By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

WHITEHOUSE — For 27 minutes of Saturday’s Division III girls district championship at Anthony Wayne High School, Lake’s Delani Robinson never got off a shot.

No layups. No 3-pointers. No free throws, no put-backs, no step-back jumpers.

Nothing.

And then, during one pivotal two-minute stretch, that all changed.

Dogged by Elmwood’s Lainey Bingham and the Royals’ box-and-one defense, Robinson used a small window of opportunity to score eight points midway through the fourth quarter and give Lake the cushion it needed to beat Elmwood 45-34.

“That diamond-and-one defense, that’s something (Elmwood) runs every year. We expected it; we just didn’t know which player they were going to do it on,” said Lake coach Joe Nowak.

“Early on I think it really frustrated her. She wasn’t able to move freely or get those typical looks she’d been getting before. We encouraged her to stay engaged because, you know, if they’re taking her out of it, it’s still four-on-four and we work on that every single day.

“To Delani’s credit, she did stay engaged, so when she did get those looks she was able to step in confidently and knock then down.”

In a back and forth battle, Elmwood erased most of a 29-19 deficit when Brooklyn Thrash converted a free throw and Anna Barber, a 6-foot freshman post, ended the third quarter and opened the fourth with power-move baskets inside.

Lake pushed the lead back to seven (31-24) on Colette Askin’s 3-point play with 5:54 on the clock. But Thrash made another foul shot, stole the ball, and fed Haley Zimmerman for a 3-pointer that cut Lake’s lead to 31-28 and made it a one-possession game.

That’s when Robinson, Lake’s leading scorer through three previous tournament games, went from invisible to invincible.

The sophomore guard converted two free throws with 5:08 left, then got open in the right corner and buried a 3-pointer with her first field goal attempt of the game.

Following an Elmwood turnover and offensive rebounds by Ava Ayers and Hayley St. John, Robinson stepped back and drilled another 3-pointer, putting Lake up 39-28 and all but sealing the district championship.

Robinson finished with eight points, all in that two-minute burst in the fourth quarter. St. John and Brigid Enright both had 11 points and combined for 15 rebounds, with Enright, a 5-11 sophomore, coming off the bench to score 10 of her 11 points and grab five of her eight rebounds in the second quarter when Lake created separation by outscoring Elmwood 12-4 in the period.

Lake also got a solid defensive effort from Askins, who dogged Thrash, Elmwood’s sophomore standout, from one end of the floor to the other.

“Brooklyn’s a heck of a player,” Nowak said. “Colette Askins knew the task she was going to be faced with, and to her credit she stepped up, she accepted it and she executed it.”

Thrash did finish with a game-high 18 points, 11 coming in the second half. Elmwood was hampered by a chilly shooting performance though. Unable to beg, borrow or steal a basket at times, with several shots rolling around the iron and off, the Royals made just 2 of 15 3-point attempts and 14 of 46 shots overall. Their cold hand extended to the foul line as well, where the Royals were just 4 of 10. Lake did have more turnovers (18-12), but also outrebounded Elmwood 43-31.

“We missed layups and we missed some fouls shots … critical,” Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said after the Royals, still searching for the school’s first girls basketball district championship, completed a 16-10 season.

“We had it down to three points there (in the fourth quarter.) That was our momentum but we couldn’t capitalize and they drilled that 3. That was huge.

“I’m proud of our kids, but if we could have hit some of those shots and some of those free throws, we would have been right there. That’s the way it goes, though. Only one (team) can move on. This was to go to the regional so everybody laid it on the line.”

Seeded ninth among the 13 teams that comprised the Anthony Wayne District field with a 10-12 record, Lake completed a “Tour of Vengeance” through the first two stages of the OHSAA tournament, beating four schools — No. 1-seeded Eastwood, No. 2 Otsego, No. 4 Woodmore and No. 7 Elmwood — that had swept the Flyers in home-and-home Northern Buckeye Conference games.

“We played those teams tough, but during the regular season it was heartache after heartache, close game after close game,” Nowak said.

“I think the girls embraced that, rallied around that and that motivated them. We knew the potential was always there. Then we got hot at the right time and things started to click.”

Lake will again be in the underdog role as the Flyers head into the Division III Northwest regional tournament. Lake will face 24-1 and No. 7-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf at 6:15 p.m Tuesday in a seminal matchup at Ohio Northern University. On Wednesday, No. 2-ranked Columbus Africentric (21-4), which has won six state championships in the last 13 years, will take on No. 3-ranked Margaretta (24-1) at Lexington.

The winners of those two games will square off at 6 p.m. Saturday in Lexington for the regional title and the bid to state that goes with it.

LAKE (14-12)

Ayers 2-8 1-3 5, St. John 5-15 1-2 11, Bekier 2-7 0-1 6, Robinson 2-2 2-2 8, Askins 1-6 2-4 4, Enright 5-8 1-2 11, Bomya 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-46 7-13–45.

ELMWOOD (16-10)

Zimmerman 2-8 0-0 5, Mareches 0-2 0-0 0, Thrash 7-16 3-5 18, Minich 3-9 1-3 7, Bingham 0-7 0-0 0, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Reinhard 0-1 0-0 0, Watters 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-2 0-0 0, Barber 2-2 0-2 4. TOTALS: 14-46 4-10–34.

Lake 8 12 8 17 — 45

Elmwood 9 4 9 12 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Lake 4-10 (St. John 0-1, Bekier 2-7, Robinson 2-2); Elmwood 2-15 (Zimmerman 1-5, Murray 0-1, Thrash 1-5, Bingham 0-4).

rebounds: Lake 43 (Askins 9, Enright 8, Ayers 6); Elmwood 31 (Minich 7, Thrash 5).

turnovers: Lake 18; Elmwood 12.

Hanneman, 419-427-8408

Send an E-mail to Dave Hanneman