vs. Fairfield Cincinnati Christian (20-6), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 1

AT TOLEDO/AKRON

Lakewood St. Edward (24-1) vs. Lorain (17-8), 7, at University of Akron

Lima Senior (22-3) vs. Toledo Start (21-4), 7, at University of Toledo.

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2, at University of Toledo

REGION 2

AT CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY

Canton McKinley (23-4) vs. Shaker Heights (20-5), 6:15

Mentor (19-6) vs. Medina (20-5), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2

REGION 3

AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY

Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4) vs. Hilliard Bradley (24-2), 7

REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Thomas Worthington (21-5)-Westerville Central (18-7) winner, Saturday, 2

REGION 4

AT XAVIER UNIVERSITY

Centerville (14-11) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (24-1), 6:15

Liberty Township Lakota East (23-2) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (22-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

Division III

REGION 9

AT CANTON FIELDHOUSE

Creston Norwayne (20-5) vs. Warrensville Heights (14-12), 6:15

Atwater Waterloo (23-2) vs. Leavittsburg Labrae (19-6), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7

REGION 10

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Evergreen (24-1) vs. Johnstown-Monroe (19-7), 6:15

Colonel Crawford (24-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7

REGION 11

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (22-3) vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace (22-3), 6:15

West Lafayette Ridgewood (24-2) vs. Proctorville Fairland (23-2), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7

REGION 12

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (23-2) vs. Cincinnati Deer Park (23-1), 6:15

Dayton Stivers (14-8) vs. Anna (22-4), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 5

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 3

AT OHIO DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY

Thomas Worthington (21-5) vs. Westerville Central (18-7), 7

REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4)-Hilliard Bradley (24-2) winner, Saturday, 2

Division II

REGION 5

AT CANTON

Youngstown Chaney (19-6) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4), 6:15

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-3) vs. Wooster Triway (21-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon

REGION 6

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Upper Sandusky (24-1) vs. Lima Shawnee (25-0), 6:15

Toledo Rogers (22-3) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (20-5), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 2

REGION 7

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

New Philadelphia (18-7) vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-6), 6:15

Circleville Logan Elm (20-7) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 3

REGION 8

AT UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON

Columbus Beechcroft (18-6) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (22-4), 6:15

Trotwood-Madison (24-2) vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall (18-8), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1

PREP HOCKEY

State Tournament

Saturday’s Semifinals

At NATIONWIDE ARENA

Toledo St. Francis vs. New Albany, 9 a.m.

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Gilmour Academy, noon

Sunday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Monday’s RESULTS

Houston 2, Detroit 1

N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto (ss) 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0

Toronto (ss) 8, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland (ss) 11, San Francisco 7

L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 2

Cleveland (ss) 11, L.A. Angels 10

Kansas City 4, Arizona 4

Boston 2, Atlanta 1

Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., late

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, lat

Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 45 18 .714 —

Boston 42 21 .667 3

Philadelphia 38 26 .594 7½

Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16

New York 20 44 .313 25½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 41 23 .641 —

Orlando 29 35 .453 12

Washington 23 40 .365 17½

Charlotte 22 42 .344 19

Atlanta 20 46 .303 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 11 .828 —

Indiana 39 25 .609 14

Chicago 21 43 .328 32

Detroit 20 45 .308 33½

Cleveland 19 45 .297 34

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 24 .619 —

Dallas 39 26 .600 1

Memphis 32 32 .500 7½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½

San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 42 21 .667 —

Utah 41 22 .651 1

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 28 37 .431 15

Minnesota 19 44 .302 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 22

Phoenix 26 38 .406 24

Golden State 15 49 .234 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Brooklyn 110, Chicago 107

New Orleans 120, Minnesota 107

L.A. Lakers 112, L.A. Clippers 103

Phoenix 140, Milwaukee 131

Oklahoma City 105, Boston 104

Orlando 126, Houston 106

Indiana 112, Dallas 109

Miami 100, Washington 89

New York 96, Detroit 84

Cleveland 132, San Antonio 129, OT

Toronto 118, Sacramento 113

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT

Milwaukee at Denver, late

Toronto at Utah, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 7

New York at Washington, 7

Cleveland at Chicago, 8

Dallas at San Antonio, 8

Minnesota at Houston, 8

Orlando at Memphis, 8

Phoenix at Portland, 10

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30

New York at Atlanta, 7:30

Denver at Dallas, 8

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7

Boston at Milwaukee, 8

Memphis at Portland, 10

Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174

Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193

Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235

Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194

Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191

N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188

N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217

New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191

Colorado 68 41 19 8 90 233 186

Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173

Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215

Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 70 38 24 8 84 224 209

Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220

San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220

Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Vegas 5, Calgary 3

St. Louis 2, Chicago 0

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Columbus 2, Vancouver 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Monday’s Results

Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Vegas at Edmonton, late

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Nashville at Montreal, 7

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7

Carolina at New Jersey, 7

Detroit at Washington, 7

Nashville at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Vegas at Minnesota, 8

Florida at Dallas, 8:30

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1,625 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,546 2

3. Dayton 29-2 1,507 3

4. Florida St. 26-5 1,384 7

5. Baylor 26-4 1,322 4

6. San Diego St. 30-2 1,261 5

7. Creighton 24-7 1,157 11

8. Kentucky 25-6 1,118 6

9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16

10. Duke 25-6 990 12

11. Villanova 24-7 989 14

12. Maryland 24-7 912 9

13. Oregon 24-7 904 13

14. BYU 24-7 762 15

15. Louisville 24-7 755 10

16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8

17. Virginia 23-7 560 22

18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24

19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19

20. Auburn 25-6 436 17

21. Illinois 21-10 241 23

22. Houston 23-8 167 21

22. West Virginia 21-10 167 –

24. Butler 22-9 161 –

25. Iowa 20-11 111 18

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4

3. Dayton 27-2 741 3

4. Baylor 25-3 694 2

5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9

7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13

8. Florida State 24-5 555 6

9. Maryland 23-6 516 8

10. Louisville 24-6 494 10

11. Duke 23-6 419 7

12. Villanova 22-7 392 12

13. Oregon 22-7 387 16

14. Creighton 22-7 385 11

15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18

(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15

17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24

18. Iowa 20-9 301 17

19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23

20. Penn State 21-8 232 14

21. Houston 22-7 141 NR

22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR

(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR

24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR

25. Butler 20-9 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31, UCLA (19-11) 30, West Virginia (19-10) 27, Colorado (21-9) 26, Northern Iowa (25-5) 19, East Tennessee State (27-4) 16, Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15, Texas Tech (18-11) 14, Arizona (19-10) 14, Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13, Marquette (18-10) 13, LSU (20-9) 4, Texas (18-11) 3, Providence (17-12) 3, Yale (22-6) 2, Southern California (21-9) 2, Wichita State (22-7) 1, Stanford (20-9) 1.

Monday’s Men’s Results

Conference Tournaments

Colonial Athletic Association

Semifinals

Hofstra 75, Delaware 61

Horizon League

Semifinals

Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright State 56

Mid-American Conference

First Round

Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65

Toledo 76, Western Michigan 73

Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76

Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79

Southern Conference

Championship

ETSU 72, Wofford 58

Summit League

Semifinals

North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69

Sun Belt Conference

Second Round

Appalachian State 70, Coastal Carolina 65

Georgia Southern 82, Louisiana 81

The AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 747 1

2. Oregon (3) 31-2 723 3

3. Baylor 28-2 668 2

4. Maryland 28-4 656 6

5. UConn 28-3 647 5

6. Louisville 28-4 588 4

7. Stanford 27-6 558 7

8. NC State 28-4 543 10

9. Mississippi St. 27-6 502 9

10. UCLA 26-5 488 8

11. Gonzaga 28-2 452 12

12. Northwestern 26-4 384 11

13. Arizona 24-7 374 13

14. Oregon St. 23-9 312 14

15. DePaul 27-5 283 18

16. Kentucky 22-8 276 16

17. South Dakota 28-2 253 17

18. Florida St. 24-8 241 22

19. Texas A&M 22-8 239 15

20. Indiana 24-8 185 20

21. Iowa 23-7 172 19

22. Princeton 26-1 165 21

23. Missouri St. 26-4 120 23

24. Arkansas 24-8 99 25

25. Arizona St. 20-11 29 24

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.

Monday’s Womn’s Results

Conference Tournaments

American Athletic Conference

Championship

UConn 87, Cincinnati 53

Big East Conference

Championship

DePaul 88, Marquette 74

Big Sky Conference

First Round

Northern Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61

Portland St. 83 Eastern Washington 70

Horizon League

Semifinals

IUPUI 71, Cleveland St. 54

Green Bay 50, N. Kentucky 49

Mid-American Conference

First Round

Buffalo 87, Miami (Ohio) 72

E. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 69

Toledo 63, Akron 59

W. Michigan 84, Bowling Green 67

Northeast Conference

First Round

Fairleigh Dickinson 57, Bryant 43

Mount St. Mary’s 80, LIU Brooklyn 47

Robert Morris 65, Wagner 64, OT

Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis (NY) 70

Patriot League

Quarterfinals

Boston U. 46, American 44

Bucknell 87, Army 61

Holy Cross 52, Lafayette 33

Lehigh 69, Colgate 62

Summit League

Semifinals

South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43

South Dakota State 76, North Dakota State 56

West Coast Conference

Semifinals

Portland 70, Gonzaga 69

San Diego 59, Pepperdine 44

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart and Josh Taylor; RHPs Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Marcus Walden and Ryan Weber; INf Jonathan Arauz, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin; OFs Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Wilson with one-year contracts. Re-signed INF Rafael Devers for one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Sam Hentges, RHP Triston McKenzie and Jean Carlos Mejia to Double-A Akron. Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Allen, Shane Bieber, Adam Cimber, Aaron Civale, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Phil Maton, Triston McKenzie, Jean Carlos Mejia, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Hunter Wood; LHPs Logan Allen, Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Daniel Johnson; INFs Christian Arroyo and Yu Cheng Chang,; OFs Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer; DH Bobby Bradley to one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTRO — Optioned IF Taylor Jones, RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez and re-assigned C Chuckie Robinson.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Albert and OF Estevan Florial to Double-A Trenton (EL). Optioned RHPs Luis Gill and Luis Medina to Single-A Tampa (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Domingo Acevado aand Alexander Vizcaino to minor league camp.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Shaun Huls to Director of High Performance.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of TE Rhett Ellison.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETEY — Fined F Oskar Sundqvist $5,000 for roughing an opponent in the March 8 game at Chicago.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-assigned G Alex Nedelijkovic to Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Giuttari to an amateur tryout agreement.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson Ek from Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Aquired F JJ Williams.