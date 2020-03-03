PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 1
AT CANTON MEMORIAL CIVIC CENTER
Rocky River Magnificat (19-6) vs. Eastlake North (22-3), 6:15
Canton GlenOak (17-7) vs. Stow-Munroe Falls (22-2), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30
REGION 3
AT OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY
Newark (26-2) vs. Gahanna Lincoln (20-6), 6:15
Pickerington Central (21-6) vs. Reynoldsburg (18-7), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30
Division II
REGION 5
AT BARBERTON HIGH SCHOOL
Shaker Heights Laurel (22-3) vs. Norton (18-6), 6:15
Beloit West Branch (22-3) vs. Perry (20-5), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7
REGION 6
AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY/MANSFIELD
Napoleon (24-0) vs. Rossford (13-8), 8, at Ohio Northern University
Bay Village Bay (19-6) vs. Willard (21-4), 7, at Mansfield Senior High School
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30, at Mansfield Senior High School
REGION 7
AT ZANESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Circleville (26-0) vs. Hebron Lakewood (20-7), 6:15
Thornville Sheridan (23-2) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (20-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7
REGION 8
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Plain City Jonathan Alder (22-3) vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (19-7), 6:15
Dayton Carroll (21-5) vs. Germantown Valley View (22-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 7:30
Division III
REGION 10
AT OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
Lake (13-11) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1), 6:15
REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Columbus Africentric (19-4)-Margaretta (24-1) winner, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
REGION 2
AT NORWALK HIGH SCHOOL
Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-5) vs. Perrysburg (19-6), 6:15
Toledo Notre Dame (20-3) vs. Westlake (22-3), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 8
REGION 4
AT PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL
Kettering Fairmont (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (20-5), 6:15
Springboro (22-2) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (24-1), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, noon
Division III
REGION 9
AT CUYAHOGA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
Canfield South Range (19-6) vs. Warren Champion (21-4), 6:15
Massillon Tuslaw (22-3) vs. Elyria Catholic (24-1), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30
REGION 10
AT LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus Africentric (19-4) vs. Margaretta (24-1), 7
REGIONAL FINAL: Winner vs. Lake (13-11)-Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) winner, Saturday, 7, at Lexington High School
REGION 11
AT LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL
Cardington-Lincoln (24-1) vs. Berlin Hiland (25-1), 6:15
Winchester Eastern (24-2) vs. Seaman North Adams (21-4), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30
REGION 12
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Cincinnati Purcell Marian (20-6) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-3), 6:15
Versailles (18-8) vs. Anna (20-6), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 1:30
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division IV
REGION 13
AT MASSILLON PERRY HIGH SCHOOL
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (20-6) vs. Dalton (22-3), 6:15
McDonald (22-2) vs. Buckeye Central (20-5), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30
REGION 14
AT ELIDA FIELDHOUSE
Toledo Christian (18-3) vs. Minster (17-5), 6:15
Wayne Trace (21-4) vs. Kalida (19-7), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30
REGION 15
AT JACKSON/PICKERINGTON HIGH SCHOOLS
Peebles (21-3) vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (23-2), 7, at Jackson High School
Sugar Grove Berne Union (25-1) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (23-2), 7, at Pickerington North High School
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30
REGION 16
AT BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL
Fort Loramie (24-0) vs. Danville (17-7), 6:15
New Madison Tri-Village (23-1) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (25-2), 8
REGIONAL FINAL: Saturday, 7:30
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
OHSAA Tournament
Division III
Atwater Waterloo 64, Canfield S. Range 46
Creston Norwayne 42, Smithville 38
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren Champion 45
Division IV
Bristol 58, Windham 47
McDonald 73, Lowellville 60
Ironton St. Joseph 61, Stewart Federal Hocking 59
Peebles 63, Crooksville 43
Tuesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
(7) Findlay (14-9) vs. (2) Toledo Start (19-4), 6:15
(11) Sylvania Northview (14-10) vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic (16-7), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6:30
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
(1) Willard (21-2) vs. (3) Colonel Crawford (21-3), 6:15
(2) Western Reserve (19-3) vs. (4) Eastwood (17-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 7
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
(1) Lucas (23-1) vs. (4) Sandusky St. Mary (16-8), 6:15
(2) South Central (20-3) vs. (3) Norwalk St. Paul (16-8), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(2) Toledo Christian (21-2) vs. (10) Ayersville (11-13), 6:15
(1) Antwerp (23-0) vs. (4) Edgerton (13-11), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7
ELIDA DISTRICT
(2) Ottoville (20-3) vs. (4) Kalida (17-7), 6:15
(8) Convoy Crestview (13-11) vs. (1) Columbus Grove (23-0), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7
FINDLAY DISTRICT
(1) Old Fort (22-1) vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert (18-6), 6:15
(2) Arlington (20-4) vs. (3) Hopewell-Loudon (18-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
(9) Marion Local (12-12) vs. (8) New Bremen (14-10), 6:15
(2) Parkway (16-7) vs. (3) Minster (15-8), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
(1) Upper Sandusky (22-1) vs. (5) Ontario (17-6), 6:15
(4) Norwalk (17-7) vs. (3) Shelby (18-5), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
(3) Defiance (16-7) vs. (5) Bryan (16-7), 6:15
(1) Lima Shawnee (23-0) vs. (4) Wauseon (17-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
LAKE DISTRICT
(1) Toledo Rogers (20-3) vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian (15-8), 6:15
(3) Rossford (20-3) vs. (2) Sandusky (22-1), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
(5) Sylvania Southview (17-6) vs. (8) Toledo St. John’s (13-10), 6:15
(15) Ashland (10-13) vs. (1) Lima Senior (20-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 8:30
Division III
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
(1) Evergreen (22-1) vs. (3) Cardinal Stritch (18-6), 6:15
(2) Archbold (17-6) vs. (4) Ottawa Hills (14-8), 8:15
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (22-1) vs. (8) Coldwater (12-12), 6:15
(3) Wayne Trace (17-6) vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic (15-9), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Washington 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 3
Boston 11, Detroit 11
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Texas 3, Cleveland 2
Chicago Cubs (ss) 9, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 9, Seattle 6
San Francisco 8, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 42 18 .700 —
Boston 41 18 .695 ½
Philadelphia 37 24 .607 5½
Brooklyn 26 33 .441 15½
New York 19 42 .311 23½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 39 22 .639 —
Orlando 27 34 .443 12
Washington 22 37 .373 16
Charlotte 21 39 .350 17½
Atlanta 19 44 .302 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 52 9 .852 —
Indiana 36 24 .600 15½
Chicago 21 40 .344 31
Detroit 20 42 .323 32½
Cleveland 17 44 .279 35
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 21 .650 —
Dallas 37 25 .597 3
Memphis 30 31 .492 9½
New Orleans 26 34 .433 13
San Antonio 25 33 .431 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 41 19 .683 —
Utah 38 22 .633 3
Oklahoma City 37 23 .617 4
Portland 27 35 .435 15
Minnesota 17 42 .288 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 46 13 .780 —
L.A. Clippers 41 19 .683 5½
Sacramento 26 34 .433 20½
Phoenix 24 37 .393 23
Golden State 13 48 .213 34
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 93, Charlotte 85
Dallas 111, Minnesota 91
L.A. Clippers 136, Philadelphia 130
Sacramento 106, Detroit 100
Denver 133, Toronto 118
L.A. Lakers 122, New Orleans 114
Washington 124, Golden State 110
Monday’s Results
Utah 126, Cleveland 113
Portland 130, Orlando 107
New York 125, Houston 123
Miami 105, Milwaukee 89
Memphis 127, Atlanta 88
Chicago 109, Dallas 107
Indiana at San Antonio, late
Tuesday’s Games
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8
Golden State at Denver, 9
Toronto at Phoenix, 9
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10
Washington at Sacramento, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 7
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7
Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30
Orlando at Miami, 7:30
Utah at New York, 7:30
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
New Orleans at Dallas, 9:30
Washington at Portland, 10
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, 7
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10
Toronto at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 66 41 13 12 94 218 167
Tampa Bay 65 41 19 5 87 230 183
Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218
Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224
Montreal 67 30 28 9 69 203 207
Buffalo 65 29 28 8 66 188 205
Ottawa 66 23 31 12 58 178 224
Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199
Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190
Pittsburgh 64 37 21 6 80 204 178
N.Y. Islanders 64 35 21 8 78 181 175
Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179
Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183
N.Y. Rangers 65 35 26 4 74 217 203
New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 66 39 17 10 88 213 184
Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173
Dallas 65 37 21 7 81 177 168
Nashville 65 32 25 8 72 207 212
Winnipeg 67 33 28 6 72 201 198
Minnesota 65 32 26 7 71 206 206
Chicago 65 29 28 8 66 195 207
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202
Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 212 204
Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206
Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204
Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178
San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209
Anaheim 65 26 31 8 60 168 205
Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Calgary 3, Florida 0
Columbus 5, Vancouver 3
New Jersey 3, Anaheim 0
Washington 4, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Vegas 1
Monday’s Results
Colorado 2, Detroit 1
Edmonton 8, Nashville 3
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30
New Jersey at Vegas, 10
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Columbus at Calgary, 8:30
Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30
Arizona at Vancouver, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Florida, 7
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Nashville, 8
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3
3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4
4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2
5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8
7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6
8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13
9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9
10. Louisville 24-6 948 11
11. Creighton 22-7 843 10
12. Duke 23-6 809 7
13. Oregon 22-7 802 14
14. Villanova 22-7 779 12
15. BYU 24-7 756 17
16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24
17. Auburn 24-5 575 15
18. Iowa 20-9 492 18
19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23
20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16
21. Houston 22-7 265 25
22. Virginia 21-7 219 –
23. Illinois 20-9 208 –
24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 –
25. Michigan 18-11 94 19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4
3. Dayton 27-2 741 3
4. Baylor 25-3 694 2
5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9
7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13
8. Florida State 24-5 555 6
9. Maryland 23-6 516 8
10. Louisville 24-6 494 10
11. Duke 23-6 419 7
12. Villanova 22-7 392 12
13. Oregon 22-7 387 16
14. Creighton 22-7 385 11
15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18
(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15
17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24
18. Iowa 20-9 301 17
19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23
20. Penn State 21-8 232 14
21. Houston 22-7 141 NR
22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR
(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR
24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR
25. Butler 20-9 60 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31, UCLA (19-11) 30, West Virginia (19-10) 27, Colorado (21-9) 26, Northern Iowa (25-5) 19, East Tennessee State (27-4) 16, Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15, Texas Tech (18-11) 14, Arizona (19-10) 14, Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13, Marquette (18-10) 13, LSU (20-9) 4, Texas (18-11) 3, Providence (17-12) 3, Yale (22-6) 2, Southern California (21-9) 2, Wichita State (22-7) 1, Stanford (20-9) 1.
The AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3
4. Louisville 27-3 641 5
5. UConn 25-3 618 6
6. Maryland 25-4 615 7
7. Stanford 25-5 550 4
8. UCLA 25-4 541 9
9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10
10. NC State 25-4 459 8
11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14
12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11
13. Arizona 23-6 372 13
14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17
15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12
16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15
17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20
18. DePaul 25-5 247 16
19. Iowa 23-6 232 18
20. Indiana 23-7 211 22
21. Princeton 24-1 153 23
22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19
23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21
24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24
25. Arkansas 22-7 44 –
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
California (Pa.) 74, Gannon 58
Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Millersville 79, Shepherd 69
Norfolk St. 79, Delaware St. 73
Pitt.-Johnstown 85, Slippery Rock 78
West Chester 83, Lock Haven 73
SOUTH
Benedict 90, LeMoyne-Owen 71
Duke 88, NC State 69
NC A&T 76, SC State 65
NC Central 71, Bethune-Cookman 68, OT
Savannah St. 79, Spring Hill 66
MIDWEST
Minnesota St. 79, Minn. Duluth 73
Northern St. 81, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
CCSU 71, LIU 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 57, Wagner 53
Manhattan 59, Iona 47
Merrimack 72, St. Francis Brooklyn 54
Norfolk St. 68, Delaware St. 57
Robert Morris 57, Mount St. Mary’s 52
Sacred Heart 60, Bryant 49
UConn 80, South Florida 39
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 70, NC Central 55
Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 64
Grambling St. 72, MVSU 47
Jackson St. 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 70
Md.-Eastern Shore 71, Howard 70
NC A&T 63, SC State 47
North Alabama 90, NJIT 45
North Florida 62, Stetson 60
Tulane 53, Temple 50
UCF 95, Wichita St. 50
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 76, East Carolina 53
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 60, Alabama A&M 53
SMU 69, Memphis 60
Texas Southern 88, Alabama St. 59
Tulsa 71, Houston 64
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 75, Nevada 71
San Jose St. 67, UNLV 48
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson, Darren McCaaughan, Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee, INFs Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover, OFs Eric Filia and Luis Liberato to the minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C Miguel Amaya and C Victor Caratini; INFs Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to one year contracts.
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.
Hockey
AHL
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Aquired F Terry Broadhurst and F Cedric Lacroix from Charlotte Checkers in exchange for F Ryan Bourque.
ECHL
Commisioners Office — Suspended D Spencer Dorowicz for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in game against Wichita.
SOCCER
MLS
DC UNITED — Aquire M Federico Higuain as a free agent.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Aquired M Nicolas Acevedo on permanent transfer.
NWSL
SKY BLUE — Signed M McCall Zerboni to a one year contract.
College
DAYTON UNIVERSITY — Named Jim Collins and Josh Hendershot as coaches to the football staff.
OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Billy Martin head men’s and womens soccer coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
College
BASEBALL
Ohio Northern 9, St. John Fisher (N.Y.) 7
St. John’s (Minn.) 11, Bluffton 3
SOFTBALL
Ohio Northern 11, Eastern (Pa.) 3
Bridgewater (Va.) 10, Ohio Northern 5
Bluffton 5, Chatham 3
Bluffton 11, Thiel 3
MEN’S TENNIS
Midway (Ky.) 4, Ohio Northern 3
Ohio Northern 6, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 3
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Ohio Northern 5, Midway (Ky.) 2
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
College
SOFTBALL — Findlay vs. Mary at Auburndale, Fla., 10 a.m.
Findlay vs. Clarion at Auburndale, Fla., 12:15
Bluffton vs. Bridgewater at Clermont, Fla., 10 a.m.
Bluffton vs. Muskingum at Clermont, Fla., 2:30
Ohio Northern vs. York at Clermont, Fla., 10:15
Ohio Northern vs. Misericordia at Clermont, Fla., 2:30
BASEBALL — Bluffton vs. Misericordia at Fort Myers, Fla., DH, 12
MEN’S GOLF — Ohio Northern vs. North Central (Ill.) at Kissimmee, Fla.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE — Ohio Northern vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Hilton Head, S.C., 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF — Ohio Northern vs. Trine at Kissimmee, Fla.
WOMEN’S TENNIS — Ohio Northern vs. Houghton at Orlando, Fla., 8 a.m.
Ohio Northern vs. Regis at Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m.
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Kings & Queens League
High series: (women) Bobbie Sepelak, Midwest Appraisal, 463; (men) Jim Boyce, Bob Meier Rentals, 631. High game: (women) Sepelak 171.
Morning Glories League
High series: Connie Phillips, Gunners, 474. High game: Jackie Schnapp, Gunners, 176.
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay High Ticket Presale
FINDLAY — Findlay High will be selling presale tickets for today’s Division I district boys basketball semifinal against Toledo Start at the University of Toledo’s Savage Arena at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the athletic office. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $7 at the gate.
Hopewell-Loudon Ticket Sales
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon will be selling presale tickets for today’s Division IV district boys basketball semifinal against Arlington at Findlay at 8 p.m. Tickets will be on sale during school hours. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $7 at the gate.
Arlington Ticket Sales
ARLINGTON — Arlington will be selling presale tickets for today’s Division IV district boys basketball semifinal against Hopewell-Loudon at Findlay at 8 p.m. Tickets will be on sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the school. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.