FINDLAY — Hopewell-Loudon was rolling through three quarters against Arlington on Tuesday in a Division IV district semifinal at Findlay High.

But the Red Devils, who live and die by the 3-ball, caught fire in the fourth quarter and prevailed 55-52.

Hopewell-Loudon led 43-34 heading into the fourth quarter. After a pair of Kyle Rumschlag layups to begin the fourth, the Chieftains went over five minutes without any points.

Arlington started to catch fire from deep and hit six of its 11 3s in the quarter. None was bigger than Jaret Vermillion’s trey with 15.5 seconds left, putting the Red Devils ahead 54-52.

Hopewell-Loudon got a look from 3 on the following possession, but the shot was blocked. After a Bryce Gast free throw, H-L had one more chance with a deep 3-pointer, but it was heavily contested and fell short.

As a result, the Red Devils (21-4) will play Tiffin Calvert (19-6), which upset top-seeded Old Fort 67-52 in the first game, for the district title at 7 p.m. Friday at Findlay High.

Gast finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 29 points.

“(Gast) was huge. We jumped on his shoulders for awhile and later in the game we finally had some guys help him out a little bit so he could relax,” Arlington coach Jason Vermillion said. “He was outstanding. Hopewell-Loudon is a good basketball team and they did a lot of things we didn’t handle through the first half or first three quarters with our half-court trap stuff.

“We just made some shots in the fourth quarter to give ourselves a chance in that situation and that’s all you can ask for. They were hitting their shots in the first half and we weren’t, but I was hoping the law of averages would kick in there in the second half and it eventually did.”

Jaret Vermillion added 18 points for the Red Devils.

Jordyn Jury led H-L with 24 points, while Kyle Rumschlag added 13.

After trailing 17-10 after the opening quarter, The Chieftains began the second quarter with a 10-2 run to gain control of the contest and took a 30-23 advantage into the half.

They opened up a 40-26 lead at the 2:06 mark of the third quarter, but Gast finished the quarter with an 8-3 run by himself to get the Red Devils within nine.

“I just think they got some confidence. When you pull 3s from that deep there’s really not much you can do,” H-L coach Roger Jury said. “Our kids played good defense. That’s what they do, but on the flipside those kids taking shots like that, those aren’t good shots, but for them, that’s what they do. When they caught fire, it was hard to deal with.

“We had an excellent season and our seniors had a tremendous four years. We always say they are tremendous kids and students and they’ve had a successful time here at the school and we just love the kids that they are. They are really good players. They will be successful in life and be great young men here in a very short period of time in society because of everything they do.”

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (18-7)

R. Jury 0-0–0, Ritchey 0-0–0, Reinhard 0-0–0, Milligan 2-0–6, Coffman 3-0–7, J. Jury 10-1–24, Rumschlag 6-0–13, Oswalt 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-49 1-5 — 52.

ARLINGTON (21-4)

Vermillion 5-4–18, Comstock 0-0–0, Thornton 2-0–6, Lafferty 0-0–0, Webb 0-0–0, Gast 10-4–29, Speyer 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-50 8-13 — 55.

H-L 15 15 13 9 — 52

Arlington 17 6 11 21 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 7-20 (J. Jury 3, Milligan 2, Rumschlag & Coffman); Arlington 11-31 (Gast 5, Vermillion 4, Thornton 2).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 26 (J. Jury 6); Arlington 28 (Speyer 11).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 5; Arlington 3.