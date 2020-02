HOLLAND — Nick McCracken scored 16 points Tuesday but Van Buren lost 59-41 to Otsego in a Division III district boys basketball opener at Springfield High School.

Michael Kramer scored nine points for seventh-seeded Van Buren, which finished its season at 11-12. Caden Lance scored seven points.

Evan Harves led Otsego (9-14) with 18 points. Ryan Gray added 13 points. Eighth-seeded Otsego advanced to face No. 1 Evergeen (21-1) in a district quarterfinal at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Springfield.

Otsego (9-14)

R. Gray 3-6–13, Harves 7-0–18, Kiefer 4-0–8, Dzierwa 1-8–10, B. Gray 4-0–10. TOTALS: 19-14–59.

Van Buren (11-12)

Lance 2-1–7, McCracken 7-0–16, Warren 2-0–5, Schroeder 1-0–2, Kramer 3-2–9, Sendelbach 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-3–41.

Otsego 13 13 11 22 — 59

Van Buren 14 8 4 15 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 7 (Harves 4, B. Gray 2, R. Gray); Van Buren 4 (McCracken 2, Warren, Kramer).