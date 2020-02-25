Van Buren senior Michael Kramer and Vanlue junior Joey Bonham earned first-team honors

as the Blanchard Valley Conference released its all-league teams for the 2019-20 season.

Arlington senior Jaret Vermillion was named the BVC Player of the Year, while Riverdale’s Craig Taylor was the Coach of the Year. The Red Devils (18-4) and Falcons (15-7) shared the BVC title with 9-1 league records.

Kramer led Van Buren in scoring at 13.9 points per game, and the BVC in free throw accuracy at 83.9 percent (45 of 56). Bonham, the lone junior on an otherwise all-senior first team, averaged 18.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Vanlue.

Vanlue’s Jared Kloepfer (14.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg) and Van Buren’s Nick McCracken (12.5 ppg) were named to the all-BVC second team, while Arcadia’s Hayden Rader was a third-team pick.

2019-20 All-BVC

First Team

Jaret Vermillion, Arlington, sr.; Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore, sr.; Marcellus Eckford, Liberty-Benton, sr.; Michael Kramer, Van Buren, sr.; Joey Bonham, Vanlue, jr.; Coby Miller, Riverdale, sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaret Vermillion, Arlington.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Craig Taylor, Riverdale.

Second Team

Bryce Gast, Arlington, jr.; Mason Brandt, Leipsic, soph.; Ben Spiess, Liberty-Benton, jr.; Logan Frey, Riverdale, sr.; Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue, jr.; Carson Houck, Cory-Rawson, sr.; Nick McCracken, Van Buren, sr.

Third Team

Brock Davis, Riverdale, sr.; Drew Liffick, Leipsic, sr.; Hayden Rader, Arcadia, sr.; Zavier Thornton, Arlington, sr.; Walker Macke, Pandora-Gilboa, sr.; Tommy Stauffer, Cory-Rawson, sr.

Honorable Mention

ARCADIA — Justen Stoner, sr.; Logan Boes, jr. ARLINGTON — Ty Webb, sr.; Tyson Speyer, sr. CORY-RAWSON — Matthew White, jr.; Brandon Zuercher, sr. LEIPSIC — Jaden Siefker, jr.; Lorenzo Walther, jr. LIBERTY-BENTON — Josh Reindel, jr.; Mehkei Jenkins, sr. MCCOMB — Aaron Davis, sr.; Kaden Sherick, soph. NORTH BALTIMORE — Mitch Clark, soph.; Johnny Hagemyer, soph. PANDORA-GILBOA — Austin Miller, sr.; Ryan Johnson, soph. RIVERDALE — Trysten Mix, sr.; Max Morris, sr. VAN BUREN — Caden Lance, sr.; Saige Warren, sr. VANLUE — Xavier Temple, sr.; Jaren Kloepfer, soph.