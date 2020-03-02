Arcadia matched state-ranked Toledo Christian point for point through three quarters.

Deadlocked at 45-all, the Redskins fell short in the fourth quarter and were outscored 19-5 in the frame to suffer a 64-50 defeat in a Division IV district girls basketball final on Saturday at Fostoria High School,

Arcadia was eliminated at 15-10 overall as district runner-up for the second straight year.

Samantha Burnett and Lyndee Ward each had 13 points for the Redskins. Caity Cramer sank four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Arcadia trailed 38-31 at halftime before doubling up Toledo Christian 14-7 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles (21-3), the No. 7 team in the final state poll, got 17 combined points from Madison Royal-Davis and Cat Jones.

Royal-Davis finished with 36 points, making 10 of 14 at the foul line. Jones added 13 points.

ARCADIA (15-10)

Burnett 5-2–13, Pratt 2-3–8, Golden 2-0–4, Cramer 4-0–12, Ward 5-3–13. TOTALS: 18 8-8 — 50.

TOL. CHRISTIAN (21-3)

B. Beard 2-3–9, Royal-Davis 11-10–36, Norman 1-2–4, Jones 5-3–13, Rosales 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20 18-26 — 64.

Arcadia 11 20 14 5 — 50

Tol. Christian 12 26 7 19 — 64

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6 (Cramer 4, Burnett & Pratt); Toledo Christian 6 (Royal-Davis 4, B. Beard 2).