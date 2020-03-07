PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Regional Finals
Division I
REGION 1
AT CANTON MEMORIAL CIVIC CENTER
Canton GlenOak 62, Eastlake North 56
REGION 3
AT OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY
Newark 70, Pickerington Central 54
Division II
REGION 5
AT BARBERTON HIGH SCHOOL
Beloit West Branch 41, Shaker Heights Laurel 37
REGION 6
AT MANSFIELD SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Napoleon 54, Willard 37
REGION 7
AT ZANESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Dresden Tri-Valley 45, Circleville 42 (OT)
REGION 8
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Dayton Carroll 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 38
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
REGION 2
AT NORWALK HIGH SCHOOL
Perrysburg vs. Toledo Notre Dame, 8
REGION 4
AT PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL
Kettering Fairmont vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, noon
Division III
REGION 9
AT CUYAHOGA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
Canfield South Range vs. Elyria Catholic, 1:30
REGION 10
AT LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Columbus Africentric, 7
REGION 11
AT LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL
Berlin Hiland vs. Seaman North Adams, 1:30
REGION 12
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. Anna, 1:30
Division IV
REGION 13
AT MASSILLON PERRY HIGH SCHOOL
Buckeye Central vs. Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 7:30
REGION 14
AT ELIDA FIELDHOUSE
Minster vs. Wayne Trace, 7:30
REGION 15
AT PICKERINGTON NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Beverley Fort Frye, 7:30
REGION 16
AT BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL
Fort Loramie vs. Cincinnati Country Day, 7:30
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s District Finals
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
Lucas 46, South Central 43
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
Antwerp 55, Toledo Christian 50
ELIDA DISTRICT
Columbus Grove 58, Kalida 49
FINDLAY DISTRICT
Tiffin Calvert 53, Arlington 36
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
Parkway 41, Marion Local 31
OHSAA Tournament
Division II
Day. Thurgood Marshall 68, Cin. Hughes 65
Kettering Alter 77, Cin. Wyoming 66
Division III
Atwater Waterloo 60, New Middletown Spring. 47
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47
Warrensville Hts. 80, Elyria Cath. 77, OT
Johnstown 46, Richwood N. Union 43
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Worthington Christian 47
Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Ironton 41
Proctorville Fairland 71, Chesapeake 43
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 65, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Division IV
McDonald 72, Salineville Southern 59
Richmond Hts. 69, Rittman 47
Warren JFK 61, Bristol 47
Berlin Hiland 56, Malvern 35
Ft. Loramie 59, Hamilton New Miami 37
Jackson Center 33, Cedarville 30
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
Toledo Start vs. Sylvania Northview, 6:30
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
Lima Senior vs. Toledo St. John’s, 8:30
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
Upper Sandusky vs. Norwalk, 2
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
Defiance vs. Lima Shawnee, 7
LAKE DISTRICT
Toledo Rogers vs. Sandusky, 7
Division III
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
Archbold vs. Evergreen, 1
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Wayne Trace, 1
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Friday’s Results
Philadelphia 9, Detroit 0
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 19, Toronto 13
Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 11, Oakland (ss) 5
Kansas City (ss) 4, L.A. Angels (ss) 3
Oakland (ss) 7, Cleveland 6
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 6, Arizona 6
Kansas City (ss) 4, L.A. Angels (ss) 4
Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Miami 7, Washington 3
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota vs. Detroit at Santo Domingo, DR, 11:35 a.m.
Toronto vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 44 18 .710 —
Boston 42 20 .677 2
Philadelphia 38 25 .603 6½
Brooklyn 28 34 .452 16
New York 19 44 .302 25½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 40 22 .645 —
Orlando 28 35 .444 12½
Washington 23 39 .371 17
Charlotte 21 41 .339 19
Atlanta 19 45 .297 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 9 .855 —
Indiana 38 25 .603 15½
Chicago 21 42 .333 32½
Detroit 20 43 .317 33½
Cleveland 17 45 .274 36
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 22 .639 —
Dallas 39 25 .609 1½
Memphis 31 32 .492 9
San Antonio 26 35 .426 13
New Orleans 26 36 .419 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 42 20 .677 —
Utah 40 22 .645 2
Oklahoma City 39 24 .619 3½
Portland 28 35 .444 14½
Minnesota 19 43 .306 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 47 13 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 5
Sacramento 27 35 .435 21
Phoenix 24 38 .387 24
Golden State 14 49 .222 34½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Denver 114, Charlotte 112
L.A. Clippers 120, Houston 105
Philadelphia 125, Sacramento 108
Toronto 121, Golden State 113
Friday’s Results
Washington 118, Atlanta 112
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 120
Oklahoma City 126, New York 103
Indiana 108, Chicago 102
Utah 99, Boston 94
Orlando 132, Minnesota 118
Dallas 121, Memphis 96
Miami at New Orleans, late
Portland at Phoenix, late
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 5
Utah at Detroit, 7
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30
Atlanta at Memphis, 8
Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30
Sacramento at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 3
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6
Indiana at Dallas, 7
Miami at Washington, 7
Orlando at Houston, 7
Detroit at New York, 7:30
San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30
Toronto at Sacramento, 9
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30
Milwaukee at Denver, 9
Toronto at Utah, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169
Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185
Toronto 68 35 24 9 79 235 224
Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226
Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213
Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212
Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234
Detroit 69 16 48 5 37 138 258
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210
Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193
Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183
Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182
N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185
N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211
Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187
New Jersey 67 27 28 12 66 181 221
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 68 40 18 10 90 218 189
Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177
Dallas 67 37 22 8 82 178 172
Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199
Minnesota 67 34 26 7 75 212 209
Nashville 67 33 26 8 74 210 215
Chicago 68 31 29 8 70 206 214
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 69 37 24 8 82 219 206
Edmonton 68 36 24 8 80 217 209
Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208
Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208
Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180
San Jose 67 29 34 4 62 176 214
Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214
Los Angeles 67 26 35 6 58 165 206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Boston 2, Florida 1, OT
Nashville 2, Dallas 0
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3
Minnesota 3, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 1, Toronto 0, SO
Friday’s Results
New Jersey 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 2, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0
Arizona at Calgary, late
Colorado at Vancouver, late
Toronto at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1
Nashville at Dallas, 2
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7
Montreal at Florida, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Ottawa at San Jose, 7
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7
Columbus at Edmonton, 10
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5
Vegas at Calgary, 7
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9
Colorado at San Jose, 10
Columbus at Vancouver, 10
Monday’s Games
Washington at Buffalo, 7
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8
Florida at St. Louis, 8
Vegas at Edmonton, 9
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Brown 64, Harvard 55
Canisius 67, Niagara 63
Charleston (WV) 71, WV Wesleyan 59
Fairfield 66, Manhattan 50
Fairmont St. 77, Glenville St. 70
Penn 78, Cornell 64
Princeton 81, Columbia 58
Richmond 73, Duquesne 62
Siena 86, Monmouth (NJ) 72
St. Peter’s 68, Iona 65
W. Virginia St. 67, Wheeling Jesuit 61
West Liberty 100, Concord 85
Yale 72, Dartmouth 61
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 57, Morehouse 55
Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50
Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62
Miles 65, Clark Atlanta 59
NC State 84, Wake Forest 64
VMI 96, Samford 78
Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66
Wofford 93, The Citadel 76
MIDWEST
Akron 79, Kent St. 76
Ball St. 75, N. Illinois 54
Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59
Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 84
Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 68
Drake 77, N. Iowa 56
Kentucky Wesleyan 81, Malone 79, OT
Missouri Western 72, Washburn 70
Ohio 67, Miami (Ohio) 65
Toledo 79, E. Michigan 57
Truman St. 85, Rockhurst 68
Valparaiso 74, Chicago 73
Walsh 81, Findlay 72
SOUTHWEST
Henderson St. 89, Ark.-Monticello 83, OT
Oklahoma Baptist 94, East Central 90
St, Edwards 60, Tarleton St. 52
Texas A&M Kingsville 71, Dallas Baptist 66
West Texas A&M 85, Texas A&M Commerce 72
FAR WEST
Alaska-Anchorage 86, Seattle Pacific 85
Cal Poly-Pomona 78, CSU-Chico 53
Colorado Mines 76, S.D. Mines 59
Point Loma 83, Chaminade 74
UC San Diego 86, Cal St.-East Bay 82
W. Washington 76, Alaska 64
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Harvard 63, Brown 59
Maryland 74, Purdue 62
Penn 67, Cornell 46
Princeton 77, Columbia 52
Temple 67, East Carolina 57
Yale 60, Dartmouth 42
SOUTH
Boston College 84, Duke 77
Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47
Kentucky 86, Tennessee 65
Louisville 71, Syracuse 46
Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49
NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48
SE Missouri 114, Belmont 99
Samford 75, Furman 45
South Carolina 89, Georgia 56
Tulane 67, Tulsa 61
UNC-Greensboro 75, Mercer 73, OT
UT Martin 63, E. Illinois 52
MIDWEST
Dayton 79, Richmond 68
Fordham 54, Duquesne 47
Indiana 78, Rutgers 60
Michigan 67, Northwestern 59
N. Iowa 91, Drake 78
Providence 49, Georgetown 46
Saint Louis 65, UMass 52
VCU 58, Davidson 52
Villanova 64, Xavier 56, OT
Wichita St. 72, Houston 64
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 67, Texas A&M 66
Memphis 76, SMU 65
FAR WEST
Arizona 86, California 73
Oregon 79, Utah 59
Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49
Pepperdine 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Second Round
Tyrrell Hatton 68-69 — 137 -7
Sung Kang 69-68 — 137 -7
Danny Lee 71-67 — 138 -6
Harris English 69-70 — 139 -5
Sungjae Im 70-69 — 139 -5
Rory McIlroy 66-73 — 139 -5
Marc Leishman 71-69 — 140 -4
Patrick Reed 70-70 — 140 -4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-72 — 140 -4
Sam Burns 68-72 — 140 -4
Brendon Todd 68-72 — 140 -4
Tom Hoge 70-70 — 140 -4
Scottie Scheffler 67-74 — 141 -3
Rickie Fowler 71-70 — 141 -3
Scott Harrington 71-70 — 141 -3
Collin Morikawa 70-71 — 141 -3
Hideki Matsuyama 69-73 — 142 -2
Graeme McDowell 68-74 — 142 -2
Stewart Cink 72-70 — 142 -2
Kevin Na 70-72 — 142 -2
Danny Willett 71-71 — 142 -2
Jimmy Walker 73-69 — 142 -2
Matt Wallace 69-73 — 142 -2
Keith Mitchell 68-75 — 143 -1
Dylan Frittelli 71-72 — 143 -1
Patrick Rodgers 73-70 — 143 -1
Matt Jones 75-68 — 143 -1
Charley Hoffman 70-73 — 143 -1
Adam Long 69-74 — 143 -1
Troy Merritt 71-72 — 143 -1
Bud Cauley 71-72 — 143 -1
Joel Dahmen 72-72 — 144 E
Rory Sabbatini 70-74 — 144 E
Bryson DeChambeau 73-71 — 144 E
Zac Blair 74-70 — 144 E
Harold Varner III 70-74 — 144 E
Lanto Griffin 71-73 — 144 E
Brian Gay 73-72 — 145 +1
Beau Hossler 73-72 — 145 +1
Harry Higgs 72-73 — 145 +1
Keegan Bradley 73-72 — 145 +1
Rod Perry 72-73 — 145 +1
Xinjun Zhang 70-75 — 145 +1
Scott Brown 69-76 — 145 +1
Billy Horschel 72-73 — 145 +1
Zach Johnson 72-73 — 145 +1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73 — 145 +1
Brooks Koepka 72-73 — 145 +1
Davis Love III 72-73 — 145 +1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-75 — 145 +1
Doc Redman 73-73 — 146 +2
Vaughn Taylor 73-73 — 146 +2
Ian Poulter 69-77 — 146 +2
Kevin Chappell 72-74 — 146 +2
Nick Taylor 73-73 — 146 +2
Wyndham Clark 74-72 — 146 +2
Jason Kokrak 71-75 — 146 +2
Matthew Wolff 73-73 — 146 +2
Steve Stricker 72-74 — 146 +2
Ryan Moore 71-75 — 146 +2
Sam Saunders 74-73 — 147 +3
Byeong Hun An 71-76 — 147 +3
Robby Shelton 72-75 — 147 +3
Viktor Hovland 74-73 — 147 +3
Xander Schauffele 73-74 — 147 +3
Abraham Ancer 73-74 — 147 +3
Talor Gooch 67-80 — 147 +3
Max Homa 72-75 — 147 +3
Rob Oppenheim 69-78 — 147 +3
Missed Cut
Anirban Lahiri 74-74 — 148 +4
Jim Herman 73-75 — 148 +4
Brendan Steele 73-75 — 148 +4
Cameron Champ 74-74 — 148 +4
Matt Every 65-83 — 148 +4
Matthew NeSmith 70-78 — 148 +4
Kevin Streelman 71-77 — 148 +4
Corey Conners 73-75 — 148 +4
Joaquin Niemann 74-74 — 148 +4
Lee Westwood 74-74 — 148 +4
Maverick McNealy 73-75 — 148 +4
Brian Harman 77-72 — 149 +5
Sebastian Munoz 75-74 — 149 +5
Russell Knox 75-74 — 149 +5
Phil Mickelson 77-72 — 149 +5
Henrik Stenson 77-72 — 149 +5
Tony Finau 75-74 — 149 +5
Andrew Putnam 72-77 — 149 +5
Scott Piercy 71-78 — 149 +5
Adam Scott 77-72 — 149 +5
Carlos Ortiz 74-75 — 149 +5
Brian Stuard 77-73 — 150 +6
Sepp Straka 74-76 — 150 +6
Henrik Norlander 78-72 — 150 +6
Justin Rose 73-77 — 150 +6
Tyler Duncan 73-77 — 150 +6
Alex Noren 73-77 — 150 +6
Denny McCarthy 73-78 — 151 +7
Charles Howell III 75-76 — 151 +7
Bubba Watson 74-77 — 151 +7
Kevin Tway 78-73 — 151 +7
Charl Schwartzel 75-76 — 151 +7
Si Woo Kim 72-79 — 151 +7
Tommy Fleetwood 76-76 — 152 +8
Nate Lashley 79-73 — 152 +8
Lucas Glover 75-77 — 152 +8
Chun-an Yu 74-78 — 152 +8
Sam Ryder 75-78 — 153 +9
Padraig Harrington 74-79 — 153 +9
Mark Hubbard 74-79 — 153 +9
C.T. Pan 74-79 — 153 +9
Pat Perez 77-76 — 153 +9
Kevin Kisner 74-79 — 153 +9
Vijay Singh 77-76 — 153 +9
Hank Lebioda 76-78 — 154 +10
J.T. Poston 84-71 — 155 +11
Brandon Matthews 75-81 — 156 +12
Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-82 — 156 +12
Jazz Janewattananond 80-77 — 157 +13
Robert Gamez 83-84 — 167 +23
TRANSACTIONS
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISIONER — Suspended INF Domingo Leyba for 80 games following a positive for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Dean Kremer and OF Ryan Mckenna to Triple-A Norfolk (IL). Re-assigned RHP Cristian Alvarado, Brady Rodgers and Marcos Diplain; LHP Hunter Cervenka; C Martin Cervenka and Adley Rutschman to minor league camp
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Yoan Moncada on a five-year contract. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte Knights (IL). Optioned RHPs Dane Dunning and Jimmy Lambert to Birmingham Barons (SL). Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr and Jonathan Stiever; LHP Hunter Schryver and INF Matt Skole to minor league camp.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to Triple A Toledo (IL). Re-assigned OF Jacob Robinson to minor league camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHPs Kent Emmanuel and Cionel Perez; RHP Cristian Javier to minor league camp. Re-assigned RHPs Riley Ferrell and Brendan McCurry; LHP Ryan Hartman to minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Daniel Gossett, Grant Holmes, Daulton Jeffries and James Kaprielian to the Los Vegas Aviators (PCL). Reassigned LHP Donnie Hart and RHPs Ben Bracewell, Parker Dunshee, Ian Gardeck, Brian Howard and Zach Lee to their minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHPs Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla, Gerson Bautista, Brandon Brennan, Nestor Cortes, Justin Dunn, Matt Festa, Zac Grotz, Matt Magill, Yohan Ramirez, Erik Swanson, Taylor Williams; LHPs Taylor Guilbeau, Nick Margevicius, Justus Sheffield; INFs J.P. Crawford, Shed Long Jr., Tim Lopes, Daniel Vogelbach, Sam Haggerty, Donovan Walton; OFs Braden Bishop, Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Dylan Moore; C Tom Murphy and Austin Nola to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Art Warren to AAA Tacoma Rainiers (PCL) and OF Jose Siri to AA Arkansas Travelers.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to the Nashville Sounds (PCL). Optioned RHPs Kyle Cody and Tyler Phillips, INF Anderson Tejada to the Frisco Roughriders (Texas). Reassigned RHPs Jason Bahr, Wei-Chieh Huang, Tim Dillard, Arturo Reyes, Taylor Guerrieri and Ian Gibaut; LHP Kyle Bird and C Sam Huff to minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tyson Miller and INF Robel Garcia to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned LHP Justin Steele and RHP Manuel Rodriguez to Double-A Tennessee. Assigned RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart; LHPs Tyler Olson and C.D. Pelham; C Jhonny Pereda to minor league camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Ben Bowden and INF Tyler Nevin to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Hartford. Reassigned RHPs Tommy Doyle, Julian Fernandez, Alexander Guillen, Tim Melville and Wes Parsons; LHP Ryan Rolison; INFs Colton Welker and Ryan Vilade; C Brian Serven to minor league camp. Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Jairo Diaz, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Ashton Goudeau, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Antonio Santos, Antonio Senzatela and Jesus Tinoco; LHPs Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and James Pazos; C Dom Nunez; INF Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Tyler Nevin and Brendan Rodgers; OF Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard and Raimel Tapia to one-year contracts.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Mitch White and LHP Victor Gonzalez to minor league camp.
MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Christian Yelich on a nine-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHPs Stephen Gonsalves and RHPs Jordan Humphreys and Franklyn Kilome to the Syracuse Mets (IL). Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (EL). Re-assigned RHPs Matt Blackham, Stephen Nogosek, Nick Rumbelow and Francisco Rios; C Austin Bossart and C David Rodriguez; OF Tim Tebow to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Melvin Adon and Jandel Gustave; LHP Conner Menez and Sam Selman; INF Chris Shaw, Kean Wong and Abiatal Avelino to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned RHP Tyler Cyrto, Sean Hjelle, Jake Jewell, Luis Madero, Trey McNutt, Raffi Vizcaino and Sam Wolf; LHP Sam Moll; C Ricardo Genoves; and OF Jamie Westbrook to minor league camp.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tim Holdgrafer.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Evy Rubial.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Carlos Garcia and LHP Taylor Purus to the Fargo-Moorhead Red-Hawks (AA).
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Brandon Presley. Released Rhp Justin Brantley; INF Nelson Ward and C Issac Wenrich.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Mike O’Reilly.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Anthony Guardado and INF Jack Zoellner.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Josh Jacobs and F Jesper Boqvist to Birmingham (AHL).
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Ryan Johnston from Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Axel Sijoberg to San Antonio FC (USL).
DC UNITED — Signed D Steven Birnbaum to a three-year contract extension.
United Soccer League
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed F Josh Fawole for one-year.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher and M Luke Haakenson to Charlotte Independence.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Francis Atuahene, Jon Kempin and Edwin Lara pending league and federation approval, for one-year.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Emily van Egmond; D Carson Pickett and Kristen Edmonds to one-year contract.
SKY BLUE — Named Rebecca Moros as Assistant Coach; Don O’Leary as Goalkeeper Coach and Philip Congleton as High Performance
College
RHODE ISLAND — Named Curt Field to Assistant to the Athletic Director.