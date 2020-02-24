By ANDY WOLF

MCCOMB — Chalk up another one for Van Buren.

The Black Knights defended their team title yet again for No. 5 in five years of the Blanchard Valley Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday.

“It’s a blessing to be able to take the hardware home to the people of Van Buren,” Van Buren senior and 285-pound champ Kaleb Snodgrass said. “I know they support us a ton and a lot came out here to support.

“We just wanted to bring it home for them because that’s who we do it for. We do it for the name on the front and the name on the back.”

Van Buren outscored Liberty-Benton 178-155, with Arcadia close behind in third at 1421/2 points. The Eagles were runner-up for the third straight season.

The Black Knights led all teams with eight finalists and totaled four champions — as many as Liberty-Benton. Arcadia also had three champs and seven finalists to keep things interesting.

Van Buren got by with its depth, adding five third-place finishes and one fourth for placements in all 14 weight classes.

Van Buren’s other champions included Mateo Miranda (120), Dino Donaldson (145) and Cade Whitticar (170). Whitticar was also a champion as a sophomore at 185.

“We put a lot of work up in the room, a lot of hours spent in and out, working together,” said Snodgrass, a two-time BVC champ. “We’ve wrestled together for a long time so we want to do it for one another. It definitely shows.”

Miranda, Donaldson and Whitticar all got it done with pins.

Miranda pinned Liberty-Benton’s Carter Oswalt in 1:06, Donaldson did the same to Cory-Rawson’s Cale Parkins in 2:56 and Whitticar also pinned Arcadia’s Joey Tardibuono in 3:32.

Snodgrass, who won at 220 last year, closed out the tournament by scoring a 5-0 decision over his close friend and North Baltimore’s Cory Noblit.

Snodgrass scored takedowns in the first and second periods and added an escape in the third to seal it.

“Winning is everything to me; I’m super competitive no matter what I’m doing,” Snodgrass said. “Taking it home and being able to show how much work I’ve put in and take a BVC trophy home, that’s huge for me.”

Liberty-Benton saw Dru Baker (132) and Nathaniel DiRe (195) go back-to-back. DiRe won at 182 last season.

Baker also did so in grand fashion — securing his 100th career win by pinning McComb’s Montana Pierce in 1:53 to win it.

“It’s just amazing; I’ve worked really, really hard for this feat. It just means a lot to me,” said Baker.

Meanwhile, DiRe stayed in control of Arcadia’s Ryland Ernest the whole way to earn a 14-2 major decision.

Even for a lighter 195-pounder, DiRe feels he can rely on his quickness to make up for bumping up a weight.

“It’s been nice,” DiRe said of bumping up. “It’s different. That means they’re slower and I can keep my quickness because I run every day. I maintain.”

Also for the Eagles, R.J. Coldren (106) defeated Arcadia’s Adrien Tolento 3-2 in his final while Dylan Mersch stuck Van Buren’s Jayce Lowery in the 220-pound final.

The only three-peat champion was Cory-Rawson senior Deontae’ Davis at 160 pounds.

Davis pinned Van Buren’s A.J. Overmyer in 4:59 to push his overall record to 33-5.

“I just believe in what I can do,” Davis said. “I believe that I have the best double-leg (takedown) in the BVC.

“So just sticking to my basics is how I win matches and that’s what my coaches have been telling me.”

Arcadia rode the strength of its lower weights to finish third for the third straight year.

The Redskins’ individual champs were Isaac Tolento (113), Bryan Harrison (126) and Chase Distel (138).

Tolento and Harrison each won by decision: 7-2 over Liberty-Benton’s Luke Broerman and 7-3 over Cory-Rawson’s Owen Karcher, respectively. Distel pinned Van Buren’s Nathan Williamson in 4:50.

“We prepared and prepared for this,” Arcadia coach Jerry Stone said. “We came in with the mindset that we would be able to pull off a win.

“… (Our lower weights) have kind of been our strength throughout the season, especially in the practice room. They’re pushing themselves and each other. It shows out here. They wrestled well today and beat some quality opponents.”

Other champs were McComb senior Jacob Dillon (152), who earned his third league title after winning as a freshman and sophomore, and Riverdale’s Ethan Shane (182).

Dillon won via a 17-1 technical fall over Van Buren’s Grant Young. Shane took a 8-3 decision over Arcadia’s Ethan Smarr.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren 178. 2, Liberty-Benton 155. 3, Arcadia 1421/2. 4, Cory-Rawson 69. 5, McComb 461/2, 6, North Baltimore 321/2. 7, Riverdale 21. 8, Pandora-Gilboa 11.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Coldren (L-B) dec. A. Tolento (Arc), 3-2.

113 — I. Tolento (Arc) dec. Broerman (L-B), 7-2.

120 — M. Miranda (VB) pinned Oswalt (L-B), 1:06.

126 — Harrison (Arc) dec. Karcher (C-R), 7-3.

132 — Baker (L-B) pinned Pierce (McC), 1:53.

138 — Distel (Arc) pinned Williamson (VB), 4:50.

145 — Donaldson (VB) pinned Parkins (C-R), 2:56.

152 — Dillon (McC) tech. fall. Young (VB), 17-1.

160 — Davis (C-R) pinned Overmyer (VB), 4:59.

170 — Whitticar (VB) pinned Tardibuono (Arc), 3:32.

182 — Shane (Riv) dec. Smarr (Arc), 8-3.

195 — DiRe (L-B) maj. dec. Ernest (Arc), 14-2.

220 — Mersch (L-B) pinned Lowery (VB).

285 — Snodgrass (VB) dec. Noblit (NB), 5-0.

THIRD PLACE MATCHES

106 — Wickman (VB) won by forfeit.

113 — Metzer (VB) won by forfeit.

120 — Clayton (Arc) won by forfeit.

126 — A. Miranda (VB) pinned Zitzelberger (NB).

132 — Mowrey (VB) dec. McNeil (C-R), 4-2.

138 — Trout (NB) tech. fall Criblez (L-B), 17-0.

145 — Marczak (Arc) dec. Gillig (L-B), 7-1.

152 — Gibson (C-R) pinned Blank (P-G).

160 — Conine (Arc) dec. Richards (L-B), 2-1.

170 — Collert (L-B) pinned Spade (Riv).

182 — Dukes (L-B) pinned Dilgard (VB).

195 — Jones (VB) dec. Farquharson (McC), 7-4.

220 — Goodman (Arc) won by forfeit.

285 — Berger (L-B) pinned Franks (McC).

