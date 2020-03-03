PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 1

AT CANTON MEMORIAL CIVIC CENTER

Rocky River Magnificat (19-6) vs. Eastlake North (22-3), 6:15

Canton GlenOak (17-7) vs. Stow-Munroe Falls (22-2), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30

REGION 3

AT OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY

Newark (26-2) vs. Gahanna Lincoln (20-6), 6:15

Pickerington Central (21-6) vs. Reynoldsburg (18-7), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30

Division II

REGION 5

AT BARBERTON HIGH SCHOOL

Shaker Heights Laurel (22-3) vs. Norton (18-6), 6:15

Beloit West Branch (22-3) vs. Perry (20-5), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7

REGION 6

AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY/MANSFIELD

Napoleon (24-0) vs. Rossford (13-8), 8, at Ohio Northern University

Bay Village Bay (19-6) vs. Willard (21-4), 7, at Mansfield Senior High School

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30, at Mansfield Senior High School

REGION 7

AT ZANESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Circleville (26-0) vs. Hebron Lakewood (20-7), 6:15

Thornville Sheridan (23-2) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (20-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7

REGION 8

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Plain City Jonathan Alder (22-3) vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (19-7), 6:15

Dayton Carroll (21-5) vs. Germantown Valley View (22-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30

Division III

REGION 10

AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY

Lake (13-11) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1), 6:15

REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Columbus Africentric (19-4)-Margaretta (24-1) winner, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

REGION 2

AT NORWALK HIGH SCHOOL

Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-5) vs. Perrysburg (19-6), 6:15

Toledo Notre Dame (20-3) vs. Westlake (22-3), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 8

REGION 4

AT PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL

Kettering Fairmont (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (20-5), 6:15

Springboro (22-2) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (24-1), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

REGION 9

AT CUYAHOGA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL

Canfield South Range (19-6) vs. Warren Champion (21-4), 6:15

Massillon Tuslaw (22-3) vs. Elyria Catholic (24-1), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

REGION 10

AT LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Africentric (19-4) vs. Margaretta (24-1), 7

REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Lake (13-11)-Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) winner, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School

REGION 11

AT LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL

Cardington-Lincoln (24-1) vs. Berlin Hiland (25-1), 6:15

Winchester Eastern (24-2) vs. Seaman North Adams (21-4), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

REGION 12

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (20-6) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-3), 6:15

Versailles (18-8) vs. Anna (20-6), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division IV

REGION 13

AT MASSILLON PERRY HIGH SCHOOL

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (20-6) vs. Dalton (22-3), 6:15

McDonald (22-2) vs. Buckeye Central (20-5), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

REGION 14

AT ELIDA FIELDHOUSE

Toledo Christian (18-3) vs. Minster (17-5), 6:15

Wayne Trace (21-4) vs. Kalida (19-7), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

REGION 15

AT JACKSON/PICKERINGTON HIGH SCHOOLS

Peebles (21-3) vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (23-2), 7, at Jackson High School

Sugar Grove Berne Union (25-1) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (23-2), 7, at Pickerington North High School

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

REGION 16

AT BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL

Fort Loramie (24-0) vs. Danville (17-7), 6:15

New Madison Tri-Village (23-1) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (25-2), 8

REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30

PREP Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

OHSAA Tournament

Division III

Atwater Waterloo 64, Canfield S. Range 46

Creston Norwayne 42, Smithville 38

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren Champion 45

Division IV

Bristol 58, Windham 47

McDonald 73, Lowellville 60

Ironton St. Joseph 61, Stewart Federal Hocking 59

Peebles 63, Crooksville 43

Tuesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

(7) Findlay (14-9) vs. (2) Toledo Start (19-4), 6:15

(11) Sylvania Northview (14-10) vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic (16-7), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6:30

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

(1) Willard (21-2) vs. (3) Colonel Crawford (21-3), 6:15

(2) Western Reserve (19-3) vs. (4) Eastwood (17-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

(1) Lucas (23-1) vs. (4) Sandusky St. Mary (16-8), 6:15

(2) South Central (20-3) vs. (3) Norwalk St. Paul (16-8), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(2) Toledo Christian (21-2) vs. (10) Ayersville (11-13), 6:15

(1) Antwerp (23-0) vs. (4) Edgerton (13-11), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

ELIDA DISTRICT

(2) Ottoville (20-3) vs. (4) Kalida (17-7), 6:15

(8) Convoy Crestview (13-11) vs. (1) Columbus Grove (23-0), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(1) Old Fort (22-1) vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert (18-6), 6:15

(2) Arlington (20-4) vs. (3) Hopewell-Loudon (18-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(9) Marion Local (12-12) vs. (8) New Bremen (14-10), 6:15

(2) Parkway (16-7) vs. (3) Minster (15-8), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

(1) Upper Sandusky (22-1) vs. (5) Ontario (17-6), 6:15

(4) Norwalk (17-7) vs. (3) Shelby (18-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(3) Defiance (16-7) vs. (5) Bryan (16-7), 6:15

(1) Lima Shawnee (23-0) vs. (4) Wauseon (17-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

LAKE DISTRICT

(1) Toledo Rogers (20-3) vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian (15-8), 6:15

(3) Rossford (20-3) vs. (2) Sandusky (22-1), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

(5) Sylvania Southview (17-6) vs. (8) Toledo St. John’s (13-10), 6:15

(15) Ashland (10-13) vs. (1) Lima Senior (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 8:30

Division III

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

(1) Evergreen (22-1) vs. (3) Cardinal Stritch (18-6), 6:15

(2) Archbold (17-6) vs. (4) Ottawa Hills (14-8), 8:15

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (22-1) vs. (8) Coldwater (12-12), 6:15

(3) Wayne Trace (17-6) vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic (15-9), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Washington 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 3

Boston 11, Detroit 11

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Texas 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago Cubs (ss) 9, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 9, Seattle 6

San Francisco 8, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 18 .700 —

Boston 41 18 .695 ½

Philadelphia 37 24 .607 5½

Brooklyn 26 33 .441 15½

New York 19 42 .311 23½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 39 22 .639 —

Orlando 27 34 .443 12

Washington 22 37 .373 16

Charlotte 21 39 .350 17½

Atlanta 19 44 .302 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 52 9 .852 —

Indiana 36 24 .600 15½

Chicago 21 40 .344 31

Detroit 20 42 .323 32½

Cleveland 17 44 .279 35

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 21 .650 —

Dallas 37 25 .597 3

Memphis 30 31 .492 9½

New Orleans 26 34 .433 13

San Antonio 25 33 .431 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 41 19 .683 —

Utah 38 22 .633 3

Oklahoma City 37 23 .617 4

Portland 27 35 .435 15

Minnesota 17 42 .288 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 46 13 .780 —

L.A. Clippers 41 19 .683 5½

Sacramento 26 34 .433 20½

Phoenix 24 37 .393 23

Golden State 13 48 .213 34

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 93, Charlotte 85

Dallas 111, Minnesota 91

L.A. Clippers 136, Philadelphia 130

Sacramento 106, Detroit 100

Denver 133, Toronto 118

L.A. Lakers 122, New Orleans 114

Washington 124, Golden State 110

Monday’s Results

Utah 126, Cleveland 113

Portland 130, Orlando 107

New York 125, Houston 123

Miami 105, Milwaukee 89

Memphis 127, Atlanta 88

Chicago 109, Dallas 107

Indiana at San Antonio, late

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8

Golden State at Denver, 9

Toronto at Phoenix, 9

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10

Washington at Sacramento, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 7

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7

Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30

Orlando at Miami, 7:30

Utah at New York, 7:30

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

New Orleans at Dallas, 9:30

Washington at Portland, 10

Thursday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 66 41 13 12 94 218 167

Tampa Bay 65 41 19 5 87 230 183

Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218

Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224

Montreal 67 30 28 9 69 203 207

Buffalo 65 29 28 8 66 188 205

Ottawa 66 23 31 12 58 178 224

Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199

Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190

Pittsburgh 64 37 21 6 80 204 178

N.Y. Islanders 64 35 21 8 78 181 175

Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179

Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183

N.Y. Rangers 65 35 26 4 74 217 203

New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 66 39 17 10 88 213 184

Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173

Dallas 65 37 21 7 81 177 168

Nashville 65 32 25 8 72 207 212

Winnipeg 67 33 28 6 72 201 198

Minnesota 65 32 26 7 71 206 206

Chicago 65 29 28 8 66 195 207

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202

Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 212 204

Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206

Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204

Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178

San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209

Anaheim 65 26 31 8 60 168 205

Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Calgary 3, Florida 0

Columbus 5, Vancouver 3

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 0

Washington 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 1

Monday’s Results

Colorado 2, Detroit 1

Edmonton 8, Nashville 3

Tuesday’s Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30

New Jersey at Vegas, 10

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Columbus at Calgary, 8:30

Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30

Arizona at Vancouver, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Florida, 7

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Nashville, 8

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3

3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4

4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2

5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8

7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6

8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13

9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9

10. Louisville 24-6 948 11

11. Creighton 22-7 843 10

12. Duke 23-6 809 7

13. Oregon 22-7 802 14

14. Villanova 22-7 779 12

15. BYU 24-7 756 17

16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24

17. Auburn 24-5 575 15

18. Iowa 20-9 492 18

19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23

20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16

21. Houston 22-7 265 25

22. Virginia 21-7 219 –

23. Illinois 20-9 208 –

24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 –

25. Michigan 18-11 94 19

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4

3. Dayton 27-2 741 3

4. Baylor 25-3 694 2

5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9

7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13

8. Florida State 24-5 555 6

9. Maryland 23-6 516 8

10. Louisville 24-6 494 10

11. Duke 23-6 419 7

12. Villanova 22-7 392 12

13. Oregon 22-7 387 16

14. Creighton 22-7 385 11

15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18

(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15

17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24

18. Iowa 20-9 301 17

19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23

20. Penn State 21-8 232 14

21. Houston 22-7 141 NR

22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR

(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR

24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR

25. Butler 20-9 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31, UCLA (19-11) 30, West Virginia (19-10) 27, Colorado (21-9) 26, Northern Iowa (25-5) 19, East Tennessee State (27-4) 16, Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15, Texas Tech (18-11) 14, Arizona (19-10) 14, Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13, Marquette (18-10) 13, LSU (20-9) 4, Texas (18-11) 3, Providence (17-12) 3, Yale (22-6) 2, Southern California (21-9) 2, Wichita State (22-7) 1, Stanford (20-9) 1.

The AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3

4. Louisville 27-3 641 5

5. UConn 25-3 618 6

6. Maryland 25-4 615 7

7. Stanford 25-5 550 4

8. UCLA 25-4 541 9

9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10

10. NC State 25-4 459 8

11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14

12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11

13. Arizona 23-6 372 13

14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17

15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12

16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15

17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20

18. DePaul 25-5 247 16

19. Iowa 23-6 232 18

20. Indiana 23-7 211 22

21. Princeton 24-1 153 23

22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19

23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21

24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24

25. Arkansas 22-7 44 –

Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

California (Pa.) 74, Gannon 58

Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Millersville 79, Shepherd 69

Norfolk St. 79, Delaware St. 73

Pitt.-Johnstown 85, Slippery Rock 78

West Chester 83, Lock Haven 73

SOUTH

Benedict 90, LeMoyne-Owen 71

Duke 88, NC State 69

NC A&T 76, SC State 65

NC Central 71, Bethune-Cookman 68, OT

Savannah St. 79, Spring Hill 66

MIDWEST

Minnesota St. 79, Minn. Duluth 73

Northern St. 81, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

CCSU 71, LIU 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 57, Wagner 53

Manhattan 59, Iona 47

Merrimack 72, St. Francis Brooklyn 54

Norfolk St. 68, Delaware St. 57

Robert Morris 57, Mount St. Mary’s 52

Sacred Heart 60, Bryant 49

UConn 80, South Florida 39

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 70, NC Central 55

Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 64

Grambling St. 72, MVSU 47

Jackson St. 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 70

Md.-Eastern Shore 71, Howard 70

NC A&T 63, SC State 47

North Alabama 90, NJIT 45

North Florida 62, Stetson 60

Tulane 53, Temple 50

UCF 95, Wichita St. 50

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 76, East Carolina 53

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 60, Alabama A&M 53

SMU 69, Memphis 60

Texas Southern 88, Alabama St. 59

Tulsa 71, Houston 64

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 75, Nevada 71

San Jose St. 67, UNLV 48

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson, Darren McCaaughan, Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee, INFs Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover, OFs Eric Filia and Luis Liberato to the minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C Miguel Amaya and C Victor Caratini; INFs Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to one year contracts.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.

Hockey

AHL

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Aquired F Terry Broadhurst and F Cedric Lacroix from Charlotte Checkers in exchange for F Ryan Bourque.

ECHL

Commisioners Office — Suspended D Spencer Dorowicz for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in game against Wichita.

SOCCER

MLS

DC UNITED — Aquire M Federico Higuain as a free agent.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Aquired M Nicolas Acevedo on permanent transfer.

NWSL

SKY BLUE — Signed M McCall Zerboni to a one year contract.

College

DAYTON UNIVERSITY — Named Jim Collins and Josh Hendershot as coaches to the football staff.

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Billy Martin head men’s and womens soccer coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

College

BASEBALL

Ohio Northern 9, St. John Fisher (N.Y.) 7

St. John’s (Minn.) 11, Bluffton 3

SOFTBALL

Ohio Northern 11, Eastern (Pa.) 3

Bridgewater (Va.) 10, Ohio Northern 5

Bluffton 5, Chatham 3

Bluffton 11, Thiel 3

MEN’S TENNIS

Midway (Ky.) 4, Ohio Northern 3

Ohio Northern 6, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 3

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Ohio Northern 5, Midway (Ky.) 2

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

College

SOFTBALL — Findlay vs. Mary at Auburndale, Fla., 10 a.m.

Findlay vs. Clarion at Auburndale, Fla., 12:15

Bluffton vs. Bridgewater at Clermont, Fla., 10 a.m.

Bluffton vs. Muskingum at Clermont, Fla., 2:30

Ohio Northern vs. York at Clermont, Fla., 10:15

Ohio Northern vs. Misericordia at Clermont, Fla., 2:30

BASEBALL — Bluffton vs. Misericordia at Fort Myers, Fla., DH, 12

MEN’S GOLF — Ohio Northern vs. North Central (Ill.) at Kissimmee, Fla.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE — Ohio Northern vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Hilton Head, S.C., 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S GOLF — Ohio Northern vs. Trine at Kissimmee, Fla.

WOMEN’S TENNIS — Ohio Northern vs. Houghton at Orlando, Fla., 8 a.m.

Ohio Northern vs. Regis at Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m.

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Kings & Queens League

High series: (women) Bobbie Sepelak, Midwest Appraisal, 463; (men) Jim Boyce, Bob Meier Rentals, 631. High game: (women) Sepelak 171.

Morning Glories League

High series: Connie Phillips, Gunners, 474. High game: Jackie Schnapp, Gunners, 176.

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay High Ticket Presale

FINDLAY — Findlay High will be selling presale tickets for today’s Division I district boys basketball semifinal against Toledo Start at the University of Toledo’s Savage Arena at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the athletic office. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $7 at the gate.

Hopewell-Loudon Ticket Sales

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will be selling presale tickets for today’s Division IV district boys basketball semifinal against Arlington at Findlay at 8 p.m. Tickets will be on sale during school hours. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $7 at the gate.

Arlington Ticket Sales

ARLINGTON — Arlington will be selling presale tickets for today’s Division IV district boys basketball semifinal against Hopewell-Loudon at Findlay at 8 p.m. Tickets will be on sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the school. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.