PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

LAKE DISTRICT

Toledo Rogers 53, Clyde 37

Rossford 52, Toledo Central Catholic 42

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Toledo Rogers vs. (3) Rossford, Saturday, 6

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Canal Winchester 48, Powell Olentangy Liberty 43

Dublin Coffman 61, Dublin Jerome 33

Gahanna Lincoln 60, Hilliard Bradley 38

Newark 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16

Pickerington Cent. 48, Dublin Scioto 33

Watterson 45, Worthington Kilbourne 40

Westerville S. 46, Hartley 40

Division II

Beloit W. Branch 47, Salem 19

Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Tallmadge 30

Chesterland W. Geauga 48, Chardon NDCL 46

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Cle. Cent. Cath. 45

Norton 61, Akr. Buchtel 42

Perry 46, Gates Mills Gilmour 39

Poland Seminary 47, Ravenna SE 36

Shaker Hts. Laurel 72, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 58

Bay Village Bay 54, Lodi Cloverleaf 20

Rocky River 57, Oberlin Firelands 49

Circleville 61, McArthur Vinton County 45

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Dover 42

Zanesville Maysville 48, Warsaw River View 35

Division III

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Doylestown Chippewa 53

Canfield S. Range 58, Columbiana 28

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 32, Independence 31

Columbiana Crestview 69, Youngs. Liberty 53

Elyria Cath. 60, Warrensville Hts. 38

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Kirtland 56

Massillon Tuslaw 50, Smithville 23

Warren Champion 64, Leavittsburg LaBrae 36

Cols. Africentric 77, Marion Elgin 15

Berlin Hiland 69, Martins Ferry 26

Cardington-Lincoln 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 36

Worthington Christian 44, Marion Pleasant 27

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Belmont Union Local 49

Division IV

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Newton Falls 31

Bristol 47, Cortland Maplewood 35

Cornerstone Christian 63, Brookfield 31

Dalton 33, Cuyahoga Hts. 7

E. Can. 47, Kidron Cent. Christian 36

McDonald 44, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 30

Beverly Ft. Frye 60, Beallsville 26

Newark Cath. 49, Galion Northmor 16

Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Zanesville Rosecrans 38

Danville 50, Delaware Christian 45

Fairfield Christian 49, Howard E. Knox 37

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 6:15

(11) Findlay vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 12:30

LAKE DISTRICT

(2) Perrysburg vs. (10) Toledo Whitmer, 6:15

(3) Sylvania Southview vs. (4) Toledo Start, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

(1) Napoleon vs. (3) Wauseon, 6:15

(2) Lima Bath vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

ASHLAND DISTRICT

(1) Bellevue vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15

(2) Shelby vs. (3) Willard, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 6:15

(1) Margaretta vs. (3) Ashland Crestview, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

(7) Elmwood vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15

(9) Lake vs. (2) Otsego, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

ELIDA DISTRICT

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6

(3) Paulding vs. (4) Fairview, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(2) Ottoville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 6:15

(6) Antwerp vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(2) Arlington vs. (3) Kalida, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 6:15

(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 4

WILLARD DISTRICT

(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 6:15

(2) Lucas vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(3) Minster vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15

(1) Fort Recovery vs. (4) New Knoxville, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s District Results

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, ppd., rescheduled for 7 p.m. today

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

Sylvania Northview 66, Mansfield Madison 46

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

Toledo St. Francis 63, Toledo Whitmer 37

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

Mansfield Senior 63, Vermilion 37

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

Wapakoneta 40, Van Wert 36

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

Colonel Crawford 60, Lakota 25

(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, ppd., rescheduled for 8 p.m. today

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, ppd., rescheduled for 6:15 today

(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, ppd., rescheduled for 8 p.m. today

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, ppd., rescheduled to 8 p.m. today

(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, ppd., rescheduled for 6:15 p.m. today

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

Sandusky St. Mary 41, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21

Plymouth 47, Monroeville 46

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

Ayersville 63, Hicksville 55 (4-OT)

North Central 49, Fayette 39

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

Edgerton 51, Maumee Valley Country Day 50

Pettisville 41, Edon 40

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

Kalida 51, Patrick Henry 27

Lincolnview 49, Miller City 47

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Convoy Crestview 64, Leipsic 55

Ada 62, Fort Jennings 55

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Fremont St. Joseph 61, Arcadia 45

Tiffin Calvert 72, Vanlue 50

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

Hopewell-Loudon 72, North Baltimore 42

(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, ppd., rescheduled for 7 p.m Friday

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

New Bremen 64, Ridgemont 53

St. Henry 48, New Knoxville 43

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Avon 49, Olmsted Falls 44

Avon Lake 60, N. Ridgeville 42

Brunswick 80, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55

Elyria 63, Westlake 41

Lakewood 63, Strongsville 40

N. Royalton 63, Cle. Max Hayes 32

Parma 56, Cle. John Marshall 45

Parma Normandy 69, Parma Padua 35

Akr. Hoban 79, Akr. Firestone 50

Barberton 67, Cuyahoga Falls 64

Bedford 55, Macedonia Nordonia 35

Can. Glenoak 83, Austintown Fitch 58

Cle. Benedictine 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 64

Dover 49, Massillon Perry 33

Hudson 61, Cle. John Adams 29

Hunting Valley University 65, Eastlake N. 39

Maple Hts. 64, Euclid 55

Massillon 56, Massillon Jackson 53, OT

Mayfield 61, Willoughby S. 48

Medina Highland 71, Akr. North 48

Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 40

Twinsburg 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 33

Wadsworth 37, Kent Roosevelt 36

Beavercreek 64, W. Carrollton 63

Springfield 75, Xenia 51

Division II

Cols. Bexley 42, Watterson 38

Cols. Centennial 86, Newark Licking Valley 72

Heath 69, Sparta Highland 30

Cin. Hughes 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28

Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Horizon Science 45

Cols. Eastmoor 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56

Day. Oakwood 56, Day. Chaminade Julienne 36

Day. Thurgood Marshall 76, Germantown Valley View 48

London 56, Caledonia River Valley 41

Middletown Fenwick 51, Hamilton Ross 40

Division III

Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Country Day 52

Division IV

Glouster Trimble 61, Reedsville Eastern 42

Ironton St. Joseph 59, Lucasville Valley 56

S. Webster 56, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54

Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Waterford 43

Thursday’s District Games

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, 7

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, 6:15

(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, 6:15

(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, 8

Friday’s District Game

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, 7

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher-(18) Bowling Green winner vs. (7) Findlay, 6:15

(14) Oregon Clay vs. (2) Toledo Start, 8

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Sylvania Northview vs. (3) Perrysburg, 6:15

(9) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 8

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Mansfield Senior vs. (1) Upper Sandusky, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (6) Lexington, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Norwalk vs. (2) Huron, 6:15

(8) Clear Fork vs. (3) Shelby, 8

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Wapakoneta vs. (3) Defiance, 6:15

(2) St. Marys Memorial vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Celina vs. (1) Lima Shawnee, 6:15

(8) Elida winner vs. (4) Wauseon, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Scott vs. (1) Toledo Rogers, 6:15

(10) Port Clinton vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 6:15

(8) Sandusky Perkins vs. (2) Sandusky, 8

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Ashland Crestview vs. (1) Willard, 6:15

(3) Colonel Crawford vs. (8) Elmwood-(10) Woodmore winner, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Margaretta vs. (2) Western Reserve, 6:15

(6) Fostoria vs. (4) Eastwood, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Otsego vs. (1) Evergreen, 6:15

(3) Cardinal Stritch-(13) Northwood winner vs. (10) Delta-(11) Lake winner, 8

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Swanton vs. (2) Archbold, 6:15

(6) Genoa vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Allen East vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(6) Liberty-Benton-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (7) Tinora-(4) Riverdale winner, 8

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Fairview vs. (3) Wayne Trace, 6:15

(5) Lima Central Catholic vs. (2) Bluffton, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Lucas vs. (12) Danbury, 6:15

(4) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (8) Plymouth, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Crestline vs. (2) South Central, 6:15

(3) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (5) Mohawk, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian vs. (2) Toledo Christian, 6:15

(10) Ayersville vs. (8) North Central, 8

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Stryker vs. (1) Antwerp, 6:15

(4) Edgerton vs. (5) Pettisville, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Continental vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(4) Kalida vs. (5) Lincolnview, 8

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(8) Convoy Crestview vs. (3) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(10) Ada vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 8

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

(9) New Riegel vs. (1) Old Fort, 6:15

(5) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:15

(3) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Marion Local vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(8) New Bremen vs. (7) St. Henry, 8

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (2) Parkway, 6:15

(4) Lima Perry vs. (3) Minster, 8

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1

(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, noon

(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 1:45

Division IV

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:30

(3) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Wednesday’s Results

St. Louis (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Washington 2

Miami 8, St. Louis (ss) 7

Minnesota (ss) 10, Tampa Bay 8

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota (ss) 4

Baltimore 4, Atlanta 3

Detroit at Toronto, ppd.

Houston (ss) 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Kansas City (ss) 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 16, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 6

San Diego 8, Cleveland 0

Colorado 4, Texas 3

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 16 .724 —

Boston 40 17 .702 1½

Philadelphia 36 23 .610 6½

Brooklyn 26 31 .456 15½

New York 17 41 .293 25

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 36 22 .621 —

Orlando 26 32 .448 10

Washington 21 36 .368 14½

Charlotte 20 38 .345 16

Atlanta 17 43 .283 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —

Indiana 34 24 .586 16

Chicago 20 39 .339 30½

Detroit 19 41 .317 32

Cleveland 17 41 .293 33

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 38 20 .655 —

Dallas 36 23 .610 2½

Memphis 28 30 .483 10

New Orleans 25 33 .431 13

San Antonio 24 33 .421 13½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 40 18 .690 —

Utah 36 21 .632 3½

Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 4

Portland 26 33 .441 14½

Minnesota 17 40 .298 22½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 44 12 .786 —

L.A. Clippers 38 19 .667 6½

Sacramento 24 33 .421 20½

Phoenix 24 34 .414 21

Golden State 12 46 .207 33

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Indiana 119, Charlotte 80

Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97

Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122

Denver 115, Detroit 98

Boston 118, Portland 106

L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109

Sacramento 112, Golden State 94

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 108, Philadelphia 94

Charlotte 107, New York 101

Washington 110, Brooklyn 106

Orlando 130, Atlanta 120

Minnesota 129, Miami 126

Houston 140, Memphis 112

Dallas 109, San Antonio 103

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late

Boston at Utah, late

Thursday’s Games

New York at Philadelphia, 7

Portland at Indiana, 8

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30

Cleveland at New Orleans, 8

Dallas at Miami, 8

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8

Sacramento at Memphis, 8

Detroit at Phoenix, 9

Washington at Utah, 9

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 5

Brooklyn at Miami, 7:30

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30

Indiana at Cleveland, 8

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8

Houston at Boston, 8:30

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30

Golden State at Phoenix, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 64 39 13 12 90 210 164

Tampa Bay 63 40 18 5 85 224 175

Toronto 64 33 23 8 74 224 213

Florida 63 33 24 6 72 219 213

Montreal 65 29 27 9 67 197 199

Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196

Ottawa 64 21 31 12 54 169 219

Detroit 65 15 46 4 34 131 244

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 63 39 18 6 84 222 193

Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168

Philadelphia 63 36 20 7 79 210 185

N.Y. Islanders 62 35 20 7 77 179 168

Columbus 65 31 20 14 76 170 171

Carolina 62 35 23 4 74 202 176

N.Y. Rangers 62 34 24 4 72 207 191

New Jersey 62 25 27 10 60 171 211

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 64 37 17 10 84 206 179

Colorado 62 37 18 7 81 215 168

Dallas 63 37 20 6 80 171 160

Nashville 62 31 23 8 70 198 198

Winnipeg 65 32 27 6 70 196 195

Minnesota 62 30 25 7 67 191 201

Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 187 203

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196

Vancouver 62 34 22 6 74 207 190

Edmonton 63 33 22 8 74 201 196

Calgary 64 33 25 6 72 192 198

Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176

Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200

San Jose 63 26 33 4 56 161 207

Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Vancouver 4, Montreal 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Columbus 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago 5

Florida 2, Arizona 1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 3, Buffalo 2

Edmonton at Vegas, late

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7

Dallas at Boston, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Florida, 7

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30

Calgary at Nashville, 8

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8

Washington at Winnipeg, 8

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7

Colorado at Carolina, 7:30

Buffalo at Vegas, 10

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 4

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4

Chicago at Florida, 6

Carolina at Montreal, 7

Detroit at Ottawa, 7

Vancouver at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Arizona, 8

Colorado at Nashville, 8

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

American U. 79, Lafayette 59

Army 67, Holy Cross 61

Binghamton 76, UMBC 74

Bucknell 71, Colgate 70

Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT

Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54

Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT

Manhattan 65, Marist 56

Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69

Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

New Hampshire 77, Maine 70

Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61

Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64

Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75

Richmond 73, George Washington 70

Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77

MIDWEST

Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT

Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51

Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68

Marquette 93, Georgetown 72

N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64

Nebraska-Omaha 84, North Dakota 83, OT

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

MIDWEST

Ball St. 66, Toledo 60

Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68

Cent. Michigan 76, W. Michigan 60

Dayton 78, St. Bonaventure 51

Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51

Kent St. 68, Akron 50

Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58

N. Illinois 65, E. Michigan 59

UConn 105, Cincinnati 58

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay High Ticket Presale

FINDLAY — Tickets for today’s Findlay High girls basketball district semifinal at Toledo Central Catholic against Toledo Notre Dame will be on sale in the athletic office until 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $7. The game starts at 8 p.m.

Arcadia Ticket Presale

ARCADIA — Arcadia will presell tickets for today’s girls district semifinal basketball game at Fostoria. Tickets will be sold in the high school office today from 8 a.m to noon.

Liberty-Benton Ticket Presale

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton will have a pre-sale for its girls basketball district semifinal game against Ottawa-Glandorf at 6:15 p.m. today at Elida High School. Tickets will be on sale during school hours today until 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $6 and students $4. All tickets at the gate are $7.

Arlington Ticket Presale

ARLINGTON — Arlington will presell tickets for today’s girls district basketball game at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Tickets will be on sale today from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.

Youth Basketball Tournaments

TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.

NWOFCA Clinic

FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.

Basketball Tournament

FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.

Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will be holding an Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp on Saturday, March 14 at the Koehler Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 per player and includes camp certificate and learning passing, dribbling, shooting and more. Boys and girls age 5 to 13, and beginners to advanced skill level players, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu. To download a flier/application or sign up online, visit http://athletics.findlay.edu/sports/msoc/2019-20/releases/20200225msuwtd.