By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

MONROEVILLE — Wynford coach Steve Mohr had nothing but high praise after Fostoria’s Avondre Reed went off for 46 points.

“In my 26 years as a head coach, it’s one of the finest offensive performances I’ve seen from a high school player,” Mohr said.

The Redmen needed a good chunk of it as they outlasted the Royals 77-71 in Tuesday’s Division III district boys basketball tournament opener at Monroeville High School.

Fostoria (16-7) will meet Eastwood (16-6) in the district quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Monroeville.

Wynford was led by Josh Crall’s 25 points and was eliminated at 14-9.

“Coach was telling me I’ve got to step up,” Reed said. “I’m the scorer so if I don’t have a good game this could be my last high school basketball game.

“That made me want to eat. It was either starve or eat tonight.”

Reed certainly got his fill — scoring in a cornucopia of ways.

He sank four of his five 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 21 as Fostoria took a 37-32 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, Reed went into attack mode in multiple fast breaks.

He hit 7 of 7 attempts at the foul line in his nine-point third quarter — the last five in an 11-0 run capped with an emphatic three-point play.

The spurt put Fostoria up 52-43 at the 2:49 mark — its largest lead of the night.

Reed ended up 15 of 20 at the line.

“Reed is good enough to single-handedly carry them — and he single-handedly carried them,” Mohr said.

Mohr noted using a triangle-and-two on Reed and Dom Settles to start the game. He soon switched to a box-and-one for Reed — keeping 6-0 junior Gavin Burris on him all night.

Reed was near unstoppable.

He kept it going in the fourth — never letting Wynford get over the hump.

Reed assisted Jonathan Banks in the paint to start the frame before scoring Fostoria’s next eight points. In the stretch he knocked down a step-back 3-pointer, went behind his back on a transition drive on the next possession and hit 3 of 4 at the foul line.

“This was an explosion for (Reed),” Loomis said, noting he averages around 20.5 ppg. “… He’s capable but we need to make sure when teams take him away that we keep everybody else involved.”

Wynford never went away in large part to its dynamic senior scorer Crall, the Northern 10 Conference’s leading scorer at 23.9 points per game.

Crall knocked in three 3-balls in the third frame — two back-to-back to close out the frame with the last beating the buzzer.

Like Wynford tried with Reed, Loomis assigned Devin Mauricio to stay on Crall for most of the night.

But Crall got 14 of his total in the second half.

Ke’Shawn Carter-Stokes also added 13 points and two blocks for the Redmen.

Settles added eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Banks also had eight points and hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Loomis is looking forward to the rubber match with Eastwood.

Both away teams won for a regular-season split.

“We know that we can play with them,” Loomis said. “… That one could be like this. It could go right down to the wire. The nice thing is, we’re going to get an NBC team to the district semis.

“We’d be happy if it’s us.”

WYNFORD (14-9)

Coffman 1-0–2, Sterrett 1-4–6, Brady 2-0–4, Crall 8-5–25, Schiefer 1-0–2, Burris 9-0–18, Filliater 5-2–12, Leffler 1-0–2. TOTALS: 28-57 11-13 — 71.

FOSTORIA (16-7)

Settles 3-1–8, Mauricio 0-0–0, Reed 13-15–46, Carter-Stokes 6-1–13, Banks 4-0–8, Williams 1-0–2, Ward 0-0–0. TOTALS: 27-53 17-26 — 77.

Wynford 17 15 20 19 — 71

Fostoria 17 20 17 23 — 77

3-Point GOALS: Wynford 4-10 (Crall 4); Fostoria 6-16 (Reed 5, Settles).

rebounds: Wynford 32 (Brady 8); Fostoria 24 (Banks 7).

turnovers: Wynford 11, Fostoria 8.

