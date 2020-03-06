PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 1
AT CANTON MEMORIAL CIVIC CENTER
Eastlake North 60, Rocky River Magnificat 34
Canton GlenOak 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 33
REGIONAL FINAL: Eastlake North vs. Canton GlenOak, Friday, 7:30
REGION 3
AT OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY
Newark 61, Gahanna Lincoln 31
Pickerington Central 62, Reynoldsburg 56
REGIONAL FINAL: Newark vs. Pickerington Central, Friday, 7:30
Division II
REGION 5
AT BARBERTON HIGH SCHOOL
Shaker Heights Laurel 66, Norton 43
Beloit West Branch 44, Perry 36
REGIONAL FINAL: Shaker Heights Laurel vs. Beloit West Branch, Friday, 7
REGION 6
AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY/MANSFIELD
Napoleon 62, Rossford 38
Willard 49, Bay Village Bay 32
REGIONAL FINAL: Napoleon vs. Willard, Friday, 7:30, at Mansfield Senior High School
REGION 7
AT ZANESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Circleville 61, Hebron Lakewood 41
Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Thornville Sheridan 48
REGIONAL FINAL: Circleville vs. Dresden Tri-Valley, Friday, 7
REGION 8
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 51
Dayton Carroll 57, Germantown Valley View 19
REGIONAL FINAL: St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Dayton Carroll, Friday, 7:30
Division III
REGION 10
AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Lake 30
REGIONAL FINAL: Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Columbus Africentric, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 2
AT NORWALK HIGH SCHOOL
Perrysburg 35, Akron Archbishop Hoban 26
Toledo Notre Dame 51, Westlake 26
REGIONAL FINAL: Perrysburg vs. Toledo Notre Dame, Saturday, 8
REGION 4
AT PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL
Kettering Fairmont 40, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 31
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 69, Springboro 34
REGIONAL FINAL: Kettering Fairmont vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, Saturday, noon
Division III
REGION 9
AT CUYAHOGA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
Canfield South Range 47, Warren Champion 25
Elyria Catholic 35, Massillon Tuslaw 27
REGIONAL FINAL: Canfield South Range vs. Elyria Catholic, Saturday, 1:30
REGION 10
AT LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus Africentric 69, Margaretta 33
REGIONAL FINAL: Columbus Africentric vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School
REGION 11
AT LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL
Berlin Hiland 69, Cardington-Lincoln 31
Seaman North Adams 48, Winchester Eastern 40
REGIONAL FINAL: Berlin Hiland vs. Seaman North Adams, Saturday, 1:30
REGION 12
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Cincinnati Purcell Marian 46, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 44
Anna 45, Versailles 35
REGIONAL FINAL: Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. Anna, Saturday, 1:30
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division IV
REGION 13
AT MASSILLON PERRY HIGH SCHOOL
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 33, Dalton 29
Buckeye Central 44, McDonald (22-2) 39
REGIONAL FINAL: Buckeye Central vs. Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, Saturday, 7:30
REGION 14
AT ELIDA FIELDHOUSE
Minster 58, Toledo Christian 50
Wayne Trace 53, Kalida 28
REGIONAL FINAL: Minster vs. Wayne Trace, Saturday, 7:30
REGION 15
AT PICKERINGTON NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
Portsmouth Notre Dame 36, Peebles 30
Beverly Fort Frye 37, Sugar Grove Berne Union 28
REGIONAL FINAL: Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Beverley Fort Frye, Saturday, 7:30
REGION 16
AT BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL
Fort Loramie 84, Danville 24
Cincinnati Country Day 64, New Madison Tri-Village 55
REGIONAL FINAL: Fort Loramie vs. Cincinnati Country Day, Saturday, 7:30
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
Toledo Start 53, Findlay 36
Sylvania Northview 58, Toledo Central Catholic 52
DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Start vs. Sylvania Northview, Saturday, 6:30
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
Colonel Crawford 59, Willard 55
Eastwood 52, Western Reserve 50, OT
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
Lucas 72, Sandusky St. Mary 61, OT
South Central 47, Norwalk St. Paul 36
DISTRICT FINAL: Lucas vs. South Central, Friday, 7
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
Toledo Christian 61, Ayersville 22
Antwerp 49, Edgerton 48
DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Christian vs. Antwerp, Friday, 7
ELIDA DISTRICT
Kalida 44, Ottoville 40
Columbus Grove 50, Convoy Crestview 42
DISTRICT FINAL: Kalida vs. Columbus Grove, Friday, 7
FINDLAY DISTRICT
Tiffin Calvert 67, Old Fort 52
Arlington 55, Hopewell-Loudon 52
DISTRICT FINAL: Tiffin Calvert vs. Arlington, Friday, 7
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
Marion Local 45, New Bremen 43, 2-OT
Parkway 48, Minster 43
DISTRICT FINAL: Marion Local vs. Parkway, Friday, 7
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
Upper Sandusky 54, Ontario 45
Norwalk 62, Shelby 58
DISTRICT FINAL: Upper Sandusky vs. Norwalk, Saturday, 2
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
Defiance 48, Bryan 28
Lima Shawnee 69, Wauseon 54
DISTRICT FINAL: Defiance vs. Lima Shawnee, Saturday, 7
LAKE DISTRICT
Toledo Rogers 81, Tiffin Columbian 57
Sandusky 82, Rossford 60
DISTRICT FINAL: Toledo Rogers vs. Sandusky, Saturday, 7
Thursday’s District Final
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
Colonel Crawford 37, Eastwood 30
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
Toledo St. John’s 51, Sylvania Southview 37
Lima Senior 78, Ashland 40
DISTRICT FINAL: Lima Senior vs. Toledo St. John’s, Saturday, 8:30
Division III
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
Evergreen 44, Cardinal Stritch 43
Archbold 39, Ottawa Hills 34
DISTRICT FINAL: Archbold vs. Evergreen, Saturday, 1
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
Wayne Trace 65, Lima Central Catholic 58
Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Coldwater 39
DISTRICT FINAL: Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Wayne Trace, Saturday, 1
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Cle. Rhodes 50, Cle. St. Ignatius 48
Lakewood 49, Elyria 44
Can. McKinley 59, Youngs. Boardman 47
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Akr. Hoban 38
Lyndhurst Brush 49, Cle. Hts. 44
Solon 51, Garfield Hts. 48
Division II
Cle. Glenville 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 54
Struthers 59, Ursuline Academy 55
Parma Hts. Holy Name 60, Rocky River 23
Circleville Logan Elm 51, Vincent Warren 45
Division IV
Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 30
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Thursday’s Results
Houston 5, Boston 0
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis (ss) 7
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 15, N.Y. Yankees 11
Arizona 11, Texas (ss) 9
Cleveland 7, San Francisco 1
Texas (ss) 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Colorado (ss) 6
Oakland 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 3
San Diego 3, Seattle 0
Colorado (ss) 9, Kansas City 1
St. Louis (ss) 11, Washington 0
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota vs. Detroit at Santo Domingo, DR, 11:35 a.m.
Toronto vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 43 18 .705 —
Boston 42 19 .689 1
Philadelphia 37 25 .597 6½
Brooklyn 27 34 .443 16
New York 19 43 .306 24½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 40 22 .645 —
Orlando 27 35 .435 13
Washington 22 39 .361 17½
Charlotte 21 41 .339 19
Atlanta 19 44 .302 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 9 .855 —
Indiana 37 25 .597 16
Chicago 21 41 .339 32
Detroit 20 43 .317 33½
Cleveland 17 45 .274 36
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 21 .650 —
Dallas 38 25 .603 2½
Memphis 31 31 .500 9
San Antonio 26 34 .433 13
New Orleans 26 36 .419 14
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 42 20 .677 —
Utah 39 22 .639 2½
Oklahoma City 38 24 .613 4
Portland 28 35 .444 14½
Minnesota 19 42 .311 22½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 47 13 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5½
Sacramento 27 34 .443 20½
Phoenix 24 38 .387 24
Golden State 14 48 .226 34
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Milwaukee 119, Indiana 100
Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 107
Boston 112, Cleveland 106
Memphis 118, Brooklyn 79
Utah 112, New York 104
Miami 116, Orlando 113
Minnesota 115, Chicago 108
Dallas 127, New Orleans 123, OT
Portland 125, Washington 104
Thursday’s Results
Denver 114, Charlotte 112
L.A. Clippers at Houston, late
Philadelphia at Sacramento, late
Toronto at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30
Indiana at Chicago, 8
Miami at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Minnesota, 8
Utah at Boston, 8
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30
Portland at Phoenix, 9
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 5
Utah at Detroit, 7
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30
Atlanta at Memphis, 8
Philadelphia at Golden State, 8:30
Sacramento at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 3
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6
Indiana at Dallas, 7
Miami at Washington, 7
Orlando at Houston, 7
Detroit at New York, 7:30
San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30
Toronto at Sacramento, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169
Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185
Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223
Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226
Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213
Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212
Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234
Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210
Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193
Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183
Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182
N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185
N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211
Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187
New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185
Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177
Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170
Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199
Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207
Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215
Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202
Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205
Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208
Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208
Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180
San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211
Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214
Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2
Calgary 3, Columbus 2, OT
Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT
Arizona 4, Vancouver 2
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT
Boston 2, Florida 1, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Dallas at Nashville, late
Edmonton at Chicago, late
Minnesota at San Jose, late
Toronto at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8
Arizona at Calgary, 9
Colorado at Vancouver, 10
Toronto at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1
Nashville at Dallas, 2
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7
Montreal at Florida, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Ottawa at San Jose, 7
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7
Columbus at Edmonton, 10
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5
Vegas at Calgary, 7
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9
Colorado at San Jose, 10
Columbus at Vancouver, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
UConn 77, Houston 71
SOUTH
E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48
Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62
Liberty 66, Stetson 62
Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71
NC Central 86, NC A&T 80
Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48
Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70
MIDWEST
Clark Atlanta 83, Central St. (Ohio) 77, 2OT
Drake 75, Illinois St. 65
Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61
Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
Ohio St. 71, Illinois 63
SOUTHWEST
S. Nazarene 61, Ouachita Baptist 49
SE Oklahoma 83, S. Arkansas 69
FAR WEST
Alaska 91, W. Oregon 88
Alaska-Anchorage 85, NW Nazarene 76
Boise St. 67, UNLV 61
San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Bryant 65, Wagner 53
CCSU 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 54
Delaware 63, Coll. of Charleston 54
Drexel 52, UNC-Wilmington 50
Fairfield 58, Siena 46
Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Mount St. Mary’s 63
Manhattan 54, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Marist 59, Iona 47
Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Coppin St. 46
Quinnipiac 82, Niagara 76
Rider 72, St. Peter’s 52
Robert Morris 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 29
Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55
Sacred Heart 64, LIU 55, OT
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 72, Grambling St. 52
Alcorn St. 77, Prairie View 39
Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 64
Furman 68, Wofford 54
Georgia 68, Alabama 61
Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 58
Howard 76, Delaware St. 71
Jackson St. 76, Alabama St. 56
James Madison 61, Elon 58
LSU 73, Florida 59
Marshall 59, FIU 57, OT
Mercer 63, Chattanooga 55
Middle Tennessee 74, North Texas 63
Morgan St. 73, Norfolk St. 55
N. Kentucky 78, Milwaukee 58
NC Central 65, NC A&T 52
Samford 77, W. Carolina 62
Southern Miss. 59, FAU 55
Southern U. 59, Texas Southern 56
Syracuse 67, Virginia 50
Texas State 59, Louisiana-Monroe 53
Texas-Arlington 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
UAB 64, Old Dominion 61, OT
UNC-Greensboro 57, ETSU 47
W. Kentucky 71, Charlotte 60
Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55
William & Mary 66, Towson 62
MIDWEST
Bradley 68, Indiana St. 59
Cleveland St. 63, Wright St. 52
E. Illinois 49, Jacksonville St. 46
Illinois St. 68, Evansville 51
Michigan 81, Nebraska 75
Purdue 72, Michigan St. 63
S. Illinois 58, Loyola of Chicago 41
SE Missouri 82, Tennessee Tech 81, OT
UMKC 61, Utah Valley 53
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 90, Auburn 68
Arkansas St. 86, South Alabama 80
Louisiana Tech 69, UTSA 30
Rice 82, UTEP 59
Troy 70, UALR 54
FAR WEST
California 71, Arizona St. 67
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, Loyola Marymount 63
Santa Clara 72, San Francisco 65, OT
UC Santa Barbara 57, Hawaii 56
Utah 72, Washington 63
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational
First Round
Matt Every 32-33 — 65 -7
Rory McIlroy 31-35 — 66 -6
Talor Gooch 35-32 — 67 -5
Scottie Scheffler 34-33 — 67 -5
Sam Burns 31-37 — 68 -4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-33 — 68 -4
Tyrrell Hatton 35-33 — 68 -4
Brendon Todd 35-33 — 68 -4
Keith Mitchell 34-34 — 68 -4
Graeme McDowell 35-33 — 68 -4
Scott Brown 34-35 — 69 -3
Sung Kang 34-35 — 69 -3
Adam Long 36-33 — 69 -3
Matt Wallace 35-34 — 69 -3
Rob Oppenheim 37-32 — 69 -3
Harris English 34-35 — 69 -3
Hideki Matsuyama 33-36 — 69 -3
Ian Poulter 36-33 — 69 -3
Emiliano Grillo 36-34 — 70 -2
Charley Hoffman 35-35 — 70 -2
Harold Varner III 37-33 — 70 -2
Xinjun Zhang 36-34 — 70 -2
Kevin Na 35-35 — 70 -2
Collin Morikawa 37-33 — 70 -2
Tom Hoge 36-34 — 70 -2
Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-34 — 70 -2
Rory Sabbatini 35-35 — 70 -2
Sungjae Im 36-34 — 70 -2
Patrick Reed 34-36 — 70 -2
Matthew NeSmith 36-34 — 70 -2
Danny Lee 37-34 — 71 -1
Scott Harrington 35-36 — 71 -1
Kevin Streelman 39-32 — 71 -1
Lanto Griffin 38-33 — 71 -1
Scott Piercy 36-35 — 71 -1
Danny Willett 36-35 — 71 -1
Troy Merritt 34-37 — 71 -1
Bud Cauley 37-34 — 71 -1
Ryan Moore 36-35 — 71 -1
Byeong Hun An 37-34 — 71 -1
Dylan Frittelli 37-34 — 71 -1
Marc Leishman 35-36 — 71 -1
Rickie Fowler 35-36 — 71 -1
Jason Kokrak 33-38 — 71 -1
Andrew Putnam 36-36 — 72 E
Billy Horschel 38-34 — 72 E
Zach Johnson 36-36 — 72 E
Steve Stricker 37-35 — 72 E
Max Homa 36-36 — 72 E
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-35 — 72 E
Davis Love III 37-35 — 72 E
Brooks Koepka 37-35 — 72 E
Si Woo Kim 34-38 — 72 E
Robby Shelton 34-38 — 72 E
Joel Dahmen 38-34 — 72 E
Harry Higgs 36-36 — 72 E
Kevin Chappell 36-36 — 72 E
Stewart Cink 35-37 — 72 E
Rod Perry 35-37 — 72 E
Corey Conners 37-36 — 73 +1
Matthew Wolff 39-34 — 73 +1
Tyler Duncan 37-36 — 73 +1
Jimmy Walker 36-37 — 73 +1
Justin Rose 39-34 — 73 +1
Alex Noren 34-39 — 73 +1
Maverick McNealy 35-38 — 73 +1
Doc Redman 36-37 — 73 +1
Brian Gay 38-35 — 73 +1
Vaughn Taylor 38-35 — 73 +1
Denny McCarthy 37-36 — 73 +1
Beau Hossler 39-34 — 73 +1
Keegan Bradley 36-37 — 73 +1
Nick Taylor 37-36 — 73 +1
Jim Herman 37-36 — 73 +1
Brendan Steele 37-36 — 73 +1
Bryson DeChambeau 38-35 — 73 +1
Xander Schauffele 36-37 — 73 +1
Abraham Ancer 37-36 — 73 +1
Patrick Rodgers 36-37 — 73 +1
Padraig Harrington 38-36 — 74 +2
Mark Hubbard 36-38 — 74 +2
C.T. Pan 38-36 — 74 +2
Joaquin Niemann 38-36 — 74 +2
Kevin Kisner 36-38 — 74 +2
Jason Day 39-35 — 74 +2
Lee Westwood 39-35 — 74 +2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-38 — 74 +2
Carlos Ortiz 37-37 — 74 +2
Chun-an Yu 38-36 — 74 +2
Sam Saunders 37-37 — 74 +2
Anirban Lahiri 37-37 — 74 +2
Viktor Hovland 39-35 — 74 +2
Sepp Straka 39-35 — 74 +2
Bubba Watson 36-38 — 74 +2
Cameron Champ 36-38 — 74 +2
Zac Blair 38-36 — 74 +2
Wyndham Clark 36-38 — 74 +2
Charl Schwartzel 39-36 — 75 +3
Sam Ryder 38-37 — 75 +3
Matt Jones 38-37 — 75 +3
Tony Finau 40-35 — 75 +3
Sebastian Munoz 38-37 — 75 +3
Russell Knox 38-37 — 75 +3
Charles Howell III 40-35 — 75 +3
Lucas Glover 39-36 — 75 +3
Brandon Matthews 38-37 — 75 +3
Tommy Fleetwood 38-38 — 76 +4
Hank Lebioda 37-39 — 76 +4
Pat Perez 40-37 — 77 +5
Henrik Stenson 40-37 — 77 +5
Vijay Singh 38-39 — 77 +5
Adam Scott 35-42 — 77 +5
Brian Stuard 40-37 — 77 +5
Brian Harman 41-36 — 77 +5
Phil Mickelson 39-38 — 77 +5
Kevin Tway 40-38 — 78 +6
Henrik Norlander 39-39 — 78 +6
Nate Lashley 41-38 — 79 +7
Jazz Janewattananond 40-40 — 80 +8
Robert Gamez 44-39 — 83 +11
J.T. Poston 44-40 — 84 +12
TRANSACTIONS
Basketball
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Fined G Marcus Smart $35,000 for confronting and verbally abusing officials.
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Collin McHugh to a one year contract. Designated RHP Hector Velazquez for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Kellin Deglan to minor league camp. Reassigned C Wynston Sawyer to minor league camp.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Josiah Gray and Edwin Uceta to minor league camp.
Hockey
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Damien Riat to a two-year contract.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Reggie Cannon on a four-year contract.
CHICAGO FIRE — Agreed to a new affiliation with Forward Madison FC.