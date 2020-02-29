By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

MONROEVILLE — Nothing came easy and even some of the easy ones rolled out for Fostoria High’s boys basketball team for most of the night against Eastwood.

The Redmen got three tough shots off in the final 30 seconds to take the lead.

None fell.

The Eagles survived Avondre Reed’s missed 3-pointer at the buzzer to prevail 39-38 in Friday’s Division III district quarterfinal at Monroeville High School.

Eastwood (17-6) will meet Collins Western Reserve at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Norwalk High School in a district semifinal game.

“We’re one bounce of a loose ball, one whistle away from a different outcome,” Fostoria coach Thom Loomis said. “It just didn’t go our way in the last 25 seconds.

Fostoria was eliminated at 16-8 overall — its winningest season since 2007-08 (21-2).

Reed’s 15 points led all scorers.

Christian Peters had 14 points to lead the Eagles, who got all their scoring from their starters.

Round 3 of Fostoria versus Eastwood played out exactly like two league teams who had split the two Northern Buckeye Conference meetings.

The familiarity levels couldn’t have been higher.

“We know pretty well what one another is going to bring; you can prepare for it pretty well,” Loomis said.

It showed by shooting percentages.

The Redmen shot just 27 percent (14 of 51) and were 2 of 14 from 3-point range. The Eagles finished 14 of 34, 3 of 10 from downtown.

Fostoria trailed for most of the game — all of the second and third quarters — and finally got over the hump to lead 36-35 on Zach Ward’s made free throw with 5:43 to go.

The Redmen upped their cushion to three points as Jonathan Banks scored uncontested off a Dom Settles steal and assist just ahead of the one minute mark.

As play carried on, Eastwood’s Isaac Badenhop was fouled on his made 3-pointer from the right wing.

He sank the free throw for what would be the last point of the game with 45.9 seconds to go.

“Perfect timing, to be honest,” Eastwood coach Todd Henline said.

Fostoria did get a few fortunate bounces in possessing the ball for the remainder of the game.

Nearing 15 seconds to go, Reed lost control of his double-teamed 3-point shot but the ball skipped right to Banks close by.

Banks soon airballed a 3 over the rim and his teammate E.J. Williams chased down the rebound. Loomis took a timeout with 6.9 seconds to go.

On the inbounds pass, Reed got double-teamed again on the catch but put up a shot short from the right baseline.

Neither team rebounded and the ball squirted out of bounds off Eastwood with 1.4 seconds left.

Reed, fresh off a 46-point night in Tuesday’s tourney win over Wynford, got the ball again via the inbounds play. He took one dribble to get by Eastwood’s Jacob Meyer, who used his left hand to contest Reed’s shot from the side.

Reed only found back iron, stunning the Redmen as defeat set in.

“I can’t fault the effort of our kids,” Loomis said. “I told them they were warriors. It was going to be a knock-down, drag-out brawl and that’s what it was.”

Banks totaled 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks for the Redmen.

Ke’Shawn Carter-Stokes had five points, while Settles had four points and three steals.

For Eastwood, Meyer grabbed a team-high 12 boards as the Eagles held a 30-19 edge on the boards.

In a contrast of styles, a slightly more undersized but quicker Fostoria team, which had nine turnovers, pressured Eastwood into 18 turnovers.

“When we get stops and get it out and go, we can play with anybody,” Loomis said.

Loomis told his five seniors after the game they’ve set the bar for the underclassmen.

“From our juniors down to our seventh graders, (the seniors showed) how hard you have to work, but more importantly how much you have to hang together and have great chemistry to have success,” Loomis said. “Fostoria kids are typically undersized for everybody we play.

“When that’s one of the factors you’re dealing with, you have to have a big heart — but you’ve got to be able to do it as a unit.”

FOSTORIA (16-8)

Settles 2-0–4, Mauricio 1-0–3, Reed 5-4–15, Carter-Stokes 1-3–5, Banks 5-0–10, Ward 0-1–1, Williams 0-0–0, Durst 0-0–0. TOTALS: 14-51 8-12 — 38.

EASTWOOD (17-6)

Coffield 2-4–8, Halko 2-1–5, Ch. Peters 6-1–14, Badenhop 2-1–7, Meyer 2-1–5. TOTALS: 14-34 8-13 — 39.

Fostoria 9 11 13 5 — 38

Eastwood 14 9 11 5 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2-14 (Reed & Mauricio); Eastwood 3-10 (Badenhop 2, Ch. Peters).

rebounds: Fostoria 19 (Banks 4); Eastwood 30 (Meyer 12).

turnovers: Fostoria 9, Eastwood 18.

Wolf, 419-427-8496

Send an E-mail to andywolf