By ANDY WOLF

Staff Writer

NAPOLEON — The unbeaten run of Lakota senior Trevor Franks came to an end on Saturday.

Franks fell 9-6 to Patrick Henry’s T.J. Rhamy in the 160-pound final at the Division III district wrestling tournament at Napoleon High School.

“I kind of feel disappointed,” Franks said. “I know the mistakes I made and I can capitalize on them and fix them all week this week, practice hard.”

Franks entered at 37-0 as one of five unbeaten wrestlers in Saturday’s district meet.

He started 2-0 on Friday and beat Willard’s D.J. Slone in the semifinals to move to 40-0. Franks battled back from being down 3-2 after one period and 5-4 after two to win 9-7. The win set up a rematch with Rhamy, who he defeated 3-2 at 170 at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament earlier in the season.

On Saturday, Franks jumped out to the early lead, scoring two takedowns in the first period. His first came on a deep double-leg, not to the surprise of Rhamy.

Rhamy fell behind 6-2 in the second period and even had his back tighten up.

Rhamy battled through it, scoring a takedown late in the second period to pull within 6-5.

His escape to open the third knotted the score up at 6-6.

The match stopped with 42 seconds and Rhamy on his back in agony.

As the match resumed, Rhamy spun around Franks for the go-ahead takedown with 23 seconds left plus a stalling point on Franks.

“Both times I didn’t attack as much as I should’ve,” Franks said. “I had the first two takedowns and I kind of let off for a little bit.

“Next time I’m not going to let off.”

Five other area wrestlers also are state bound.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford secured his first state berth as runner-up at 132. Milan Edison’s Casey Barnett, a state champ as a freshman at 106, pinned Crawford in 1:25 in the final.

“I knew I had to put the work in, knew my goal, set it,” said Crawford, who was fifth at districts last season. “Once I got to the semis, knew it was a tough kid, put everything I had towards that match.”

GETTING BACK: Two other area wrestlers are making their return to Columbus.

Elmwood’s Will Bechstein (220) and Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass (285) were each third in their respective weight classes.

The duo finished fourth and second, respectively, at 220 at state last season.

Both had to overcome tough semifinal losses to eventual district champs.

Bechstein fell 3-2 in his to Kohlhofer.

“Coming in, it was pretty easy to notice 220 is pretty stacked at this district,” Bechstein said. “I just wanted to come in, felt like I could make it to state because it’s a clean slate there, 0-0 basically, anybody can win.

“Losing that semifinal, yeah it hurt a bit but I was able to bounce back and consi (consolation) semis meant a lot.”

Bechstein won an 11-3 major decision over Tinora’s Javen Gaines in the consolation semifinals to punch his ticket to state. He capped off the tournament with a win via ultimate tiebreaker 4-2 over Mohawk’s James Clouse in the third-place match.

Snodgrass was edged 2-1 by Ashland Crestview’s Caden Hill in the semifinals, surrendering the only takedown in the first period.

“Making it there is the most important thing,” Snodgrass said. “That’s what you work for. You’ve got to go from there.”

Snodgrass, though, bounced back by pinning Liberty Center’s Ray Culler in 4:26 in the consolation semifinals, then beat Edison’s Cason Holmes 6-1 in the third-place match.

FIRST TIMERS: Elmwood’s Gunner Endicott (160) and Van Buren’s Cade Whitticar (170) will be making their first appearances in Columbus after taking fourth on Saturday.

Endicott took a 5-3 decision over Ayersville’s Caden Brown in his go-to-state match and lost to Willard’s D.J. Slone 13-5 in the consolation final.

Whitticar hit a big second-period throw on Cory-Rawson’s Deontae’ Davis to propel him to a 9-6 win in the consolation semi to punch his ticket.

“It’s wrestling, man. It’s all just the feel,” Whitticar said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen when you go out there.

“He took his shot, gave me enough pressure. I had the move set up. I just went for it.”

Whitticar had Davis on his back in a flash.

“It was 100 percent reaction,” Whitticar said.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Edison 227. 2, Delta 118. 3, Oak Harbor 1061/2. 4, Eastwood 1021/2, 5, Archbold 651/2. 6, Otsego 65. 7, Patrick Henry 61. 8, Genoa 59. 9, Lake 56. 10, Liberty Center 54. 11, Gibsonburg 52. 12, Elmwood 491/2. 13, Ashland Crestview 49. 14, Mohawk 46. 15, Tinora 43. 16, Bluffton 40. 17, Norwalk St. Paul & Van Buren 38. 19, Carey 35. 20, Woodmore 34. 21, Liberty-Benton 32. 22, Northwood 25. 23, Hopewell-Loudon 241/2. 24, Antwerp, Plymouth & Willard 23. 27, Swanton 21. 28, Lakota & Sandusky St. Mary 20. 30, Fairview & South Central 19. 32, Ayersville 18. 33, Paulding 131/2. 34, Lucas 12. 35, Wesern Reserve 11. 36, Cory-Rawson 10. 37, Seneca East 9. 38, Evergreen 7. 39, North Baltimore 6. 40, New London 5. 41, Bucyrus, Tiffin Calvert, Edgerton, Monroeville & Riverdale 3. 46, Arcadia, Fremont St. Joseph, Hicksville, Margaretta, McComb & Montpelier 0.

FIRST PLACE MATCHES

106 — Hermes (Edi) dec. Judge (OH), 3-0.

113 — Mattin (Del) pinned Fantuzzi (Edi), 3:13.

120 — Manley (Ots) dec. Owens (Eas), 6-3.

126 — Hahn (Eas) tech. fall Mills (Ant), 17-1.

132 — Barnett (Edi) pinned Crawford (H-L), 1:25.

138 — Lecki (Lak) pinned Dewitz (OH), :36.

145 — Morgillo (Gen) pinned Smith (Gib), 1:13.

152 — Contos (Gen) pinned Slone (Edi) 1:11.

160 — Rhamy (PH) dec. Franks (Lak), 9-6.

170 — Meyer (Arch) dec. Lloyd (Edi) 8-1.

182 — Miller (OH) won by injury default May (Car).

195 — Brewer (Edi) maj. dec. Cole (Nor), 13-3.

220 — Kohlhofer (Del) pinned Morrow (PH), 2:56.

285 — Hill (AC) pinned Stevens (Swa), 3:43.

THIRD PLACE MATCHES

106 — Kleman (Blu) dec. Hanefeld (Del), 3-2.

113 — Strickland (SC) dec. Prosser (SSM), 7-0.

120 — Homan (Edi) pinned Lecki (Lak), 2:24.

126 — Vogus (Edi) maj. dec. Francis (Arch), 8-0.

132 — Matthews (LC) dec. Peterson (OH), 4-1.

138 — Vollmar (LC) maj. dec. Basil (Blu), 12-4.

145 — Short (Arch) dec. Wright (Ots), 9-3.

152 — Price (Moh) dec. Recknagel (Eas), 10-5.

160 — Slone (Will) maj. dec. Endicott (Elm), 13-5.

170 — Hoffman (Del) pinned Whitticar (VB), 4:36.

182 — Caizzo (NSP) dec. Thompson (Edi), 5-2.

195 — Limes (Ots) dec. DiRe (L-B), 5-3.

220 — Bechstein (Elm) dec. Clouse (Moh) 4-2 (UT).

285 — Snodgrass (VB) dec. Holmes (Edi), 6-1.

FIFTH PLACE MATCHES

106 — Roberts (Ply) dec. Camp (PH), 6-0.

113 — Davis (OH) won by default over Maynard (Eas).

120 — Perry (LC) won by default over Naserman (NSP).

126 — Meyer (Del) dec. Farley (Ots), 12-5.

132 — Wamer (Lak) maj. dec. Baker (L-B), 10-1.

138 — Blair (Fair) dec. Helminiak (Del), 7-0.

145 — Steiber (NSP) dec. Hesselbart (Eas), 9-2.

152 — Schlegal (Tin) maj. dec. Sparks (Ply), 10-2.

160 — Brown (Aye) won by default over Auld (Gib).

170 — Ramage (WR) pinned Davis (C-R), 4:09.

182 — Brzeczek (Wood) pinned Mabis (Paul), 3:50.

195 — Finley (Luc) dec. Sheets (Moh), 6-5.

220 — Smith (Gib) won by default over. Gaines (Tin).

285 — Culler (LC) dec. Bowman (Eas), 6-2 (TB).