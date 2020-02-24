CAREY — Arcadia’s Caity Cramer totaled 15 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Redskins built a 10-point halftime lead and used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Vanlue for a 55-42 Division IV district quarterfinal win on Saturday at Carey High School.

Arcadia (14-9) will take on New Riegel at 8 p.m. Thursday at Fostoria in a district semifinal.

Reagan Pratt added 13 points and four steals, while Lyndee Ward had eight points and 11 rebounds for Arcadia. The Redskins used a 20-12 fourth quarter advantage to secure the win.

Audrey Phillips (15 points, five rebounds) and Maliah Snook (10 points, 12 rebounds) scored in double figures for Vanlue (8-16). Emma Biller added eight points and five boards.

VANLUE (8-16)

Franks 2-1–5, Price 1-0–3, Phillips 4-4–15, S. King 0-1–1, Biller 3-1–8, Snook 4-2–10. TOTALS: 14-41 9-16 — 42.

ARCADIA (14-9)

Burnett 2-4–8, Pratt 3-6–13, Golden 1-0–2, Le. Rodriguez 2-0–4, Mundy 0-1–1, Cramer 5-4–15, Ward 3-2–8, La. Rodriguez 1-1–4. TOTALS: 17-58 18-32 — 55.

Vanlue 10 6 14 12 — 42

Arcadia 14 12 9 20 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 5-17 (Phillips 3, Price & Biller); Arcadia 3-12 (Pratt, Cramer & La. Rodriguez).

rebounds: Vanlue 29 (Snook 12); Arcadia 33 (Ward 11).

turnovers: Vanlue 22, Arcadia 12.

ELMWOOD 42

ARCHBOLD 32

HOLLAND — Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash went 11 of 11 from the free-throw line, and the Royals knocked down 24 of 30 from the stripe overall in pulling away from Archbold 42-32 for a Division III girls district quarterfinal win Saturday at Springfield High School.

The Royals (15-9) advanced to play Montpelier at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Anthony Wayne High School.

Thrash finished with a game-high 24 points. Haley Zimmerman added nine points and Kayla Minich pulled down 15 rebounds.

Kylie Sauder’s 10 points and four rebounds led Archbold (13-9), which was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

ELMWOOD (15-9)

Reinhard 0-3–3, Zimmerman 1-6–9, Mareches 0-3–3, Thrash 6-11–24, Minich 1-1–3. TOTALS: 8-32 24-30 — 42.

ARCHBOLD (13-9)

Rodriguez 2-3–7, Sauder 5-0–10, Ziegler 3-1–8, Moyer 1-3–5, Mahnke 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-34 7-9 — 32.

Elmwood 9 7 6 20 — 42

Archbold 9 11 2 10 — 32

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 2-12 (Zimmerman & Thrash); Archbold 1-10 (Ziegler).

rebounds: Elmwood 28 (Minich 15); Archbold 22 (Sauder 4).

turnovers: Elmwood 15, Archbold 17.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 62

LAKOTA 21

OLD FORT — Unbeaten and state-ranked Hopewell-Loudon led Lakota 17-11 after the first quarter and turned it on from there in rolling to a 62-21 win in a Division III girls district quarterfinal on Saturday at Old Fort.

Hopewell-Loudon (24-0), the No. 2 seed in the Shelby District and the No. 10 team in the final Associated Press Division III poll, advanced to take on Carey (17-7) at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Shelby.

Kaia Woods totaled 22 points, seven assists and four steals for Hopewell-Loudon, while Olivia Zender added 14 points. Kenzie Coleman had nine points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Emylee Herr’s six points led Lakota (5-18).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (24-0)

Woods 10-2–22, Zender 6-1–14, Coleman 4-1–9, Kreais 3-0–6, Searles 2-0–6, Beidelschies 1-0–3, Fox 1-0–2. TOTALS: 27-53 4-10 — 62.

LAKOTA (5-18)

Herr 3-0–6, Foos 2-0–4, Yonikus 2-0–4, Hagemann 1-0–3, Gabel 1-0–2, Valdez 1-0–2. TOTALS: 10-38 0-0 — 21.

Hopewell-Loud. 17 19 17 9 — 62

Lakota 11 6 4 0 — 21

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 4-14 (Searles 2, Zender & Beidelschies); Lakota 1-4 (Hagemann).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 27 (Coleman 8); Lakota 21 (Gabel & Duvall 5).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 2, Lakota 20.

Boys basketball

FORT RECOVERY 61

VAN BUREN 39

FORT RECOVERY — Van Buren managed just two points in the second quarter, fell behind 27-13 at the half and never recovered in a 61-39 loss to Fort Recovery on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball matchup.

Brian Bihn and Clay Schmitz, a pair of 6-foot-5 juniors, combined for 29 points and 20 rebounds. Bihn had 18 points and nine rebounds and Schmitz 11 points and 11 boards. Derek Jutte added 10 points for the Indians, who wrapped up the regular season with a 16-6 record.

Michael Kramer led Van Buren with 15 points and Saige Warren had 13. The Black Knights, 11-11, open Division III tournament play Tuesday when they face Otsego in a 7 p.m. game at Springfield High School.

VAN BUREN (11-11)

Kramer 4-5–15, Warren 5-1–13, Clark 1-2–4, McCracken 1-2–4, Schroeder 1-0–2, Miller 0-1–1. TOTALS: 12-34 11-13–39.

FORT RECOVERY (16-6)

Bihn 9-0–18, Schmitz 5-1–11, Jutte 4-2–10, Knapke 3-0–7, Homan 2-0–6, Post 1-0–3, Rammel 1-0–3, Martin 0-3–3. TOTALS: 25-51 6-7–61.

Van Buren 11 2 15 11 — 39

Fort Recovery 15 12 14 20 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 4-20 (Kramer 2, Warren 2); Fort Recovery 5-15 (Homan 2, Knapke, Post, Rammel).

rebounds: Van Buren 21 (Schroeder 4, Clark 4); Fort Recovery 38 (Schmitz 11).

turnovers: Van Buren 5; Fort Recovery 4.