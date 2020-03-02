VAN BUREN — Patrick Henry senior Wil Morrow put together one gutsy performance at Saturday’s Division III sectional wrestling tournament at Van Buren High School. And it resulted in a win against a familiar opponent.

Morrow, who has missed the last month with a left elbow injury, re-aggravated it early in his 220-pound Division III sectional championship match against Elmwood’s Will Bechstein. While in serious pain throughout the entire match, Morrow pulled out a 12-9 decision to win a sectional title.

Morrow’s victory highlighted a successful day for many of the area’s top wrestlers.

Carey had four individual champions en route to winning the team title with 1781/2 points. Bluffton and Elmwood tied for second with 146, just one point ahead of Van Buren.

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to this week’s Division III district tournament at Napoleon High School.

Morrow, who beat Bechstein 7-1 in last year’s third place match in the OHSAA Division III state tournament, found a way to get the win in his first tournament since the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational on Jan. 25.

Morrow’s teammate, T.J. Rhamy, also earned a sectional title in his first tournament since injuring his right shoulder in mid January. Rhamy, a two-time state placer, defeated Elmwood’s Gunner Endicott 17-2 in the 160-pound title match.

Carey, meanwhile, had two wrestlers win titles via pin. Lance Rickle stuck Bluffton’s Jeremy Sturgeon in 5:14 to win at 120 pounds, while Gage Summit pinned Van Buren’s Dino Donaldson in 2:46 for the 145-pound championship.

Carey’s Tanner May rolled to the 182-pound title as he beat Riverdale’s Ethan Shane 22-5 in the title match. Reece Mullholand was the 126-pound champ for the Blue Devils after winning his match via injury default against Patrick Henry’s Lee Borders.

Bluffton had a pair of champs as Tayton Kleman pinned Tiffin Calvert’s Jace Wilson in 31 seconds at 113, while Kaden Basil pinned Arcadia’s Chase Distel in 3:37 at 138.

Multiple Blanchard Valley Conference champs kept their winning ways going.

Cory-Rawson’s Deontae’ Davis, who won the 160-pound BVC title last weekend, bumped up to 170 this week and won as he held off Van Buren’s Cade Whitticar 5-4 in the title match.

Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass pinned Liberty-Benton’s Matthew Berger in 1:35 at 285; Liberty-Benton’s Nathaniel DiRe edged Bluffton’s Landen Luginbuhl 7-4 at 195; and McComb’s Jacob Dillon pinned Van Buren’s Grant Young in 1:58 at 152.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford topped Liberty-Benton’s Dru Baker 11-5 to win at 132 pounds, and Patrick Henry’s Jeff Camp battled through injuries of his own to fend off Tiffin Calvert’s Kaylor Reynolds 6-4 in the 106-pound title match.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Carey 1781/2. Bluffton 146. 2, Elmwood 146. 4, Van Buren 145. 5, Liberty-Benton 128. 6, Patrick Henry 1191/2. 7, Arcadia 1001/2. 8, Hopewell-Loudon 73. 9, McComb 52. 10, Cory-Rawson 501/2. 11, Tiffin Calvert 401/2. 12, North Baltimore 22. 13, Riverdale 21.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Camp (PH) dec. Reynolds (TC), 6-4.

113 — Ta. Kleman (Blu) pinned Wilson (TC), :31.

120 — Rickle (Car) pinned Sturgeon (Blu), 5:14.

126 — Mullholand (Car) won by injury default Borders (PH).

132 — C. Crawford (H-L) dec. Baker (L-B), 11-5.

138 — Basil (Blu) pinned Distel (Arc), 3:37.

145 — Summit (Car) pinned Donaldson (VB), 2:46.

152 — Dillon (McC) pinned Young (VB), 1:58.

160 — Rhamy (PH) tech. fall G. Endicott (Elm), 17-2.

170 — Davis (C-R) dec. Whitticar (VB), 5-4.

182 — May (Car) tech. fall Shane (Riv), 22-5.

195 — DiRe (L-B) dec. Luginbuhl (Blu), 7-4.

220 — Morrow (PH) dec. Bechstein (Elm), 12-9.

285 — Snodgrass (VB) pinned Berger (L-B), 1:35.

THIRD PLACE MATCHES

106 — Th. Kleman (Blu) pinned A. Tolento (Arc), 1:53.

113 — Broerman (L-B) dec. I. Tolento (Arc), 6-4.

120 — Musselman (L-B) dec. Thomas (Elm), 6-4.

126 — Hoover (H-L) won via ultimate tiebreaker Harrison (Arc), 3-2.

132 — Patterson (Elm) maj. dec. Pierce (McC), 15-7.

138 — L. Crawford (H-L) pinned Williamson (VB), 4:02.

145 — Gillig (L-B) dec. Marczak (Arc), 5-3.

152 — Garcia (H-L) dec. Gibson (C-R), 5-1.

160 — Overmyer (VB) maj. dec. Collert (L-B), 12-3.

170 — Fraley (Elm) maj. dec. Jacoby (Car), 11-0.

182 — Logston (Elm) pinned Smarr (Arc), 1:21.

195 — Hagemeyer (Elm) dec. Wentz (Car), 7-4.

220 — Carmen (Car) pinned Mersch (L-B), 1:44.

285 — Noblit (NB) dec. Bejarano (PH), 3-1.

FIFTH PLACE MATCHES

106 — Wickman (VB) dec. Coldren (L-B), 9-5.

113 — Metzer (VB) won by default.

120 — M. Miranda (VB) pinned Roach (Riv), :27.

126 — C. Endicott (Elm) pinned Mault (Blu), 2:02.

132 — Mowrey (VB) pinned Hill (Car), :38.

138 — Brown (Car) dec. Trout (NB), 12-7.

145 — A. Endicott (Elm) pinned Davis (Blu), 1:39.

152 — Fraley (Arc) pinned Houck (L-B), 3:44.

160 — Martin (C-R) won by default.

170 — Wilson (Blu) tech. fall Beard (TC), 16-0.

182 — Howard (Blu) dec. Dilgard (VB), 7-5.

195 — Stout (PH) pinned Ernest (Arc), 3:53.

220 — Goodman (Arc) won by default.

285 — Franks (McC) pinned Steen (Car), :40.

Fostoria’s Hall moves on

CLYDE — Upper Sandusky’s Frank Depinet II and Emery Pahl won titles in their respective weight classes Saturday as the Rams finished fifth in the Division II sectional tournament at Clyde High School.

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to this week’s Division II district tournament at Norwalk High School.

Depinet II pinned Ashland’s Roman Parobek in 2:48 to win the 106-pound title. Pahl, meanwhile, edged Bellevue’s Justin Smythe 7-6 for the 138-pound championship.

Two other Upper Sandusky wrestlers qualified for districts as Gage Ebert was fourth at 113 and Caleb Clary fourth at 120.

Fostoria’s Roger Hall reached the district tournament as well as he finished third at 195 pounds.

Upper Sandusky finished with 123 points, while Fostoria had 27 and finished 12th. Ashland won the 13-team tournament after edging Bellevue 201-199.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ashland 201. 2, Bellevue 199. 3, Clyde 152. 4, Tiffin Columbian 147. 5, Upper Sandusky 123. 6, Ontario 1211/2. 7, Mansfield Madison 951/2. 8, Galion 93. 9, Clear Fork 84. 10, Shelby 61. 11, Mansfield Senior 53. 12, Fostoria 27. 13, Lexington 241/2.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Depinet II (US) pinned Parobek (Ash), 2:48.

113 — Campbell (CF) pinned Haring (MM), 3:30.

120 — George (Ash) pinned Mayes (Belle), 1:39.

126 — Minnick (TC) dec. Alda (Belle), 7-3.

132 — Lyons (MS) dec. M. Simcoe (TC), 4-3.

138 — Pahl (US) dec. Smythe (Belle), 7-6.

145 — Ray (Belle) dec. C. Turnbaugh (Ont), 5-2.

152 — Conley (TC) dec. E. Turnbaugh (Ont), 10-6.

160 — Barrett (MM) dec. Coleman (Clyde), 7-3.

170 — J. Simcoe (TC) maj. dec. Osborne (MM), 9-0.

182 — Mayes (Belle) maj. dec. Beverly (Ash), 10-2.

195 — Miles (Ont) dec. Zehner (Shel), 6-1.

220 — Smith (CF) dec. Bradley (MS), 8-5.

285 — Bever (Ash) dec. Abouhassan (Gal), 9-5.

THIRD PLACE MATCHES

106 — Carman (CF) tech. fall Boyd (Clyde), 19-4.

113 — Rohr (Ash) dec. Ebert (US), 2-0.

120 — Oleksiak (Clyde) pinned Clary (US), :48.

126 — Batesole (Clyde) dec. Thomas (CF), 5-3.

132 — McCarthy (Gal) maj. dec. Walters (Belle), 10-2.

138 — Cook (Ash) pinned Thomas (Shel), 2:05.

145 — Jones (Ash) pinned Krueger (Clyde), 1:28.

152 — Metzger (Ash) dec. Hutcheson (MM), 6-2.

160 — Kroll (Ont) dec. Porter (Ash), 4-1.

170 — Corapi (Belle) dec. Fisher (Gal), 6-2.

182 — Hatlay (TC) pinned Eisenhower (Clyde), :36.

195 — Hall (Fos) dec. Hoskins (Lex), 5-4.

220 — Adkins (Belle) by default Seavers (Clyde).

285 — Hayes-Poole (Ont) pinned Nunez (Belle), 3:19.

FIFTH PLACE MATCHES

106 — Ganshorn (Gal) win by default.

113 — Butcher (Gal) maj. dec. Ward (MS), 12-2.

120 — Clark (Gal) pinned Hutchins (Fos), 3:44.

126 — Adkins (Ash) pinned Montgomery (Shel), 2:12.

132 — Gullifer (US) pinned Keener (Ash), 2:35.

138 — West (Clyde) pinned Snyder (Ont), 2:03.

145 — McDaniel (US) maj. dec. Lehman (Gal), 17-4.

152 — Shepherd (US) by default Stanley (Clyde).

160 — Gibson (TC) by default Marzetti (CF).

170 — Carroll (Clyde) pinned Strickler (Ont), 3:54.

182 — Gallant (US) by default Coleman (MM).

195 — Straub (Belle) dec. Savick (MM), 9-2.

220 — Mears (TC) dec. Parr (Lex), 2-0.

285 — Mominee (Clyde) pinned Shatzer (Shel), :24.

Franks champ at 160

OAK HARBOR — Unbeaten Lakota senior Trevor Franks earned the 160-pound title on Saturday in leading the Raiders at the Division III sectional tournament at Oak Harbor High School.

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to this week’s Division III district tournament at Napoleon High School.

Franks knocked off Gibsonburg’s Jonathon Auld 9-6 in the championship match to win the sectional title.

Lakota’s Spencer Franks also reached districts after finishing fourth at 195.

Oak Harbor finished with 206 points to win the team title. Lakota (551/2) was 10th out of 13 teams.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Oak Harbor 206. 2, Eastwood 177. 3, Gibsonburg 163. 4, Otsego 1451/2. 5, Woodmore 1271/2. 6, Genoa 125. 7, Lake 107. 8, Northwood 941/2. 9, Sandusky St. Mary 60. 10, Lakota 551/2. 11, Margaretta 25. 12, Fremont St. Joseph 13. 13, Toledo Christian 9.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Judge (OH) dec. Guyton (Lake), 3-0.

113 — Prosser (SSM) dec. Maynard (East), 4-3.

120 — Manley (Ots) dec. Owens (East), 3-1.

126 — Hahn (East) tech. fall Farley (Ots), 21-4.

132 — Wamer (Lake) dec. Escobedo (East), 5-0 (overtime).

138 — A. Lecki (Lake) dec. Dewitz (OH), 2-1.

145 — Morgillo (Genoa) maj. dec. Smith (Gib), 12-3.

152 — Contos (Genoa) maj. dec. Recknagel (East), 11-2.

160 — T. Franks (Lak) dec. Auld (Gib), 9-6.

170 — Mansor (OH) pinned Spoores (Gib), 3:19.

182 — Miller (OH) pinned Brzeczek (Wood), 2:14.

195 — Cole (North) dec. Limes (Ots), 5-3.

220 — Smith (Gib) dec. Nissen (East), 4-0.

285 — Bowman (East) dec. Halbisen (Gib), 5-2.

THIRD PLACE MATCHES

106 — Schaub (Wood) pinned Partin (Genoa), 4:33.

113 — Davis (OH) dec. Dickerson (Wood), 8-3 (overtime).

120 — C. Lecki (Lake) maj. dec. Miller (OH), 12-0.

126 — Emch (Wood) dec. Fetter (SSM), 7-2.

132 — Petersen (OH) dec. Prosser (SSM), 6-0.

138 — Glaze (East) tech. fall Steele (Ots), 15-0.

145 — Wright (Ots) dec. Hesselbart (East), 5-0.

152 — Sandwisch (Wood) pinned Zeitzheim (OH), 1:44.

160 — Overmyer (Wood) dec. Schmoekel (North), 5-2.

170 — Junge (Ots) pinned Chaisri (North), 1:44.

182 — Whetsel (Gib) pinned Marazon (North), 2:38.

195 — Atkinson (OH) dec. S. Franks (Lak), 3-0.

220 — Stanley (Mar) pinned Militello (FSJ), 1:35.

285 — Posey (Genoa) pinned Miller (North), 2:50.

FIFTH PLACE MATCHES

106 — Pietrowski (Gib) pinned Perkins (East), 4:05.

113 — Manley (Ots) pinned Matheny (Genoa), 4:54.

120 — Torres (Genoa) dec. Hiser (Gib), 3-2.

126 — Welsh (Genoa) pinned Buhro (OH), 3:27.

132 — Muir (Genoa) pinned Geldine (Wood), 4:06.

138 — Witte (Lak) dec. Villarreal (Gib), 10-4.

145 — Henry (Lake) dec. Paul (Lak), 4-2.

152 — Poiry (North) pinned Frost (Gib), 4:01.

160 — Hartman (Ots) pinned Mansor (OH), 2:44.

170 — Angel (Wood) pinned Wilson (TC), 3:58.

182 — May (Ots) dec. Johnson (Mar), 2-1.

195 — Zamudio (Gib) dec. Morlock (Lake), 5-1.

220 — Creps (Ots) dec. Barr (OH), 4-1.

285 — Bruni (SSM) pinned St. John (Wood), 2:31.