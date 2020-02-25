PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Cin. Walnut Hills 74, Cin. Princeton 59
Huber Hts. Wayne 66, Miamisburg 29
Kettering Fairmont 36, Beavercreek 14
Loveland 55, Mason 41
Mt. Notre Dame 86, Trenton Edgewood 25
Division II
Day. Carroll 40, Hamilton Badin 22
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 22
Trotwood-Madison 51, Eaton 38
Division III
Anna 49, Casstown Miami E. 30
Arcanum 49, Carlisle 36
Bethel-Tate 53, Cin. Clark Montessori 15
Cin. Purcell Marian 66, Cin. Seven Hills 26
Cin. Summit Country Day 55, Cin. Taft 41
Versailles 62, Middletown Madison Senior 39
Waynesville 43, W. Liberty-Salem 30
Williamsburg 49, Cin. Mariemont 45
Division IV
Cin. Country Day 62, Cedarville 12
Ft. Loramie 66, DeGraff Riverside 6
Legacy Christian 69, Felicity-Franklin 40
Mechanicsburg 59, Botkins 29
New Madison Tri-Village 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43, Troy Christian 23
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
LAKE DISTRICT
(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (5) Clyde, 6:15
(2) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (3) Rossford, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 6:15
(11) Findlay vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 12:30
LAKE DISTRICT
(2) Perrysburg vs. (10) Toledo Whitmer, 6:15
(3) Sylvania Southview vs. (4) Toledo Start, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1:30
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
(1) Napoleon vs. (3) Wauseon, 6:15
(2) Lima Bath vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
ASHLAND DISTRICT
(1) Bellevue vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15
(2) Shelby vs. (3) Willard, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 6:15
(1) Margaretta vs. (3) Ashland Crestview, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
(7) Elmwood vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15
(9) Lake vs. (2) Otsego, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
ELIDA DISTRICT
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15
(3) Paulding vs. (4) Fairview, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(2) Ottoville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 6:15
(6) Antwerp vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(1) Columbus Grove vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15
(2) Arlington vs. (3) Kalida, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 6:15
(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Arcadia, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
WILLARD DISTRICT
(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 6:15
(2) Lucas vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
(3) Minster vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15
(1) Fort Recovery vs. (4) New Knoxville, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Around Ohio
McArthur Vinton County 60, Pomeroy Meigs 56
OHSAA Tournament
Division II
Perry 74, Chardon 72
Tuesday’s District Games
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Norwalk vs. (9) Edison, 6:15
(8) Clear Fork vs. (10) Galion, 8
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Napoleon vs. (11) Celina, 6:15
(6) Kenton vs. (8) Elida, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Maumee vs. (11) Toledo Scott, 6:15
(6) Clyde vs. (10) Port Clinton, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Woodward, 6:15
(8) Sandusky Perkins vs. (9) Bellevue, 8
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Ashland Crestview vs. (12) Bucyrus, 7
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Margaretta vs. (9) Seneca East, 6:15
(5) Wynford vs. (6) Fostoria, 8
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Van Buren vs. (8) Otsego, 7
AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Swanton vs. (12) Montpelier, 6:15
(5) Liberty Center vs. (6) Genoa, 8
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Lima Bath vs. (12) Allen East, 7
AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Fairview vs. (10) Delphos Jefferson, 6:15
(11) Paulding vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic, 8
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Lucas vs. (13) Mansfield Christian, 7
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(7) New London vs. (9) Crestline, 6:15
(3) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Buckeye Central, 8
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian vs. (12) Holgate, 7
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Stryker vs. (14) Hilltop, 7
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Pandora-Gilboa vs. (11) Continental, 7
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Hardin Northern vs. (9) New Riegel, 7
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Arlington vs. (14) McComb, 7
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Lima Temple Christian vs. (9) Marion Local, 7
AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (10) Spencerville, 6:15
(4) Lima Perry vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen, 8
Wednesday’s District Games
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, 7
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Sylvania Northview vs. (17) Mansfield Madison, 7
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (12) Toledo Whitmer, 7
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Mansfield Senior vs. (11) Vermilion, 7
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Van Wert vs. (9) Wapakoneta, 7
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
(3) Colonel Crawford vs. (13) Lakota, 6:15
(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, 8
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, 6:15
(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, 8
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:15
(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, 8
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (10) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6:15
(6) Monroeville vs. (8) Plymouth, 8
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(3) Hicksville vs. (10) Ayersville, 6:15
(6) Fayette vs. (8) North Central, 8
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Edgerton vs. (7) Maumee Valley Country Day, 6:15
(9) Edon vs. (5) Pettisville, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Kalida vs. (13) Patrick Henry, 6:15
(5) Lincolnview vs. (6) Miller City, 8
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(8) Convoy Crestview vs. (7) Leipsic, 6:15
(10) Ada vs. (12) Fort Jennings, 8
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (8) Arcadia, 6:15
(12) Vanlue vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(13) North Baltimore vs. (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 6:15
(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Ridgemont vs. (8) New Bremen, 6:15
(7) St. Henry vs. (11) New Knoxville, 8
Friday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Toledo Bowsher-(18) Bowling Green winner vs. (7) Findlay, 6:15
(14) Oregon Clay vs. (2) Toledo Start, 8
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Sylvania Southview-(17) Mansfield Madison winner vs. (3) Perrysburg, 6:15
(9) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 8
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Mansfield Senior-(11) Vermilion winner vs. (1) Upper Sandusky, 6:15
(5) Ontario vs. (6) Lexington, 8
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Norwalk-(9) Edison winner vs. (2) Huron, 6:15
(8) Clear Fork-(10) Galion winner vs. (3) Shelby, 8
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Van Wert-(9) Wapakoneta winner vs. (3) Defiance, 6:15
(2) St. Marys Memorial vs. (5) Bryan, 8
AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Napoleon-(11) Celina winner vs. (1) Lima Shawnee, 6:15
(6) Kenton-(8) Elida winner vs. (4) Wauseon, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Maumee-(11) Toledo Scott winner vs. (1) Toledo Rogers, 6:15
(6) Clyde-(10) Port Clinton winner vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Oak Harbor-(7) Toledo Woodward winner vs. (3) Rossford, 6:15
(8) Sandusky Perkins-(9) Bellevue winner vs. (2) Sandusky, 8
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Ashland Crestview-(12) Bucyrus winner vs. (1) Willard, 6:15
(3) Colonel Crawford-(13) Lakota winner vs. (8) Elmwood-(10) Woodmore winner, 8
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Margaretta-(9) Seneca East winner vs. (2) Western Reserve, 6:15
(5) Wynford-(6) Fostoria winner vs. (4) Eastwood, 8
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Van Buren-(8) Otsego winner vs. (1) Evergreen, 6:15
(3) Cardinal Stritch-(13) Northwood winner vs. (10) Delta-(11) Lake winner, 8
AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Swanton-(12) Montpelier winner vs. (2) Archbold, 6:15
(5) Liberty Center-(6) Genoa winner vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, 8
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Lima Bath-(12) Allen East winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15
(6) Liberty-Benton-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (7) Tinora-(4) Riverdale winner, 8
AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Fairview-(10) Delphos Jefferson winner vs. (3) Wayne Trace, 6:15
(11) Paulding-(5) Lima Central Catholic winner vs. (2) Bluffton, 8
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Lucas-(13) Mansfield Christian winner vs. (12) Danbury, 6:15
(4) Sandusky St. Mary-(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s winner vs. (6) Monroeville-(8) Plymouth winner, 8
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(7) New London-(9) Crestline winner vs. (2) South Central, 6:15
(3) Norwalk St. Paul-(11) Buckeye Central winner vs. (5) Mohawk, 8
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian-(12) Holgate winner vs. (2) Toledo Christian, 6:15
(3) Hicksville-(10) Ayersville winner vs. (6) Fayette-(8) North Central winner, 8
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Stryker-(14) Hilltop winner vs. (1) Antwerp, 6:15
(4) Edgerton-(7) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (9) Edon-(5) Pettisville winner, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Pandora-Gilboa-(11) Continental winner vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15
(4) Kalida-(13) Patrick Henry winner vs. (5) Lincolnview-(6) Miller City winner, 8
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(8) Convoy Crestview-(7) Leipsic winner vs. (3) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15
(10) Ada-(12) Fort Jennings winner vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 8
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT TIFFIN COLUMBIAN HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Hardin Northern-(9) New Riegel winner vs. (1) Old Fort, 6:15
(5) Fremont St. Joseph-(8) Arcadia winner vs. (12) Vanlue-(4) Tiffin Calvert winner, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Arlington-(14) McComb winner vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:15
(13) North Baltimore-(3) Hopewell-Loudon winner vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Lima Temple Christian-(9) Marion Local winner vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15
(6) Ridgemont-(8) New Bremen winner vs. (7) St. Henry-(11) New Knoxville winner, 8
AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Upper Scioto Valley-(10) Spencerville winner vs. (2) Parkway, 6:15
(4) Lima Perry-(12) Waynesfield-Goshen winner vs. (3) Minster, 8
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Toledo St. Francis-(12) Toledo Whitmer winner vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1
(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, 1
(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 2:45
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1
Miami 6, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 7
Boston (ss) 2, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 3, Boston (ss) 2
Houston 11, Detroit 1
Toronto 4, Atlanta 3
San Francisco 11, Arizona 9
Chicago White Sox 2, L.A. Dodgers 2
Milwaukee (ss) 14, Oakland 4
Cincinnati 9, Texas 6
Kansas City 8, San Diego 5
Milwaukee (ss) 2, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago Cubs 16, Seattle 12
Colorado 12, Cleveland 8
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tuesday’s Games
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 42 15 .737 —
Boston 39 17 .696 2½
Philadelphia 36 22 .621 6½
Brooklyn 26 30 .464 15½
New York 17 40 .298 25
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 36 21 .632 —
Orlando 25 32 .439 11
Washington 20 36 .357 15½
Charlotte 19 37 .339 16½
Atlanta 17 42 .288 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 49 8 .860 —
Indiana 33 24 .579 16
Chicago 20 38 .345 29½
Detroit 19 40 .322 31
Cleveland 16 41 .281 33
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 20 .649 —
Dallas 34 23 .596 3
Memphis 28 28 .500 8½
New Orleans 25 32 .439 12
San Antonio 24 32 .429 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 39 18 .684 —
Utah 36 20 .643 2½
Oklahoma City 35 22 .614 4
Portland 26 32 .448 13½
Minnesota 16 39 .291 22
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —
L.A. Clippers 37 19 .661 6½
Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½
Phoenix 23 34 .404 21
Golden State 12 45 .211 32
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
L.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112
Toronto 127, Indiana 81
Denver 128, Minnesota 116
Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103
Chicago 126, Washington 117
New Orleans 115, Golden State 101
Portland 107, Detroit 104
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 129, Atlanta 112
Orlando 115, Brooklyn 113
Milwaukee 137, Washington 134, OT
Cleveland 125, Miami 119, OT
Houston 123, New York 112
Minnesota at Dallas, late
Phoenix at Utah, late
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8
Detroit at Denver, 9
Boston at Portland, 10
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7
New York at Charlotte, 7
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30
Memphis at Houston, 8
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9
Boston at Utah, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7
Portland at Indiana, 8
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 63 39 12 12 90 208 159
Tampa Bay 62 40 17 5 85 221 171
Toronto 63 32 23 8 72 220 210
Florida 62 32 24 6 70 217 212
Buffalo 62 29 25 8 66 182 193
Montreal 64 29 27 8 66 194 195
Ottawa 63 21 30 12 54 167 216
Detroit 64 15 45 4 34 130 240
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 62 38 18 6 82 218 190
Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168
Philadelphia 62 35 20 7 77 206 183
N.Y. Islanders 61 35 20 6 76 176 164
Columbus 64 31 19 14 76 166 166
Carolina 61 35 22 4 74 201 172
N.Y. Rangers 61 33 24 4 70 203 188
New Jersey 61 24 27 10 58 167 210
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 63 36 17 10 82 200 174
Colorado 61 36 18 7 79 212 166
Dallas 62 36 20 6 78 167 159
Winnipeg 64 32 27 5 69 193 191
Nashville 61 30 23 8 68 195 196
Minnesota 61 29 25 7 65 186 197
Chicago 62 27 27 8 62 182 197
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196
Edmonton 62 33 22 7 73 198 192
Vancouver 61 33 22 6 72 203 187
Calgary 63 32 25 6 70 187 196
Arizona 65 31 26 8 70 181 174
San Jose 62 26 32 4 56 159 203
Anaheim 62 24 30 8 56 161 197
Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 2, Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1
Calgary 4, Detroit 2
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 1
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Vegas 6, Anaheim 5, OT
Monday’s Results
Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Calgary at Boston, 7
Dallas at Carolina, 7
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7
Vancouver at Montreal, 7
Winnipeg at Washington, 7
New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30
Chicago at St. Louis, 8
Columbus at Minnesota, 8
Ottawa at Nashville, 8
Florida at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Colorado, 8
Edmonton at Vegas, 10:30
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7
Dallas at Boston, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7
Toronto at Florida, 7
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30
Calgary at Nashville, 8
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8
Washington at Winnipeg, 8
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 Men’s Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1,598 3
2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1,532 1
3. Gonzaga 27-2 1,442 2
4. Dayton 25-2 1,413 5
5. San Diego St. 26-1 1,287 4
6. Florida St. 23-4 1,247 8
7. Duke 23-4 1,186 6
8. Kentucky 22-5 1,130 10
9. Maryland 22-5 1,124 7
10. Creighton 22-6 986 15
11. Louisville 23-5 966 11
12. Villanova 21-6 928 12
13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14. Oregon 21-7 653 14
15. Auburn 23-4 643 13
16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9
17. BYU 23-7 598 23
18. Iowa 19-8 489 20
19. Michigan 18-9 329 –
20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21. Colorado 21-7 291 18
22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 –
23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25
24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 –
25. Houston 21-7 102 22
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 78, Norfolk St. 55
Florida A&M 62, SC State 56
Florida St. 82, Louisville 67
Gardner-Webb 81, Hampton 67
Morgan St. 90, Delaware St. 80
NC A&T 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
NC Central 80, Howard 65
Prairie View 88, MVSU 69
Southern U. 64, Alabama A&M 37
MIDWEST
Illinois 71, Nebraska 59
SOUTHWEST
Texas 67, West Virginia 57
The AP Top 25 Women’s Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3
4. Stanford 24-3 635 4
5. Louisville 25-3 624 5
6. UConn 23-3 605 6
7. Maryland 23-4 587 7
8. NC State 23-3 523 10
9. UCLA 23-4 493 8
10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9
11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13
12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16
13. Arizona 22-5 379 11
14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18
15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14
16. DePaul 25-4 324 12
17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15
18. Iowa 22-5 260 19
19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17
20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20
21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23
22. Indiana 21-7 127 24
23. Princeton 21-1 83 25
24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21
25. TCU 20-5 59 –
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Baylor 64, West Virginia 39
Canisius 78, Niagara 56
Marist 75, Fairfield 45
Stetson 68, NJIT 49
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 59, Southern U. 57
Alabama St. 95, Alcorn St. 70
Bethune-Cookman 68, Norfolk St. 62
Duke 70, NC State 65
Florida A&M 57, SC State 45
Jacksonville 76, Lipscomb 53
Liberty 76, North Florida 54
Morgan St. 61, Delaware St. 41
NC A&T 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
NC Central 89, Howard 71
North Alabama 71, Kennesaw St. 54
Prairie View 89, MVSU 72
SOUTHWEST
Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
FAR WEST
Air Force 79, New Mexico 66
Boise St. 81, UNLV 52
Oregon 74, Stanford 66
San Diego St. 64, Colorado St. 61, OT
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Brian Dozier on a minor league contract.
Minor League Baseball
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Dylan Brammer to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Cole Bellair to a contract extension. Signed OF Jay Hayes and INF Daniel Valerio.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(7th) Elmwood 31, Genoa 16
(8th) Elmwood 48, Rossford 31
LOCAL & AREA
Arcadia Ticket Presale
ARCADIA — Arcadia will presell tickets for Thursday’s girls district semifinal basketball game at Fostoria. Tickets will be sold in the high school office today through Wednesday from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Liberty-Benton Ticket Presale
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton will have a pre-sale for its girls basketball district semifinal game against Ottawa-Glandorf at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Elida High School. Tickets will be on sale during school hours today and Wednesday and until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Adult tickets are $6 and students $4. All tickets at the gate are $7.
Arlington Ticket Presale
ARLINGTON — Arlington will presell tickets for Thursday’s girls district basketball game at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Tickets will be on sale today and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.
Youth Basketball Tournaments
TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.
NWOFCA Clinic
FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.
Basketball Tournament
FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.