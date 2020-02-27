Fostoria senior Avondre Reed landed first-team honors as the Northern Buckeye Conference released its all-conference boys basketball selections for the 2019-20 season.

Reed, a senior guard/forward for the Redmen, averaged 20.1 points and 3.5 assists per game in helping Fostoria finish 15-7 overall and second in the NBC at 11-3.

Fostoria’s Dom Settles and Elmwood’s Bryce Reynolds earned second-team all-NBC honors. Settles averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 steals per game, while Reynolds had 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Fostoria’s Jonathan Banks (6.1 rebounds per game), Devin Mauricio (5.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 3.6 assists per game) and Ke’Shawn Carter-Stokes were honorable mention picks, while Elmwood’s Josiah Childress (8.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Mason Lentz (2.4 apg) were also honorable mention.

Rossford’s CamRon Gaston was named the NBC Player of the Year for the league-champion Bulldogs.

2019-20 All-NBC

First Team

Jacob Meyer, Eastwood; Avondre Reed, Fostoria; Mike Rightnowar, Genoa; Noah Kiefer, Otsego; CamRon Gaston, Rossford; Ben Morrison, Rossford.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CamRon Gaston, Rossford.

Second Team

Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood; Dom Settles, Fostoria; Allen Laytart, Genoa; Joseph Dzierwa, Otsego; Ethan DeWese, Rossford; Paul Koenig, Woodmore.

Honorable Mention

Christian Peters, Eastwood; Jake Halko, Eastwood; Noah Henline, Eastwood; Josiah Childress, Elmwood; Mason Lentz, Elmwood; Devin Mauricio, Fostoria; Jonathan Banks, Fostoria; Ke’Shawn Carter-Stokes, Fostoria; Rylen Stoner, Genoa; Zach Sziepila, Genoa; Cam Hoffman, Lake; Tyler Saffran, Lake; Evan Harves, Otsego; Reed Murphree, Rossford.

Jury on 1st-team SBC

Hopewell-Loudon senior Jordyn Jury was a first-team selection in the River Division as the Sandusky Bay Conference released its 2019-20 all-conference teams.

Jury, a senior guard/wing, led the Chieftains with averages of 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Travis Milligan (11.1 points per game) was a second-team selection, while Lakota’s Braden Schaser (4.5 ppg) was an honorable mention pick.

Old Fort’s Carson Steyer was named SBC River Player of the Year after guiding the Stockaders to a perfect 16-0 conference record.

2019-20 All-SBC River

First Team

Carson Steyer, Old Fort, sr.; Myles Bruno, Sandusky St. Mary, sr.; Nick Seifert, Tiffin Calvert, jr.; Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph, jr.; Jordyn Jury, Hopewell-Loudon, sr.; Theo Hernandez, Gibsonburg, sr.; Zach Dewese, Old Fort, jr.; Nick Reinhart, New Riegel, sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carson Steyer, Old Fort.

Second Team

Collin Nutter, Old Fort, soph.; Nate Roesch, Sandusky St. Mary, sr.; Garrett Spaun, Tiffin Calvert, soph.; Dylan Christian, Sandusky St. Mary, sr.; Travis Milligan, Hopewell-Loudon, sr.; Tommy Owens, Danbury, jr.; Grant Stepanic, Fremont St. Joseph, sr.; Mitchell Tille, Gibsonburg, jr.

Honorable Mention

Jordan Smith, Old Fort, sr.; Brandon Gillig, New Riegel, soph.; Tyler Henderson, Gibsonburg, soph.; Gregory Steyer, Old Fort, sr.; Nolan Beeker, Tiffin Calvert, soph.; Chris Acree, New Riegel, sr.; Cole Kromer, Sandusky St. Mary, jr.; Braden Schaser, Lakota, sr.