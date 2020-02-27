Hopewell-Loudon’s Kaia Woods, MaKayla Elmore and Olivia Zender helped the Chieftains go unbeaten in the regular season and the three juniors were rewarded as Woods and Elmore were co-players of the year and Zender also a first-team pick in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division all-league selections for the 2019-20 season.

The trio led the SBC River Division in scoring.

Elmore averaged 24.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. Woods added 19.9 points, 7.6 steals and 5.6 assists per game, while Zender averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 steals and 3.0 assists per contest.

Lakota’s Alexa Gabel (10.0 ppg) and Carlie Foos (8.7 ppg) were second team and honorable mention picks, respectively.

2019-20 All-SBC River

First Team

Kaia Woods, Hopewell-Loudon, jr.; MaKayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon, jr.; Brooklyn Gillig, New Riegel, sr.; Karina Neqar, Sandusky St. Mary, sr.; Olivia Zender, Hopewell-Loudon, jr.; Tristan Reineck, Fremont St. Joseph, sr.; Frances Webb, Tiffin Calvert, soph.; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel, soph.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Kaia Woods and MaKayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon.

Second Team

Sydney Hohman, New Riegel, soph.; Jordan Reineck, Old Fort, jr.; Evelyn Wright, Fremont St. Joseph, jr.; Allie Weilnau, Sandusky St. Mary, jr.; Katie Hovis, Gibsonburg, jr.; Kara Davidson, Old Fort, jr.; Maddie Schumacher, Tiffin Calvert, jr.; Alexa Gabel, Lakota, sr.

Honorable Mention

Carlie Foos, Lakota, fr.; Kayla Rodriguez, Danbury, soph.; Becca Morelock, Gibsonburg, sr.; Annie Tibbels, Danbury, sr.; Brittany Kromer, Sandusky St. Mary, soph.; Ashlyn Magers, Old Fort, sr.; Chloe Wilkinson, Old Fort, soph.

Thrash 1st team NBC

For the second straight season, Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash garnered first-team honors as the Northern Buckeye Conference released its all-league teams for the 2019-20 season.

Thrash, a 6-foot sophomore wing, was second in the conference in scoring at 22.5 points per game. She also pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game (eighth in the NBC) and added 3.4 steals and 2.5 assists per contest.

Elmwood seniors Kayla Minich and Haley Zimmerman received honorable mention recognition. Minich averaged 7.1 rebounds per game, while Zimmerman averaged 6.0 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Fostoria senior Mya Weimerskirch and freshman Jennafer Johnson were named honorable mention.

Statistics for Fostoria players were not available.

2019-20 All NBC

First Team

Jamie Schmeltz, Eastwood; Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood; Brynne Limes, Otsego; Hannah Smoyer, Otsego; Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford; Jordan Nighswander, Woodmore.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford.

Second Team

Aubry Haas, Eastwood; Caitlin Cruickshank, Genoa; Delani Robinson, Lake; Hayley St. John, Lake; Kylie Brinkman, Otsego; Brooke Allen, Woodmore.

Honorable Mention

Sydnie Abke, Eastwood; Brenna Moenter, Eastwood; Kayla Minich, Elmwood; Haley Zimmerman, Elmwood; Jennafer Johnson, Fostoria; Mya Weimerskirch, Fostoria; Rylee Fredericksen, Genoa; Colette Askins, Lake; Ava Ayers, Lake; Taylor Cepek, Otsego; Ellie Roberts, Otsego; Katie Glowacki, Rossford; Madison Schimming, Rossford; Ava Beam, Woodmore; Claire Rothert, Woodmore.