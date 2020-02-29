BASCOM — Colonel Crawford limited Elmwood to five points in the first half Friday as the Eagles won 45-27 in a Division III district quarterfinal game at Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Colonel Crawford (21-3), seeded third in the district, advanced to play No. 1 seed Willard at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Norwalk High School. Elmwood ended its season at 11-13.

Josiah Childress had eight points to lead Elmwood. Bryce Reynolds had six points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Jordan Fenner scored 12 points to lead Colonel Crawford.

Elmwood (11-13)

Childress 3-2–8, Lawson 2-0–4, Plouck 1-0–2, Abke 1-0–3, Weiss 2-0–4, Reynolds 2-1–6. TOTALS: 11-3–27.

COl. CRAWFORD (21-3)

Studer 3-1–7, Walker 2-0–4, Fenner 5-2–12, Valentine 1-3–5, Feichtner 3-2–9, Walker 3-2–8. TOTALS: 17-10–45.

Elmwood 2 3 9 13 — 27

Col. Crawford 10 10 12 13 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 2 (Abke, Reynolds); Colonel Crawford 1 (Feichtner).