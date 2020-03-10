Three area basketball standouts — two juniors and a sophomore — who combined

averaged almost 67 points a game received all-state honors when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its Division III and Division IV girls all-Ohio teams on Monday.

Hopewell-Loudon’s MaKayla Elmore was a first-team all-state selection for the second straight year. Her teammate — Kaia Woods — earned all-Ohio honors for the second straight season, while Elmwood sophomore Brooklyn Thrash received her first all-state recognition.

Elmore, who was the Division III Player of the Year in the all-Northwest District selections, averaged 24.1 points and 10.9 rebounds in leading the Chieftains to a 14-0 run through the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division and a 22-0 regular-season record. The 6-foot-3 junior center was first-team all-Ohio in Division IV last year, and special mention all-Ohio as a freshman.

Woods and Thrash received special mention all-Ohio honors in Division III.

Woods, a 5-2 senior guard who was Division II honorable mention all-state last season when she played for Tiffin Columbian, averaged 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 7.6 steals for the Chieftains.

Thrash, a first-team all-Northern Buckeye Conference pick as both a freshman and a sophomore, averaged 22.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.5 steals for Elmwood. The 6-foot sophomore scored a school single-game record 44 points in the Royals NBC game against Fostoria.

2019-20 Girls All-Ohio

Division III

First Team

Lexie Arden, Ironton, 5-11, sr., 13.6; Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill, 5-8, sr., 20.0; Katrina Davis, Bellaire, 5-3, sr., 27.1; Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Sylvie Sonneman, Greeneview, 5-10, sr., 18.3; Emily Seboe, Loudonville, 5-11, sr., 25.1; Caitlin Elseser, Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 20.4; MaKayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, jr., 25.1; Casey Bertke, Cardington, 6-3, sr., 21.7; Sakima Walker, Africentric, 6-4, sr., 14.0.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Katrina Davis, Bellaire.

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Kevin Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown; Michael Dean, Arcanum.

Second Team

Ally Winnen, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 17.9; Camryn Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, sr., 10.2; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, fr., 19.5; Karlee Altimore, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-6, sr., 16.6; Ella Doseck, Anna, 5-6, jr., 11.5 , Kenzi Saunders, Madison, 5-5, sr., 19.0; Emma Gumont, Warren Champion, 5-10, jr., 17.5; Celina Koncz, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, sr., 18.2; Jamie Schmeltz, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, sr., 20.7; Bekah Muselin, Elgin, 5-10, sr., 21.4; Alexia Smith, Africentric, 5-8, sr., 13.0.

Third Team

Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, so., 23.0; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, jr., 15.0; Morgan Yoder, Berlin Hiland, 5-9, jr., 15.0; Lindsey Winner, Versailles, 6-2, sr. 11.8 , Kaylee Dingee, Carlisle, 5-11, jr. 10.7; Grace Mills, Garrettsville Garfield, jr., 17.4; Taylor Malson, Castalia Margaretta, 5-6, sr., 17.1; Brianna Schimmoeller, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Madison Fitzpatrick, Mount Gilead, 5-7, sr., 19.6; Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian, 5-10, jr., 16.3.

Special Mention

Journey Blevins, North Union, 6-0, jr., 13.4; Kendall Baker, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-10, sr., 18.1; Jade Salters, Warrensville Heights, 5-9, jr., 23.5; Jalen Gibbs, Wellington, 6-0, sr., 19.3; Tyra Eppinger, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-8, sr., 20.4; Riley Wilson, Independence, 5-11, sr., 14.1; Lauren Snyder, Kirtland, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Aricka Lutz, Swanton, 5-3, jr., 13.7; Jayden Moore, Castalia Margaretta, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Allison Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-8, jr., 16.0; Kaia Woods, Hopewell-Loudon, 5-2, jr., 19.9; Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood, 6-0, so., 22.7; Brynne Limes, Tontogany Otsego, 5-10, sr., 11.0; Lauren Gilliland, Coldwater, 6-1, sr., 12.0; Kathleen Leeper, Ashland Crestview, 5-8, sr., 13.9; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, jr., 11.9; Chelsi Giesige, Paulding, 5-8, sr., 17.1; Brooklyn Green, Delta, 5-8, jr., 13.8; Karli Anker, Akron Manchester, 5-7, jr., 20.3; Shar’Da Williamson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-7, sr., 17.4; Brooklyn Troyer, Waynedale, jr., 16.5; Izzy Lamparty, Canfield South Range, 5-10, jr., 16.6; Taylor Leedy, Massillon Tuslaw, sr., 10.2; Rachel Martin Summit Country Day, 5-6, sr., 14.3 , Kara King, Purcell Marian, 5-8, so., 14.6; Richella Spielvogel, Martins Ferry, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Kallie Regula, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-8, sr., 17.4; Krista Perry, Columbiana Crestview, 5-10, jr.,13.0; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, so., 14.0; Marlee Grinstead, Albany Alexander, 5-9, so., 17.2; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-3, jr., 19.5; Macie Graves, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, jr., 14.0; Samantha LaFon, Ironton, 5-11, jr., 14.2; Emilee Whitt, South Point, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove, 5-9, jr., 21.0; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, Fr., 16.0; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, jr., 12.0; DeLaney Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-1, jr., 14.6.

Honorable Mention

Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-8, so., Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 5-10, so., Gabby Martin, Summit Country Day, 5-11, Fr., Kenna Gray, Bethel, 5-6, jr., Selena Weaver, West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, jr., Reagan Ware, Greenon, 5-6 sr., Kenzie Schneeman, Deer Park, 5-10, jr.; Taylar Slaughter, Cambridge, 5-6, jr., 15.2; Arora Levengood, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-9, jr., 16.5; Casey Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 5-7, jr., 10.0; Rilee Coon, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-8, sr., 10.2; Brynn Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-7 jr., 12.0; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 5-9, fr., 16.3; Madison Ging, Martins Ferry, 5-6, sr., 13.0; Victoria Jackson, Oberlin, 6-0, sr., 15.1; A’Mari Wheatley, Warrensville Heights, 5-7, sr., 17.4; Tamia Farris, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-2, jr., 11.2; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, so., 10.6; Haylee Dmitruk, Independence, 5-5, sr., 7.9; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-7, sr., 12.7; Abby Winnen, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 7.9; Alexa Harkins, Mineral Ridge, 5-7, sr., 14; Jenna Smith, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, so., 16.3; Grace Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-11, jr., 18.1; Kelsey Wolfe, Waynedale, jr. 17.1; Kayla Muslovski, Columbiana, 5-5, sr., 19.6; Tanner Hoffer, Columbiana Crestview, 5-8, sr. 10.5; Savannah Dodrill, Warren Champion, 5-5, sr., 8; Jenna Reppart, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-11, jr., 11.5; Delia Watson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Lexi Giles, Canfield South Range, 5-7, so., 12.0; Katelynn Connell, Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Alissa Holler, Pleasant, 5-11, sr., 13.5; Gabbie King, West Jefferson, 5-10, jr., 13.7; Abbie Riddle, Liberty Union, 5-11, fr., 14.0; Arianna Smith, Africentric, 6-0, jr., 10.0; Hannah Wickline, Cardington, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Hannah Yochem, Grandview, 5-7, jr., 17.0.; Haley Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, sr., 9.0; Kara Meeks, Albany Alexander, 5-11, so., 10.1; Emilee Carey, South Point, 5-6, sr., 13.1; Skylar Hice, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-9, sr., 12.8; Hannah Stark, Frankfort Adena, 5-7, sr., 11.2; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, so., 10.0; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, Fr., 10.9; Jenna Stone, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, sr., 10.6; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake, 5-11, jr., 13.8; Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, sr., 14.5; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, so., 14.1; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-10, Fr., 18.7; Mackenzie Gloff, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-9, so., 10.0; Hannah Hughes, Portsmouth, 5-7, sr., 17.7; Morgan Rigsby, Portsmouth West, 5-8, sr., 11.3; Keirah Potts, McDermott Northwest, 6-1, sr., 12.0; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-9, so., 10.0

Division IV

First Team

Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, jr., 26.5; Corina Conley, Franklin Monroe, 6-0, sr., 21.0; Maddie Downing, Tri-Village, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-8, jr., 19.1; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 5-10, jr., 27.3; Michaela Cloonan, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-9, sr., 11.0; Bella Kline, Berne Union, 5-11, jr., 18.6; Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian, 5-10, sr., 25.3; Makenna Geiser, Dalton, 5-8, sr., 18.2; Caitlyn Condoleon, Warren JFK, 5-7, sr., 27.1.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Lisa Stopp, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Second Team

Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, jr., 16.3; Cayton Secrest, Caldwell, 5-6, jr., 21.3; Ashlie Louden, Beallsville, 5-7, sr., 17.0; Dana Rose, Fort Loramie, 6-0, jr. 11.2 , Emma Hess, Legacy Christian Academy, 6-0, jr., 21.8; Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-6, fr., 17.4; Nicole Knippen, Ottoville, 5-8, jr., 15.1; Hope Custer, Fairfield Christian, 5-8, sr., 24.7; Molly Howard, McDonald, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Danielle Vuletich, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 6-2, jr., 20.5.

Third Team

Kyna Waderker, Belpre, 5-9, sr. 16.2; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-3, so., 18.5; Kasey Schipfer, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, sr., 17.1 , Kamryn Jordan, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-5, jr., 17.5; Rosie Williams, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, sr., 16.7; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, jr., 13.5; Janae Hoying, Minster, 5-9, jr., 10.2; Val Muhlenkamp, Fort Recovery, 6-0, sr., 10.0; Madison Cloonan, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-10, sr., 13.6; Harlei Antritt, Newark Catholic, 6-0, jr., 18.2; Marissa Ventura, Cortland Maplewood, 5-6, so., 22.5.

Special Mention

Belle Zirzow, Bristolville Bristol, 6-0, so., 17.5; Izzy Perez, Lisbon David Anderson, 5-6, sr., 16.9; Hannah Mang, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 5-8, jr., 19.8; Kailey Tyna, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Riley Stopp, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-10, jr., 12.2; Allyson Ross, Columbia Station Columbus, 5-6, jr., 19.6; Emily McClain, Elyria Open Door Christian, 5-7, sr., 21.5; Tai Roberts, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-5, so., 17.3; Malorie Schroeder, McComb, 5-8, jr., 14.7; Madison Cordonnier, New Bremen, 5-10, jr., 12.9; Heidi Rethman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-7, jr., 12.1; Claire Radabaugh, Edon, 5-5, sr., 10.0; Ally Cape, Edgerton, 5-6, sr., 15.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, so., 15.1; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, so., 13.2; Claire Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-7, sr., 16.6; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, jr., 11.8; Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, jr., 14.3; Jessie Grover, Lucas, 5-8, sr., 16.5; Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-7, so., 15.1; Ashleigh Wheeler, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-5, jr., 17.8; Baylee Wach, Shadyside, 5-6, jr., 17.0; Tory Hendershot, Shadyside, 5-6, jr., 17.6; Isabella Oliver, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-8, sr., 13.3; Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-5, so., 16.2; Sydney Lyon, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-9, sr., 21.0; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, so., 15.0; Ashley Spencer, Corning Miller, 5-9, sr., 15.1; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, so., 13.0; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, so., 23.4; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Lexus Oiler, New Boston Glenwood, 5-9, sr., 14.8; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-7, so., 19.5; Hayley Smith, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, sr.; Meggan Bartok, East Knox, 5-8, sr., 16.6; Cece Newbold, Danville, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-9, so., 15.4.

Honorable Mention

Bella Kline, East Canton, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Addison Mucci, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-0, sr.; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-4, so., 12.0; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, so., 13.0; Lilly Gray, Peebles, 5-10, jr., 14.0; Jaelyn Warnock, Portsmouth Clay, 5-9, sr., 10.2; Sammy Oiler, New Boston Glenwood, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, jr., 12.0; Taylor Schmidt, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-6, sr., 10.7; Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie, 5-10, sr., Sabrina Delbello, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-7, jr., Kathleen Ahner, Legacy Christian Academy, 5-8, jr., Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-5 so., Anna Swisshelm, Felicity-Franklin, 5-7, fr., Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, so., Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5-8, so.; Jaren Tucker, Bridgeport, 5-5, sr., 19.9; Ashley Howell, Beallsville, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Jazmariah Moore, Malvern, 5-8, sr., 16.0; Kailey Zemba, Bishop Rosecrans, 5-8, sr., 14.0; Annette Weston, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 13.5; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-2, jr., 9.0; Carter McCray, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-1, fr., 14.5; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-9, so., 16.1; Syd Carpenter, Ashtabula St. John, 5-5, sr., 14.7; McKayla Spicer, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Holly Hamilton, Newbury, 5-3, so., 11.1; Emily Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-3, sr., 13.4; Sami Kim, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 5-8, Fr., 12.0; Breeana Hutson, Newton Falls, 5-7, jr., 15.0; Camille Beatty, Dalton, 5-7, sr., 10.9; Erica Warren, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-10, sr.; Maddie Liberati, Lisbon David Anderson, 5-10, sr., 19.8; Baylie Starcher, Cortland Maplewood, 5-3, so., 10.2; Brittany Mooney, Bristolville Bristol, 5-8, jr., 11; Grace Popovich, Kinsman Badger, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Sophia Constantino, McDonald, 5-6, jr., 12; Alyssa Serensky, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Madison Haidet, Newton Falls, 5-6, jr., 14.3; Ally Bower, Danville, 5-9, sr., 12.7; Hope Fetherolf, Madison Plains, 5-11, sr., 11.1; Paige Gavin, Fisher Catholic, 5-6, jr., 8.9; Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 5-11, fr., 9.0; Briana Outcalt, Ridgedale, 6-0, jr., 12.1; Brynn Peddicord, Newark Catholic, 5-6, jr., 7.6; Noa Seward, Patriot Prep, 5-10, sr., 12.9.