PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

Sylvania Northview 36, Anthony Wayne 24

Toledo St. Ursula 60, Sandusky 32

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

Findlay 50, Fremont Ross 38

Toledo Notre Dame 93, Toledo Waite 6

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

Perrysburg 55, Springfield 18

Toledo Whitmer 42, Mansfield Madison 37

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

Sylvania Southview 63, Oregon Clay 24

Toledo Start 45, Lima Senior 39

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

Napoleon 62, Kenton 14

Wauseon 54, Bryan 49

AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Lima Bath 38, Van Wert 28

St. Marys Memorial 40, Defiance 26

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

Toledo Rogers 62, Fostoria 23

Clyde 54, Toledo Scott 41

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

Toledo Central Catholic 64, Tiffin Columbian 34

Rossford 50, Oak Harbor 42

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

Bellevue 74, Vermilion 37

Sandusky Perkins 58, Ontario 33

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Shelby 67, Lexington 42

Willard 51, Mansfield Senior 11

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

Hopewell-Loudon 62, Lakota 21

Carey 49, Colonel Crawford 32

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

Margaretta 78, Upper Sandusky 39

Ashland Crestview 53, Wynford 36

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Elmwood 42, Archbold 32

Montpelier 42, Genoa 30

AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL

Lake 64, Woodmore 57

Otsego 52, Swanton 33

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Hicksville 39

Liberty-Benton 62, Delphos Jefferson 31

AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Paulding 56, Coldwater 34

Fairview 62, Spencerville 49

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

Ottoville 48, Lincolnview 30

Convoy Crestview 53, Edon 37

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

Antwerp 45, Stryker 24

Wayne Trace 51, North Central 17

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Arlington 50, Bluffton 41

Kalida 57, North Baltimore 27

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Ottawa Hills 40, Old Fort 34

Toledo Christian 72, Tiffin Calvert 49

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

New Riegel 45, Mohawk 27

Arcadia 55, Vanlue 42

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

Seneca East 67, Crestline 15

Norwalk St. Paul 77, Sandusky St. Mary 41

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Lucas 57, New London 27

Buckeye Central 51, Monroeville 26

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

Minster 57, Parkway 23

Marion Local 51, Lima Central Catholic 48

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

Fort Recovery 36, St. Henry 34

New Knoxville 44, New Bremen 36

OHSAA Tournament

Division II

Dover 48, Millersburg W. Holmes 35

Dresden Tri-Valley 68, E. Liverpool 12

Warsaw River View 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 50

Zanesville Maysville 76, Lisbon Beaver 36

Division III

Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Navarre Fairless 38

Canfield S. Range 55, E. Palestine 34

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 68, Brooklyn 39

Columbiana 54, Youngs. Ursuline 43

Columbiana Crestview 56, Rootstown 44

Doylestown Chippewa 48, Creston Norwayne 46

Elyria Cath. 83, Sheffield Brookside 15

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Mantua Crestwood 26

Independence 68, Sullivan Black River 32

Kirtland 51, Burton Berkshire 22

Leavittsburg LaBrae 40, Andover Pymatuning Valley 34

Massillon Tuslaw 58, Akr. Manchester 47

Smithville 61, Loudonville 50

Warren Champion 45, Mineral Ridge 27

Warrensville Hts. 48, Wellington 30

Youngs. Liberty 61, Hanoverton United 23

Johnstown Northridge 42, W. Jefferson 30

Marion Elgin 60, Centerburg 45

Richwood N. Union 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 42

Baltimore Liberty Union 73, Cols. Horizon Science 23

Belmont Union Local 55, McConnelsville Morgan 36

Berlin Hiland 62, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 4

Cardington-Lincoln 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 24

Ironton 39, S. Point 26

Marion Pleasant 36, Mt. Gilead 35

Martins Ferry 48, Sugarcreek Garaway 37

Seaman N. Adams 45, Wheelersburg 37

Worthington Christian 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 20

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49

Division IV

Berlin Center Western Reserve 58, Youngs. Valley Christian 42

Bristol 64, Warren JFK 24

Brookfield 47, Andrews Osborne Academy 41

Cornerstone Christian 94, Ashtabula St. John 28

Cortland Maplewood 38, Kinsman Badger 22

Cuyahoga Hts. 43, Louisville Aquinas 30

Dalton 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 30

E. Can. 40, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 36

Kidron Cent. Christian 32, Columbia Station Columbia 31

McDonald 75, Heartland Christian 21

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Lisbon David Anderson 42

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51, Monroeville 26

Newton Falls 60, Leetonia 33

Beallsville 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36

Beverly Ft. Frye 68, Toronto 21

Glouster Trimble 44, New Boston Glenwood 34

Peebles 55, Waterford 45

Portsmouth Notre Dame 39, Manchester 27

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Shadyside 38, 2OT

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division II

LAKE DISTRICT

(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (5) Clyde, 6:15

(2) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (3) Rossford, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 6:15

(11) Findlay vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 12:30

LAKE DISTRICT

(2) Perrysburg vs. (10) Toledo Whitmer, 6:15

(3) Sylvania Southview vs. (4) Toledo Start, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1:30

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

(1) Napoleon vs. (3) Wauseon, 6:15

(2) Lima Bath vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

ASHLAND DISTRICT

(1) Bellevue vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15

(2) Shelby vs. (3) Willard, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 6:15

(1) Margaretta vs. (3) Ashland Crestview, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

(7) Elmwood vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15

(9) Lake vs. (2) Otsego, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3

ELIDA DISTRICT

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15

(3) Paulding vs. (4) Fairview, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(2) Ottoville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 6:15

(6) Antwerp vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(2) Arlington vs. (3) Kalida, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 6:15

(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

WILLARD DISTRICT

(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 6:15

(2) Lucas vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(3) Minster vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15

(1) Fort Recovery vs. (4) New Knoxville, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton 42, Mansfield St. Peter’s 40

Cleveland St. Ignatius 60, Toledo St. John’s 37

Defiance 50, Lima Cent. Cath. 39

Fort Recovery 61, Van Buren 39

Lima Perry 89, McComb 46

Upper Scioto Valley 77, Allen East 62

Around Ohio

Cols. Cristo Rey 56, Mansfield Temple Christian 54

Hudson WRA 76, Bristol 65

Lakewood St. Edward 109, Cle. VASJ 62

Mentor Lake Cath. 66, Mentor 56

Painesville Harvey 48, Painesville Riverside 35

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 69, Day. Jefferson 63

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Canal Winchester 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 55

Cols. St. Charles 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 29

Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, Galloway Westland 44

Dublin Coffman 74, Hilliard Darby 51

Dublin Jerome 45, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30

Grove City 63, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50

Hilliard Bradley 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26

Newark 61, Ashville Teays Valley 47

Pickerington Cent. 76, Mt. Vernon 48

Pickerington N. 73, Logan 36

Powell Olentangy Liberty 86, Cols. Mifflin 51

Reynoldsburg 51, Dublin Scioto 41

Thomas Worthington 59, Marion Harding 22

Westerville S. 73, Groveport-Madison 50

Beavercreek 80, Lebanon 58

Centerville 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 49

Cin. Elder 65, Cin. Anderson 43

Cin. Moeller 22, Morrow Little Miami 1

Cin. Turpin 59, Mt. Orab Western Brown 42

Cin. Western Hills 76, Goshen 56

Day. Carroll 52, Troy 35

Harrison 62, Trenton Edgewood 39

Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Clayton Northmont 55

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55, Kings Mills Kings 28

Riverside Stebbins 88, Franklin 78

Sidney 60, Kettering Fairmont 59

W. Carrollton 63, Piqua 30

Division II

Circleville Logan Elm 57, Jackson 38

Vincent Warren 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43, OT

Waverly 38, Chillicothe Unioto 34

Cin. Aiken 72, Cin. Indian Hill 68

Cin. Hughes 71, Norwood 59

Cin. Purcell Marian 77, Cin. Woodward 56

Day. Thurgood Marshall 89, Greenville 37

Germantown Valley View 64, Spring. Shawnee 59

Hamilton Ross 60, New Richmond 50

Middletown Fenwick 68, Blanchester 49

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, Monroe 51

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 57, Hamilton Badin 49

Division III

Chesapeake 59, Minford 49

Ironton 42, Oak Hill 28

McConnelsville Morgan 69, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Portsmouth 32

Wheelersburg 55, Pomeroy Meigs 32

Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, Cin. Finneytown 45

Cin. Taft 118, Cin. Riverview East 38

Spring. Greenon 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 60, OT

Versailles 67, Carlisle 46

Division IV

Cedarville 67, Yellow Springs 26

Covington 67, Sidney Fairlawn 59

Hamilton New Miami 75, Felicity-Franklin 37

Jackson Center 51, Bradford 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 53, S. Charleston SE 50

Lockland 61, Fayetteville-Perry 59

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 65, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 67, Cin. Hillcrest 63

Troy Christian 52, Ansonia 45

Tuesday’s District Games

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Norwalk vs. (9) Edison, 6:15

(8) Clear Fork vs. (10) Galion, 8

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Napoleon vs. (11) Celina, 6:15

(6) Kenton vs. (8) Elida, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Maumee vs. (11) Toledo Scott, 6:15

(6) Clyde vs. (10) Port Clinton, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Woodward, 6:15

(8) Sandusky Perkins vs. (9) Bellevue, 8

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Ashland Crestview vs. (12) Bucyrus, 7

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Margaretta vs. (9) Seneca East, 6:15

(5) Wynford vs. (6) Fostoria, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Buren vs. (8) Otsego, 7

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Swanton vs. (12) Montpelier, 6:15

(5) Liberty Center vs. (6) Genoa, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Bath vs. (12) Allen East, 7

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Fairview vs. (10) Delphos Jefferson, 6:15

(11) Paulding vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Lucas vs. (13) Mansfield Christian, 7

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(7) New London vs. (9) Crestline, 6:15

(3) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Buckeye Central, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian vs. (12) Holgate, 7

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Stryker vs. (14) Hilltop, 7

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Pandora-Gilboa vs. (11) Continental, 7

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(11) Hardin Northern vs. (9) New Riegel, 7

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington vs. (14) McComb, 7

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Temple Christian vs. (9) Marion Local, 7

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (10) Spencerville, 6:15

(4) Lima Perry vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen, 8

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, 7

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Sylvania Northview vs. (17) Mansfield Madison, 7

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (12) Toledo Whitmer, 7

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Mansfield Senior vs. (11) Vermilion, 7

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Wert vs. (9) Wapakoneta, 7

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Colonel Crawford vs. (13) Lakota, 6:15

(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, 6:15

(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:15

(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (10) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6:15

(6) Monroeville vs. (8) Plymouth, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(3) Hicksville vs. (10) Ayersville, 6:15

(6) Fayette vs. (8) North Central, 8

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Edgerton vs. (7) Maumee Valley Country Day, 6:15

(9) Edon vs. (5) Pettisville, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Kalida vs. (13) Patrick Henry, 6:15

(5) Lincolnview vs. (6) Miller City, 8

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(8) Convoy Crestview vs. (7) Leipsic, 6:15

(10) Ada vs. (12) Fort Jennings, 8

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(5) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (8) Arcadia, 6:15

(12) Vanlue vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(13) North Baltimore vs. (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Ridgemont vs. (8) New Bremen, 6:15

(7) St. Henry vs. (11) New Knoxville, 8

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT

AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Toledo Bowsher-(18) Bowling Green winner vs. (7) Findlay, 6:15

(14) Oregon Clay vs. (2) Toledo Start, 8

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Sylvania Southview-(17) Mansfield Madison winner vs. (3) Perrysburg, 6:15

(9) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 8

Division II

MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT

AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Mansfield Senior-(11) Vermilion winner vs. (1) Upper Sandusky, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (6) Lexington, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Norwalk-(9) Edison winner vs. (2) Huron, 6:15

(8) Clear Fork-(10) Galion winner vs. (3) Shelby, 8

OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Wert-(9) Wapakoneta winner vs. (3) Defiance, 6:15

(2) St. Marys Memorial vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Napoleon-(11) Celina winner vs. (1) Lima Shawnee, 6:15

(6) Kenton-(8) Elida winner vs. (4) Wauseon, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Maumee-(11) Toledo Scott winner vs. (1) Toledo Rogers, 6:15

(6) Clyde-(10) Port Clinton winner vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(4) Oak Harbor-(7) Toledo Woodward winner vs. (3) Rossford, 6:15

(8) Sandusky Perkins-(9) Bellevue winner vs. (2) Sandusky, 8

Division III

NORWALK DISTRICT

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Ashland Crestview-(12) Bucyrus winner vs. (1) Willard, 6:15

(3) Colonel Crawford-(13) Lakota winner vs. (8) Elmwood-(10) Woodmore winner, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Margaretta-(9) Seneca East winner vs. (2) Western Reserve, 6:15

(5) Wynford-(6) Fostoria winner vs. (4) Eastwood, 8

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Van Buren-(8) Otsego winner vs. (1) Evergreen, 6:15

(3) Cardinal Stritch-(13) Northwood winner vs. (10) Delta-(11) Lake winner, 8

AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Swanton-(12) Montpelier winner vs. (2) Archbold, 6:15

(5) Liberty Center-(6) Genoa winner vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, 8

LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Bath-(12) Allen East winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(6) Liberty-Benton-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (7) Tinora-(4) Riverdale winner, 8

AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Fairview-(10) Delphos Jefferson winner vs. (3) Wayne Trace, 6:15

(11) Paulding-(5) Lima Central Catholic winner vs. (2) Bluffton, 8

Division IV

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Lucas-(13) Mansfield Christian winner vs. (12) Danbury, 6:15

(4) Sandusky St. Mary-(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s winner vs. (6) Monroeville-(8) Plymouth winner, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(7) New London-(9) Crestline winner vs. (2) South Central, 6:15

(3) Norwalk St. Paul-(11) Buckeye Central winner vs. (5) Mohawk, 8

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian-(12) Holgate winner vs. (2) Toledo Christian, 6:15

(3) Hicksville-(10) Ayersville winner vs. (6) Fayette-(8) North Central winner, 8

AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Stryker-(14) Hilltop winner vs. (1) Antwerp, 6:15

(4) Edgerton-(7) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (9) Edon-(5) Pettisville winner, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Pandora-Gilboa-(11) Continental winner vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(4) Kalida-(13) Patrick Henry winner vs. (5) Lincolnview-(6) Miller City winner, 8

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(8) Convoy Crestview-(7) Leipsic winner vs. (3) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15

(10) Ada-(12) Fort Jennings winner vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 8

FINDLAY DISTRICT

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(11) Hardin Northern-(9) New Riegel winner vs. (1) Old Fort, 6:15

(5) Fremont St. Joseph-(8) Arcadia winner vs. (12) Vanlue-(4) Tiffin Calvert winner, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Arlington-(14) McComb winner vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:15

(13) North Baltimore-(3) Hopewell-Loudon winner vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Lima Temple Christian-(9) Marion Local winner vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(6) Ridgemont-(8) New Bremen winner vs. (7) St. Henry-(11) New Knoxville winner, 8

AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Upper Scioto Valley-(10) Spencerville winner vs. (2) Parkway, 6:15

(4) Lima Perry-(12) Waynesfield-Goshen winner vs. (3) Minster, 8

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Toledo St. Francis-(12) Toledo Whitmer winner vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1

(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, 1

(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 2:45

PRO BASEBALL

Spring Training

Saturday’s Results

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

St. Louis 2, N.Y. Mets (ss) 0

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 8

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 4

Milwaukee at Texas, cancelled

L.A. Angels (ss) at Chicago White Sox, cancelled

Cincinnati at Cleveland, cancelled

Seattle at San Diego, cancelled

Kansas City at L.A. Angels (ss), ppd.

Arizona at Colorado, cancelled

Washington at Houston, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Sunday’s Results

Washington (ss) 2, Houston 1

Miami 5, Washington (ss) 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh (ss) 3

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit (ss) 5, Atlanta 1

Detroit (ss) 8, Pittsburgh (ss) 4

Toronto 5, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 11, Boston 5

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Mets 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 5, Oakland (ss) 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 5

Texas 7, Seattle 5

Arizona 7, Oakland (ss) 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05

Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05

Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05

Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05

Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05

Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05

L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 15 .737 —

Boston 39 17 .696 2½

Philadelphia 35 22 .614 7

Brooklyn 26 29 .473 15

New York 17 39 .304 24½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 36 20 .643 —

Orlando 24 32 .429 12

Washington 20 35 .364 15½

Charlotte 19 37 .339 17

Atlanta 17 41 .293 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 48 8 .857 —

Indiana 33 24 .579 15½

Chicago 20 38 .345 29

Detroit 19 39 .328 30

Cleveland 15 41 .268 33

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 36 20 .643 —

Dallas 34 23 .596 2½

Memphis 28 28 .500 8

San Antonio 24 32 .429 12

New Orleans 24 32 .429 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 39 18 .684 —

Utah 36 20 .643 2½

Oklahoma City 35 22 .614 4

Portland 25 32 .439 14

Minnesota 16 39 .291 22

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —

L.A. Clippers 37 19 .661 6½

Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½

Phoenix 23 34 .404 21

Golden State 12 44 .214 31½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Sacramento 112, L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 115, Charlotte 86

Atlanta 111, Dallas 107

Phoenix 112, Chicago 104

Miami 124, Cleveland 105

Milwaukee 119, Philadelphia 98

Houston 120, Utah 110

Sunday’s Results

L.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112

Toronto 127, Indiana 81

Denver 128, Minnesota 116

Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103

Chicago 126, Washington 117

New Orleans at Golden State, late

Detroit at Portland, late

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7

Miami at Cleveland, 7

Milwaukee at Washington, 7

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30

New York at Houston, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Phoenix at Utah, 9

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8

Detroit at Denver, 9

Boston at Portland, 10

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 63 39 12 12 90 208 159

Tampa Bay 62 40 17 5 85 221 171

Toronto 63 32 23 8 72 220 210

Florida 62 32 24 6 70 217 212

Buffalo 62 29 25 8 66 182 193

Montreal 64 29 27 8 66 194 195

Ottawa 62 21 30 11 53 164 212

Detroit 64 15 45 4 34 130 240

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 62 38 18 6 82 218 190

Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168

Philadelphia 62 35 20 7 77 206 183

N.Y. Islanders 61 35 20 6 76 176 164

Carolina 61 35 22 4 74 201 172

Columbus 63 30 19 14 74 162 163

N.Y. Rangers 61 33 24 4 70 203 188

New Jersey 61 24 27 10 58 167 210

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 62 35 17 10 80 196 173

Colorado 61 36 18 7 79 212 166

Dallas 62 36 20 6 78 167 159

Winnipeg 64 32 27 5 69 193 191

Nashville 61 30 23 8 68 195 196

Minnesota 60 29 24 7 65 185 193

Chicago 62 27 27 8 62 182 197

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 63 33 22 8 74 202 191

Vancouver 61 33 22 6 72 203 187

Edmonton 61 32 22 7 71 194 190

Calgary 63 32 25 6 70 187 196

Arizona 65 31 26 8 70 181 174

San Jose 62 26 32 4 56 159 203

Anaheim 61 24 30 7 55 156 191

Los Angeles 62 22 34 6 50 154 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 2

New Jersey 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 2

Montreal 3, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, Toronto 3

Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 3

Nashville 4, Columbus 3, SO

Vegas 5, Florida 3

Vancouver 9, Boston 3

Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Sunday’s Results

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 2, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1

Calgary 4, Detroit 2

St. Louis at Minnesota, late

Edmonton at Los Angeles, late

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7

Tuesday’s Games

Calgary at Boston, 7

Dallas at Carolina, 7

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7

Vancouver at Montreal, 7

Winnipeg at Washington, 7

New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

Columbus at Minnesota, 8

Ottawa at Nashville, 8

Florida at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64

Creighton 81, Butler 59

Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73

Indiana 68, Penn St. 60

Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62

Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57

N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52

Notre Dame 87, Miami 71

Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT

Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72

S. Dakota St. 85, South Dakota 80

Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

MIDWEST

Butler 51, Providence 42

Cincinnati 87, Tulane 63

Cleveland St. 68, Detroit 63

Creighton 76, Xavier 62

Green Bay 61, IUPUI 58

Michigan 65, Michigan St. 57

Milwaukee 66, Ill.-Chicago 60

Missouri 82, Mississippi 67

Missouri St. 82, Indiana St. 58

N. Dakota St. 82, North Dakota 74

Notre Dame 72, Syracuse 70

Oakland 86, Youngstown St. 73

S. Illinois 99, Evansville 60

Texas Tech 77, Iowa St. 74

Saturday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Fairfield 72, Quinnipiac 60

Florida Gulf Coast 68, NJIT 39

Fordham 50, Dayton 38

George Mason 54, Saint Joseph’s 49

George Washington 72, Duquesne 65

La Salle 54, Rhode Island 42

Lafayette 76, Loyola (Md.) 65

Manhattan 75, Niagara 61

New Hampshire 56, Albany (NY) 53

Old Dominion 64, Marshall 54

Penn 70, Harvard 48

Princeton 87, Dartmouth 55

Rutgers 59, Ohio St. 57

Siena 71, St. Peter’s 64

St. John’s 77, Seton Hall 76

UConn 66, UCF 53

UMBC 54, Vermont 47

UMass 61, Davidson 48

West Virginia 60, Kansas 53

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 68, SE Louisiana 62

Alabama A&M 64, Alcorn St. 50

Belmont 85, E. Kentucky 46

Bethune-Cookman 86, SC State 70

Campbell 81, Longwood 76

Charlotte 59, Southern Miss. 55

Chattanooga 64, Samford 58

Coastal Carolina 66, Georgia St. 50

MIDWEST

Akron 79, Ohio 76

Buffalo 62, Bowling Green 56

Cent. Michigan 70, N. Illinois 66

Drake 87, Illinois St. 82

E. Illinois 73, Austin Peay 72

E. Michigan 61, Ball St. 58

Indiana 75, Minnesota 69

Iowa 100, Penn St. 57

Kent St. 80, Miami (Ohio) 75

Murray St. 70, SIU-Edwardsville 61

N. Iowa 64, Bradley 57

Nebraska 80, Illinois 58

Nebraska-Omaha 65, Fort Wayne 51

Northwestern 82, Wisconsin 66

Rio Grande 74, New Mexico St. 63

South Dakota 77, S. Dakota St. 67

Valparaiso 70, Loyola of Chicago 57

W. Michigan 70, Toledo 58

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Pennzoil 400

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Final Results

1. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 267 laps, 52 points.

2. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 35.

3. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevy, 267, 34.

4. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 267, 33.

5. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 267, 38.

6. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 267, 31.

7. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 30.

8. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 42.

9. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 267, 35.

10. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 267, 27.

11. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 42.

12. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 267, 29.

14. (23) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 23.

15. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 23.

16. (30) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 267, 21.

17. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 20.

18. (25) Tyler Reddick, Chevy, 267, 19.

19. (17) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 18.

20. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 34.

21. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 16.

22. (11) William Byron, Chevy, 267, 27.

23. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 14.

24. (29) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 267, 13.

25. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevy, 266, 12.

26. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 266, 31.

27. (15) Ross Chastain, Ford, 265, 0.

28. (37) JJ Yeley, Ford, 264, 0.

29. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevy, 264, 8.

30. (35) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 263, 7.

31. (31) Joey Gase, Ford, 258, 0.

32. (32) Quin Houff, Chevy, 258, 5.

33. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 257, 4.

34. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 253, 3.

35. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 252, 2.

36. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 245, 1.

37. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevy, engine, 222, 1.

38. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, garage, 175, 0.

LOCAL & AREA

Arcadia Ticket Presale

ARCADIA — Arcadia will presell tickets for Thursday’s girls district semifinal basketball game at Fostoria. Tickets will be sold in the high school office today through Wednesday from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Youth Basketball Tournaments

TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.

NWOFCA Clinic

FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.

Basketball Tournament

FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.