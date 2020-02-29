PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s District Semifinal

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Kalida 41, Arlington 31

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Can. Glenoak 63, N. Can. Hoover 38

Eastlake N. 73, Lyndhurst Brush 54

Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Warren Harding 32

Akr. Hoban 46, Macedonia Nordonia 43

Westlake 59, Amherst Steele 48

Division II

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Tipp City Tippecanoe 54

Division III

Cols. Africentric 71, Richwood N. Union 25

Cardington-Lincoln 44, Worthington Christian 42

Saturday’s District Finals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 12:30

LAKE DISTRICT

(2) Perrysburg vs. (4) Toledo Start, 1:30

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

(1) Napoleon vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 7

ASHLAND DISTRICT

(4) Sandusky Perkins vs. (3) Willard, 7

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (1) Margaretta, 3

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

(7) Elmwood vs. (9) Lake, 3

ELIDA DISTRICT

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (4) Fairview, 2

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(2) Ottoville vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 7

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (3) Kalida, 7

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(1) Toledo Christian vs. (3) Arcadia, 4

WILLARD DISTRICT

(1) Seneca East vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(3) Minster vs. (4) New Knoxville, 7

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s District Games

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

Carey 66, Cory-Rawson 41

Division III

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

Coldwater 61, Liberty-Benton 55

Riverdale 45, Tinora 42, OT

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Findlay 43, Toledo Bowsher 40

Toledo Start 69, Oregon Clay 35

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

Sylvania Northview 46, Perrysburg 39

Toledo Central Catholic 51, Anthony Wayne 46

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

Upper Sandusky 62, Mansfield Senior 61, 2-OT

Ontario 58, Lexington 49

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

Norwalk 49, Huron 46

Shelby 87, Clear Fork 67

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

Defiance 46, Wapakoneta 35

Bryan 46, St. Marys Memorial 39

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Lima Shawnee 64, Celina 24

Wauseon 60, Elida 42

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

Toledo Rogers 83, Toledo Scott 55

Tiffin Columbian 66, Port Clinton 32

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

Rossford 51, Oak Harbor 43

Sandusky 64, Sandusky Perkins 50

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

Willard 60, Ashland Crestview 28

Colonel Crawford 45, Elmwood 27

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Western Reserve 47, Margaretta 32

Eastwood 39, Fostoria 38

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Evergreen 64, Otsego 42

Cardinal Stritch 73, Delta 32

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

Archbold 48, Swanton 43

Ottawa Hills 45, Genoa 25

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

Ottawa-Glandorf 83, Allen East 29

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

Wayne Trace 60, Fairview 43

Lima Central Catholic 60, Bluffton 44

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

Lucas 80, Danbury 31

Sandusky St. Mary 72, Plymouth 46

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

South Central 48, Crestline 26

Norwalk St. Paul 64, Mohawk 54

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

Toledo Christian 74, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 33

Ayersville 43, North Central 41

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

Antwerp 52, Stryker 41

Edgerton 41, Pettisville 39

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

Ottoville 57, Continental 19

Kalida 44, Lincolnview 41

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Convoy Crestview 40, Delphos St. John’s 37

Columbus Grove 59, Ada 35

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Old Fort 52, New Riegel 40

Tiffin Calvert 51, Fremont St. Joseph 39

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

Marion Local 32, Fort Recovery 30

New Bremen 54, St. Henry 45, OT

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

Parkway 63, Upper Scioto Valley 39

Minster 49, Lima Perry 42

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Barberton 73, Twinsburg 57

Chillicothe 62, Marysville 48

Delaware Hayes 49, Cols. St. Charles 30

Dublin Coffman 50, Dublin Jerome 45

Pickerington Cent. 72, Pataskala Licking Hts. 40

Pickerington N. 51, Hilliard Davidson 34

Reynoldsburg 59, New Albany 55

South 91, Cols. Whetstone 42

Thomas Worthington 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 47

Westerville Cent. 61, Grove City 41

Westerville S. 72, Cols. Briggs 48

Beavercreek 64, Springfield 44

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Hamilton 39

Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. La Salle 55

W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 71

Division II

Canfield 50, Poland Seminary 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Ashtabula Edgewood 51

Cle. Glenville 74, Perry 66

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 92, E. Cle. Shaw 74

Copley 78, Canal Fulton Northwest 59

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49

Louisville 54, Akr. Coventry 42

Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Chardon NDCL 55

Richfield Revere 83, Aurora 68

STVM 65, Orange 22

Streetsboro 54, Chagrin Falls 51

Wooster Triway 72, Akr. East 62

Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Cortland Lakeview 52

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Beloit W. Branch 42

Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Bay Village Bay 41

Cle. E. Tech 46, Oberlin Firelands 25

Parma Hts. Holy Name 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 65

Rocky River 64, LaGrange Keystone 38

Cin. Hughes 64, Middletown Fenwick 55

Kettering Alter 59, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28

Trotwood-Madison 86, Day. Dunbar 33

Division III

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Wellington 39

Atwater Waterloo 76, E. Can. 46

Creston Norwayne 54, Doylestown Chippewa 39

Elyria Cath. 76, Oberlin 51

Fairview 80, Wickliffe 58

Garrettsville Garfield 90, Mineral Ridge 82

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Youngs. Liberty 50

Mantua Crestwood 72, Kirtland 58

New Middletown Spring. 71, Louisville Aquinas 61

Newton Falls 51, Brookfield 37

Smithville 68, Columbia Station Columbia 52

Warren Champion 52, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35

Warrensville Hts. 88, Beachwood 58

West Salem Northwestern 78, Massillon Tuslaw 70

Cols. Africentric 78, Mt. Gilead 39

Johnstown-Monroe 55, Centerburg 35

Pemberville Eastwood 39, Fostoria 38

Ready 64, Johnstown Northridge 23

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Martins Ferry 36

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 76, Utica 38

McConnelsville Morgan 49, Belmont Union Local 46, 2OT

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

Worthington Christian 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 33

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 74, Barnesville 46

Region 12(equals)

Cin. Deer Park 66, Batavia Clermont NE 51

Division IV

Andrews Osborne Academy 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 53

Bristol 78, Newbury 23

Cols. Independence 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47

Dalton 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 59

Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Crestline 26

Lowellville 70, Vienna Mathews 55

McDonald 71, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31

Richmond Hts. 82, Elyria Open Door 52

Rittman 78, Mogadore 74

Sandusky St. Mary 72, Plymouth 46

Warren JFK 84, Warren Lordstown 51

Windham 55, Kinsman Badger 40

Berlin Hiland 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 30

Malvern 58, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31

Sarahsville Shenandoah 61, Strasburg-Franklin 48

Shadyside 71, New Matamoras Frontier 67, 3OT

Cols. Wellington 66, Morral Ridgedale 36

Ft. Loramie 49, Botkins 35

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 38

Gahanna Cols. Academy 52, Marion Pleasant 41

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1

(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, noon

(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 1:45

Division III

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Riverdale vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:30

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:30

(3) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 8

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Washington 1

Houston 6, Miami 4

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta (ss) 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta (ss) 3

Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 4

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 10, Oakland 1

San Francisco (ss) 3, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Seattle 6, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Summerlin, NV, 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 17 .712 —

Boston 41 17 .707 ½

Philadelphia 37 23 .617 5½

Brooklyn 26 32 .448 15½

New York 17 42 .288 25

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 36 22 .621 —

Orlando 27 32 .458 9½

Washington 21 36 .368 14½

Charlotte 21 38 .356 15½

Atlanta 18 43 .295 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —

Indiana 35 24 .593 15½

Chicago 20 39 .339 30½

Detroit 19 41 .317 32

Cleveland 17 42 .288 33½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 38 20 .655 —

Dallas 36 23 .610 2½

Memphis 28 30 .483 10

New Orleans 26 33 .441 12½

San Antonio 24 33 .421 13½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 40 18 .690 —

Oklahoma City 37 22 .627 3½

Utah 36 22 .621 4

Portland 26 34 .433 15

Minnesota 17 41 .293 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 45 12 .789 —

L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 6½

Sacramento 24 34 .414 21½

Phoenix 24 35 .407 22

Golden State 12 47 .203 34

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 115, New York 106

Indiana 106, Portland 100

Oklahoma City 112, Sacramento 108

L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86

Friday’s Results

Orlando 136, Minnesota 125

Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118

Charlotte 99, Toronto 96

New Orleans 116, Cleveland 104

Dallas at Miami, late

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, late

Sacramento at Memphis, late

Detroit at Phoenix, late

Washington at Utah, late

Denver at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 5

Brooklyn at Miami, 7:30

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30

Indiana at Cleveland, 8

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8

Houston at Boston, 8:30

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30

Golden State at Phoenix, 9

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 1

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Detroit at Sacramento, 6

Toronto at Denver, 6

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8

Washington at Golden State, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Houston at New York, 7

Portland at Orlando, 7

Utah at Cleveland, 7

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30

Dallas at Chicago, 8

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 65 40 13 12 92 214 167

Tampa Bay 64 40 19 5 85 226 180

Toronto 65 34 23 8 76 229 216

Florida 64 33 25 6 72 222 218

Montreal 66 29 28 9 67 199 204

Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196

Ottawa 65 22 31 12 56 174 221

Detroit 66 15 47 4 34 132 251

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 64 39 19 6 84 222 196

Philadelphia 64 37 20 7 81 215 187

Pittsburgh 62 37 19 6 80 202 170

N.Y. Islanders 63 35 20 8 78 181 171

Columbus 66 31 21 14 76 170 176

Carolina 63 35 24 4 74 204 179

N.Y. Rangers 64 35 25 4 74 214 198

New Jersey 63 25 27 11 61 173 214

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 65 38 17 10 86 209 181

Colorado 63 38 18 7 83 218 170

Dallas 64 37 21 6 80 174 164

Nashville 63 32 23 8 72 202 201

Winnipeg 66 33 27 6 72 199 195

Minnesota 64 32 25 7 71 203 202

Chicago 64 28 28 8 64 192 205

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 65 35 22 8 78 211 196

Vancouver 63 34 23 6 74 209 195

Edmonton 64 33 23 8 74 201 199

Calgary 65 33 25 7 73 195 202

Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176

Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200

San Jose 64 27 33 4 58 164 209

Los Angeles 64 23 35 6 52 158 204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Toronto 5, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 2

Chicago 5, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Ottawa 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 4, Dallas 3

Winnipeg 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Nashville 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 5, Columbus 0

Colorado 3, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Buffalo at Vegas, late

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 4

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4

Chicago at Florida, 6

Carolina at Montreal, 7

Detroit at Ottawa, 7

Vancouver at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Arizona, 8

Colorado at Nashville, 8

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12

Calgary at Florida, 4

Vancouver at Columbus, 7

New Jersey at Anaheim, 8

Washington at Minnesota, 8

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30

Edmonton at Nashville, 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Coast Guard 88, Springfield 82

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70

Harvard 77, Columbia 69

Johns Hopkins 70, Haverford 52

La Roche 87, Penn St.-Altoona 76

Lancaster Bible 79, SUNY-IT 75

Maine-Farmington 90, Maine-Presque Isle 73

Penn St. Behrend 73, Pitt.-Greensburg 68

Potsdam 75, Oneonta 72

Princeton 71, Brown 49

Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58

Roberts Wesleyan 74, NYIT 69

SUNY-Canton 89, Husson 81

Siena 52, Marist 50

Worcester Tech 73, Babson 58

Yale 76, Penn 73

MIDWEST

Adrian 80, Calvin 78

Anderson (Ind.) 77, Bluffton 68

Dayton 82, Davidson 67

Illinois Wesleyan 74, Augustana (Ill.) 70

Ohio 76, Kent St. 69

St. Norbert 89, Cornell (Iowa) 75

Wittenberg 67, Oberlin 47

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Honda Classic

Second Round

Brendan Steele 68-67 — 135 -5

J.T. Poston 67-69 — 136 -4

Luke Donald 70-66 — 136 -4

Lee Westwood 67-69 — 136 -4

Gary Woodland 70-67 — 137 -3

Nick Watney 71-66 — 137 -3

Sepp Straka 70-67 — 137 -3

Cameron Davis 70-67 — 137 -3

Shane Lowry 69-69 — 138 -2

Sungjae Im 72-66 — 138 -2

Jamie Lovemark 69-69 — 138 -2

Tommy Fleetwood 70-68 — 138 -2

Charl Schwartzel 69-69 — 138 -2

Richy Werenski 70-68 — 138 -2

Harold Varner III 69-70 — 139 -1

Kevin Streelman 69-70 — 139 -1

Daniel Berger 69-70 — 139 -1

Russell Henley 70-69 — 139 -1

Maverick McNealy 70-69 — 139 -1

Robby Shelton 70-69 — 139 -1

Hudson Swafford 70-69 — 139 -1

Adam Long 71-68 — 139 -1

Cameron Tringale 67-72 — 139 -1

Mark Hubbard 69-71 — 140 E

Harris English 66-74 — 140 E

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-71 — 140 E

Talor Gooch 71-69 — 140 E

Rory Sabbatini 71-69 — 140 E

Patrick Rodgers 69-71 — 140 E

Harry Higgs 72-68 — 140 E

Ian Poulter 70-70 — 140 E

Billy Horschel 73-67 — 140 E

Sam Burns 69-71 — 140 E

SCHEDULE

Prep Wrestling

OHSAA sectional tournaments at Oregon Clay, Clyde, Defiance, Lima Central Catholic, Oak Harbor and Van Buren

LOCAL & AREA

Arcadia Ticket Sales

ARCADIA — Arcadia will be selling presale tickets for today’s district final girls basketball game against Toledo Christian at Fostoria High School. Tickets will be sold at Arcadia from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Youth Basketball Tournaments

TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.

Basketball Tournament

FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.

Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will be holding an Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp on Saturday, March 14 at the Koehler Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 per player and includes camp certificate and learning passing, dribbling, shooting and more. Boys and girls age 5 to 13, and beginners to advanced skill level players, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu. To download a flier/application or sign up online, visit http://athletics.findlay.edu/sports/msoc/2019-20/releases/20200225msuwtd.