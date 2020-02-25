PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Cin. Walnut Hills 74, Cin. Princeton 59

Huber Hts. Wayne 66, Miamisburg 29

Kettering Fairmont 36, Beavercreek 14

Loveland 55, Mason 41

Mt. Notre Dame 86, Trenton Edgewood 25

Division II

Day. Carroll 40, Hamilton Badin 22

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 22

Trotwood-Madison 51, Eaton 38

Division III

Anna 49, Casstown Miami E. 30

Arcanum 49, Carlisle 36

Bethel-Tate 53, Cin. Clark Montessori 15

Cin. Purcell Marian 66, Cin. Seven Hills 26

Cin. Summit Country Day 55, Cin. Taft 41

Versailles 62, Middletown Madison Senior 39

Waynesville 43, W. Liberty-Salem 30

Williamsburg 49, Cin. Mariemont 45

Division IV

Cin. Country Day 62, Cedarville 12

Ft. Loramie 66, DeGraff Riverside 6

Legacy Christian 69, Felicity-Franklin 40

Mechanicsburg 59, Botkins 29

New Madison Tri-Village 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43, Troy Christian 23

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

LAKE DISTRICT

(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (5) Clyde, 6:15

(2) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (3) Rossford, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 6:15

(11) Findlay vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 12:30

LAKE DISTRICT

(2) Perrysburg vs. (10) Toledo Whitmer, 6:15

(3) Sylvania Southview vs. (4) Toledo Start, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

(1) Napoleon vs. (3) Wauseon, 6:15

(2) Lima Bath vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

ASHLAND DISTRICT

(1) Bellevue vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15

(2) Shelby vs. (3) Willard, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 6:15

(1) Margaretta vs. (3) Ashland Crestview, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

(7) Elmwood vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15

(9) Lake vs. (2) Otsego, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

ELIDA DISTRICT

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15

(3) Paulding vs. (4) Fairview, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(2) Ottoville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 6:15

(6) Antwerp vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(2) Arlington vs. (3) Kalida, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 6:15

(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

WILLARD DISTRICT

(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 6:15

(2) Lucas vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(3) Minster vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15

(1) Fort Recovery vs. (4) New Knoxville, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Around Ohio

Cin. Walnut Hills 74, Cin. Princeton 59

Loveland 55, Mason 41

McArthur Vinton County 60, Pomeroy Meigs 56

OHSAA Tournament

Division II

Perry 74, Chardon 72

Tuesday’s District Games

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Norwalk vs. (9) Edison, 6:15

(8) Clear Fork vs. (10) Galion, 8

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Napoleon vs. (11) Celina, 6:15

(6) Kenton vs. (8) Elida, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Maumee vs. (11) Toledo Scott, 6:15

(6) Clyde vs. (10) Port Clinton, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Woodward, 6:15

(8) Sandusky Perkins vs. (9) Bellevue, 8

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Ashland Crestview vs. (12) Bucyrus, 7

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Margaretta vs. (9) Seneca East, 6:15

(5) Wynford vs. (6) Fostoria, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Buren vs. (8) Otsego, 7

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Swanton vs. (12) Montpelier, 6:15

(5) Liberty Center vs. (6) Genoa, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Bath vs. (12) Allen East, 7

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Fairview vs. (10) Delphos Jefferson, 6:15

(11) Paulding vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Lucas vs. (13) Mansfield Christian, 7

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(7) New London vs. (9) Crestline, 6:15

(3) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Buckeye Central, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian vs. (12) Holgate, 7

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Stryker vs. (14) Hilltop, 7

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Pandora-Gilboa vs. (11) Continental, 7

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Hardin Northern vs. (9) New Riegel, 7

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington vs. (14) McComb, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Temple Christian vs. (9) Marion Local, 7

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (10) Spencerville, 6:15

(4) Lima Perry vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen, 8

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, 7

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Sylvania Northview vs. (17) Mansfield Madison, 7

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (12) Toledo Whitmer, 7

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Mansfield Senior vs. (11) Vermilion, 7

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Wert vs. (9) Wapakoneta, 7

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Colonel Crawford vs. (13) Lakota, 6:15

(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, 6:15

(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:15

(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (10) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6:15

(6) Monroeville vs. (8) Plymouth, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Hicksville vs. (10) Ayersville, 6:15

(6) Fayette vs. (8) North Central, 8

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Edgerton vs. (7) Maumee Valley Country Day, 6:15

(9) Edon vs. (5) Pettisville, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Kalida vs. (13) Patrick Henry, 6:15

(5) Lincolnview vs. (6) Miller City, 8

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(8) Convoy Crestview vs. (7) Leipsic, 6:15

(10) Ada vs. (12) Fort Jennings, 8

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (8) Arcadia, 6:15

(12) Vanlue vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(13) North Baltimore vs. (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Ridgemont vs. (8) New Bremen, 6:15

(7) St. Henry vs. (11) New Knoxville, 8

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher-(18) Bowling Green winner vs. (7) Findlay, 6:15

(14) Oregon Clay vs. (2) Toledo Start, 8

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Sylvania Southview-(17) Mansfield Madison winner vs. (3) Perrysburg, 6:15

(9) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 8

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Mansfield Senior-(11) Vermilion winner vs. (1) Upper Sandusky, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (6) Lexington, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Norwalk-(9) Edison winner vs. (2) Huron, 6:15

(8) Clear Fork-(10) Galion winner vs. (3) Shelby, 8

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Wert-(9) Wapakoneta winner vs. (3) Defiance, 6:15

(2) St. Marys Memorial vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Napoleon-(11) Celina winner vs. (1) Lima Shawnee, 6:15

(6) Kenton-(8) Elida winner vs. (4) Wauseon, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Maumee-(11) Toledo Scott winner vs. (1) Toledo Rogers, 6:15

(6) Clyde-(10) Port Clinton winner vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Oak Harbor-(7) Toledo Woodward winner vs. (3) Rossford, 6:15

(8) Sandusky Perkins-(9) Bellevue winner vs. (2) Sandusky, 8

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Ashland Crestview-(12) Bucyrus winner vs. (1) Willard, 6:15

(3) Colonel Crawford-(13) Lakota winner vs. (8) Elmwood-(10) Woodmore winner, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Margaretta-(9) Seneca East winner vs. (2) Western Reserve, 6:15

(5) Wynford-(6) Fostoria winner vs. (4) Eastwood, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Buren-(8) Otsego winner vs. (1) Evergreen, 6:15

(3) Cardinal Stritch-(13) Northwood winner vs. (10) Delta-(11) Lake winner, 8

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Swanton-(12) Montpelier winner vs. (2) Archbold, 6:15

(5) Liberty Center-(6) Genoa winner vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Bath-(12) Allen East winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(6) Liberty-Benton-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (7) Tinora-(4) Riverdale winner, 8

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Fairview-(10) Delphos Jefferson winner vs. (3) Wayne Trace, 6:15

(11) Paulding-(5) Lima Central Catholic winner vs. (2) Bluffton, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Lucas-(13) Mansfield Christian winner vs. (12) Danbury, 6:15

(4) Sandusky St. Mary-(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s winner vs. (6) Monroeville-(8) Plymouth winner, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(7) New London-(9) Crestline winner vs. (2) South Central, 6:15

(3) Norwalk St. Paul-(11) Buckeye Central winner vs. (5) Mohawk, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian-(12) Holgate winner vs. (2) Toledo Christian, 6:15

(3) Hicksville-(10) Ayersville winner vs. (6) Fayette-(8) North Central winner, 8

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Stryker-(14) Hilltop winner vs. (1) Antwerp, 6:15

(4) Edgerton-(7) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (9) Edon-(5) Pettisville winner, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Pandora-Gilboa-(11) Continental winner vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(4) Kalida-(13) Patrick Henry winner vs. (5) Lincolnview-(6) Miller City winner, 8

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(8) Convoy Crestview-(7) Leipsic winner vs. (3) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(10) Ada-(12) Fort Jennings winner vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 8

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Hardin Northern-(9) New Riegel winner vs. (1) Old Fort, 6:15

(5) Fremont St. Joseph-(8) Arcadia winner vs. (12) Vanlue-(4) Tiffin Calvert winner, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington-(14) McComb winner vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:15

(13) North Baltimore-(3) Hopewell-Loudon winner vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Temple Christian-(9) Marion Local winner vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(6) Ridgemont-(8) New Bremen winner vs. (7) St. Henry-(11) New Knoxville winner, 8

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Upper Scioto Valley-(10) Spencerville winner vs. (2) Parkway, 6:15

(4) Lima Perry-(12) Waynesfield-Goshen winner vs. (3) Minster, 8

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis-(12) Toledo Whitmer winner vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1

(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, 1

(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 2:45

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1

Miami 6, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 7

Boston (ss) 2, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 3, Boston (ss) 2

Houston 11, Detroit 1

Toronto 4, Atlanta 3

San Francisco 11, Arizona 9

Chicago White Sox 2, L.A. Dodgers 2

Milwaukee (ss) 14, Oakland 4

Cincinnati 9, Texas 6

Kansas City 8, San Diego 5

Milwaukee (ss) 2, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago Cubs 16, Seattle 12

Colorado 12, Cleveland 8

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday’s Games

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 15 .737 —

Boston 39 17 .696 2½

Philadelphia 36 22 .621 6½

Brooklyn 26 30 .464 15½

New York 17 40 .298 25

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 36 21 .632 —

Orlando 25 32 .439 11

Washington 20 36 .357 15½

Charlotte 19 37 .339 16½

Atlanta 17 42 .288 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 49 8 .860 —

Indiana 33 24 .579 16

Chicago 20 38 .345 29½

Detroit 19 40 .322 31

Cleveland 16 41 .281 33

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 37 20 .649 —

Dallas 34 23 .596 3

Memphis 28 28 .500 8½

New Orleans 25 32 .439 12

San Antonio 24 32 .429 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 39 18 .684 —

Utah 36 20 .643 2½

Oklahoma City 35 22 .614 4

Portland 26 32 .448 13½

Minnesota 16 39 .291 22

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —

L.A. Clippers 37 19 .661 6½

Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½

Phoenix 23 34 .404 21

Golden State 12 45 .211 32

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

L.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112

Toronto 127, Indiana 81

Denver 128, Minnesota 116

Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103

Chicago 126, Washington 117

New Orleans 115, Golden State 101

Portland 107, Detroit 104

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 129, Atlanta 112

Orlando 115, Brooklyn 113

Milwaukee 137, Washington 134, OT

Cleveland 125, Miami 119, OT

Houston 123, New York 112

Minnesota at Dallas, late

Phoenix at Utah, late

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8

Detroit at Denver, 9

Boston at Portland, 10

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 7

New York at Charlotte, 7

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30

Memphis at Houston, 8

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9

Boston at Utah, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

New York at Philadelphia, 7

Portland at Indiana, 8

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 63 39 12 12 90 208 159

Tampa Bay 62 40 17 5 85 221 171

Toronto 63 32 23 8 72 220 210

Florida 62 32 24 6 70 217 212

Buffalo 62 29 25 8 66 182 193

Montreal 64 29 27 8 66 194 195

Ottawa 63 21 30 12 54 167 216

Detroit 64 15 45 4 34 130 240

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 62 38 18 6 82 218 190

Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168

Philadelphia 62 35 20 7 77 206 183

N.Y. Islanders 61 35 20 6 76 176 164

Columbus 64 31 19 14 76 166 166

Carolina 61 35 22 4 74 201 172

N.Y. Rangers 61 33 24 4 70 203 188

New Jersey 61 24 27 10 58 167 210

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 63 36 17 10 82 200 174

Colorado 61 36 18 7 79 212 166

Dallas 62 36 20 6 78 167 159

Winnipeg 64 32 27 5 69 193 191

Nashville 61 30 23 8 68 195 196

Minnesota 61 29 25 7 65 186 197

Chicago 62 27 27 8 62 182 197

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196

Edmonton 62 33 22 7 73 198 192

Vancouver 61 33 22 6 72 203 187

Calgary 63 32 25 6 70 187 196

Arizona 65 31 26 8 70 181 174

San Jose 62 26 32 4 56 159 203

Anaheim 62 24 30 8 56 161 197

Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 2, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1

Calgary 4, Detroit 2

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2

Vegas 6, Anaheim 5, OT

Monday’s Results

Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Calgary at Boston, 7

Dallas at Carolina, 7

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7

Vancouver at Montreal, 7

Winnipeg at Washington, 7

New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

Columbus at Minnesota, 8

Ottawa at Nashville, 8

Florida at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Colorado, 8

Edmonton at Vegas, 10:30

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7

Dallas at Boston, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Florida, 7

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30

Calgary at Nashville, 8

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8

Washington at Winnipeg, 8

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 Men’s Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1,598 3

2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1,532 1

3. Gonzaga 27-2 1,442 2

4. Dayton 25-2 1,413 5

5. San Diego St. 26-1 1,287 4

6. Florida St. 23-4 1,247 8

7. Duke 23-4 1,186 6

8. Kentucky 22-5 1,130 10

9. Maryland 22-5 1,124 7

10. Creighton 22-6 986 15

11. Louisville 23-5 966 11

12. Villanova 21-6 928 12

13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16

14. Oregon 21-7 653 14

15. Auburn 23-4 643 13

16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9

17. BYU 23-7 598 23

18. Iowa 19-8 489 20

19. Michigan 18-9 329 –

20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17

21. Colorado 21-7 291 18

22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 –

23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25

24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 –

25. Houston 21-7 102 22

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 78, Norfolk St. 55

Florida A&M 62, SC State 56

Florida St. 82, Louisville 67

Gardner-Webb 81, Hampton 67

Morgan St. 90, Delaware St. 80

NC A&T 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

NC Central 80, Howard 65

Prairie View 88, MVSU 69

Southern U. 64, Alabama A&M 37

MIDWEST

Illinois 71, Nebraska 59

SOUTHWEST

Texas 67, West Virginia 57

The AP Top 25 Women’s Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3

4. Stanford 24-3 635 4

5. Louisville 25-3 624 5

6. UConn 23-3 605 6

7. Maryland 23-4 587 7

8. NC State 23-3 523 10

9. UCLA 23-4 493 8

10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9

11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13

12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16

13. Arizona 22-5 379 11

14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18

15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14

16. DePaul 25-4 324 12

17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15

18. Iowa 22-5 260 19

19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17

20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20

21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23

22. Indiana 21-7 127 24

23. Princeton 21-1 83 25

24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21

25. TCU 20-5 59 –

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Baylor 64, West Virginia 39

Canisius 78, Niagara 56

Marist 75, Fairfield 45

Stetson 68, NJIT 49

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 59, Southern U. 57

Alabama St. 95, Alcorn St. 70

Bethune-Cookman 68, Norfolk St. 62

Duke 70, NC State 65

Florida A&M 57, SC State 45

Jacksonville 76, Lipscomb 53

Liberty 76, North Florida 54

Morgan St. 61, Delaware St. 41

NC A&T 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

NC Central 89, Howard 71

North Alabama 71, Kennesaw St. 54

Prairie View 89, MVSU 72

SOUTHWEST

Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

FAR WEST

Air Force 79, New Mexico 66

Boise St. 81, UNLV 52

Oregon 74, Stanford 66

San Diego St. 64, Colorado St. 61, OT

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Brian Dozier on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Dylan Brammer to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Cole Bellair to a contract extension. Signed OF Jay Hayes and INF Daniel Valerio.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(7th) Elmwood 31, Genoa 16

(8th) Elmwood 48, Rossford 31

LOCAL & AREA

Arcadia Ticket Presale

ARCADIA — Arcadia will presell tickets for Thursday’s girls district semifinal basketball game at Fostoria. Tickets will be sold in the high school office today through Wednesday from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Liberty-Benton Ticket Presale

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton will have a pre-sale for its girls basketball district semifinal game against Ottawa-Glandorf at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Elida High School. Tickets will be on sale during school hours today and Wednesday and until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Adult tickets are $6 and students $4. All tickets at the gate are $7.

Arlington Ticket Presale

ARLINGTON — Arlington will presell tickets for Thursday’s girls district basketball game at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Tickets will be on sale today and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.

Youth Basketball Tournaments

TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.

NWOFCA Clinic

FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.

Basketball Tournament

FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.