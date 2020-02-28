WHITEHOUSE — Elmwood sophomore Brooklyn Thrash scored 13 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as the Royals used a 29-10 advantage in the final frame to knock off Montpelier 59-44 in a Division III girls basketball district semifinal on Thursday at Anthony Wayne High School.

Elmwood (16-9), the No. 7 seed in the district, advanced to take on No. 9 Lake at 3 p.m. Saturday at Anthony Wayne. Lake beat Otsego 68-65 in double overtime on Thursday.

Montpelier finished its season at 14-11.

The Royals went 20 of 26 from the free-throw line, with Thrash knocking down 17 of 19 attempts. Elmwood trailed after each quarter but used a strong finish to reach the district final.

Mackenzie Mareches added 14 points and Lainey Bingham eight for the Royals.

Ariel Page had 13 points to lead Montpelier. Chelsea McCord chipped in seven points.

MONTPELIER (14-11)

Bumb 2-0–4, Fritsch 2-0–6, Rose 2-0–6, McCord 2-3–7, Richmire 1-0–2, Page 5-3–13, Repp 2-0–6. TOTALS: 16 6-17 –44.

ELMWOOD (16-9)

Mareches 6-1–14, Thrash 6-17–31, Minich 2-2–6, Bingham 3-0–8. TOTALS: 17 20-26 — 59.

Montpelier 13 9 12 10 — 44

Elmwood 11 9 10 29 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Montpelier 6 (Fritsch, Rose & repp 2); Elmwood 5 (Thrash 2 & Bingham 2, Mareches).

Boys basketball

ELMWOOD 57

WOODMORE 43

BASCOM — Elmwood built a big early lead Thursday and rolled past Woodmore 57-43 in a boys Division III first-round district tournament matchup at Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Elmwood (11-12), seeded eighth in the district, advanced to meet No. 2 Colonel Crawford at 8 p.m. tonight at Hopewell-Loudon in the district quarterfinals.

Bryce Reynolds scored 22 points with five rebounds for Elmwood. Mason Lentz had 11 points, and Terrel Lawson and Caleb Plouck each scored six points. Nick Weiss led the Royals with eight rebounds, three steals and four assists.

Andrew Barringer scored a game-high 26 points for Woodmore (4-19).

Woodmore (4-19)

Hunt 1-0–3, Koenig 2-1–5, McNair 0-1–1, Burroughs 1-0–3, Allen 2-0–5, Barringer 9-8–26. TOTALS: 15-10 — 43.

Elmwood (11-12)

Childress 2-0–4, Lawson 1-4–6, Plouck 1-4–6, Lentz 3-3–11, Abke 1-0–3, Weiss 0-3–3, Reynolds 4-11–22, Beck 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13 25-29 — 57.

Woodmore 6 6 10 21 — 43

Elmwood 11 13 10 23 — 57

3-Point GOALS: Woodmore 3 (Hunt, Burroughs, Allen); Elmwood 6 (Reynolds 3, Lentz 2, Abke).