PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
Sylvania Northview 36, Anthony Wayne 24
Toledo St. Ursula 60, Sandusky 32
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
Findlay 50, Fremont Ross 38
Toledo Notre Dame 93, Toledo Waite 6
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
Perrysburg 55, Springfield 18
Toledo Whitmer 42, Mansfield Madison 37
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
Sylvania Southview 63, Oregon Clay 24
Toledo Start 45, Lima Senior 39
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
Napoleon 62, Kenton 14
Wauseon 54, Bryan 49
AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Lima Bath 38, Van Wert 28
St. Marys Memorial 40, Defiance 26
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
Toledo Rogers 62, Fostoria 23
Clyde 54, Toledo Scott 41
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
Toledo Central Catholic 64, Tiffin Columbian 34
Rossford 50, Oak Harbor 42
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
Bellevue 74, Vermilion 37
Sandusky Perkins 58, Ontario 33
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Shelby 67, Lexington 42
Willard 51, Mansfield Senior 11
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
Hopewell-Loudon 62, Lakota 21
Carey 49, Colonel Crawford 32
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
Margaretta 78, Upper Sandusky 39
Ashland Crestview 53, Wynford 36
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Elmwood 42, Archbold 32
Montpelier 42, Genoa 30
AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL
Lake 64, Woodmore 57
Otsego 52, Swanton 33
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Hicksville 39
Liberty-Benton 62, Delphos Jefferson 31
AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Paulding 56, Coldwater 34
Fairview 62, Spencerville 49
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
Ottoville 48, Lincolnview 30
Convoy Crestview 53, Edon 37
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
Antwerp 45, Stryker 24
Wayne Trace 51, North Central 17
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Arlington 50, Bluffton 41
Kalida 57, North Baltimore 27
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL
Ottawa Hills 40, Old Fort 34
Toledo Christian 72, Tiffin Calvert 49
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
New Riegel 45, Mohawk 27
Arcadia 55, Vanlue 42
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
Seneca East 67, Crestline 15
Norwalk St. Paul 77, Sandusky St. Mary 41
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Lucas 57, New London 27
Buckeye Central 51, Monroeville 26
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
Minster 57, Parkway 23
Marion Local 51, Lima Central Catholic 48
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
Fort Recovery 36, St. Henry 34
New Knoxville 44, New Bremen 36
OHSAA Tournament
Division II
Dover 48, Millersburg W. Holmes 35
Dresden Tri-Valley 68, E. Liverpool 12
Warsaw River View 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 50
Zanesville Maysville 76, Lisbon Beaver 36
Division III
Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Navarre Fairless 38
Canfield S. Range 55, E. Palestine 34
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 68, Brooklyn 39
Columbiana 54, Youngs. Ursuline 43
Columbiana Crestview 56, Rootstown 44
Doylestown Chippewa 48, Creston Norwayne 46
Elyria Cath. 83, Sheffield Brookside 15
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Mantua Crestwood 26
Independence 68, Sullivan Black River 32
Kirtland 51, Burton Berkshire 22
Leavittsburg LaBrae 40, Andover Pymatuning Valley 34
Massillon Tuslaw 58, Akr. Manchester 47
Smithville 61, Loudonville 50
Warren Champion 45, Mineral Ridge 27
Warrensville Hts. 48, Wellington 30
Youngs. Liberty 61, Hanoverton United 23
Johnstown Northridge 42, W. Jefferson 30
Marion Elgin 60, Centerburg 45
Richwood N. Union 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 42
Baltimore Liberty Union 73, Cols. Horizon Science 23
Belmont Union Local 55, McConnelsville Morgan 36
Berlin Hiland 62, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 4
Cardington-Lincoln 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 24
Ironton 39, S. Point 26
Marion Pleasant 36, Mt. Gilead 35
Martins Ferry 48, Sugarcreek Garaway 37
Seaman N. Adams 45, Wheelersburg 37
Worthington Christian 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 20
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49
Division IV
Berlin Center Western Reserve 58, Youngs. Valley Christian 42
Bristol 64, Warren JFK 24
Brookfield 47, Andrews Osborne Academy 41
Cornerstone Christian 94, Ashtabula St. John 28
Cortland Maplewood 38, Kinsman Badger 22
Cuyahoga Hts. 43, Louisville Aquinas 30
Dalton 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 30
E. Can. 40, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 36
Kidron Cent. Christian 32, Columbia Station Columbia 31
McDonald 75, Heartland Christian 21
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Lisbon David Anderson 42
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51, Monroeville 26
Newton Falls 60, Leetonia 33
Beallsville 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36
Beverly Ft. Frye 68, Toronto 21
Glouster Trimble 44, New Boston Glenwood 34
Peebles 55, Waterford 45
Portsmouth Notre Dame 39, Manchester 27
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Shadyside 38, 2OT
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division II
LAKE DISTRICT
(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (5) Clyde, 6:15
(2) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (3) Rossford, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 6
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 6:15
(11) Findlay vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 12:30
LAKE DISTRICT
(2) Perrysburg vs. (10) Toledo Whitmer, 6:15
(3) Sylvania Southview vs. (4) Toledo Start, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1:30
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
(1) Napoleon vs. (3) Wauseon, 6:15
(2) Lima Bath vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
ASHLAND DISTRICT
(1) Bellevue vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15
(2) Shelby vs. (3) Willard, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (6) Carey, 6:15
(1) Margaretta vs. (3) Ashland Crestview, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
(7) Elmwood vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15
(9) Lake vs. (2) Otsego, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 3
ELIDA DISTRICT
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15
(3) Paulding vs. (4) Fairview, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
(2) Ottoville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 6:15
(6) Antwerp vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
(1) Columbus Grove vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15
(2) Arlington vs. (3) Kalida, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 6:15
(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Arcadia, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
WILLARD DISTRICT
(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 6:15
(2) Lucas vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
(3) Minster vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15
(1) Fort Recovery vs. (4) New Knoxville, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
PREP Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton 42, Mansfield St. Peter’s 40
Cleveland St. Ignatius 60, Toledo St. John’s 37
Defiance 50, Lima Cent. Cath. 39
Fort Recovery 61, Van Buren 39
Lima Perry 89, McComb 46
Upper Scioto Valley 77, Allen East 62
Around Ohio
Cols. Cristo Rey 56, Mansfield Temple Christian 54
Hudson WRA 76, Bristol 65
Lakewood St. Edward 109, Cle. VASJ 62
Mentor Lake Cath. 66, Mentor 56
Painesville Harvey 48, Painesville Riverside 35
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 69, Day. Jefferson 63
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Canal Winchester 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 55
Cols. St. Charles 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 29
Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, Galloway Westland 44
Dublin Coffman 74, Hilliard Darby 51
Dublin Jerome 45, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44
Gahanna Lincoln 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30
Grove City 63, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50
Hilliard Bradley 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26
Newark 61, Ashville Teays Valley 47
Pickerington Cent. 76, Mt. Vernon 48
Pickerington N. 73, Logan 36
Powell Olentangy Liberty 86, Cols. Mifflin 51
Reynoldsburg 51, Dublin Scioto 41
Thomas Worthington 59, Marion Harding 22
Westerville S. 73, Groveport-Madison 50
Beavercreek 80, Lebanon 58
Centerville 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 49
Cin. Elder 65, Cin. Anderson 43
Cin. Moeller 22, Morrow Little Miami 1
Cin. Turpin 59, Mt. Orab Western Brown 42
Cin. Western Hills 76, Goshen 56
Day. Carroll 52, Troy 35
Harrison 62, Trenton Edgewood 39
Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Clayton Northmont 55
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55, Kings Mills Kings 28
Riverside Stebbins 88, Franklin 78
Sidney 60, Kettering Fairmont 59
W. Carrollton 63, Piqua 30
Division II
Circleville Logan Elm 57, Jackson 38
Vincent Warren 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43, OT
Waverly 38, Chillicothe Unioto 34
Cin. Aiken 72, Cin. Indian Hill 68
Cin. Hughes 71, Norwood 59
Cin. Purcell Marian 77, Cin. Woodward 56
Day. Thurgood Marshall 89, Greenville 37
Germantown Valley View 64, Spring. Shawnee 59
Hamilton Ross 60, New Richmond 50
Middletown Fenwick 68, Blanchester 49
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, Monroe 51
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 57, Hamilton Badin 49
Division III
Chesapeake 59, Minford 49
Ironton 42, Oak Hill 28
McConnelsville Morgan 69, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Portsmouth 32
Wheelersburg 55, Pomeroy Meigs 32
Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, Cin. Finneytown 45
Cin. Taft 118, Cin. Riverview East 38
Spring. Greenon 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 60, OT
Versailles 67, Carlisle 46
Division IV
Cedarville 67, Yellow Springs 26
Covington 67, Sidney Fairlawn 59
Hamilton New Miami 75, Felicity-Franklin 37
Jackson Center 51, Bradford 14
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 53, S. Charleston SE 50
Lockland 61, Fayetteville-Perry 59
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 65, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 67, Cin. Hillcrest 63
Troy Christian 52, Ansonia 45
Tuesday’s District Games
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Norwalk vs. (9) Edison, 6:15
(8) Clear Fork vs. (10) Galion, 8
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Napoleon vs. (11) Celina, 6:15
(6) Kenton vs. (8) Elida, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Maumee vs. (11) Toledo Scott, 6:15
(6) Clyde vs. (10) Port Clinton, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Woodward, 6:15
(8) Sandusky Perkins vs. (9) Bellevue, 8
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Ashland Crestview vs. (12) Bucyrus, 7
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Margaretta vs. (9) Seneca East, 6:15
(5) Wynford vs. (6) Fostoria, 8
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Van Buren vs. (8) Otsego, 7
AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Swanton vs. (12) Montpelier, 6:15
(5) Liberty Center vs. (6) Genoa, 8
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Lima Bath vs. (12) Allen East, 7
AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Fairview vs. (10) Delphos Jefferson, 6:15
(11) Paulding vs. (5) Lima Central Catholic, 8
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Lucas vs. (13) Mansfield Christian, 7
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(7) New London vs. (9) Crestline, 6:15
(3) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Buckeye Central, 8
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian vs. (12) Holgate, 7
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Stryker vs. (14) Hilltop, 7
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Pandora-Gilboa vs. (11) Continental, 7
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
(11) Hardin Northern vs. (9) New Riegel, 7
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Arlington vs. (14) McComb, 7
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Lima Temple Christian vs. (9) Marion Local, 7
AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (10) Spencerville, 6:15
(4) Lima Perry vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen, 8
Wednesday’s District Games
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Toledo Bowsher vs. (18) Bowling Green, 7
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Sylvania Northview vs. (17) Mansfield Madison, 7
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Toledo St. Francis vs. (12) Toledo Whitmer, 7
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Mansfield Senior vs. (11) Vermilion, 7
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Van Wert vs. (9) Wapakoneta, 7
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
(3) Colonel Crawford vs. (13) Lakota, 6:15
(8) Elmwood vs. (10) Woodmore, 8
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(3) Cardinal Stritch vs. (13) Northwood, 6:15
(10) Delta vs. (11) Lake, 8
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Liberty-Benton vs. (8) Coldwater, 6:15
(7) Tinora vs. (4) Riverdale, 8
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (10) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6:15
(6) Monroeville vs. (8) Plymouth, 8
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(3) Hicksville vs. (10) Ayersville, 6:15
(6) Fayette vs. (8) North Central, 8
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Edgerton vs. (7) Maumee Valley Country Day, 6:15
(9) Edon vs. (5) Pettisville, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Kalida vs. (13) Patrick Henry, 6:15
(5) Lincolnview vs. (6) Miller City, 8
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(8) Convoy Crestview vs. (7) Leipsic, 6:15
(10) Ada vs. (12) Fort Jennings, 8
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
(5) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (8) Arcadia, 6:15
(12) Vanlue vs. (4) Tiffin Calvert, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(13) North Baltimore vs. (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 6:15
(6) Carey vs. (10) Cory-Rawson, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Ridgemont vs. (8) New Bremen, 6:15
(7) St. Henry vs. (11) New Knoxville, 8
Friday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (1) DISTRICT
AT ROSSFORD HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Toledo Bowsher-(18) Bowling Green winner vs. (7) Findlay, 6:15
(14) Oregon Clay vs. (2) Toledo Start, 8
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Sylvania Southview-(17) Mansfield Madison winner vs. (3) Perrysburg, 6:15
(9) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 8
Division II
MANSFIELD MADISON DISTRICT
AT BUCYRUS HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Mansfield Senior-(11) Vermilion winner vs. (1) Upper Sandusky, 6:15
(5) Ontario vs. (6) Lexington, 8
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Norwalk-(9) Edison winner vs. (2) Huron, 6:15
(8) Clear Fork-(10) Galion winner vs. (3) Shelby, 8
OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Van Wert-(9) Wapakoneta winner vs. (3) Defiance, 6:15
(2) St. Marys Memorial vs. (5) Bryan, 8
AT LIMA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Napoleon-(11) Celina winner vs. (1) Lima Shawnee, 6:15
(6) Kenton-(8) Elida winner vs. (4) Wauseon, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Maumee-(11) Toledo Scott winner vs. (1) Toledo Rogers, 6:15
(6) Clyde-(10) Port Clinton winner vs. (5) Tiffin Columbian, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(4) Oak Harbor-(7) Toledo Woodward winner vs. (3) Rossford, 6:15
(8) Sandusky Perkins-(9) Bellevue winner vs. (2) Sandusky, 8
Division III
NORWALK DISTRICT
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Ashland Crestview-(12) Bucyrus winner vs. (1) Willard, 6:15
(3) Colonel Crawford-(13) Lakota winner vs. (8) Elmwood-(10) Woodmore winner, 8
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Margaretta-(9) Seneca East winner vs. (2) Western Reserve, 6:15
(5) Wynford-(6) Fostoria winner vs. (4) Eastwood, 8
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Van Buren-(8) Otsego winner vs. (1) Evergreen, 6:15
(3) Cardinal Stritch-(13) Northwood winner vs. (10) Delta-(11) Lake winner, 8
AT WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Swanton-(12) Montpelier winner vs. (2) Archbold, 6:15
(5) Liberty Center-(6) Genoa winner vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, 8
LIMA SENIOR DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Lima Bath-(12) Allen East winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15
(6) Liberty-Benton-(8) Coldwater winner vs. (7) Tinora-(4) Riverdale winner, 8
AT ELIDA HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Fairview-(10) Delphos Jefferson winner vs. (3) Wayne Trace, 6:15
(11) Paulding-(5) Lima Central Catholic winner vs. (2) Bluffton, 8
Division IV
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Lucas-(13) Mansfield Christian winner vs. (12) Danbury, 6:15
(4) Sandusky St. Mary-(10) Mansfield St. Peter’s winner vs. (6) Monroeville-(8) Plymouth winner, 8
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(7) New London-(9) Crestline winner vs. (2) South Central, 6:15
(3) Norwalk St. Paul-(11) Buckeye Central winner vs. (5) Mohawk, 8
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian-(12) Holgate winner vs. (2) Toledo Christian, 6:15
(3) Hicksville-(10) Ayersville winner vs. (6) Fayette-(8) North Central winner, 8
AT NAPOLEON HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Stryker-(14) Hilltop winner vs. (1) Antwerp, 6:15
(4) Edgerton-(7) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (9) Edon-(5) Pettisville winner, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT VAN WERT HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Pandora-Gilboa-(11) Continental winner vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15
(4) Kalida-(13) Patrick Henry winner vs. (5) Lincolnview-(6) Miller City winner, 8
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(8) Convoy Crestview-(7) Leipsic winner vs. (3) Delphos St. John’s, 6:15
(10) Ada-(12) Fort Jennings winner vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 8
FINDLAY DISTRICT
AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
(11) Hardin Northern-(9) New Riegel winner vs. (1) Old Fort, 6:15
(5) Fremont St. Joseph-(8) Arcadia winner vs. (12) Vanlue-(4) Tiffin Calvert winner, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Arlington-(14) McComb winner vs. (7) Gibsonburg, 6:15
(13) North Baltimore-(3) Hopewell-Loudon winner vs. (6) Carey-(10) Cory-Rawson winner, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Lima Temple Christian-(9) Marion Local winner vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15
(6) Ridgemont-(8) New Bremen winner vs. (7) St. Henry-(11) New Knoxville winner, 8
AT COLDWATER HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Upper Scioto Valley-(10) Spencerville winner vs. (2) Parkway, 6:15
(4) Lima Perry-(12) Waynesfield-Goshen winner vs. (3) Minster, 8
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO (2) DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Toledo St. Francis-(12) Toledo Whitmer winner vs. (5) Sylvania Southview, 1
(8) Toledo St. John’s vs. (10) Springfield, 2:45
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Ashland vs. (13) Fremont Ross, 1
(1) Lima Senior vs. (19) Toledo Waite, 2:45
PRO BASEBALL
Spring Training
Saturday’s Results
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
St. Louis 2, N.Y. Mets (ss) 0
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 8
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 4
Milwaukee at Texas, cancelled
L.A. Angels (ss) at Chicago White Sox, cancelled
Cincinnati at Cleveland, cancelled
Seattle at San Diego, cancelled
Kansas City at L.A. Angels (ss), ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, cancelled
Washington at Houston, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2
Sunday’s Results
Washington (ss) 2, Houston 1
Miami 5, Washington (ss) 2
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh (ss) 3
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Detroit (ss) 5, Atlanta 1
Detroit (ss) 8, Pittsburgh (ss) 4
Toronto 5, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 11, Boston 5
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Mets 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 5, Oakland (ss) 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 2
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 5
Texas 7, Seattle 5
Arizona 7, Oakland (ss) 3
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05
Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05
Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05
Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05
Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07
Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05
Milwaukee (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05
Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05
San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05
L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05
Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10
Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 42 15 .737 —
Boston 39 17 .696 2½
Philadelphia 35 22 .614 7
Brooklyn 26 29 .473 15
New York 17 39 .304 24½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 36 20 .643 —
Orlando 24 32 .429 12
Washington 20 35 .364 15½
Charlotte 19 37 .339 17
Atlanta 17 41 .293 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 8 .857 —
Indiana 33 24 .579 15½
Chicago 20 38 .345 29
Detroit 19 39 .328 30
Cleveland 15 41 .268 33
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 20 .643 —
Dallas 34 23 .596 2½
Memphis 28 28 .500 8
San Antonio 24 32 .429 12
New Orleans 24 32 .429 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 39 18 .684 —
Utah 36 20 .643 2½
Oklahoma City 35 22 .614 4
Portland 25 32 .439 14
Minnesota 16 39 .291 22
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —
L.A. Clippers 37 19 .661 6½
Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½
Phoenix 23 34 .404 21
Golden State 12 44 .214 31½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Sacramento 112, L.A. Clippers 103
Brooklyn 115, Charlotte 86
Atlanta 111, Dallas 107
Phoenix 112, Chicago 104
Miami 124, Cleveland 105
Milwaukee 119, Philadelphia 98
Houston 120, Utah 110
Sunday’s Results
L.A. Lakers 114, Boston 112
Toronto 127, Indiana 81
Denver 128, Minnesota 116
Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103
Chicago 126, Washington 117
New Orleans at Golden State, late
Detroit at Portland, late
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7
Miami at Cleveland, 7
Milwaukee at Washington, 7
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30
New York at Houston, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Phoenix at Utah, 9
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8
Detroit at Denver, 9
Boston at Portland, 10
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 63 39 12 12 90 208 159
Tampa Bay 62 40 17 5 85 221 171
Toronto 63 32 23 8 72 220 210
Florida 62 32 24 6 70 217 212
Buffalo 62 29 25 8 66 182 193
Montreal 64 29 27 8 66 194 195
Ottawa 62 21 30 11 53 164 212
Detroit 64 15 45 4 34 130 240
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 62 38 18 6 82 218 190
Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168
Philadelphia 62 35 20 7 77 206 183
N.Y. Islanders 61 35 20 6 76 176 164
Carolina 61 35 22 4 74 201 172
Columbus 63 30 19 14 74 162 163
N.Y. Rangers 61 33 24 4 70 203 188
New Jersey 61 24 27 10 58 167 210
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 62 35 17 10 80 196 173
Colorado 61 36 18 7 79 212 166
Dallas 62 36 20 6 78 167 159
Winnipeg 64 32 27 5 69 193 191
Nashville 61 30 23 8 68 195 196
Minnesota 60 29 24 7 65 185 193
Chicago 62 27 27 8 62 182 197
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 63 33 22 8 74 202 191
Vancouver 61 33 22 6 72 203 187
Edmonton 61 32 22 7 71 194 190
Calgary 63 32 25 6 70 187 196
Arizona 65 31 26 8 70 181 174
San Jose 62 26 32 4 56 159 203
Anaheim 61 24 30 7 55 156 191
Los Angeles 62 22 34 6 50 154 199
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 2
New Jersey 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 2
Montreal 3, Ottawa 0
Carolina 6, Toronto 3
Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 3
Nashville 4, Columbus 3, SO
Vegas 5, Florida 3
Vancouver 9, Boston 3
Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1, SO
Sunday’s Results
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 2, Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1
Calgary 4, Detroit 2
St. Louis at Minnesota, late
Edmonton at Los Angeles, late
Vegas at Anaheim, late
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 7
Tuesday’s Games
Calgary at Boston, 7
Dallas at Carolina, 7
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7
Vancouver at Montreal, 7
Winnipeg at Washington, 7
New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30
Chicago at St. Louis, 8
Columbus at Minnesota, 8
Ottawa at Nashville, 8
Florida at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64
Creighton 81, Butler 59
Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73
Indiana 68, Penn St. 60
Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62
Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57
N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52
Notre Dame 87, Miami 71
Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT
Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72
S. Dakota St. 85, South Dakota 80
Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
MIDWEST
Butler 51, Providence 42
Cincinnati 87, Tulane 63
Cleveland St. 68, Detroit 63
Creighton 76, Xavier 62
Green Bay 61, IUPUI 58
Michigan 65, Michigan St. 57
Milwaukee 66, Ill.-Chicago 60
Missouri 82, Mississippi 67
Missouri St. 82, Indiana St. 58
N. Dakota St. 82, North Dakota 74
Notre Dame 72, Syracuse 70
Oakland 86, Youngstown St. 73
S. Illinois 99, Evansville 60
Texas Tech 77, Iowa St. 74
Saturday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Fairfield 72, Quinnipiac 60
Florida Gulf Coast 68, NJIT 39
Fordham 50, Dayton 38
George Mason 54, Saint Joseph’s 49
George Washington 72, Duquesne 65
La Salle 54, Rhode Island 42
Lafayette 76, Loyola (Md.) 65
Manhattan 75, Niagara 61
New Hampshire 56, Albany (NY) 53
Old Dominion 64, Marshall 54
Penn 70, Harvard 48
Princeton 87, Dartmouth 55
Rutgers 59, Ohio St. 57
Siena 71, St. Peter’s 64
St. John’s 77, Seton Hall 76
UConn 66, UCF 53
UMBC 54, Vermont 47
UMass 61, Davidson 48
West Virginia 60, Kansas 53
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 68, SE Louisiana 62
Alabama A&M 64, Alcorn St. 50
Belmont 85, E. Kentucky 46
Bethune-Cookman 86, SC State 70
Campbell 81, Longwood 76
Charlotte 59, Southern Miss. 55
Chattanooga 64, Samford 58
Coastal Carolina 66, Georgia St. 50
MIDWEST
Akron 79, Ohio 76
Buffalo 62, Bowling Green 56
Cent. Michigan 70, N. Illinois 66
Drake 87, Illinois St. 82
E. Illinois 73, Austin Peay 72
E. Michigan 61, Ball St. 58
Indiana 75, Minnesota 69
Iowa 100, Penn St. 57
Kent St. 80, Miami (Ohio) 75
Murray St. 70, SIU-Edwardsville 61
N. Iowa 64, Bradley 57
Nebraska 80, Illinois 58
Nebraska-Omaha 65, Fort Wayne 51
Northwestern 82, Wisconsin 66
Rio Grande 74, New Mexico St. 63
South Dakota 77, S. Dakota St. 67
Valparaiso 70, Loyola of Chicago 57
W. Michigan 70, Toledo 58
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Pennzoil 400
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Final Results
1. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 267 laps, 52 points.
2. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 35.
3. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevy, 267, 34.
4. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 267, 33.
5. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 267, 38.
6. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 267, 31.
7. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 30.
8. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 42.
9. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 267, 35.
10. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 267, 27.
11. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 42.
12. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 25.
13. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 267, 29.
14. (23) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 23.
15. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 23.
16. (30) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 267, 21.
17. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 20.
18. (25) Tyler Reddick, Chevy, 267, 19.
19. (17) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 18.
20. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 34.
21. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 16.
22. (11) William Byron, Chevy, 267, 27.
23. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 14.
24. (29) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 267, 13.
25. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevy, 266, 12.
26. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 266, 31.
27. (15) Ross Chastain, Ford, 265, 0.
28. (37) JJ Yeley, Ford, 264, 0.
29. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevy, 264, 8.
30. (35) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 263, 7.
31. (31) Joey Gase, Ford, 258, 0.
32. (32) Quin Houff, Chevy, 258, 5.
33. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 257, 4.
34. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 253, 3.
35. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 252, 2.
36. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 245, 1.
37. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevy, engine, 222, 1.
38. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, garage, 175, 0.
LOCAL & AREA
Arcadia Ticket Presale
ARCADIA — Arcadia will presell tickets for Thursday’s girls district semifinal basketball game at Fostoria. Tickets will be sold in the high school office today through Wednesday from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Youth Basketball Tournaments
TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.
NWOFCA Clinic
FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.
Basketball Tournament
FINDLAY — The Findlay Annual March Madness basketball tournament will be held March 14 and 15. There will be divisions in grades four through eight. For more information contact Corey Heiserman at 419-348-8326, or Jeff Stutzman at 419-722-1045.