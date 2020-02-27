Prep Boys Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 22 443 20.1
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 22 407 18.5
Jordyn Jury, H-L 22 360 16.4
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 22 307 14.0
Michael Kramer, Van Buren 20 278 13.9
Dom Settles, Fostoria 22 296 13.5
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 22 281 12.8
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 22 275 12.5
Travis Milligan, H-L 22 244 11.1
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 22 222 10.1
Jordyn Jury, H-L 22 162 7.4
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 22 148 6.7
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 22 141 6.4
Jonathan Banks, Fostoria 22 134 6.1
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 22 126 5.7
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 22 119 5.4
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 22 112 5.1
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Jordyn Jury, H-L 22 118 5.4
Caden Lance, Van Buren 21 80 3.8
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 22 80 3.6
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 22 78 3.5
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 22 69 3.1
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 22 67 3.0
Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 22 62 2.8
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 22 58 2.6
Elijah Franks, Lakota 22 55 2.5
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 22 52 2.4
Mason Lentz, Elmwood 22 52 2.4
Caleb Plouck, Elmwood 22 52 2.4
Nick Weiss, Elmwood 19 45 2.4
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 22 49 2.2
Ried Jury, H-L 22 45 2.1
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 22 84 3.8
Dom Settles, Fostoria 22 70 3.2
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 22 59 2.7
Jordyn Jury, H-L 22 55 2.5
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 22 50 2.3
Caden Lance, Van Buren 21 46 2.2
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 22 27 1.2
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 22 25 1.1
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Van Buren, Vanlue.
NOTE: Final weekly stats for the 2019-20 boys basketball season.