By ZACH BAKER

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

SHELBY — It was, in so many ways, a familiar scene.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Kaia Woods stole the ball, raced down the court, and delivered a beautiful layup while being fouled by a Margaretta defender.

The sequence was something Hopewell-Loudon fans were used to.

But the score wasn’t.

Woods’ basket and ensuing free throw in the Chieftains’ 64-38 loss in Saturday’s Division III district final against Margaretta occurred with 50 seconds left in the third quarter, and accounted for the Chieftains only points of the period.

By the time the quarter was over — one in which the Polar Bears outscored the Chieftains 17-3 — Margaretta led 54-27.

Margaretta went on to hand Hopewell-Loudon its first loss and ending its season.

The Polar Bears (24-1) advanced to the Division III regional for the second consecutive year. They will travel to Lexington to take on Columbus Africentric at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s a rematch from last season in which the Nubians won 66-35.

Saturday’s performance gave Margaretta’s players confidence about the next round.

“Just play the same way we did today,” said Margaretta guard/forward Jayden Moore, who had 14 points and 18 rebounds. “I really think we can come out and surprise a lot of people next week.”

Hopewell-Loudon wasn’t able to pull off a surprise Saturday, as it once again played without all-Ohio post MaKayla Elmore.

Hopewell-Loudon (25-1) has been without Elmore — a two-time all-Ohioan — the entire postseason due to an injury. Woods, H-L’s other all-Ohioan, was just 4 of 19 from the floor, 0 of 4 from 3-point range. She finished with 14 points, five steals and four rebounds.

Olivia Zender, a first-team all-SBC River Division player, was held scoreless.

“We didn’t hit our shots,” Chieftains coach Bob Gase said. “Olivia had a bad day. If she’s on, we play a little bit more with them than what we did, but they’re a good team.

“I’m proud of my girls; they didn’t quit. We were outmanned today. Let’s face it. That’s the only thing you can say. We were outmanned.”

And Margaretta coach Eric Kochendoerfer knew that.

“We knew they were down one of their stars, so we wanted to make sure we jumped on them right off the bat,” he said. “We wanted to get the tempo going, because we thought we had a little more depth than they do.”

Because of that, the Margaretta mentor said he wasn’t disheartened when the Chieftains got five quick points from Morgan Searles and trailed just 20-16 at the first stop.

“People were like, ‘Man, they’re coming back on us,'” Kochendoerfer said. “I’m like, ‘we’ve got them where we want them. I see some (H-L players) holding their shorts. I see some (them) picking up a couple fouls. Let’s keep it rolling.'”

Margaretta did, outscoring the Chieftains 34-11 over the second and third quarters. Hopewell-Loudon struggled against the Polar Bears’ zone, finishing just 12 of 57 from the floor, 3 of 26 from 3-point range.

In the third, H-L missed its first 12 shots, allowing Margaretta to turn the game into a rout.

“It was a wonderful third quarter, probably one of our best stretches of defense we’ve played all year,” Kochendoerfer said.

Moore agreed.

“We always say our defense leads to our offense, so really, shutting down Zender, and lessening Kaia’s touches really helped drastically,” she said.

Margaretta didn’t have a banner day shooting itself (23 of 58 from the floor), but it owned a 43-28 advantage on the boards. It also got scoring up and down the roster, led by Ellaina Schaefer’s 20 points and four 3-pointers. Kyie Leibacher had 14 points and Taylor Malson added eight.

“They’ve got inside players, they’ve got shooters on the outside, they’ve got ball-handlers,” Gase said. “They’re a well-rounded team. And well coached.”

Searles had eight points for Hopewell-Loudon, while Lennah Fox had five to go with five rebounds.

The Chieftains were trying to make their third-straight regional appearance, though they were a Division IV program the last two seasons.

Hopewell-Loudon figures to be strong again next year, with Elmore, Woods and Zender all returning for their senior seasons. Only Fox, Searles and Kenzie Coleman graduate this spring.

MARGARETTA (24-1)

Schaefer 6-4–20, Moore 5-3–14, Leibacher 6-2–14, Malson 2-4–8, Eisenhauer 2-0–4, Cheek 1-0–2, Miller 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-58 13-18 — 64.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (25-1)

Woods 4-6–14, Searles 3-0–8, Fox 2-0–5, Beidelschies 2-0–4, Coleman 0-3–3, Kreais 1-0–2, Hampton 0-2–2. TOTALS: 12-57 11-16 — 38.

Margaretta 20 17 17 10 — 64

H-L 16 8 3 11 — 38

3-Point GOALS: Margaretta 5-14 (Schaefer 4, Moore); Hopewell-Loudon 3-26 (Searles 2, Fox).

rebounds: Margaretta 43 (Moore 18); Hopewell-Loudon 28 (Searles 5).

turnovers: Margaretta 18, Hopewell-Loudon 17.