ELMORE — Elmwood’s Gunner Endicott, Sanford Fraley and Will Bechstein won their respective weight classes Saturday in leading the Royals to a third place finish in the Northern Buckeye Conference championship at Woodmore High School.

Eastwood won with 173 points, while Otsego (1331/2) was second. Elmwood finished with 112, and Fostoria was eighth with 21.

Bechstein cruised in defense of his 220-pound title as he posted pins in his opening two matches. He beat Eastwood’s Austen Nissen 13-3 in the championship match.

Endicott recorded three pins in winning the 160-pound title. He stuck Rossford’s Zach Sparks in 1:53 in the finals.

Fraley (170) had a pin and two technical falls, including 19-3 over Woodmore’s Weston Angel in the finals.

Fostoria’s Roger Hall finished second at 195 pounds. He was pinned by Otsego’s Cade Limes in 5:44.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Eastwood 173. 2, Otsego 1331/2. 3, Elmwood 112. 4, Rossford 110. 5, Lake 102. 6, Woodmore 98. 7, Genoa 771/2. 8, Fostoria 21.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Guyton (Lake) dec. Schaub (Wood), 9-5.

113 — Maynard (East) won via tiebreaker Dickerson (Wood), 5-4.

120 — Ja. Manley (Ots) dec. Owens (East), 5-1.

126 — Hahn (East) tech. fall Farley (Ots), 21-4.

132 — Escobedo (East) dec. Warner (Lake), 5-4.

138 — A. Lecki (Lake) pinned Glaze (East), 2:18.

145 — Wright (Ots) pinned Hesselbart (East), 3:17.

152 — Contos (Genoa) maj. dec. Recknagel (East), 14-3.

160 — G. Endicott (Elm) pinned Sparks (Ross), 1:53.

170 — Fraley (Elm) tech. fall Angel (Wood), 19-3.

182 — Roberts (Ross) pinned Brzeczek (Wood), 2:36.

195 — Limes (Ots) pinned Hall (Fos), 5:44.

220 — Bechstein (Elm) maj. dec. Nissen (East), 13-3.

285 — Sanders (Ross) pinned Bowman (East), 2:49.

THIRD PLACE MATCHES

106 — Cassaubon (Ross) won by forfeit.

113 — Jo. Manley (Ots) dec. Matheny (Genoa), 5-2.

120 — C. Lecki (Lake) pinned Thomas (Elm), 1:29.

126 — Welsh (Genoa) won via sudden victory Ernch (Wood), 5-3.

132 — Muir (Genoa) dec. London (Ots), 5-3.

138 — Banks (Genoa) dec. Blair (Elm), 8-5.

145 — Henry (Lake) dec. Wick (Genoa), 5-1.

152 — Sandwisch (Wood) pinned Oliver (Elm), 2:05.

160 — Overmyer (Wood) maj. dec. Hartman (Ots), 11-1.

170 — Brown (Ross) won by injury default.

182 — May (Ots) dec. Logston (Elm), 5-4.

195 — Morlock (Lake) dec. Eckhart (Ross), 5-1.

220 — Mansor (Ross) pinned Creps (Ots), 4:22.

285 — Loera (Elm) pinned Posey (Genoa), 2:28.

Franks wins at SBC

NORWALK — Lakota senior Trevor Franks ran his unbeaten season record to 35-0 as he won the 160-pound title at the 19-team Sandusky Bay Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Norwalk.

Hopewell-Loudon finished with 52 points and was runner-up in the SBC River Division to Gibsonburg (111). Lakota finished with 29 points.

Edison (2301/2) was named the Bay Division champ, while Sandusky Perkins (174) won the Lake Division title.

Franks, who has wrestled at 170 most of the season but dropped to 160, won his championship match via injury default.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford finished second as he reached the 132-pound championship match before losing a slim 8-6 decision to Tiffin Columbian’s Maddox Simcoe.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Lance Crawford finished sixth at 138; Nicardo Garcia was seventh at 152 and Blake Hoover was eighth at 126.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, 1, Edison 2301/2. 2, Sandusky Perkins 174. 3, Bellevue 1641/2. 4, Sandusky 1461/2. 5, Norwalk 138. 6, Tiffin Columbian 124. 7, Oak Harbor 1161/2. 8, Gibsonburg 111. 9, Clyde 991/2. 10, Vermilion 62. 11, Hopewell-Loudon 52. 12, Port Clinton 441/2. 13, Willard 38. 14, Sandusky St. Mary 35. 15, Lakota 29. 16, Tiffin Calvert 19. 17, Margaretta 17. 18, Huron 13. 19, Fremont St. Joseph 3.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Hermes (Edison) maj. dec. Smith (Per), 9-1.

113 — Cunningham (San) dec. Fantuzzi (Edison), 12-5.

120 — Oprzadek (Per) dec. Darden (San), 5-0.

126 — Minnick (TC) dec. Vogus (Edison), 7-3.

132 — M. Simcoe (TC) dec. C. Crawford (H-L), 8-6.

138 — Barnett (Edison) dec. Dewitz (OH), 4-3.

145 — Hunter (San) pinned Smith (Gib), 1:39.

152 — Conley (TC) pinned Slone (Edison), 1:31.

160 — Franks (Lak) by injury default Auld (Gib).

170 — Hernandez (Nor) dec. J. Simcoe (TC), 7-0.

182 — Mayes (Bell) won via ultimate tiebreaker Miller (OH), 3-2.

195 — Phillips (Nor) dec. Brewer (Edison), 6-3.

220 — Maloney (Nor) maj. dec. Adkins (Bell), 9-0.

285 — McNulty (Per) pinned Dennison (San), :37.

THIRD PLACE MATCHES

106 — Reynolds (TC) by default Judge (OH).

113 — Prosser (SSM) by default Blevins (Per).

120 — Homan (Edison) dec. Mayes (Bell), 3-2.

126 — Batesole (Clyde) dec. D’Egidio (Ver), 10-5.

132 — Neer (Edison) dec. Mullens (PC), 9-5.

138 — Smythe (Bell) dec. Thom (Per), 5-4.

145 — Ray (Bell) dec. Soviak (Edison), 9-5.

152 — Elson (PC) maj. dec. Stanley (Clyde), 16-2.

160 — Weatherly (Per) by default Slone (Will).

170 — Lloyd (Edison) dec. Mansor (OH), 7-3.

182 — Carter (Per) dec. Thompson (Edison), 6-4.

195 — Stewart (San) maj. dec. Straub (Bell), 10-1.

220 — Smith (Gib) dec. Runner (Per), 5-1.

285 — Newland (Nor) pinned Holmes (Edison), :20.