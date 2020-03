PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 1

AT CANTON MEMORIAL CIVIC CENTER

Eastlake North 60, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Canton GlenOak 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 33

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30

REGION 3

AT OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY

Newark 61, Gahanna Lincoln 31

Pickerington Central 62, Reynoldsburg 56

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30

Division II

REGION 5

AT BARBERTON HIGH SCHOOL

Shaker Heights Laurel 66, Norton 43

Beloit West Branch 44, Perry 36

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7

REGION 6

AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY/MANSFIELD

Napoleon 62, Rossford 38

Willard 49, Bay Village Bay 32

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30, at Mansfield Senior High School

REGION 7

AT ZANESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Circleville 61, Hebron Lakewood 41

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Thornville Sheridan 48

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7

REGION 8

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 51

Dayton Carroll 57, Germantown Valley View 19

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30

Division III

REGION 10

AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY

Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Lake 30

REGIONAL FINAL: Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Columbus Africentric (19-4)-Margaretta (24-1) winner, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 2

AT NORWALK HIGH SCHOOL

Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-5) vs. Perrysburg (19-6), 6:15

Toledo Notre Dame (20-3) vs. Westlake (22-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 8

REGION 4

AT PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL

Kettering Fairmont (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (20-5), 6:15

Springboro (22-2) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (24-1), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

REGION 9

AT CUYAHOGA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL

Canfield South Range (19-6) vs. Warren Champion (21-4), 6:15

Massillon Tuslaw (22-3) vs. Elyria Catholic (24-1), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

REGION 10

AT LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Africentric (19-4) vs. Margaretta (24-1), 7

REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Lake (13-11)-Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) winner, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School

REGION 11

AT LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL

Cardington-Lincoln (24-1) vs. Berlin Hiland (25-1), 6:15

Winchester Eastern (24-2) vs. Seaman North Adams (21-4), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

REGION 12

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (20-6) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-3), 6:15

Versailles (18-8) vs. Anna (20-6), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division IV

REGION 13

AT MASSILLON PERRY HIGH SCHOOL

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (20-6) vs. Dalton (22-3), 6:15

McDonald (22-2) vs. Buckeye Central (20-5), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

REGION 14

AT ELIDA FIELDHOUSE

Toledo Christian (18-3) vs. Minster (17-5), 6:15

Wayne Trace (21-4) vs. Kalida (19-7), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

REGION 15

AT JACKSON/PICKERINGTON HIGH SCHOOLS

Peebles (21-3) vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (23-2), 7, at Jackson High School

Sugar Grove Berne Union (25-1) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (23-2), 7, at Pickerington North High School

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

REGION 16

AT BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL

Fort Loramie (24-0) vs. Danville (17-7), 6:15

New Madison Tri-Village (23-1) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (25-2), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

Toledo Start 53, Findlay 36

Sylvania Northview 58, Toledo Central Catholic 52

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6:30

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

Colonel Crawford 59, Willard 55

Eastwood 52, Western Reserve 50, OT

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

Lucas 72, Sandusky St. Mary 61, OT

South Central 47, Norwalk St. Paul 36

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Toledo Christian 61, Ayersville 22

Antwerp 49, Edgerton 48

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

ELIDA DISTRICT

Kalida 44, Ottoville 40

Columbus Grove 50, Convoy Crestview 42

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Tiffin Calvert 67, Old Fort 52

Arlington 55, Hopewell-Loudon 52

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Marion Local 45, New Bremen 43, 2-OT

Parkway 48, Minster 43

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

OHSAA Tournament

Division III

Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Newton Falls 17

New Middletown Spring. 72, Columbiana 41

West Salem Northwestern 59, Apple Creek Waynedale 38

Johnstown-Monroe 56, Ready 47

Richwood N. Union 51, Cols. Africentric 44

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 65, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41

McConnelsville Morgan 63, Beverly Ft. Frye 44

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38

Worthington Christian 60, Galion Northmor 35

Division IV

Rittman 46, Dalton 39

Salineville Southern 61, Sebring McKinley 56

Warren JFK 67, Andrews Osborne Academy 59

Berlin Hiland 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 41

Glouster Trimble 68, S. Webster 38

Leesburg Fairfield 71, New Boston Glenwood 55

Malvern 60, Shadyside 59, OT

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

(1) Upper Sandusky (22-1) vs. (5) Ontario (17-6), 6:15

(4) Norwalk (17-7) vs. (3) Shelby (18-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(3) Defiance (16-7) vs. (5) Bryan (16-7), 6:15

(1) Lima Shawnee (23-0) vs. (4) Wauseon (17-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

LAKE DISTRICT

(1) Toledo Rogers (20-3) vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian (15-8), 6:15

(3) Rossford (20-3) vs. (2) Sandusky (22-1), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

(5) Sylvania Southview (17-6) vs. (8) Toledo St. John’s (13-10), 6:15

(15) Ashland (10-13) vs. (1) Lima Senior (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 8:30

Division III

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

(1) Evergreen (22-1) vs. (3) Cardinal Stritch (18-6), 6:15

(2) Archbold (17-6) vs. (4) Ottawa Hills (14-8), 8:15

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (22-1) vs. (8) Coldwater (12-12), 6:15

(3) Wayne Trace (17-6) vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic (15-9), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 5, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

St. Louis 6, Houston 3

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Texas 6, San Francisco 5

Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 11, Cleveland 7

San Diego 9, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 10

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (ss) vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 18 .700 —

Boston 41 19 .683 1

Philadelphia 37 24 .607 5½

Brooklyn 27 33 .450 15

New York 19 42 .311 23½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 39 22 .639 —

Orlando 27 34 .443 12

Washington 22 37 .373 16

Charlotte 21 40 .344 18

Atlanta 19 44 .302 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 52 9 .852 —

Indiana 37 24 .607 15

Chicago 21 40 .344 31

Detroit 20 42 .323 32½

Cleveland 17 44 .279 35

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 21 .650 —

Dallas 37 25 .597 3

Memphis 30 31 .492 9½

San Antonio 26 34 .433 13

New Orleans 26 35 .426 13½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 41 19 .683 —

Utah 38 22 .633 3

Oklahoma City 37 24 .607 4½

Portland 27 35 .435 15

Minnesota 18 42 .300 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 46 13 .780 —

L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5

Sacramento 26 34 .433 20½

Phoenix 24 37 .393 23

Golden State 13 48 .213 34

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Utah 126, Cleveland 113

Portland 130, Orlando 107

New York 125, Houston 123

Miami 105, Milwaukee 89

Memphis 127, Atlanta 88

Chicago 109, Dallas 107

Indiana 116, San Antonio 111

Tuesday’s Results

San Antonio 104, Charlotte 103

Brooklyn 129, Boston 120, OT

Minnesota 139, New Orleans 134

L.A. Clippers 109, Oklahoma City 94

Golden State at Denver, late

Toronto at Phoenix, late

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, late

Washington at Sacramento, late

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 7

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7

Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30

Orlando at Miami, 7:30

Utah at New York, 7:30

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

New Orleans at Dallas, 9:30

Washington at Portland, 10

Thursday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Chicago, 8

Miami at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Minnesota, 8

Utah at Boston, 8

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30

Portland at Phoenix, 9

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168

Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185

Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218

Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224

Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209

Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208

Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231

Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199

Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190

Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181

N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181

Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179

Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183

N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206

New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185

Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173

Dallas 65 37 21 7 81 177 168

Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199

Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207

Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215

Chicago 65 29 28 8 66 195 207

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202

Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 212 204

Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206

Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204

Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178

San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209

Anaheim 65 26 31 8 60 168 205

Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Colorado 2, Detroit 1

Edmonton 8, Nashville 3

Tuesday’s Results

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 3

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Nashville 1

Anaheim at Chicago, late

Edmonton at Dallas, late

New Jersey at Vegas, late

Toronto at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Columbus at Calgary, 8:30

Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30

Arizona at Vancouver, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Florida, 7

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Nashville, 8

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8

Arizona at Calgary, 9

Colorado at Vancouver, 10

Toronto at Anaheim, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bloomfield 73, Goldey-Beacom 54

Bucknell 65, Holy Cross 62

Buffalo 75, Miami (Ohio) 69

Jefferson 63, Felician 60

Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 75

Maine 71, Hartford 65

Mass.-Lowell 63, New Hampshire 54

Michigan St. 79, Penn St. 71

Rutgers 78, Maryland 67

Syracuse 84, Boston College 71

UMBC 75, Stony Brook 67

Vermont 85, Albany (NY) 62

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57

Arkansas St. 76, Georgia Southern 75

Charleston Southern 81, Presbyterian 64

Cincinnati 79, South Florida 67

Clark Atlanta 64, Kentucky St. 55

Duquesne 80, VCU 77, OT

Embry-Riddle 80, Barry 64

Emmanuel 86, Barton 75

Florida Southern 97, Lynn 80

Georgia St. 89, UALR 70

King (Tenn.) 90, North Greenville 81

Liberty 55, NJIT 49

Louisiana-Lafayette 108, Coastal Carolina 101

North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 83

North Florida 91, Jacksonville 88

Nova Southeastern 115, Rollins 81

Paine 78, Tuskegee 73

Palm Beach Atlantic 96, St. Leo 69

Richmond 80, Davidson 63

SC-Upstate 69, High Point 59

South Alabama 58, Texas St. 54

South Carolina 83, Mississippi St. 71

Southern Wesleyan 85, Lees-Mcrae 81

Stetson 82, North Alabama 72

Texas-Arlington 78, Troy 64

UNC-Asheville 72, Campbell 68

Valdosta St. 96, Montevallo 73

MIDWEST

Akron 74, Ohio 67

Ball St. 85, Cent. Michigan 68

Central St. (Ohio) 87, Fort Valley St. 79

DePaul 69, Marquette 68

Kent St. 83, Bowling Green 69

Kentucky Wesleyan 80, Hillsdale 72

Michigan Tech 75, Saginaw Valley St. 56

N. Illinois 71, Toledo 50

Northwood (Mich.) 82, Davenport 70

Oakland 80, Cleveland St. 59

W. Michigan 70, E. Michigan 54

Youngstown St. 63, Milwaukee 57

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M Commerce 77, Ark.-Fort Smith 73

Tuesday’s Women’s Games

EAST

Duquesne 70, Rhode Island 53

Fordham 59, Saint Joseph’s 36

Richmond 57, George Washington 49

UMass 72, St. Bonaventure 54

SOUTH

Davidson 67, La Salle 63

N. Kentucky 94, Detroit 47

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 84, Youngstown St. 48

Iowa St. 61, Kansas 42

Milwaukee 73, Oakland 65

Saint Louis 69, George Mason 61

Wright St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 47

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Stephen F. Austin 62

Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma St. 52

TRANSACTIONS

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled GT Jake Oettinger from Texas Stars (AHL).

AHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids Griffins.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Aquired D Aaron Titcomb from Wheeling in exchange for D Jeremy Beaudry.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Ben Bloom senior defensive assistant.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jovon Johnson to a one-day contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Aquired M Mohammed Abu from Valerenga Fotball in Norway on a one-year loan.

Northwest Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Courtney Petersen and D Konya Plummer from the 2020 college draft.

PORTLAND THORNS — Aquired D Becky Sauerbrunn from Utah Royals FC for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Simon Lefebrve. Re-signed F Christian Sorto.