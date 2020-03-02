By MATT NYE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

It was a special night for the Jury family Saturday.

Ried Jury stepped up late beating Carey’s press down the floor and making some key baskets, Jordyn Jury became the all-time leading scorer at Hopewell-Loudon after a seven-point first quarter and the Chieftains held off the Blue Devils 61-53 in a Division IV district quarterfinal at Fostoria High to advance to a district semifinal for the first time since 2004.

Jordyn Jury, who was blanketed all game by Carey defenders, scored seven of his 10 points in the opening quarter, including a layup at the buzzer to end the first quarter. He broke Bill Reilly’s (1,321 points) career scoring record and now has 1,326 points with at least one game left to play.

“He’s been pretty consistent for four years. He may not be the flashiest kid and he does a lot of things people probably don’t notice, but he’s the kind of kid you want on your team,” his coach and dad, Roger Jury, said. “If he has to score 15 points a game that’s what he does, if he has to get 10 rebounds that’s what he does. His numbers for four years are pretty much unmatched and sometimes he goes unnoticed, but him being my son I like to say those kind of things, but tonight was a nice night he was able to do that.

“Bill Reilly, who is the greatest guy in the world, he sends me texts all the time saying he wanted (Jordyn) to break it. That doesn’t happen much anymore, you get great people in a great school district.”

Jordyn Jury said he owes the record to not just himself, but to his teammates.

“It’s unbelievable playing with these guys, these other six seniors and they’ve really gotten me to where I am today,” he said. “Travis (Milligan) and Kyle (Rumschlag) all three years and a couple more have stepped up and they put me in this spot to do it. It’s not about me, it’s about my teammates and my coaches giving me this opportunity.

“I looked up and saw my mom right away, she’s always been my No. 1 fan and then obviously dad’s on the sidelines. A lot of the time he’s not really a dad until after the game on the sidelines, but I could see in his eyes he was proud of me. I got a little something off my shoulders because if we would have lost and I only scored five tonight it really would have (stunk).”

Jordyn Jury will get a chance to increase his point total Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Findlay against Arlington, which dispatched Gibsonburg 64-53 in the first quarterfinal Saturday.

Behind Jury’s seven points in the first quarter, the Chieftains (18-6) led 17-13.

Milligan found his shooting stroke in the second quarter with 12 of his 17 first-half points to give the Chieftains a 31-25 lead at the break.

“All year he’s been our most prolific 3-point shooter and always has a green light as long as he gets a good one and all of them tonight except maybe one were really good shots,” Roger Jury said. “If they go in or don’t go in we want him to shoot and he shot well tonight.

“For our seniors it was their time to win a sectional championship and they were motivated to play. We expect that kind of game from Travis. I know he doesn’t shoot it that well every night, but we expect that from him because he’s that good of a shooter.”

Another key to Hopewell-Loudon’s advantage was the limited time Carey’s 6-foot-8 post Hayden Stone was on the floor.

Stone, a University of Findlay signee, played just 2:27 before picking up a quick two fouls. Carey coach Jamie Young took him out and the Blue Devils survived until the 5:01 mark in the second period without him. But being down just six at the half wasn’t a bad thing for the Blue Devils.

“It’s not what we’re used to and we had to adjust but I thought we played “¦ when he went out guys stepped up and we spread them out a little more and used our speed, which made them go to that zone,” Young said. “It definitely hurts when your double-double machine is on the bench for a long stretch of time there; it didn’t help, but I thought the guys picked up the slack and we adjusted well.

“We have some good athletes and when we run the offense the right way it creates movement and gets defenses out of position. But it’s been our bugaboo all season, we went cold from the outside.”

Carey (13-11) got right back in the game in the third quarter and even held a 39-37 advantage after a Hayden Nash layup late in the third. But Milligan hit a runner in the lane and the game was tied at 39 heading into the fourth.

The teams went back and forth to start the fourth period with Ried Jury and Rumschlag taking over in the end.

Ried Jury dropped in a quick five points to give the Chieftains a 47-44 lead with 5:12 left. Carey responded with a 50-49 lead after Isaiah Hoepf’s triple with 4:45 remaining.

Then Rumschlag, who was the defender on Stone most of the night for the Chieftains, scored five points to spark an 11-1 run to ice the game.

“We had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys and of course Stone was the focus for us this week and Kyle Rumschlag did a heck of a job on him, especially early in the game,” coach Jury said. “We got a lot of contributions and Kyle’s defense was great inside, so we couldn’t be happier because that’s a good Carey team.”

Stone, even though limited with playing time, still had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Cade Crawford added 12 points and Reece Billock ended with eight.

“Overall, I really enjoyed this season, but I know and kids will attest to this, we didn’t achieve the level of success we wanted this season,” Young said. “But the kids bought in every day in practice and they were a joy to be around and it was nice. It was a great group of kids we had. Those six seniors will be tough to replace.”

Milligan led the Chieftains with 21 points, Carter Coffman had 10 and Ried Jury and Rumschlag each tacked on nine.

CAREY (13-11)

Billock 3-0–8, Nash 2-0–4, Conti 1-0–3, Stone 6-4–16, Hoepf 3-0–7, Crawford 5-0–12, Yeater 1-1–3. TOTALS: 21-48 5-9 — 53.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (18-6)

R. Jury 4-0–9, Ritchey 1-0–2, Milligan 8-2–21, Coffman 4-0–10, J. Jury 3-3–10, Rumschlag 3-2–9. TOTALS: 23-45 7-10 — 61.

Carey 13 12 14 14 — 53

H-L 17 14 8 22 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Carey 6-18 (Billock & Crawford 2, Conti & Hoepf); Hopewell-Loudon 8-15 (Milligan 3, Coffman 2, R. Jury, J. Jury & Rumschlag).

rebounds: Carey 20 (Stone 10); Hopewell-Loudon 30.

turnovers: Carey 8, Hopewell-Loudon 11.