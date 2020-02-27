PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
LAKE DISTRICT
Toledo Rogers 53, Clyde 37
Rossford 52, Toledo Central Catholic 42
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Toledo Rogers vs. (3) Rossford, Saturday, 6
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Canal Winchester 48, Powell Olentangy Liberty 43
Dublin Coffman 61, Dublin Jerome 33
Gahanna Lincoln 60, Hilliard Bradley 38
Newark 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16
Pickerington Cent. 48, Dublin Scioto 33
Watterson 45, Worthington Kilbourne 40
Westerville S. 46, Hartley 40
Division II
Beloit W. Branch 47, Salem 19
Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Tallmadge 30
Chesterland W. Geauga 48, Chardon NDCL 46
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Cle. Cent. Cath. 45
Norton 61, Akr. Buchtel 42
Perry 46, Gates Mills Gilmour 39
Poland Seminary 47, Ravenna SE 36
Shaker Hts. Laurel 72, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 58
Bay Village Bay 54, Lodi Cloverleaf 20
Rocky River 57, Oberlin Firelands 49
Circleville 61, McArthur Vinton County 45
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Dover 42
Zanesville Maysville 48, Warsaw River View 35
Division III
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Doylestown Chippewa 53
Canfield S. Range 58, Columbiana 28
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 32, Independence 31
Columbiana Crestview 69, Youngs. Liberty 53
Elyria Cath. 60, Warrensville Hts. 38
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Kirtland 56
Massillon Tuslaw 50, Smithville 23
Warren Champion 64, Leavittsburg LaBrae 36
Cols. Africentric 77, Marion Elgin 15
Berlin Hiland 69, Martins Ferry 26
Cardington-Lincoln 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 36
Worthington Christian 44, Marion Pleasant 27
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Belmont Union Local 49
Division IV
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Newton Falls 31
Bristol 47, Cortland Maplewood 35
Cornerstone Christian 63, Brookfield 31
Dalton 33, Cuyahoga Hts. 7
E. Can. 47, Kidron Cent. Christian 36
McDonald 44, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 30
Beverly Ft. Frye 60, Beallsville 26
Newark Cath. 49, Galion Northmor 16
Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Zanesville Rosecrans 38
Danville 50, Delaware Christian 45
Fairfield Christian 49, Howard E. Knox 37
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 6:15
(11) Findlay vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 12:30
LAKE DISTRICT
(2) Perrysburg vs. (10) Toledo Whitmer, 6:15
(3) Sylvania Southview vs. (4) Toledo Start, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1:30
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
(1) Napoleon vs. (3) Wauseon, 6:15
(2) Lima Bath vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
ASHLAND DISTRICT
(1) Bellevue vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15
(2) Shelby vs. (3) Willard, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 6:15
(1) Margaretta vs. (3) Ashland Crestview, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
(7) Elmwood vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15
(9) Lake vs. (2) Otsego, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
ELIDA DISTRICT
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6
(3) Paulding vs. (4) Fairview, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(2) Ottoville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 6:15
(6) Antwerp vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(1) Columbus Grove vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15
(2) Arlington vs. (3) Kalida, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 6:15
(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Arcadia, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 4
WILLARD DISTRICT
(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 6:15
(2) Lucas vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
(3) Minster vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15
(1) Fort Recovery vs. (4) New Knoxville, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s District Results
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, ppd., rescheduled for 7 p.m. today
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
Sylvania Northview 66, Mansfield Madison 46
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
Toledo St. Francis 63, Toledo Whitmer 37
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL
Mansfield Senior 63, Vermilion 37
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
Wapakoneta 40, Van Wert 36
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
Colonel Crawford 60, Lakota 25
(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, ppd., rescheduled for 8 p.m. today
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, ppd., rescheduled for 6:15 today
(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, ppd., rescheduled for 8 p.m. today
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, ppd., rescheduled to 8 p.m. today
(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, ppd., rescheduled for 6:15 p.m. today
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
Sandusky St. Mary 41, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21
Plymouth 47, Monroeville 46
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
Ayersville 63, Hicksville 55 (4-OT)
North Central 49, Fayette 39
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
Edgerton 51, Maumee Valley Country Day 50
Pettisville 41, Edon 40
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
Kalida 51, Patrick Henry 27
Lincolnview 49, Miller City 47
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Convoy Crestview 64, Leipsic 55
Ada 62, Fort Jennings 55
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL
Fremont St. Joseph 61, Arcadia 45
Tiffin Calvert 72, Vanlue 50
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
Hopewell-Loudon 72, North Baltimore 42
(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, ppd., rescheduled for 7 p.m Friday
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
New Bremen 64, Ridgemont 53
St. Henry 48, New Knoxville 43
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Avon 49, Olmsted Falls 44
Avon Lake 60, N. Ridgeville 42
Brunswick 80, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55
Elyria 63, Westlake 41
Lakewood 63, Strongsville 40
N. Royalton 63, Cle. Max Hayes 32
Parma 56, Cle. John Marshall 45
Parma Normandy 69, Parma Padua 35
Akr. Hoban 79, Akr. Firestone 50
Barberton 67, Cuyahoga Falls 64
Bedford 55, Macedonia Nordonia 35
Can. Glenoak 83, Austintown Fitch 58
Cle. Benedictine 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 64
Dover 49, Massillon Perry 33
Hudson 61, Cle. John Adams 29
Hunting Valley University 65, Eastlake N. 39
Maple Hts. 64, Euclid 55
Massillon 56, Massillon Jackson 53, OT
Mayfield 61, Willoughby S. 48
Medina Highland 71, Akr. North 48
Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 40
Twinsburg 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 33
Wadsworth 37, Kent Roosevelt 36
Beavercreek 64, W. Carrollton 63
Springfield 75, Xenia 51
Division II
Cols. Bexley 42, Watterson 38
Cols. Centennial 86, Newark Licking Valley 72
Heath 69, Sparta Highland 30
Cin. Hughes 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28
Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Horizon Science 45
Cols. Eastmoor 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56
Day. Oakwood 56, Day. Chaminade Julienne 36
Day. Thurgood Marshall 76, Germantown Valley View 48
London 56, Caledonia River Valley 41
Middletown Fenwick 51, Hamilton Ross 40
Division III
Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Country Day 52
Division IV
Glouster Trimble 61, Reedsville Eastern 42
Ironton St. Joseph 59, Lucasville Valley 56
S. Webster 56, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54
Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Waterford 43
Thursday’s District Games
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, 7
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, 8
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, 6:15
(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, 8
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, 6:15
(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, 8
Friday’s District Game
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, 7
Friday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Toledo Bowsher-(18) Bowling Green winner vs. (7) Findlay, 6:15
(14) Oregon Clay vs. (2) Toledo Start, 8
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Sylvania Northview vs. (3) Perrysburg, 6:15
(9) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 8
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Mansfield Senior vs. (1) Upper Sandusky, 6:15
(5) Ontario vs. (6) Lexington, 8
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Norwalk vs. (2) Huron, 6:15
(8) Clear Fork vs. (3) Shelby, 8
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Wapakoneta vs. (3) Defiance, 6:15
(2) St. Marys Memorial vs. (5) Bryan, 8
AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Celina vs. (1) Lima Shawnee, 6:15
(8) Elida winner vs. (4) Wauseon, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Toledo Scott vs. (1) Toledo Rogers, 6:15
(10) Port Clinton vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 6:15
(8) Sandusky Perkins vs. (2) Sandusky, 8
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Ashland Crestview vs. (1) Willard, 6:15
(3) Colonel Crawford vs. (8) Elmwood-(10) Woodmore winner, 8
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Margaretta vs. (2) Western Reserve, 6:15
(6) Fostoria vs. (4) Eastwood, 8
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Otsego vs. (1) Evergreen, 6:15
(3) Cardinal Stritch-(13) Northwood winner vs. (10) Delta-(11) Lake winner, 8
AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Swanton vs. (2) Archbold, 6:15
(6) Genoa vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, 8
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Allen East vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15
(6) Liberty-Benton-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (7) Tinora-(4) Riverdale winner, 8
AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Fairview vs. (3) Wayne Trace, 6:15
(5) Lima Central Catholic vs. (2) Bluffton, 8
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Lucas vs. (12) Danbury, 6:15
(4) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (8) Plymouth, 8
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Crestline vs. (2) South Central, 6:15
(3) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (5) Mohawk, 8
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian vs. (2) Toledo Christian, 6:15
(10) Ayersville vs. (8) North Central, 8
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Stryker vs. (1) Antwerp, 6:15
(4) Edgerton vs. (5) Pettisville, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Continental vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15
(4) Kalida vs. (5) Lincolnview, 8
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(8) Convoy Crestview vs. (3) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15
(10) Ada vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 8
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL
(9) New Riegel vs. (1) Old Fort, 6:15
(5) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Arlington vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:15
(3) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Marion Local vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15
(8) New Bremen vs. (7) St. Henry, 8
AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (2) Parkway, 6:15
(4) Lima Perry vs. (3) Minster, 8
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1
(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, noon
(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 1:45
Division IV
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Arlington vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:30
(3) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Wednesday’s Results
St. Louis (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Washington 2
Miami 8, St. Louis (ss) 7
Minnesota (ss) 10, Tampa Bay 8
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota (ss) 4
Baltimore 4, Atlanta 3
Detroit at Toronto, ppd.
Houston (ss) 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Kansas City (ss) 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 16, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 6
San Diego 8, Cleveland 0
Colorado 4, Texas 3
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 42 16 .724 —
Boston 40 17 .702 1½
Philadelphia 36 23 .610 6½
Brooklyn 26 31 .456 15½
New York 17 41 .293 25
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 36 22 .621 —
Orlando 26 32 .448 10
Washington 21 36 .368 14½
Charlotte 20 38 .345 16
Atlanta 17 43 .283 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —
Indiana 34 24 .586 16
Chicago 20 39 .339 30½
Detroit 19 41 .317 32
Cleveland 17 41 .293 33
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 38 20 .655 —
Dallas 36 23 .610 2½
Memphis 28 30 .483 10
New Orleans 25 33 .431 13
San Antonio 24 33 .421 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 40 18 .690 —
Utah 36 21 .632 3½
Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 4
Portland 26 33 .441 14½
Minnesota 17 40 .298 22½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 44 12 .786 —
L.A. Clippers 38 19 .667 6½
Sacramento 24 33 .421 20½
Phoenix 24 34 .414 21
Golden State 12 46 .207 33
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Indiana 119, Charlotte 80
Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97
Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122
Denver 115, Detroit 98
Boston 118, Portland 106
L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109
Sacramento 112, Golden State 94
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 108, Philadelphia 94
Charlotte 107, New York 101
Washington 110, Brooklyn 106
Orlando 130, Atlanta 120
Minnesota 129, Miami 126
Houston 140, Memphis 112
Dallas 109, San Antonio 103
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late
Boston at Utah, late
Thursday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7
Portland at Indiana, 8
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30
Cleveland at New Orleans, 8
Dallas at Miami, 8
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8
Sacramento at Memphis, 8
Detroit at Phoenix, 9
Washington at Utah, 9
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 5
Brooklyn at Miami, 7:30
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30
Indiana at Cleveland, 8
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8
Houston at Boston, 8:30
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30
Golden State at Phoenix, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 64 39 13 12 90 210 164
Tampa Bay 63 40 18 5 85 224 175
Toronto 64 33 23 8 74 224 213
Florida 63 33 24 6 72 219 213
Montreal 65 29 27 9 67 197 199
Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196
Ottawa 64 21 31 12 54 169 219
Detroit 65 15 46 4 34 131 244
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 63 39 18 6 84 222 193
Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168
Philadelphia 63 36 20 7 79 210 185
N.Y. Islanders 62 35 20 7 77 179 168
Columbus 65 31 20 14 76 170 171
Carolina 62 35 23 4 74 202 176
N.Y. Rangers 62 34 24 4 72 207 191
New Jersey 62 25 27 10 60 171 211
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 64 37 17 10 84 206 179
Colorado 62 37 18 7 81 215 168
Dallas 63 37 20 6 80 171 160
Nashville 62 31 23 8 70 198 198
Winnipeg 65 32 27 6 70 196 195
Minnesota 62 30 25 7 67 191 201
Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 187 203
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196
Vancouver 62 34 22 6 74 207 190
Edmonton 63 33 22 8 74 201 196
Calgary 64 33 25 6 72 192 198
Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176
Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200
San Jose 63 26 33 4 56 161 207
Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Vancouver 4, Montreal 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Calgary 5, Boston 2
Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, SO
New Jersey 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota 5, Columbus 4
Nashville 3, Ottawa 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago 5
Florida 2, Arizona 1
Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Wednesday’s Results
Colorado 3, Buffalo 2
Edmonton at Vegas, late
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7
Dallas at Boston, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7
Toronto at Florida, 7
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30
Calgary at Nashville, 8
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8
Washington at Winnipeg, 8
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7
Colorado at Carolina, 7:30
Buffalo at Vegas, 10
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 4
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4
Chicago at Florida, 6
Carolina at Montreal, 7
Detroit at Ottawa, 7
Vancouver at Toronto, 7
Buffalo at Arizona, 8
Colorado at Nashville, 8
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
American U. 79, Lafayette 59
Army 67, Holy Cross 61
Binghamton 76, UMBC 74
Bucknell 71, Colgate 70
Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT
Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54
Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT
Manhattan 65, Marist 56
Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69
Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57
New Hampshire 77, Maine 70
Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61
Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64
Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75
Richmond 73, George Washington 70
Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77
MIDWEST
Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT
Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51
Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68
Marquette 93, Georgetown 72
N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64
Nebraska-Omaha 84, North Dakota 83, OT
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
MIDWEST
Ball St. 66, Toledo 60
Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68
Cent. Michigan 76, W. Michigan 60
Dayton 78, St. Bonaventure 51
Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51
Kent St. 68, Akron 50
Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58
N. Illinois 65, E. Michigan 59
UConn 105, Cincinnati 58
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay High Ticket Presale
FINDLAY — Tickets for today’s Findlay High girls basketball district semifinal at Toledo Central Catholic against Toledo Notre Dame will be on sale in the athletic office until 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $7. The game starts at 8 p.m.
Arcadia Ticket Presale
ARCADIA — Arcadia will presell tickets for today’s girls district semifinal basketball game at Fostoria. Tickets will be sold in the high school office today from 8 a.m to noon.
Liberty-Benton Ticket Presale
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton will have a pre-sale for its girls basketball district semifinal game against Ottawa-Glandorf at 6:15 p.m. today at Elida High School. Tickets will be on sale during school hours today until 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $6 and students $4. All tickets at the gate are $7.
Arlington Ticket Presale
ARLINGTON — Arlington will presell tickets for today’s girls district basketball game at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Tickets will be on sale today from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.
Youth Basketball Tournaments
TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.
NWOFCA Clinic
FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.
Basketball Tournament
FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.
Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will be holding an Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp on Saturday, March 14 at the Koehler Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 per player and includes camp certificate and learning passing, dribbling, shooting and more. Boys and girls age 5 to 13, and beginners to advanced skill level players, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu. To download a flier/application or sign up online, visit http://athletics.findlay.edu/sports/msoc/2019-20/releases/20200225msuwtd.