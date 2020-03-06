Division II

At Norwalk High School

WHEN: Today, 4 p.m. with two championship rounds and one consolation round; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. with second consolation round, championship semifinals, third consolation round, consolation semifinals and championship matches.

AREA SCHOOLS & NUMBER OF QUALIFIERS: Fostoria (1).

WHAT TO WATCH: Fostoria senior Roger Hall is back in the district tournament for the second straight year. Hall was a Division III district qualifier at 195 pounds last year and has gone 31-8 this year at 195. Hall is coming off a third-place finish at last week’s Division II sectional tournament at Clyde High School.

Division III

At Napoleon High School

WHEN: Today, 3 p.m. with two championship rounds and one consolation round; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. with second consolation round, championship semifinals and third consolation round, consolation semifinals and championship matches.

AREA SCHOOLS & NUMBER OF QUALIFIERS: Arcadia (6); Elmwood (7); Hopewell-Loudon (4); Lakota (2); Van Buren (6).

WHAT TO WATCH: Area teams will be well represented in the Division III district tournament at Napoleon as more than 20 area wrestlers will compete. Three area wrestlers will be looking to earn their way back to the Division III state tournament. Elmwood’s Will Bechstein (second at 220), Lakota’s Trevor Franks (second at 160) and Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass (third at 220) will try for a return trip to state. Bechstein has posted a 38-6 record at 220, Franks has an unbeaten 37-0 mark at 160 and 170 this year and Snodgrass is 41-3 at 285. Franks, who wrestled at 170 most of the season, bumped down to 160 for the OHSAA tournament. Franks and Snodgrass are coming off sectional championships, while Bechstein was second.

Two area wrestlers will look to improve on their fifth- or sixth-place district finishes from last year to reach state. Elmwood sophomore Gunner Endicott was fifth at 145 and has gone 40-5 at 160 this year. Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford (126) was sixth at 126. Crawford, who is 44-2 this year, beat Liberty-Benton’s Dru Baker in the 132-pound title match at last week sectional tournament at Van Buren.