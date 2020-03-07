NORWALK — Fostoria High’s Roger Hall went 1-1 on Friday to remain in the Division II district wrestling tournament at Norwalk High School.

The top four finishers in each weight class earn a trip to next week’s state tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Hall, a senior at 195 pounds, opened with a 5-4 decision over Keystone’s Brandon Smith.

In the quarterfinals, Hall was pinned in 30 seconds by Norwalk’s Gabe Phillips, who is 28-0 overall.

Hall (32-9) will meet Bay’s Griffen Novotny (30-11) in today’s second consolation round, which starts at 9:30 a.m. today.

4 in semis at Napoleon

NAPOLEON — Four area wrestlers are one step away from securing a state tournament berth.

That quartet all wrestled their way to a spot in today’s semifinals in the Division III district tournament at Napoleon High School on Friday.

Three of the area’s semifinalists are returning state placers in Lakota’s Trevor Franks (160), Elmwood’s Will Bechstein (229) and Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass (285).

Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford (132) also won both matches to make his way to the semis.

Championship semifinals and consolation matches will be wrestled simultaneously as the action resumes at 9:30 a.m. today.

SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

106 — Michael Judge, Oak Harbor, soph. 25-12 vs. Evan Hanfeld, Delta, soph. 15-6; Max Hermes, Edison, fr., 56-2 vs. Thayne Kleman, Bluffton, fr., 28-10.

113 — Bryce Maynard, Eastwood, 45-6 vs. Jared Fantuzzi, Edison, 46-10; Zach Mattin, Delta, jr., 40-0 vs. Jayden Strickland, South Central, jr., 24-2.

120 — Alec Homan, Edison, soph., 44-12 vs. Jake Manley, Otsego, sr., 45-0; Gavin Owens, Eastwood, soph., 44-6 vs. Cristian Lecki, Lake, soph., 37-4.

126 — Gabe Meyer, Delta, jr., 24-13 vs. Brandon Hahn, Eastwood, jr., 46-2; Randall Mills, Antwerp, sr., 35-7 vs. Hunter Vogus, Edison, fr., 47-10.

132 — Caden Crawford, Hopewell-Loudon, jr., 46-2 vs. Dylan Matthews, Liberty Center, jr., 42-3; Lucas Wamer, Lake, sr., 35-11 vs. Casey Barnett, Edison, jr., 53-5.

138 — Antonio Lecki, Lake, sr., 39-2 vs. Kaden Basil, Bluffton, soph., 27-14; Matthew Dewitz, Oak Harbor, sr., 41-6 vs. Maguire Vollmar, Liberty Center, sr., 30-5.

145 — Connor Smith, Gibsonburg, fr., 33-5 vs. Jesse Wright, Otsego, sr., 38-8; Will Stieber, Norwalk St. Paul, soph., 39-12 vs. Dustin Morgillo, Genoa, sr., 41-3.

152 — Colton Sparks, Plymouth, fr., 39-12 vs. Shadrick Slone, Edison, soph., 50-8; Kevin Contos, Genoa, sr., 41-3 vs. Lucas Schlegel, Tinora, sr., 41-12.

160 — Caden Brown, Ayersville, sr., 35-7 vs. T.J. Rhamy, Patrick Henry, sr., 24-8; Trevor Franks, Lakota, sr., 39-0 vs. D.J. Slone, Willard, sr., 41-3.

170 — Tyler Ramage, Western Reserve, sr., 32-0 vs. Carson Meyer, Archbold, jr., 45-3; Logan Lloyd, Edison, soph., 47-8 vs. Deontae’ Davis, Cory-Rawson, sr., 40-5.

182 — Wyatt Miller, Oak Harbor, jr., 36-5 vs. Jacob Thompson, Edison, soph., 35-17; Camden Caizzo, Norwalk St. Paul, sr., 38-6 vs. Tanner May, Carey, sr., 37-1.

195 — Bryce Sheets, Mohawk, sr., 41-8 vs. Austin Cole, Northwood, sr., 43-4; Cade Limes, Otsego, jr., 42-8 vs. Jacob Brewer, Edison, sr., 52-7.

220 — Will Bechstein, Elmwood, sr., 40-6 vs. Austin Kohlhofer, Delta, soph., 26-6; Wil Morrow, Patrick Henry, sr., 21-2 vs. Hunter Smith, Gibsonburg, sr., 29-2.

285 — Tyler Bowman, Eastwood, soph., 29-13 vs. Brodie Stevens, Swanton, jr., 38-7; Caden Hill, Ashland Crestview, sr., 43-1 vs. Kaleb Snodgrass, Van Buren, sr., 43-3.