PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s District Semifinal
Division IV
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
Kalida 41, Arlington 31
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Can. Glenoak 63, N. Can. Hoover 38
Eastlake N. 73, Lyndhurst Brush 54
Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Warren Harding 32
Akr. Hoban 46, Macedonia Nordonia 43
Westlake 59, Amherst Steele 48
Division II
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Tipp City Tippecanoe 54
Division III
Cols. Africentric 71, Richwood N. Union 25
Cardington-Lincoln 44, Worthington Christian 42
Saturday’s District Finals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 12:30
LAKE DISTRICT
(2) Perrysburg vs. (4) Toledo Start, 1:30
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
(1) Napoleon vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 7
ASHLAND DISTRICT
(4) Sandusky Perkins vs. (3) Willard, 7
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (1) Margaretta, 3
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
(7) Elmwood vs. (9) Lake, 3
ELIDA DISTRICT
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (4) Fairview, 2
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(2) Ottoville vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 7
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(1) Columbus Grove vs. (3) Kalida, 7
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
(1) Toledo Christian vs. (3) Arcadia, 4
WILLARD DISTRICT
(1) Seneca East vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 7
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
(3) Minster vs. (4) New Knoxville, 7
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s District Games
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
Carey 66, Cory-Rawson 41
Division III
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
Coldwater 61, Liberty-Benton 55
Riverdale 45, Tinora 42, OT
Friday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Findlay 43, Toledo Bowsher 40
Toledo Start 69, Oregon Clay 35
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
Sylvania Northview 46, Perrysburg 39
Toledo Central Catholic 51, Anthony Wayne 46
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL
Upper Sandusky 62, Mansfield Senior 61, 2-OT
Ontario 58, Lexington 49
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
Norwalk 49, Huron 46
Shelby 87, Clear Fork 67
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
Defiance 46, Wapakoneta 35
Bryan 46, St. Marys Memorial 39
AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Lima Shawnee 64, Celina 24
Wauseon 60, Elida 42
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
Toledo Rogers 83, Toledo Scott 55
Tiffin Columbian 66, Port Clinton 32
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
Rossford 51, Oak Harbor 43
Sandusky 64, Sandusky Perkins 50
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
Willard 60, Ashland Crestview 28
Colonel Crawford 45, Elmwood 27
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Western Reserve 47, Margaretta 32
Eastwood 39, Fostoria 38
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Evergreen 64, Otsego 42
Cardinal Stritch 73, Delta 32
AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL
Archbold 48, Swanton 43
Ottawa Hills 45, Genoa 25
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
Ottawa-Glandorf 83, Allen East 29
AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL
Wayne Trace 60, Fairview 43
Lima Central Catholic 60, Bluffton 44
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
Lucas 80, Danbury 31
Sandusky St. Mary 72, Plymouth 46
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
South Central 48, Crestline 26
Norwalk St. Paul 64, Mohawk 54
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
Toledo Christian 74, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 33
Ayersville 43, North Central 41
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
Antwerp 52, Stryker 41
Edgerton 41, Pettisville 39
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
Ottoville 57, Continental 19
Kalida 44, Lincolnview 41
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Convoy Crestview 40, Delphos St. John’s 37
Columbus Grove 59, Ada 35
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL
Old Fort 52, New Riegel 40
Tiffin Calvert 51, Fremont St. Joseph 39
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
Marion Local 32, Fort Recovery 30
New Bremen 54, St. Henry 45, OT
AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL
Parkway 63, Upper Scioto Valley 39
Minster 49, Lima Perry 42
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Barberton 73, Twinsburg 57
Chillicothe 62, Marysville 48
Delaware Hayes 49, Cols. St. Charles 30
Dublin Coffman 50, Dublin Jerome 45
Pickerington Cent. 72, Pataskala Licking Hts. 40
Pickerington N. 51, Hilliard Davidson 34
Reynoldsburg 59, New Albany 55
South 91, Cols. Whetstone 42
Thomas Worthington 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 47
Westerville Cent. 61, Grove City 41
Westerville S. 72, Cols. Briggs 48
Beavercreek 64, Springfield 44
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Hamilton 39
Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. La Salle 55
W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 71
Division II
Canfield 50, Poland Seminary 41
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Ashtabula Edgewood 51
Cle. Glenville 74, Perry 66
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 92, E. Cle. Shaw 74
Copley 78, Canal Fulton Northwest 59
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49
Louisville 54, Akr. Coventry 42
Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Chardon NDCL 55
Richfield Revere 83, Aurora 68
STVM 65, Orange 22
Streetsboro 54, Chagrin Falls 51
Wooster Triway 72, Akr. East 62
Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Cortland Lakeview 52
Youngs. Ursuline 48, Beloit W. Branch 42
Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Bay Village Bay 41
Cle. E. Tech 46, Oberlin Firelands 25
Parma Hts. Holy Name 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 65
Rocky River 64, LaGrange Keystone 38
Cin. Hughes 64, Middletown Fenwick 55
Kettering Alter 59, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28
Trotwood-Madison 86, Day. Dunbar 33
Division III
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Wellington 39
Atwater Waterloo 76, E. Can. 46
Creston Norwayne 54, Doylestown Chippewa 39
Elyria Cath. 76, Oberlin 51
Fairview 80, Wickliffe 58
Garrettsville Garfield 90, Mineral Ridge 82
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Youngs. Liberty 50
Mantua Crestwood 72, Kirtland 58
New Middletown Spring. 71, Louisville Aquinas 61
Newton Falls 51, Brookfield 37
Smithville 68, Columbia Station Columbia 52
Warren Champion 52, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35
Warrensville Hts. 88, Beachwood 58
West Salem Northwestern 78, Massillon Tuslaw 70
Cols. Africentric 78, Mt. Gilead 39
Johnstown-Monroe 55, Centerburg 35
Pemberville Eastwood 39, Fostoria 38
Ready 64, Johnstown Northridge 23
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Martins Ferry 36
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 76, Utica 38
McConnelsville Morgan 49, Belmont Union Local 46, 2OT
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
Worthington Christian 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 33
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 74, Barnesville 46
Region 12(equals)
Cin. Deer Park 66, Batavia Clermont NE 51
Division IV
Andrews Osborne Academy 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 53
Bristol 78, Newbury 23
Cols. Independence 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47
Dalton 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 59
Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Crestline 26
Lowellville 70, Vienna Mathews 55
McDonald 71, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31
Richmond Hts. 82, Elyria Open Door 52
Rittman 78, Mogadore 74
Sandusky St. Mary 72, Plymouth 46
Warren JFK 84, Warren Lordstown 51
Windham 55, Kinsman Badger 40
Berlin Hiland 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 30
Malvern 58, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31
Sarahsville Shenandoah 61, Strasburg-Franklin 48
Shadyside 71, New Matamoras Frontier 67, 3OT
Cols. Wellington 66, Morral Ridgedale 36
Ft. Loramie 49, Botkins 35
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 38
Gahanna Cols. Academy 52, Marion Pleasant 41
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1
(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, noon
(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 1:45
Division III
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Riverdale vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:30
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Arlington vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:30
(3) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 8
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Washington 1
Houston 6, Miami 4
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta (ss) 5
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta (ss) 3
Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 4
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 10, Oakland 1
San Francisco (ss) 3, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Seattle 6, Arizona 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 42 17 .712 —
Boston 41 17 .707 ½
Philadelphia 37 23 .617 5½
Brooklyn 26 32 .448 15½
New York 17 42 .288 25
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 36 22 .621 —
Orlando 27 32 .458 9½
Washington 21 36 .368 14½
Charlotte 21 38 .356 15½
Atlanta 18 43 .295 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —
Indiana 35 24 .593 15½
Chicago 20 39 .339 30½
Detroit 19 41 .317 32
Cleveland 17 42 .288 33½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 38 20 .655 —
Dallas 36 23 .610 2½
Memphis 28 30 .483 10
New Orleans 26 33 .441 12½
San Antonio 24 33 .421 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 40 18 .690 —
Oklahoma City 37 22 .627 3½
Utah 36 22 .621 4
Portland 26 34 .433 15
Minnesota 17 41 .293 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 45 12 .789 —
L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 6½
Sacramento 24 34 .414 21½
Phoenix 24 35 .407 22
Golden State 12 47 .203 34
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 115, New York 106
Indiana 106, Portland 100
Oklahoma City 112, Sacramento 108
L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86
Friday’s Results
Orlando 136, Minnesota 125
Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118
Charlotte 99, Toronto 96
New Orleans 116, Cleveland 104
Dallas at Miami, late
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, late
Sacramento at Memphis, late
Detroit at Phoenix, late
Washington at Utah, late
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 5
Brooklyn at Miami, 7:30
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30
Indiana at Cleveland, 8
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8
Houston at Boston, 8:30
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30
Golden State at Phoenix, 9
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 1
Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Detroit at Sacramento, 6
Toronto at Denver, 6
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8
Washington at Golden State, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Houston at New York, 7
Portland at Orlando, 7
Utah at Cleveland, 7
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30
Dallas at Chicago, 8
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 65 40 13 12 92 214 167
Tampa Bay 64 40 19 5 85 226 180
Toronto 65 34 23 8 76 229 216
Florida 64 33 25 6 72 222 218
Montreal 66 29 28 9 67 199 204
Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196
Ottawa 65 22 31 12 56 174 221
Detroit 66 15 47 4 34 132 251
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 64 39 19 6 84 222 196
Philadelphia 64 37 20 7 81 215 187
Pittsburgh 62 37 19 6 80 202 170
N.Y. Islanders 63 35 20 8 78 181 171
Columbus 66 31 21 14 76 170 176
Carolina 63 35 24 4 74 204 179
N.Y. Rangers 64 35 25 4 74 214 198
New Jersey 63 25 27 11 61 173 214
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 65 38 17 10 86 209 181
Colorado 63 38 18 7 83 218 170
Dallas 64 37 21 6 80 174 164
Nashville 63 32 23 8 72 202 201
Winnipeg 66 33 27 6 72 199 195
Minnesota 64 32 25 7 71 203 202
Chicago 64 28 28 8 64 192 205
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 65 35 22 8 78 211 196
Vancouver 63 34 23 6 74 209 195
Edmonton 64 33 23 8 74 201 199
Calgary 65 33 25 7 73 195 202
Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176
Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200
San Jose 64 27 33 4 58 164 209
Los Angeles 64 23 35 6 52 158 204
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Toronto 5, Florida 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 2
Chicago 5, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Ottawa 5, Vancouver 2
Boston 4, Dallas 3
Winnipeg 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Nashville 4, Calgary 3, OT
San Jose 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 5, Columbus 0
Colorado 3, Carolina 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Buffalo at Vegas, late
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 4
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4
Chicago at Florida, 6
Carolina at Montreal, 7
Detroit at Ottawa, 7
Vancouver at Toronto, 7
Buffalo at Arizona, 8
Colorado at Nashville, 8
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12
Calgary at Florida, 4
Vancouver at Columbus, 7
New Jersey at Anaheim, 8
Washington at Minnesota, 8
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Detroit, 7:30
Edmonton at Nashville, 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Coast Guard 88, Springfield 82
Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70
Harvard 77, Columbia 69
Johns Hopkins 70, Haverford 52
La Roche 87, Penn St.-Altoona 76
Lancaster Bible 79, SUNY-IT 75
Maine-Farmington 90, Maine-Presque Isle 73
Penn St. Behrend 73, Pitt.-Greensburg 68
Potsdam 75, Oneonta 72
Princeton 71, Brown 49
Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58
Roberts Wesleyan 74, NYIT 69
SUNY-Canton 89, Husson 81
Siena 52, Marist 50
Worcester Tech 73, Babson 58
Yale 76, Penn 73
MIDWEST
Adrian 80, Calvin 78
Anderson (Ind.) 77, Bluffton 68
Dayton 82, Davidson 67
Illinois Wesleyan 74, Augustana (Ill.) 70
Ohio 76, Kent St. 69
St. Norbert 89, Cornell (Iowa) 75
Wittenberg 67, Oberlin 47
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Honda Classic
Second Round
Brendan Steele 68-67 — 135 -5
J.T. Poston 67-69 — 136 -4
Luke Donald 70-66 — 136 -4
Lee Westwood 67-69 — 136 -4
Gary Woodland 70-67 — 137 -3
Nick Watney 71-66 — 137 -3
Sepp Straka 70-67 — 137 -3
Cameron Davis 70-67 — 137 -3
Shane Lowry 69-69 — 138 -2
Sungjae Im 72-66 — 138 -2
Jamie Lovemark 69-69 — 138 -2
Tommy Fleetwood 70-68 — 138 -2
Charl Schwartzel 69-69 — 138 -2
Richy Werenski 70-68 — 138 -2
Harold Varner III 69-70 — 139 -1
Kevin Streelman 69-70 — 139 -1
Daniel Berger 69-70 — 139 -1
Russell Henley 70-69 — 139 -1
Maverick McNealy 70-69 — 139 -1
Robby Shelton 70-69 — 139 -1
Hudson Swafford 70-69 — 139 -1
Adam Long 71-68 — 139 -1
Cameron Tringale 67-72 — 139 -1
Mark Hubbard 69-71 — 140 E
Harris English 66-74 — 140 E
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-71 — 140 E
Talor Gooch 71-69 — 140 E
Rory Sabbatini 71-69 — 140 E
Patrick Rodgers 69-71 — 140 E
Harry Higgs 72-68 — 140 E
Ian Poulter 70-70 — 140 E
Billy Horschel 73-67 — 140 E
Sam Burns 69-71 — 140 E
SCHEDULE
Prep Wrestling
OHSAA sectional tournaments at Oregon Clay, Clyde, Defiance, Lima Central Catholic, Oak Harbor and Van Buren
LOCAL & AREA
Arcadia Ticket Sales
ARCADIA — Arcadia will be selling presale tickets for today’s district final girls basketball game against Toledo Christian at Fostoria High School. Tickets will be sold at Arcadia from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Youth Basketball Tournaments
TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.
Basketball Tournament
FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.
Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will be holding an Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp on Saturday, March 14 at the Koehler Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 per player and includes camp certificate and learning passing, dribbling, shooting and more. Boys and girls age 5 to 13, and beginners to advanced skill level players, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu. To download a flier/application or sign up online, visit http://athletics.findlay.edu/sports/msoc/2019-20/releases/20200225msuwtd.