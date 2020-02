PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Can. Glenoak 50, Louisville 34

Eastlake N. 66, Mentor 48

Lyndhurst Brush 61, Euclid 56

N. Can. Hoover 45, Massillon Jackson 18

Stow-Munroe Falls 47, Aurora 41

Warren Harding 55, Canfield 33

Akr. Hoban 32, Medina Highland 28

Amherst Steele 36, Olmsted Falls 33

Macedonia Nordonia 50, Strongsville 40

Westlake 68, N. Ridgeville 55

W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Fairfield 31

Division II

Hebron Lakewood 67, London 57

River Valley 62, Granville 57, OT

Plain City Jonathan Alder 30, Bloom-Carroll 21

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

LAKE DISTRICT

(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (5) Clyde, 6:15

(2) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (3) Rossford, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 6:15

(11) Findlay vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 12:30

LAKE DISTRICT

(2) Perrysburg vs. (10) Toledo Whitmer, 6:15

(3) Sylvania Southview vs. (4) Toledo Start, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

(1) Napoleon vs. (3) Wauseon, 6:15

(2) Lima Bath vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

ASHLAND DISTRICT

(1) Bellevue vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15

(2) Shelby vs. (3) Willard, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 6:15

(1) Margaretta vs. (3) Ashland Crestview, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

(7) Elmwood vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15

(9) Lake vs. (2) Otsego, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

ELIDA DISTRICT

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15

(3) Paulding vs. (4) Fairview, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(2) Ottoville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 6:15

(6) Antwerp vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(2) Arlington vs. (3) Kalida, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 6:15

(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

WILLARD DISTRICT

(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 6:15

(2) Lucas vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(3) Minster vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15

(1) Fort Recovery vs. (4) New Knoxville, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s District Games

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

Norwalk 60, Edison 32

Clear Fork 72, Galion 52

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Celina 57, Napoleon 44

Elida 47, Kenton 42

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

Toledo Scott 69, Maumee 53

Port Clinton 58, Clyde 48

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

Oak Harbor 70, Toledo Woodward 47

Sandusky Perkins 45, Bellevue 41

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

Ashland Crestview 65, Bucyrus 43

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Margaretta 72, Seneca East 49

Fostoria 77, Wynford 71

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Otsego 59, Van Buren 41

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

Swanton 49, Montpelier 41

Genoa 55, Liberty Center 47

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

Allen East 60, Lima Bath 49

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

Fairview 45, Delphos Jefferson 44

Lima Central Catholic 49, Paulding 47

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

Lucas 69, Mansfield Christian 43

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Crestline 54, New London 52

Norwalk St. Paul 58, Buckeye Central 51

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

Toledo Emmanuel Christian 38, Holgate 23

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

Stryker 45, Hilltop 37

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

Continental 65, Pandora-Gilboa 56

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

New Riegel 58, Hardin Northern 52

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

Arlington 76, McComb 40

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

Marion Local 56, Lima Temple Christian 22

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

Upper Scioto Valley 59, Spencerville 56

Lima Perry 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 25

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Wooster 59, Alliance 47

Centerville 80, Fairborn 29

Cin. La Salle 60, Middletown 49

Cin. Princeton 60, Cin. Winton Woods 53

Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Cin. Sycamore 23

Hamilton 70, Cin. Mt. Healthy 51

Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Day. Carroll 50

W. Chester Lakota W. 74, Mason 66

Division II

Ashtabula Edgewood 95, Cle. VASJ 94, 2OT

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Can. South 35

Chagrin Falls 74, Ravenna 59

Chardon NDCL 61, Cle. Hay 47

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 46

Cortland Lakeview 53, Hubbard 44

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Gates Mills Hawken 35

E. Cle. Shaw 70, Geneva 45

Orange 71, Tallmadge 59

Poland Seminary 52, Niles McKinley 28

Salem 55, Canfield 33

Youngs. East 58, Girard 49

Youngs. Ursuline 72, Warren Howland 70

Bay Village Bay 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, OT

LaGrange Keystone 81, Medina Buckeye 68

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Lorain Clearview 54

Oberlin Firelands 67, Sheffield Brookside 52

Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 22

Cambridge 55, Steubenville 37

Zanesville Maysville 82, Zanesville 52

Cin. McNicholas 62, Wilmington 48

Day. Dunbar 69, Eaton 50

Kettering Alter 91, Day. Ponitz Tech. 64

Spring. Kenton Ridge 59, Bellbrook 43

Trotwood-Madison 83, Bellefontaine 48

Division III

Beachwood 92, Cle. MLK 56

Brookfield 68, Orwell Grand Valley 60

Can. Cent. Cath. 73, Hanoverton United 28

Canfield S. Range 62, Rootstown 36

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Orrville 36

E. Can. 64, Campbell Memorial 51

Kirtland 67, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Mineral Ridge 83, Jefferson Area 60

Oberlin 76, Burton Berkshire 51

Smithville 70, Ashland Mapleton 31

Warren Champion 59, Ravenna SE 48

Warrensville Hts. 78, Brooklyn 24

Wellington 59, Akr. Manchester 57

Wickliffe 72, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41

Youngs. Liberty 55, Conneaut 50

Youngs. Mooney 55, E. Palestine 35

Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Cristo Rey 28

Johnstown-Monroe 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 54

Richwood N. Union 71, Amanda-Clearcreek 55

Barnesville 65, Coshocton 56

Belmont Union Local 76, Rayland Buckeye 52

Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Bellaire 32

Martins Ferry 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 35

McConnelsville Morgan 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 74, Newcomerstown 27

Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Sugarcreek Garaway 51

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 64, Richmond Edison 19

Batavia Clermont NE 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 41

Cin. Mariemont 60, Williamsburg 21

Cin. Taft 74, Lees Creek E. Clinton 29

Milton-Union 61, Arcanum 25

Division IV

Fairport Harbor Harding 65, Ashtabula St. John 58

Kinsman Badger 67, N. Bloomfield 12

Lisbon David Anderson 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43

Lowellville 61, Leetonia 26

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44, Heartland Christian 40

Newbury 49, Cortland Maplewood 48

Rittman 56, Cuyahoga Hts. 42

Warren Lordstown 63, Southington Chalker 43

Youngs. Valley Christian 46, Wellsville 43

Berlin Hiland 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 13

Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Fairfield Christian 19

Crooksville 52, Franklin Furnace Green 48

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Cols. Patriot Prep 43

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Malvern 77, Bridgeport 44

New Boston Glenwood 43, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40

New Matamoras Frontier 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, OT

Newark Cath. 55, Howard E. Knox 46

Peebles 70, Beaver Eastern 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 79, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 63

Shadyside 60, Caldwell 45

Shekinah Christian 51, Tree of Life 28

Strasburg-Franklin 47, Hannibal River 21

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, Toronto 41

Zanesville Rosecrans 72, Beallsville 26

Botkins 58, DeGraff Riverside 33

Cardington-Lincoln 57, Delaware Christian 45

Cols. Wellington 72, Northside Christian 25

Ft. Loramie 39, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25

Morral Ridgedale 56, Grove City Christian 50

Spring. Cath. Cent. 39, Day. Miami Valley 33

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 45, Legacy Christian 33

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 61, Cin. College Prep. 50

Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Granville Christian 45

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, North Intl 40

Fredericktown 45, London Madison Plains 43

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, 7

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Sylvania Northview vs. (17) Mansfield Madison, 7

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (12) Toledo Whitmer, 7

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Mansfield Senior vs. (11) Vermilion, 7

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Wert vs. (9) Wapakoneta, 7

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Colonel Crawford vs. (13) Lakota, 6:15

(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, 6:15

(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:15

(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (10) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6:15

(6) Monroeville vs. (8) Plymouth, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Hicksville vs. (10) Ayersville, 6:15

(6) Fayette vs. (8) North Central, 8

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Edgerton vs. (7) Maumee Valley Country Day, 6:15

(9) Edon vs. (5) Pettisville, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Kalida vs. (13) Patrick Henry, 6:15

(5) Lincolnview vs. (6) Miller City, 8

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(8) Convoy Crestview vs. (7) Leipsic, 6:15

(10) Ada vs. (12) Fort Jennings, 8

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (8) Arcadia, 6:15

(12) Vanlue vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(13) North Baltimore vs. (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Ridgemont vs. (8) New Bremen, 6:15

(7) St. Henry vs. (11) New Knoxville, 8

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher-(18) Bowling Green winner vs. (7) Findlay, 6:15

(14) Oregon Clay vs. (2) Toledo Start, 8

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Sylvania Southview-(17) Mansfield Madison winner vs. (3) Perrysburg, 6:15

(9) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 8

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Mansfield Senior-(11) Vermilion winner vs. (1) Upper Sandusky, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (6) Lexington, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Norwalk vs. (2) Huron, 6:15

(8) Clear Fork vs. (3) Shelby, 8

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Wert-(9) Wapakoneta winner vs. (3) Defiance, 6:15

(2) St. Marys Memorial vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Celina vs. (1) Lima Shawnee, 6:15

(8) Elida winner vs. (4) Wauseon, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Scott vs. (1) Toledo Rogers, 6:15

(10) Port Clinton vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 6:15

(8) Sandusky Perkins vs. (2) Sandusky, 8

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Ashland Crestview vs. (1) Willard, 6:15

(3) Colonel Crawford-(13) Lakota winner vs. (8) Elmwood-(10) Woodmore winner, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Margaretta vs. (2) Western Reserve, 6:15

(6) Fostoria vs. (4) Eastwood, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Otsego vs. (1) Evergreen, 6:15

(3) Cardinal Stritch-(13) Northwood winner vs. (10) Delta-(11) Lake winner, 8

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Swanton vs. (2) Archbold, 6:15

(6) Genoa vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Allen East vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(6) Liberty-Benton-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (7) Tinora-(4) Riverdale winner, 8

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Fairview vs. (3) Wayne Trace, 6:15

(5) Lima Central Catholic vs. (2) Bluffton, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Lucas vs. (12) Danbury, 6:15

(4) Sandusky St. Mary-(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s winner vs. (6) Monroeville-(8) Plymouth winner, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Crestline vs. (2) South Central, 6:15

(3) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (5) Mohawk, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian vs. (2) Toledo Christian, 6:15

(3) Hicksville-(10) Ayersville winner vs. (6) Fayette-(8) North Central winner, 8

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Stryker vs. (1) Antwerp, 6:15

(4) Edgerton-(7) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (9) Edon-(5) Pettisville winner, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Continental vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(4) Kalida-(13) Patrick Henry winner vs. (5) Lincolnview-(6) Miller City winner, 8

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(8) Convoy Crestview-(7) Leipsic winner vs. (3) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(10) Ada-(12) Fort Jennings winner vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 8

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

(9) New Riegel vs. (1) Old Fort, 6:15

(5) Fremont St. Joseph-(8) Arcadia winner vs. (12) Vanlue-(4) Tiffin Calvert winner, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:15

(13) North Baltimore-(3) Hopewell-Loudon winner vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Marion Local vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(6) Ridgemont-(8) New Bremen winner vs. (7) St. Henry-(11) New Knoxville winner, 8

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (2) Parkway, 6:15

(4) Lima Perry vs. (3) Minster, 8

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis-(12) Toledo Whitmer winner vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1

(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, 1

(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 2:45

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Tuesday’s Results

Miami 7, Houston 4

Boston 12, Baltimore (ss) 4

Washington 9, St. Louis 6

Toronto (ss) 13, Philadelphia (ss) 6

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia (ss) 6, Pittsburgh 2

Tampa Bay 15, Baltimore (ss) 2

Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto (ss) 1

Kansas City 5, Texas 4

Colorado 12, Chicago Cubs 6

Chicago White Sox (ss) 4, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox (ss) 2

Seattle 2, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 9, Oakland 6

L.A. Angels 7, Cincinnati 3

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 16 .724 —

Boston 39 17 .696 2

Philadelphia 36 22 .621 6

Brooklyn 26 30 .464 15

New York 17 40 .298 24½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 36 21 .632 —

Orlando 25 32 .439 11

Washington 20 36 .357 15½

Charlotte 19 38 .333 17

Atlanta 17 42 .288 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —

Indiana 34 24 .586 16

Chicago 20 39 .339 30½

Detroit 19 40 .322 31½

Cleveland 16 41 .281 33½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 37 20 .649 —

Dallas 35 23 .603 2½

Memphis 28 29 .491 9

New Orleans 25 32 .439 12

San Antonio 24 32 .429 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 39 18 .684 —

Utah 36 21 .632 3

Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 3½

Portland 26 32 .448 13½

Minnesota 16 40 .286 22½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —

L.A. Clippers 38 19 .667 6

Phoenix 24 34 .414 20½

Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½

Golden State 12 45 .211 32

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 129, Atlanta 112

Orlando 115, Brooklyn 113

Milwaukee 137, Washington 134, OT

Cleveland 125, Miami 119, OT

Houston 123, New York 112

Dallas 139, Minnesota 123

Phoenix 131, Utah 111

L.A. Clippers 124, Memphis 97

Tuesday’s Results

Indiana 119, Charlotte 80

Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97

Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122

Detroit at Denver, late

Boston at Portland, late

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Sacramento at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 7

New York at Charlotte, 7

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30

Memphis at Houston, 8

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9

Boston at Utah, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 64 39 13 12 90 210 164

Tampa Bay 63 40 18 5 85 224 175

Toronto 64 33 23 8 74 224 213

Florida 62 32 24 6 70 217 212

Montreal 65 29 27 9 67 197 199

Buffalo 62 29 25 8 66 182 193

Ottawa 63 21 30 12 54 167 216

Detroit 65 15 46 4 34 131 244

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 63 39 18 6 84 222 193

Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168

Philadelphia 63 36 20 7 79 210 185

N.Y. Islanders 62 35 20 7 77 179 168

Columbus 64 31 19 14 76 166 166

Carolina 62 35 23 4 74 202 176

N.Y. Rangers 62 34 24 4 72 207 191

New Jersey 62 25 27 10 60 171 211

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 63 36 17 10 82 200 174

Dallas 63 37 20 6 80 171 160

Colorado 61 36 18 7 79 212 166

Winnipeg 65 32 27 6 70 196 195

Nashville 61 30 23 8 68 195 196

Minnesota 61 29 25 7 65 186 197

Chicago 62 27 27 8 62 182 197

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196

Vancouver 62 34 22 6 74 207 190

Edmonton 62 33 22 7 73 198 192

Calgary 64 33 25 6 72 192 198

Arizona 65 31 26 8 70 181 174

Anaheim 62 24 30 8 56 161 197

San Jose 63 26 33 4 56 161 207

Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Vancouver 4, Montreal 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Chicago at St. Louis, late

Columbus at Minnesota, late

Ottawa at Nashville, late

Florida at Arizona, late

Edmonton at Anaheim, late

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Colorado, 8

Edmonton at Vegas, 10:30

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday Men’s Results

EAST

Albertus Magnus 82, Suffolk 79

Anna Maria 82, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 66

Chatham 72, Waynesburg 64

Dean 89, Elms 77

Geneva 79, Washington & Jefferson 77

Gordon 95, W. New England 83

Grove City 76, Thiel 62

Ithaca 64, St. Lawrence 54

Lancaster Bible 77, Penn College 73

Lasell 98, Emmanuel 77

Mass. College 80, Fitchburg St. 78

MIDWEST

Ball St. 71, W. Michigan 61

Bowling Green 78, Akron 60

Denison 75, Wabash 69

Iowa St. 65, TCU 59

Kent St. 74, Miami (Ohio) 61

Michigan St. 78, Iowa 70

Mount Union 75, Otterbein 57

N. Illinois 73, E. Michigan 71

Ohio 80, Buffalo 69

Toledo 93, Cent. Michigan 81

Valparaiso 89, Missouri St. 74

Wooster 92, Allegheny 66

Xavier 78, DePaul 67

LOCAL & AREA

Arcadia Ticket Presale

ARCADIA — Arcadia will presell tickets for Thursday’s girls district semifinal basketball game at Fostoria. Tickets will be sold in the high school office today from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Youth Basketball Tournaments

TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.

NWOFCA Clinic

FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.

Basketball Tournament

FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.

Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will be holding an Oiler Soccer Spring Day Camp on Saturday, March 14 at the Koehler Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 per player and includes camp certificate and learning passing, dribbling, shooting and more. Boys and girls age 5 to 13, and beginners to advanced skill level players, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu. To download a flier/application or sign up online, visit http://athletics.findlay.edu/sports/msoc/2019-20/releases/20200225msuwtd.