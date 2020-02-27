By PAT MAGERS

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

It eventually turned into a memorable night for senior Levi Gazarek, who became North Baltimore’s all-time leading career scorer. But most of the good moments belonged to Hopewell-Loudon.

The Chieftains limited North Baltimore to 10 first-half points and shot 75 percent from the field in the second half in posting a 72-42 win in a Division IV district boys basketball opener on Wednesday at Fostoria High School.

Hopewell-Loudon (17-6) advanced to take on the winner of Carey and Cory-Rawson. The Blue Devils and Hornets, who were scheduled to play the second game at Fostoria on Wednesday, decided to postpone their contest due to the inclement weather.

Carey and Cory-Rawson will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Fostoria. The winner of that game will play Hopewell-Loudon at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in a district quarterfinal at Fostoria.

North Baltimore finished its season at 8-15.

A slow start ended with Hopewell-Loudon edging ahead 8-4 in the first period. The Chieftains got it going from the second quarter on, however. North Baltimore never did.

Kyle Rumschlag and Ethan Oswalt sandwiched three-point plays around 3-pointers by Travis Milligan, Jordyn Jury and Ried Jury. Carter Coffman turned a steal into a buzzer-beating layup as the Chieftains pushed the lead to 25-10 at the break. Meanwhile, the Tigers finished the half hitting just 4 of 22 shots with 14 turnovers.

“Tournament jitters were a little ugly in the first quarter,” Hopewell-Loudon coach Roger Jury said. “I thought we had some pretty good looks, but we also settled for a couple more 3s than we maybe should have and we missed out on a couple nice drives that we didn’t finish.

“Thankfully, we played pretty good defense most of the time. When you don’t shoot it well, if you only give up a handful of points in the first half, you’ll at least have a good chance.”

“We only average about 14 turnovers for a game,” North Baltimore coach Joey Hagemyer said. “We knew the press was coming and I thought we were a little better prepared for it, but sometimes, the lights are a little brighter come tournament time.”

Whatever hopes the Tigers might have had quickly went away in the third period. Rumschlag and Coffman each had a couple baskets in a 14-4 burst a little more than three minutes into the second half.

Then Jordyn Jury really went to work. He scored eight points in a three-minute span of the third period and nine more in less than three minutes of the fourth on the way to a game-high 24 points. He also had 12 rebounds and three assists.

Coffman (five rebounds) and Ried Jury each added nine points, Milligan had a couple 3-pointers in scoring eight and Rumschlag checked in with seven. The Chieftains hit 21 of 28 in the second half.

“That’s not bad,” Roger Jury said. “We attacked the rim really well after we got the lead. When you get the lead, it turns up the pressure and in the tournament, it really turns up the pressure.”

The Tigers continued to struggle.

“We just couldn’t buy a bucket,” Hagemyer said. “In the second half, I thought maybe they had the hoop with the lid on it, but that wasn’t the case. They played a great game. I thought we could do a better job on Jordyn Jury, but he had a really good night with a good supporting cast.”

Johnny Hagemyer led North Baltimore with 14 points and Gazarek added 10 with seven rebounds. His first of two free throws with 2:35 left in the third quarter put him ahead of his father, Marty Gazarek, on the all-time Tigers list.

“That puts him at 1,507 or 1,508 for his career, which is no easy task,” Joey Hagemyer said. “His father did it 20 years ago and it will probably be another 20 years before someone approaches it again.”

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (17-6)

R. Jury 4-0–9, Arbogast 0-0–0, Suter 0-0–0, Ritchey 2-0–4, Reinhard 1-0–2, Milligan 3-0–8, Avalon 1-0–2, Coffman 4-1–9, J. Jury 9-5–24, Rumschlag 3-1–7, Lommerse 1-0–2, Oswalt 2-1–5. TOTALS: 30-57 8-9 — 72.

NORTH BALTIMORE (8-15)

Gazarek 3-4–10, Hagemyer 5-1–14, Weinandy 0-0–0, Clark 3-1–7, Bucher 3-0–9, Kepling 0-0–0, Heineman 1-0–2, Phillips 0-0–0. TOTALS: 15-53 6-10 — 42.

Hopewell-Loud. 8 17 23 24 — 72

North Balt. 4 6 14 18 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 4-15 (Milligan 2, R. Jury & J. Jury); North Baltimore 6-25 (Bucher & Hagemyer 3).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 36 (J. Jury 12); North Baltimore 34 (Clark 10).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 9, North Baltimore 19.