PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Regional Finals

Division I

REGION 1

AT CANTON MEMORIAL CIVIC CENTER

Canton GlenOak 62, Eastlake North 56

REGION 3

AT OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY

Newark 70, Pickerington Central 54

Division II

REGION 5

AT BARBERTON HIGH SCHOOL

Beloit West Branch 41, Shaker Heights Laurel 37

REGION 6

AT MANSFIELD SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Napoleon 54, Willard 37

REGION 7

AT ZANESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Dresden Tri-Valley 45, Circleville 42 (OT)

REGION 8

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Dayton Carroll 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 38

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

REGION 2

AT NORWALK HIGH SCHOOL

Perrysburg vs. Toledo Notre Dame, 8

REGION 4

AT PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL

Kettering Fairmont vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, noon

Division III

REGION 9

AT CUYAHOGA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL

Canfield South Range vs. Elyria Catholic, 1:30

REGION 10

AT LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Columbus Africentric, 7

REGION 11

AT LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL

Berlin Hiland vs. Seaman North Adams, 1:30

REGION 12

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. Anna, 1:30

Division IV

REGION 13

AT MASSILLON PERRY HIGH SCHOOL

Buckeye Central vs. Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 7:30

REGION 14

AT ELIDA FIELDHOUSE

Minster vs. Wayne Trace, 7:30

REGION 15

AT PICKERINGTON NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Beverley Fort Frye, 7:30

REGION 16

AT BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL

Fort Loramie vs. Cincinnati Country Day, 7:30

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s District Finals

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

Lucas 46, South Central 43

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Antwerp 55, Toledo Christian 50

ELIDA DISTRICT

Columbus Grove 58, Kalida 49

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Tiffin Calvert 53, Arlington 36

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Parkway 41, Marion Local 31

OHSAA Tournament

Division II

Day. Thurgood Marshall 68, Cin. Hughes 65

Kettering Alter 77, Cin. Wyoming 66

Division III

Atwater Waterloo 60, New Middletown Spring. 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47

Warrensville Hts. 80, Elyria Cath. 77, OT

Johnstown 46, Richwood N. Union 43

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Worthington Christian 47

Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Ironton 41

Proctorville Fairland 71, Chesapeake 43

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 65, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Division IV

McDonald 72, Salineville Southern 59

Richmond Hts. 69, Rittman 47

Warren JFK 61, Bristol 47

Berlin Hiland 56, Malvern 35

Ft. Loramie 59, Hamilton New Miami 37

Jackson Center 33, Cedarville 30

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

Toledo Start vs. Sylvania Northview, 6:30

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

Lima Senior vs. Toledo St. John’s, 8:30

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

Upper Sandusky vs. Norwalk, 2

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Defiance vs. Lima Shawnee, 7

LAKE DISTRICT

Toledo Rogers vs. Sandusky, 7

Division III

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

Archbold vs. Evergreen, 1

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Wayne Trace, 1

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Friday’s Results

Philadelphia 9, Detroit 0

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 19, Toronto 13

Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 11, Oakland (ss) 5

Kansas City (ss) 4, L.A. Angels (ss) 3

Oakland (ss) 7, Cleveland 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 6, Arizona 6

Kansas City (ss) 4, L.A. Angels (ss) 4

Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Miami 7, Washington 3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Detroit at Santo Domingo, DR, 11:35 a.m.

Toronto vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 44 18 .710 —

Boston 42 20 .677 2

Philadelphia 38 25 .603 6½

Brooklyn 28 34 .452 16

New York 19 44 .302 25½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 40 22 .645 —

Orlando 28 35 .444 12½

Washington 23 39 .371 17

Charlotte 21 41 .339 19

Atlanta 19 45 .297 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 9 .855 —

Indiana 38 25 .603 15½

Chicago 21 42 .333 32½

Detroit 20 43 .317 33½

Cleveland 17 45 .274 36

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 22 .639 —

Dallas 39 25 .609 1½

Memphis 31 32 .492 9

San Antonio 26 35 .426 13

New Orleans 26 36 .419 13½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 42 20 .677 —

Utah 40 22 .645 2

Oklahoma City 39 24 .619 3½

Portland 28 35 .444 14½

Minnesota 19 43 .306 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 47 13 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 5

Sacramento 27 35 .435 21

Phoenix 24 38 .387 24

Golden State 14 49 .222 34½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Denver 114, Charlotte 112

L.A. Clippers 120, Houston 105

Philadelphia 125, Sacramento 108

Toronto 121, Golden State 113

Friday’s Results

Washington 118, Atlanta 112

Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 120

Oklahoma City 126, New York 103

Indiana 108, Chicago 102

Utah 99, Boston 94

Orlando 132, Minnesota 118

Dallas 121, Memphis 96

Miami at New Orleans, late

Portland at Phoenix, late

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 5

Utah at Detroit, 7

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30

Atlanta at Memphis, 8

Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30

Sacramento at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 3

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6

Indiana at Dallas, 7

Miami at Washington, 7

Orlando at Houston, 7

Detroit at New York, 7:30

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30

Toronto at Sacramento, 9

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30

Milwaukee at Denver, 9

Toronto at Utah, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169

Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185

Toronto 68 35 24 9 79 235 224

Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226

Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213

Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212

Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234

Detroit 69 16 48 5 37 138 258

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210

Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193

Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183

Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182

N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185

N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211

Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187

New Jersey 67 27 28 12 66 181 221

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 68 40 18 10 90 218 189

Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177

Dallas 67 37 22 8 82 178 172

Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199

Minnesota 67 34 26 7 75 212 209

Nashville 67 33 26 8 74 210 215

Chicago 68 31 29 8 70 206 214

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 69 37 24 8 82 219 206

Edmonton 68 36 24 8 80 217 209

Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208

Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208

Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180

San Jose 67 29 34 4 62 176 214

Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214

Los Angeles 67 26 35 6 58 165 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Boston 2, Florida 1, OT

Nashville 2, Dallas 0

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3

Minnesota 3, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 1, Toronto 0, SO

Friday’s Results

New Jersey 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0

Arizona at Calgary, late

Colorado at Vancouver, late

Toronto at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1

Nashville at Dallas, 2

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Florida, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Ottawa at San Jose, 7

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7

Columbus at Edmonton, 10

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5

Vegas at Calgary, 7

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9

Colorado at San Jose, 10

Columbus at Vancouver, 10

Monday’s Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8

Florida at St. Louis, 8

Vegas at Edmonton, 9

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Brown 64, Harvard 55

Canisius 67, Niagara 63

Charleston (WV) 71, WV Wesleyan 59

Fairfield 66, Manhattan 50

Fairmont St. 77, Glenville St. 70

Penn 78, Cornell 64

Princeton 81, Columbia 58

Richmond 73, Duquesne 62

Siena 86, Monmouth (NJ) 72

St. Peter’s 68, Iona 65

W. Virginia St. 67, Wheeling Jesuit 61

West Liberty 100, Concord 85

Yale 72, Dartmouth 61

SOUTH

Albany St. (Ga.) 57, Morehouse 55

Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50

Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62

Miles 65, Clark Atlanta 59

NC State 84, Wake Forest 64

VMI 96, Samford 78

Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66

Wofford 93, The Citadel 76

MIDWEST

Akron 79, Kent St. 76

Ball St. 75, N. Illinois 54

Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 84

Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 68

Drake 77, N. Iowa 56

Kentucky Wesleyan 81, Malone 79, OT

Missouri Western 72, Washburn 70

Ohio 67, Miami (Ohio) 65

Toledo 79, E. Michigan 57

Truman St. 85, Rockhurst 68

Valparaiso 74, Chicago 73

Walsh 81, Findlay 72

SOUTHWEST

Henderson St. 89, Ark.-Monticello 83, OT

Oklahoma Baptist 94, East Central 90

St, Edwards 60, Tarleton St. 52

Texas A&M Kingsville 71, Dallas Baptist 66

West Texas A&M 85, Texas A&M Commerce 72

FAR WEST

Alaska-Anchorage 86, Seattle Pacific 85

Cal Poly-Pomona 78, CSU-Chico 53

Colorado Mines 76, S.D. Mines 59

Point Loma 83, Chaminade 74

UC San Diego 86, Cal St.-East Bay 82

W. Washington 76, Alaska 64

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Harvard 63, Brown 59

Maryland 74, Purdue 62

Penn 67, Cornell 46

Princeton 77, Columbia 52

Temple 67, East Carolina 57

Yale 60, Dartmouth 42

SOUTH

Boston College 84, Duke 77

Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47

Kentucky 86, Tennessee 65

Louisville 71, Syracuse 46

Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49

NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48

SE Missouri 114, Belmont 99

Samford 75, Furman 45

South Carolina 89, Georgia 56

Tulane 67, Tulsa 61

UNC-Greensboro 75, Mercer 73, OT

UT Martin 63, E. Illinois 52

MIDWEST

Dayton 79, Richmond 68

Fordham 54, Duquesne 47

Indiana 78, Rutgers 60

Michigan 67, Northwestern 59

N. Iowa 91, Drake 78

Providence 49, Georgetown 46

Saint Louis 65, UMass 52

VCU 58, Davidson 52

Villanova 64, Xavier 56, OT

Wichita St. 72, Houston 64

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 67, Texas A&M 66

Memphis 76, SMU 65

FAR WEST

Arizona 86, California 73

Oregon 79, Utah 59

Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49

Pepperdine 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Second Round

Tyrrell Hatton 68-69 — 137 -7

Sung Kang 69-68 — 137 -7

Danny Lee 71-67 — 138 -6

Harris English 69-70 — 139 -5

Sungjae Im 70-69 — 139 -5

Rory McIlroy 66-73 — 139 -5

Marc Leishman 71-69 — 140 -4

Patrick Reed 70-70 — 140 -4

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-72 — 140 -4

Sam Burns 68-72 — 140 -4

Brendon Todd 68-72 — 140 -4

Tom Hoge 70-70 — 140 -4

Scottie Scheffler 67-74 — 141 -3

Rickie Fowler 71-70 — 141 -3

Scott Harrington 71-70 — 141 -3

Collin Morikawa 70-71 — 141 -3

Hideki Matsuyama 69-73 — 142 -2

Graeme McDowell 68-74 — 142 -2

Stewart Cink 72-70 — 142 -2

Kevin Na 70-72 — 142 -2

Danny Willett 71-71 — 142 -2

Jimmy Walker 73-69 — 142 -2

Matt Wallace 69-73 — 142 -2

Keith Mitchell 68-75 — 143 -1

Dylan Frittelli 71-72 — 143 -1

Patrick Rodgers 73-70 — 143 -1

Matt Jones 75-68 — 143 -1

Charley Hoffman 70-73 — 143 -1

Adam Long 69-74 — 143 -1

Troy Merritt 71-72 — 143 -1

Bud Cauley 71-72 — 143 -1

Joel Dahmen 72-72 — 144 E

Rory Sabbatini 70-74 — 144 E

Bryson DeChambeau 73-71 — 144 E

Zac Blair 74-70 — 144 E

Harold Varner III 70-74 — 144 E

Lanto Griffin 71-73 — 144 E

Brian Gay 73-72 — 145 +1

Beau Hossler 73-72 — 145 +1

Harry Higgs 72-73 — 145 +1

Keegan Bradley 73-72 — 145 +1

Rod Perry 72-73 — 145 +1

Xinjun Zhang 70-75 — 145 +1

Scott Brown 69-76 — 145 +1

Billy Horschel 72-73 — 145 +1

Zach Johnson 72-73 — 145 +1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73 — 145 +1

Brooks Koepka 72-73 — 145 +1

Davis Love III 72-73 — 145 +1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-75 — 145 +1

Doc Redman 73-73 — 146 +2

Vaughn Taylor 73-73 — 146 +2

Ian Poulter 69-77 — 146 +2

Kevin Chappell 72-74 — 146 +2

Nick Taylor 73-73 — 146 +2

Wyndham Clark 74-72 — 146 +2

Jason Kokrak 71-75 — 146 +2

Matthew Wolff 73-73 — 146 +2

Steve Stricker 72-74 — 146 +2

Ryan Moore 71-75 — 146 +2

Sam Saunders 74-73 — 147 +3

Byeong Hun An 71-76 — 147 +3

Robby Shelton 72-75 — 147 +3

Viktor Hovland 74-73 — 147 +3

Xander Schauffele 73-74 — 147 +3

Abraham Ancer 73-74 — 147 +3

Talor Gooch 67-80 — 147 +3

Max Homa 72-75 — 147 +3

Rob Oppenheim 69-78 — 147 +3

Missed Cut

Anirban Lahiri 74-74 — 148 +4

Jim Herman 73-75 — 148 +4

Brendan Steele 73-75 — 148 +4

Cameron Champ 74-74 — 148 +4

Matt Every 65-83 — 148 +4

Matthew NeSmith 70-78 — 148 +4

Kevin Streelman 71-77 — 148 +4

Corey Conners 73-75 — 148 +4

Joaquin Niemann 74-74 — 148 +4

Lee Westwood 74-74 — 148 +4

Maverick McNealy 73-75 — 148 +4

Brian Harman 77-72 — 149 +5

Sebastian Munoz 75-74 — 149 +5

Russell Knox 75-74 — 149 +5

Phil Mickelson 77-72 — 149 +5

Henrik Stenson 77-72 — 149 +5

Tony Finau 75-74 — 149 +5

Andrew Putnam 72-77 — 149 +5

Scott Piercy 71-78 — 149 +5

Adam Scott 77-72 — 149 +5

Carlos Ortiz 74-75 — 149 +5

Brian Stuard 77-73 — 150 +6

Sepp Straka 74-76 — 150 +6

Henrik Norlander 78-72 — 150 +6

Justin Rose 73-77 — 150 +6

Tyler Duncan 73-77 — 150 +6

Alex Noren 73-77 — 150 +6

Denny McCarthy 73-78 — 151 +7

Charles Howell III 75-76 — 151 +7

Bubba Watson 74-77 — 151 +7

Kevin Tway 78-73 — 151 +7

Charl Schwartzel 75-76 — 151 +7

Si Woo Kim 72-79 — 151 +7

Tommy Fleetwood 76-76 — 152 +8

Nate Lashley 79-73 — 152 +8

Lucas Glover 75-77 — 152 +8

Chun-an Yu 74-78 — 152 +8

Sam Ryder 75-78 — 153 +9

Padraig Harrington 74-79 — 153 +9

Mark Hubbard 74-79 — 153 +9

C.T. Pan 74-79 — 153 +9

Pat Perez 77-76 — 153 +9

Kevin Kisner 74-79 — 153 +9

Vijay Singh 77-76 — 153 +9

Hank Lebioda 76-78 — 154 +10

J.T. Poston 84-71 — 155 +11

Brandon Matthews 75-81 — 156 +12

Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-82 — 156 +12

Jazz Janewattananond 80-77 — 157 +13

Robert Gamez 83-84 — 167 +23

TRANSACTIONS

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISIONER — Suspended INF Domingo Leyba for 80 games following a positive for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Dean Kremer and OF Ryan Mckenna to Triple-A Norfolk (IL). Re-assigned RHP Cristian Alvarado, Brady Rodgers and Marcos Diplain; LHP Hunter Cervenka; C Martin Cervenka and Adley Rutschman to minor league camp

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Yoan Moncada on a five-year contract. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte Knights (IL). Optioned RHPs Dane Dunning and Jimmy Lambert to Birmingham Barons (SL). Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr and Jonathan Stiever; LHP Hunter Schryver and INF Matt Skole to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to Triple A Toledo (IL). Re-assigned OF Jacob Robinson to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHPs Kent Emmanuel and Cionel Perez; RHP Cristian Javier to minor league camp. Re-assigned RHPs Riley Ferrell and Brendan McCurry; LHP Ryan Hartman to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Daniel Gossett, Grant Holmes, Daulton Jeffries and James Kaprielian to the Los Vegas Aviators (PCL). Reassigned LHP Donnie Hart and RHPs Ben Bracewell, Parker Dunshee, Ian Gardeck, Brian Howard and Zach Lee to their minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHPs Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla, Gerson Bautista, Brandon Brennan, Nestor Cortes, Justin Dunn, Matt Festa, Zac Grotz, Matt Magill, Yohan Ramirez, Erik Swanson, Taylor Williams; LHPs Taylor Guilbeau, Nick Margevicius, Justus Sheffield; INFs J.P. Crawford, Shed Long Jr., Tim Lopes, Daniel Vogelbach, Sam Haggerty, Donovan Walton; OFs Braden Bishop, Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Dylan Moore; C Tom Murphy and Austin Nola to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Art Warren to AAA Tacoma Rainiers (PCL) and OF Jose Siri to AA Arkansas Travelers.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to the Nashville Sounds (PCL). Optioned RHPs Kyle Cody and Tyler Phillips, INF Anderson Tejada to the Frisco Roughriders (Texas). Reassigned RHPs Jason Bahr, Wei-Chieh Huang, Tim Dillard, Arturo Reyes, Taylor Guerrieri and Ian Gibaut; LHP Kyle Bird and C Sam Huff to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tyson Miller and INF Robel Garcia to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned LHP Justin Steele and RHP Manuel Rodriguez to Double-A Tennessee. Assigned RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart; LHPs Tyler Olson and C.D. Pelham; C Jhonny Pereda to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Ben Bowden and INF Tyler Nevin to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Hartford. Reassigned RHPs Tommy Doyle, Julian Fernandez, Alexander Guillen, Tim Melville and Wes Parsons; LHP Ryan Rolison; INFs Colton Welker and Ryan Vilade; C Brian Serven to minor league camp. Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Jairo Diaz, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Ashton Goudeau, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Antonio Santos, Antonio Senzatela and Jesus Tinoco; LHPs Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and James Pazos; C Dom Nunez; INF Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Tyler Nevin and Brendan Rodgers; OF Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard and Raimel Tapia to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Mitch White and LHP Victor Gonzalez to minor league camp.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Christian Yelich on a nine-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHPs Stephen Gonsalves and RHPs Jordan Humphreys and Franklyn Kilome to the Syracuse Mets (IL). Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (EL). Re-assigned RHPs Matt Blackham, Stephen Nogosek, Nick Rumbelow and Francisco Rios; C Austin Bossart and C David Rodriguez; OF Tim Tebow to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Melvin Adon and Jandel Gustave; LHP Conner Menez and Sam Selman; INF Chris Shaw, Kean Wong and Abiatal Avelino to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned RHP Tyler Cyrto, Sean Hjelle, Jake Jewell, Luis Madero, Trey McNutt, Raffi Vizcaino and Sam Wolf; LHP Sam Moll; C Ricardo Genoves; and OF Jamie Westbrook to minor league camp.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tim Holdgrafer.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Evy Rubial.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Carlos Garcia and LHP Taylor Purus to the Fargo-Moorhead Red-Hawks (AA).

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Brandon Presley. Released Rhp Justin Brantley; INF Nelson Ward and C Issac Wenrich.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Mike O’Reilly.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Anthony Guardado and INF Jack Zoellner.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Josh Jacobs and F Jesper Boqvist to Birmingham (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Ryan Johnston from Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Axel Sijoberg to San Antonio FC (USL).

DC UNITED — Signed D Steven Birnbaum to a three-year contract extension.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed F Josh Fawole for one-year.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher and M Luke Haakenson to Charlotte Independence.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Francis Atuahene, Jon Kempin and Edwin Lara pending league and federation approval, for one-year.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Emily van Egmond; D Carson Pickett and Kristen Edmonds to one-year contract.

SKY BLUE — Named Rebecca Moros as Assistant Coach; Don O’Leary as Goalkeeper Coach and Philip Congleton as High Performance

College

RHODE ISLAND — Named Curt Field to Assistant to the Athletic Director.