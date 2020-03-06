PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 1

AT CANTON MEMORIAL CIVIC CENTER

Eastlake North 60, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Canton GlenOak 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 33

REGIONAL FINAL: Eastlake North vs. Canton GlenOak, Friday, 7:30

REGION 3

AT OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY

Newark 61, Gahanna Lincoln 31

Pickerington Central 62, Reynoldsburg 56

REGIONAL FINAL: Newark vs. Pickerington Central, Friday, 7:30

Division II

REGION 5

AT BARBERTON HIGH SCHOOL

Shaker Heights Laurel 66, Norton 43

Beloit West Branch 44, Perry 36

REGIONAL FINAL: Shaker Heights Laurel vs. Beloit West Branch, Friday, 7

REGION 6

AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY/MANSFIELD

Napoleon 62, Rossford 38

Willard 49, Bay Village Bay 32

REGIONAL FINAL: Napoleon vs. Willard, Friday, 7:30, at Mansfield Senior High School

REGION 7

AT ZANESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Circleville 61, Hebron Lakewood 41

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Thornville Sheridan 48

REGIONAL FINAL: Circleville vs. Dresden Tri-Valley, Friday, 7

REGION 8

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 51

Dayton Carroll 57, Germantown Valley View 19

REGIONAL FINAL: St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Dayton Carroll, Friday, 7:30

Division III

REGION 10

AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY

Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Lake 30

REGIONAL FINAL: Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Columbus Africentric, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 2

AT NORWALK HIGH SCHOOL

Perrysburg 35, Akron Archbishop Hoban 26

Toledo Notre Dame 51, Westlake 26

REGIONAL FINAL: Perrysburg vs. Toledo Notre Dame, Saturday, 8

REGION 4

AT PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL

Kettering Fairmont 40, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 31

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 69, Springboro 34

REGIONAL FINAL: Kettering Fairmont vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, Saturday, noon

Division III

REGION 9

AT CUYAHOGA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL

Canfield South Range 47, Warren Champion 25

Elyria Catholic 35, Massillon Tuslaw 27

REGIONAL FINAL: Canfield South Range vs. Elyria Catholic, Saturday, 1:30

REGION 10

AT LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Africentric 69, Margaretta 33

REGIONAL FINAL: Columbus Africentric vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School

REGION 11

AT LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL

Berlin Hiland 69, Cardington-Lincoln 31

Seaman North Adams 48, Winchester Eastern 40

REGIONAL FINAL: Berlin Hiland vs. Seaman North Adams, Saturday, 1:30

REGION 12

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Cincinnati Purcell Marian 46, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 44

Anna 45, Versailles 35

REGIONAL FINAL: Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. Anna, Saturday, 1:30

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division IV

REGION 13

AT MASSILLON PERRY HIGH SCHOOL

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 33, Dalton 29

Buckeye Central 44, McDonald (22-2) 39

REGIONAL FINAL: Buckeye Central vs. Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, Saturday, 7:30

REGION 14

AT ELIDA FIELDHOUSE

Minster 58, Toledo Christian 50

Wayne Trace 53, Kalida 28

REGIONAL FINAL: Minster vs. Wayne Trace, Saturday, 7:30

REGION 15

AT PICKERINGTON NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

Portsmouth Notre Dame 36, Peebles 30

Beverly Fort Frye 37, Sugar Grove Berne Union 28

REGIONAL FINAL: Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Beverley Fort Frye, Saturday, 7:30

REGION 16

AT BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL

Fort Loramie 84, Danville 24

Cincinnati Country Day 64, New Madison Tri-Village 55

REGIONAL FINAL: Fort Loramie vs. Cincinnati Country Day, Saturday, 7:30

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

Toledo Start 53, Findlay 36

Sylvania Northview 58, Toledo Central Catholic 52

DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Start vs. Sylvania Northview, Saturday, 6:30

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

Colonel Crawford 59, Willard 55

Eastwood 52, Western Reserve 50, OT

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

Lucas 72, Sandusky St. Mary 61, OT

South Central 47, Norwalk St. Paul 36

DISTRICT FINAL: Lucas vs. South Central, Friday, 7

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Toledo Christian 61, Ayersville 22

Antwerp 49, Edgerton 48

DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Christian vs. Antwerp, Friday, 7

ELIDA DISTRICT

Kalida 44, Ottoville 40

Columbus Grove 50, Convoy Crestview 42

DISTRICT FINAL: Kalida vs. Columbus Grove, Friday, 7

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Tiffin Calvert 67, Old Fort 52

Arlington 55, Hopewell-Loudon 52

DISTRICT FINAL: Tiffin Calvert vs. Arlington, Friday, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Marion Local 45, New Bremen 43, 2-OT

Parkway 48, Minster 43

DISTRICT FINAL: Marion Local vs. Parkway, Friday, 7

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

Upper Sandusky 54, Ontario 45

Norwalk 62, Shelby 58

DISTRICT FINAL: Upper Sandusky vs. Norwalk, Saturday, 2

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Defiance 48, Bryan 28

Lima Shawnee 69, Wauseon 54

DISTRICT FINAL: Defiance vs. Lima Shawnee, Saturday, 7

LAKE DISTRICT

Toledo Rogers 81, Tiffin Columbian 57

Sandusky 82, Rossford 60

DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Rogers vs. Sandusky, Saturday, 7

Thursday’s District Final

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

Colonel Crawford 37, Eastwood 30

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

Toledo St. John’s 51, Sylvania Southview 37

Lima Senior 78, Ashland 40

DISTRICT FINAL: Lima Senior vs. Toledo St. John’s, Saturday, 8:30

Division III

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

Evergreen 44, Cardinal Stritch 43

Archbold 39, Ottawa Hills 34

DISTRICT FINAL: Archbold vs. Evergreen, Saturday, 1

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

Wayne Trace 65, Lima Central Catholic 58

Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Coldwater 39

DISTRICT FINAL: Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Wayne Trace, Saturday, 1

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Cle. Rhodes 50, Cle. St. Ignatius 48

Lakewood 49, Elyria 44

Can. McKinley 59, Youngs. Boardman 47

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Akr. Hoban 38

Lyndhurst Brush 49, Cle. Hts. 44

Solon 51, Garfield Hts. 48

Division II

Cle. Glenville 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 54

Struthers 59, Ursuline Academy 55

Parma Hts. Holy Name 60, Rocky River 23

Circleville Logan Elm 51, Vincent Warren 45

Division IV

Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 30

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Thursday’s Results

Houston 5, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis (ss) 7

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 15, N.Y. Yankees 11

Arizona 11, Texas (ss) 9

Cleveland 7, San Francisco 1

Texas (ss) 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Colorado (ss) 6

Oakland 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 3

San Diego 3, Seattle 0

Colorado (ss) 9, Kansas City 1

St. Louis (ss) 11, Washington 0

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Detroit at Santo Domingo, DR, 11:35 a.m.

Toronto vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 43 18 .705 —

Boston 42 19 .689 1

Philadelphia 37 25 .597 6½

Brooklyn 27 34 .443 16

New York 19 43 .306 24½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 40 22 .645 —

Orlando 27 35 .435 13

Washington 22 39 .361 17½

Charlotte 21 41 .339 19

Atlanta 19 44 .302 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 9 .855 —

Indiana 37 25 .597 16

Chicago 21 41 .339 32

Detroit 20 43 .317 33½

Cleveland 17 45 .274 36

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 21 .650 —

Dallas 38 25 .603 2½

Memphis 31 31 .500 9

San Antonio 26 34 .433 13

New Orleans 26 36 .419 14

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 42 20 .677 —

Utah 39 22 .639 2½

Oklahoma City 38 24 .613 4

Portland 28 35 .444 14½

Minnesota 19 42 .311 22½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 47 13 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5½

Sacramento 27 34 .443 20½

Phoenix 24 38 .387 24

Golden State 14 48 .226 34

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100

Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 107

Boston 112, Cleveland 106

Memphis 118, Brooklyn 79

Utah 112, New York 104

Miami 116, Orlando 113

Minnesota 115, Chicago 108

Dallas 127, New Orleans 123, OT

Portland 125, Washington 104

Thursday’s Results

Denver 114, Charlotte 112

L.A. Clippers at Houston, late

Philadelphia at Sacramento, late

Toronto at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Chicago, 8

Miami at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Minnesota, 8

Utah at Boston, 8

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30

Portland at Phoenix, 9

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 5

Utah at Detroit, 7

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30

Atlanta at Memphis, 8

Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30

Sacramento at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 3

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6

Indiana at Dallas, 7

Miami at Washington, 7

Orlando at Houston, 7

Detroit at New York, 7:30

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30

Toronto at Sacramento, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169

Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185

Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223

Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226

Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213

Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212

Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234

Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210

Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193

Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183

Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182

N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185

N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211

Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187

New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185

Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177

Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170

Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199

Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207

Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215

Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202

Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205

Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208

Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208

Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180

San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211

Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214

Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

Calgary 3, Columbus 2, OT

Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT

Arizona 4, Vancouver 2

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT

Boston 2, Florida 1, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas at Nashville, late

Edmonton at Chicago, late

Minnesota at San Jose, late

Toronto at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8

Arizona at Calgary, 9

Colorado at Vancouver, 10

Toronto at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1

Nashville at Dallas, 2

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Florida, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Ottawa at San Jose, 7

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7

Columbus at Edmonton, 10

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5

Vegas at Calgary, 7

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9

Colorado at San Jose, 10

Columbus at Vancouver, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

UConn 77, Houston 71

SOUTH

E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62

Liberty 66, Stetson 62

Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71

NC Central 86, NC A&T 80

Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

MIDWEST

Clark Atlanta 83, Central St. (Ohio) 77, 2OT

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

Michigan 82, Nebraska 58

Ohio St. 71, Illinois 63

SOUTHWEST

S. Nazarene 61, Ouachita Baptist 49

SE Oklahoma 83, S. Arkansas 69

FAR WEST

Alaska 91, W. Oregon 88

Alaska-Anchorage 85, NW Nazarene 76

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Bryant 65, Wagner 53

CCSU 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 54

Delaware 63, Coll. of Charleston 54

Drexel 52, UNC-Wilmington 50

Fairfield 58, Siena 46

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Mount St. Mary’s 63

Manhattan 54, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Marist 59, Iona 47

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Coppin St. 46

Quinnipiac 82, Niagara 76

Rider 72, St. Peter’s 52

Robert Morris 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 29

Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55

Sacred Heart 64, LIU 55, OT

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 72, Grambling St. 52

Alcorn St. 77, Prairie View 39

Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 64

Furman 68, Wofford 54

Georgia 68, Alabama 61

Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 58

Howard 76, Delaware St. 71

Jackson St. 76, Alabama St. 56

James Madison 61, Elon 58

LSU 73, Florida 59

Marshall 59, FIU 57, OT

Mercer 63, Chattanooga 55

Middle Tennessee 74, North Texas 63

Morgan St. 73, Norfolk St. 55

N. Kentucky 78, Milwaukee 58

NC Central 65, NC A&T 52

Samford 77, W. Carolina 62

Southern Miss. 59, FAU 55

Southern U. 59, Texas Southern 56

Syracuse 67, Virginia 50

Texas State 59, Louisiana-Monroe 53

Texas-Arlington 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

UAB 64, Old Dominion 61, OT

UNC-Greensboro 57, ETSU 47

W. Kentucky 71, Charlotte 60

Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55

William & Mary 66, Towson 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 68, Indiana St. 59

Cleveland St. 63, Wright St. 52

E. Illinois 49, Jacksonville St. 46

Illinois St. 68, Evansville 51

Michigan 81, Nebraska 75

Purdue 72, Michigan St. 63

S. Illinois 58, Loyola of Chicago 41

SE Missouri 82, Tennessee Tech 81, OT

UMKC 61, Utah Valley 53

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 90, Auburn 68

Arkansas St. 86, South Alabama 80

Louisiana Tech 69, UTSA 30

Rice 82, UTEP 59

Troy 70, UALR 54

FAR WEST

California 71, Arizona St. 67

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, Loyola Marymount 63

Santa Clara 72, San Francisco 65, OT

UC Santa Barbara 57, Hawaii 56

Utah 72, Washington 63

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational

First Round

Matt Every 32-33 — 65 -7

Rory McIlroy 31-35 — 66 -6

Talor Gooch 35-32 — 67 -5

Scottie Scheffler 34-33 — 67 -5

Sam Burns 31-37 — 68 -4

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-33 — 68 -4

Tyrrell Hatton 35-33 — 68 -4

Brendon Todd 35-33 — 68 -4

Keith Mitchell 34-34 — 68 -4

Graeme McDowell 35-33 — 68 -4

Scott Brown 34-35 — 69 -3

Sung Kang 34-35 — 69 -3

Adam Long 36-33 — 69 -3

Matt Wallace 35-34 — 69 -3

Rob Oppenheim 37-32 — 69 -3

Harris English 34-35 — 69 -3

Hideki Matsuyama 33-36 — 69 -3

Ian Poulter 36-33 — 69 -3

Emiliano Grillo 36-34 — 70 -2

Charley Hoffman 35-35 — 70 -2

Harold Varner III 37-33 — 70 -2

Xinjun Zhang 36-34 — 70 -2

Kevin Na 35-35 — 70 -2

Collin Morikawa 37-33 — 70 -2

Tom Hoge 36-34 — 70 -2

Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-34 — 70 -2

Rory Sabbatini 35-35 — 70 -2

Sungjae Im 36-34 — 70 -2

Patrick Reed 34-36 — 70 -2

Matthew NeSmith 36-34 — 70 -2

Danny Lee 37-34 — 71 -1

Scott Harrington 35-36 — 71 -1

Kevin Streelman 39-32 — 71 -1

Lanto Griffin 38-33 — 71 -1

Scott Piercy 36-35 — 71 -1

Danny Willett 36-35 — 71 -1

Troy Merritt 34-37 — 71 -1

Bud Cauley 37-34 — 71 -1

Ryan Moore 36-35 — 71 -1

Byeong Hun An 37-34 — 71 -1

Dylan Frittelli 37-34 — 71 -1

Marc Leishman 35-36 — 71 -1

Rickie Fowler 35-36 — 71 -1

Jason Kokrak 33-38 — 71 -1

Andrew Putnam 36-36 — 72 E

Billy Horschel 38-34 — 72 E

Zach Johnson 36-36 — 72 E

Steve Stricker 37-35 — 72 E

Max Homa 36-36 — 72 E

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-35 — 72 E

Davis Love III 37-35 — 72 E

Brooks Koepka 37-35 — 72 E

Si Woo Kim 34-38 — 72 E

Robby Shelton 34-38 — 72 E

Joel Dahmen 38-34 — 72 E

Harry Higgs 36-36 — 72 E

Kevin Chappell 36-36 — 72 E

Stewart Cink 35-37 — 72 E

Rod Perry 35-37 — 72 E

Corey Conners 37-36 — 73 +1

Matthew Wolff 39-34 — 73 +1

Tyler Duncan 37-36 — 73 +1

Jimmy Walker 36-37 — 73 +1

Justin Rose 39-34 — 73 +1

Alex Noren 34-39 — 73 +1

Maverick McNealy 35-38 — 73 +1

Doc Redman 36-37 — 73 +1

Brian Gay 38-35 — 73 +1

Vaughn Taylor 38-35 — 73 +1

Denny McCarthy 37-36 — 73 +1

Beau Hossler 39-34 — 73 +1

Keegan Bradley 36-37 — 73 +1

Nick Taylor 37-36 — 73 +1

Jim Herman 37-36 — 73 +1

Brendan Steele 37-36 — 73 +1

Bryson DeChambeau 38-35 — 73 +1

Xander Schauffele 36-37 — 73 +1

Abraham Ancer 37-36 — 73 +1

Patrick Rodgers 36-37 — 73 +1

Padraig Harrington 38-36 — 74 +2

Mark Hubbard 36-38 — 74 +2

C.T. Pan 38-36 — 74 +2

Joaquin Niemann 38-36 — 74 +2

Kevin Kisner 36-38 — 74 +2

Jason Day 39-35 — 74 +2

Lee Westwood 39-35 — 74 +2

Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-38 — 74 +2

Carlos Ortiz 37-37 — 74 +2

Chun-an Yu 38-36 — 74 +2

Sam Saunders 37-37 — 74 +2

Anirban Lahiri 37-37 — 74 +2

Viktor Hovland 39-35 — 74 +2

Sepp Straka 39-35 — 74 +2

Bubba Watson 36-38 — 74 +2

Cameron Champ 36-38 — 74 +2

Zac Blair 38-36 — 74 +2

Wyndham Clark 36-38 — 74 +2

Charl Schwartzel 39-36 — 75 +3

Sam Ryder 38-37 — 75 +3

Matt Jones 38-37 — 75 +3

Tony Finau 40-35 — 75 +3

Sebastian Munoz 38-37 — 75 +3

Russell Knox 38-37 — 75 +3

Charles Howell III 40-35 — 75 +3

Lucas Glover 39-36 — 75 +3

Brandon Matthews 38-37 — 75 +3

Tommy Fleetwood 38-38 — 76 +4

Hank Lebioda 37-39 — 76 +4

Pat Perez 40-37 — 77 +5

Henrik Stenson 40-37 — 77 +5

Vijay Singh 38-39 — 77 +5

Adam Scott 35-42 — 77 +5

Brian Stuard 40-37 — 77 +5

Brian Harman 41-36 — 77 +5

Phil Mickelson 39-38 — 77 +5

Kevin Tway 40-38 — 78 +6

Henrik Norlander 39-39 — 78 +6

Nate Lashley 41-38 — 79 +7

Jazz Janewattananond 40-40 — 80 +8

Robert Gamez 44-39 — 83 +11

J.T. Poston 44-40 — 84 +12

TRANSACTIONS

Basketball

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Fined G Marcus Smart $35,000 for confronting and verbally abusing officials.

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Collin McHugh to a one year contract. Designated RHP Hector Velazquez for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Kellin Deglan to minor league camp. Reassigned C Wynston Sawyer to minor league camp.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Josiah Gray and Edwin Uceta to minor league camp.

Hockey

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Damien Riat to a two-year contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Reggie Cannon on a four-year contract.

CHICAGO FIRE — Agreed to a new affiliation with Forward Madison FC.