PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

OHSAA State Tournament

Division I

Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. DeSales 19

Dublin Jerome 33, Sunbury Big Walnut 30

Hartley 43, Hilliard Davidson 33

Hilliard Bradley 36, Marysville 32

Newark 68, Mt. Vernon 15

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 45, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30

Pickerington Cent. 90, Cols. Whetstone 3

Reynoldsburg 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40

Watterson 54, Hilliard Darby 19

Westerville N. 50, Pickerington N. 20

Westerville S. 56, Lancaster 29

Worthington Kilbourne 47, Marion Harding 36

Division II

Hebron Lakewood 67, Utica 24

London 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38

Sparta Highland 63, Cols. Beechcroft 20

Thornville Sheridan 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 25

Vincent Warren 53, Washington C.H. 36

Bloom-Carroll 70, Cols. Centennial 35

Caledonia River Valley 59, Heath 31

Granville 57, Cols. Cristo Rey 33

Plain City Jonathan Alder 66, South 22

Division IV

Sugar Grove Berne Union 69, Groveport Madison Christian 4

Danville 75, London Madison Plains 51

Howard E. Knox 42, Morral Ridgedale 39

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15

(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Fremont Ross vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15

(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(18) Springfield vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15

(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(15) Oregon Clay vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1

(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Kenton vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15

(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Van Wert vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1

(6) Defiance vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15

(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Tiffin Columbian vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 8

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Bellevue vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Lexington vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15

(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (3) Willard, 8

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Upper Sandusky vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15

(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (4) Wynford, 8

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Elmwood vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15

(11) Montpelier vs. (12) Genoa, 8

AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Lake vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15

(2) Otsego vs. (6) Swanton, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Hicksville vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(2) Liberty-Benton vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson, 8

AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Coldwater vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15

(5) Spencerville vs. (4) Fairview, 8

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Lincolnview vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(7) Edon vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 8

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Antwerp vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15

(9) North Central vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15

(3) Kalida vs. (8) North Baltimore, 8

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15

(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Mohawk vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15

(6) Vanlue vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Crestline vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15

(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Lucas vs. (12) New London, 6:15

(5) Monroeville vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Parkway vs. (3) Minster, 6:15

(2) Marion Local vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic, 8

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

(5) St. Henry vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(4) New Knoxville vs. (6) New Bremen 8

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Liberty-Benton 71, North Baltimore 61

Pandora-Gilboa 54, McComb 51, OT

Van Buren 63, Arcadia 48

Vanlue 49, Cory-Rawson 44

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross 67, Toledo Whitmer 59

Lima Senior 60, Findlay 58

Toledo St. Francis 50, Toledo St. John’s 46, OT

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 99, Bucyrus 46

Mohawk 87, Ridgedale 42

Upper Sandusky 87, Wynford 52

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior 62, Elmwood 57

Genoa 59, Lake 47

Rossford 81, Woodmore 44

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 69, Delphos Jefferson 57

Columbus Grove 56, Ada 46

Convoy Crestview 66, Spencerville 52

Lincolnview 53, Paulding 39

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 50, Swanton 39

Evergreen 41, Bryan 36

Liberty Center 55, Patrick Henry 41

Wauseon 42, Delta 25

Western Buckeye League

Kenton 67, Elida 62

Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Bath 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Wapakoneta 49

St. Marys Memorial 45, Defiance 38

Van Wert 49, Celina 46

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 51, Hopewell-Loudon 49

Old Fort 83, Lakota 39

Sandusky St. Mary 54, Gibsonburg 45

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 67, Port Clinton 41

Willard 53, Castalia Margaretta 37

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins 45, Clyde 36

Sandusky Senior 64, Bellevue 39

Tiffin Columbian 65, Norwalk Senior 62, 2-OT

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 85, Maumee Valley Country Day 53

Northwood 64, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 50

Toledo Christian 46, Ottawa Hills 35

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 49, St. Henry 37

Marion Local 41, New Knoxville 29

New Bremen 47, Coldwater 45

Parkway 40, Minster 39

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 53, Perrysburg 50

Bowling Green 56, Napoleon 52

Springfield 55, Sylvania Southview 51

Sylvania Northview 69, Maumee 49

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 49, Ashland Mapleton 45

Norwalk St. Paul 60, Plymouth 48

South Central 73, Monroeville 57

Western Reserve 63, New London 54

Buckeye Border Conference

Montpelier 56, Hilltop 45

North Central 50, Fayette 42

Pettisville 31, Edon 27

Other NW Ohio Games

Fort Recovery 49, South Adams, Ind. 46

Hicksville 71, Miller City 46

Huron 58, Milan Edison 33

Kalida 46, Fairview 36

Leipsic 61, Fort Jennings 46

Lexington 71, Shelby 53

Lima Perry 63, Allen East 51

Lima Temple Christian 55, Monclova Christian 50

Mansfield St. Peter’s 52, Galion Senior 47

Massillon Jackson 61, Mansfield Senior 40

Ontario 53, Mansfield Madison 44

Ottoville 61, Wayne Trace 48

Around Ohio

Akr. East 66, Alliance Marlington 63

Andover Pymatuning Valley 78, Kinsman Badger 40

Bedford 63, E. Cle. Shaw 49

Beloit W. Branch 45, Louisville Aquinas 42

Berea-Midpark 65, N. Olmsted 57

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 59, Wadsworth 50

Bristol 87, Newbury 29

Byesville Meadowbrook 81, Zanesville 54

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Sugarcreek Garaway 45

Caldwell 55, Waterford 45

Can. McKinley 89, Akr. Buchtel 60

Chagrin Falls 72, Hunting Valley University 62

Cle. Benedictine 66, Akr. Hoban 62

Cle. Cent. Cath. 89, Cle. VASJ 67

Cle. Rhodes 61, Dalton 55

Conneaut 66, Orwell Grand Valley 58

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 77, Chardon NDCL 60

Cuyahoga Hts. 69, Middlefield Cardinal 36

Fairview 93, Bay Village Bay 86

Franklin Furnace Green 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42

Fremont St. Joseph 51, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49

Glouster Trimble 63, Racine Southern 46

Hartville Lake Center Christian 81, Mogadore 78

Heartland Christian 61, Columbiana Crestview 54

Hubbard 45, Campbell Memorial 42

Ironton St. Joseph 85, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 81, 0

Lakewood 57, N. Ridgeville 55

Lisbon David Anderson 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41

Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Mogadore Field 41

Lorain 66, Warrensville Hts. 52

Mantua Crestwood 64, Garrettsville Garfield 54

Massillon Tuslaw 69, Can. South 62

Mentor Lake Cath. 65, Parma Padua 44

N. Can. Hoover 75, Akr. Firestone 45

N. Royalton 62, Macedonia Nordonia 58

New Concord John Glenn 45, Cambridge 35

Painesville Riverside 61, Ashtabula Lakeside 52

Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Tontogany Otsego 42

Peninsula Woodridge 62, Norton 56

Perry 87, Madison 84, 0

Pioneer N. Central 50, Gorham Fayette 42

Ravenna SE 54, Rootstown 51

Salem 56, Hanoverton United 38

Struthers 61, Sebring McKinley 48

Warren Champion 80, Mineral Ridge 57

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Brooke, W.Va. 49

Marysville 64, Westerville N. 35

South 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 41

Cin. La Salle 57, Cin. Withrow 46

Cin. Princeton 75, Oxford Talawanda 44

Cin. Sycamore 53, Cin. Oak Hills 50

Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 53

Miamisburg 67, Day. Belmont 50

W. Chester Lakota W. 86, Loveland 50

Athens 61, New Lexington 50

Cin. McNicholas 63, Bethel-Tate 28

Cin. Wyoming 87, Batavia 49

Day. Dunbar 68, Waynesville 65

Day. Ponitz Tech. 62, Urbana 48

Kettering Alter 73, Spring. NW 23

Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Day. Northridge 54

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Piketon 50

Proctorville Fairland 48, Williamsport Westfall 29

S. Point 67, Seaman N. Adams 66

Cin. Summit Country Day 36, Cin. N. College Hill 35

Middletown Madison Senior 58, Houston 45

W. Liberty-Salem 61, Tipp City Bethel 47

Botkins 65, Newton Local 35

Legacy Christian 57, East Dayton Christian School 40

Spring. Cath. Cent. 60, New Madison Tri-Village 52

Union City Mississinawa Valley 38, Sidney Lehman 31

Saturday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton

McComb at Lima Perry

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius

Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington

Van Buren at Fort Recovery

BASEBALL

Spring Training

Friday’s Results

Boston 3, Northeastern 0

Detroit 5, Southeastern 4

Texas 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 16, Minnesota 0

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05

Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10

Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 41 15 .732 —

Boston 39 16 .709 1½

Philadelphia 35 21 .625 6

Brooklyn 25 29 .463 15

New York 17 39 .304 24

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 20 .636 —

Orlando 24 32 .429 11½

Washington 20 34 .370 14½

Charlotte 19 36 .345 16

Atlanta 16 41 .281 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —

Indiana 33 23 .589 14½

Chicago 19 37 .339 28½

Detroit 19 39 .328 29½

Cleveland 15 40 .273 32

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 35 20 .636 —

Dallas 34 22 .607 1½

Memphis 28 27 .509 7

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11½

New Orleans 23 32 .418 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 18 .679 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1

Oklahoma City 34 22 .607 4

Portland 25 31 .446 13

Minnesota 16 38 .296 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Sacramento 22 33 .400 20

Phoenix 22 34 .393 20½

Golden State 12 44 .214 30½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Milwaukee 126, Detroit 106

Atlanta 129, Miami 124

Charlotte 103, Chicago 93

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 104, OT

Sacramento 129, Memphis 125

Houston 135, Golden State 105

Friday’s Results

Dallas 122, Orlando 106

Cleveland 113, Washington 108

Indiana 106, New York 98

Toronto 118, Phoenix 101

Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101

Boston 127, Minnesota 117

San Antonio at Utah, late

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late

New Orleans at Portland, late

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30

Cleveland at Miami, 8

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30

Houston at Utah, 9

Sunday’s Games

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 3:30

Indiana at Toronto, 6

Minnesota at Denver, 6

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7

Washington at Chicago, 7

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30

Detroit at Portland, 9

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7

Miami at Cleveland, 7

Milwaukee at Washington, 7

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30

New York at Houston, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Phoenix at Utah, 9

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 61 38 11 12 88 201 147

Tampa Bay 61 40 16 5 85 218 164

Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204

Florida 61 32 23 6 70 214 207

Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195

Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190

Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209

Detroit 63 15 44 4 34 128 236

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158

Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184

Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181

N.Y. Islanders 60 34 20 6 74 172 163

Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159

Carolina 60 34 22 4 72 195 169

N.Y. Rangers 60 32 24 4 68 200 186

New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 61 34 17 10 78 191 172

Dallas 60 35 19 6 76 164 153

Colorado 59 34 18 7 75 209 165

Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185

Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191

Minnesota 59 28 24 7 63 180 190

Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 62 32 22 8 72 197 188

Edmonton 60 32 21 7 71 191 185

Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171

San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196

Anaheim 60 24 29 7 55 156 190

Los Angeles 61 22 34 5 49 153 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 4, Washington 3, OT

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 1, Arizona 0

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 3

Los Angeles 5, Florida 4

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

Nashville at Chicago, late

St. Louis at Dallas, late

Boston at Calgary, late

Minnesota at Edmonton, late

Colorado at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1

Washington at New Jersey, 1

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Toronto, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Columbus at Nashville, 8

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8

Boston at Vancouver, 10

Florida at Vegas, 10

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12

Chicago at Dallas, 3

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 3

San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 5

Calgary at Detroit, 7

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10

Vegas at Anaheim, 10

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Brockport 86, Cortland 80, OT

Brown 72, Columbia 66

Bryant 82, St. Francis (NY) 74

Cobleskill 84, Gallaudet 70

Dartmouth 66, Penn 59

Emory 98, Carnegie Mellon 86

Fairfield 61, Niagara 60

Harvard 61, Princeton 60

Hobart 88, Bard 58

Iona 70, Rider 69

Ithaca 91, Vassar 70

KC 95, Penn College 88

LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57

Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT

New Paltz 73, Plattsburgh 68

Oswego St. 64, Geneseo 42

Penn St.-Abington 71, Morrisville St. 69, OT

Potsdam 91, Oneonta 83

Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64

RPI 74, Clarkson 71

Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Rochester 81, Skidmore 70

SUNY-IT 80, Lancaster Bible 53

St. Peter’s 67, Manhattan 64

Union (NY) 79, St. Lawrence 64

WUSL 77, Brandeis 70

Wagner 68, CCSU 56

Wells 64, Penn St.-Berks 59

Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT

SOUTH

Centenary 84, Austin 71

MIDWEST

Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT

Green Bay 84, Detroit 67

Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68

SOUTHWEST

Southwestern (Texas) 74, Colorado 70

Texas Lutheran 84, Johnson & Wales (Co.) 66

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Columbia 76, Brown 66

DePaul 87, Georgetown 69

Delaware 73, Elon 60

Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT

Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50

James Madison 86, Northeastern 64

Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Robert Morris 59

Penn 67, Dartmouth 31

Princeton 66, Harvard 45

St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77

Towson 71, Hofstra 54

Villanova 61, Marquette 47

Wagner 63, CCSU 56

Yale 65, Cornell 51

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Creighton 61

Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64

Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49

IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53

Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62

S. Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42

Xavier 61, Providence 42

Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship

Second Round

Bryson DeChambeau 68-63–131 -11

Erik van Rooyen 70-62–132 -10

Patrick Reed 69-63–132 -10

Hideki Matsuyama 69-64–133 -9

Justin Thomas 67-66–133 -9

Rory McIlroy 65-69–134 -8

Sebastian Muqoz 71-66–137 -5

Tyrrell Hatton 69-68–137 -5

Paul Casey 69-68–137 -5

Corey Conners 68-70–138 -4

Lee Westwood 69-70–139 -3

Kevin Na 71-68–139 -3

Matthias Schwab 71-68–139 -3

Billy Horschel 68-71–139 -3

Bubba Watson 67-72–139 -3

Louis Oosthuizen 68-71–139 -3

Tommy Fleetwood 70-69–139 -3

Gary Woodland 70-69–139 -3

Zach Murray 71-69–140 -2

Ryan Fox 72-68–140 -2

Abraham Ancer 70-70–140 -2

Danny Willett 73-68–141 -1

Jon Rahm 72-69–141 -1

Zander Lombard 73-68–141 -1

Shane Lowry 72-69–141 -1

Lanto Griffin 72-69–141 -1

Sungjae Im 69-72–141 -1

Collin Morikawa 72-70–142 E

Justin Harding 71-71–142 E

Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-70–142 E

Adam Scott 74-68–142 E

Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-71–142 E

Kevin Kisner 73-69–142 E

Matt Kuchar 75-67–142 E

Branden Grace 71-71–142 E

Benjamin Hebert 73-70–143 +1

Scottie Scheffler 73-70–143 +1

Carlos Ortiz 75-68–143 +1

Jason Kokrak 73-70–143 +1

Shaun Norris 75-68–143 +1

Brendon Todd 72-71–143 +1

Robert MacIntyre 76-68–144 +2

Marc Leishman 74-70–144 +2

Shugo Imahira 74-70–144 +2

Lucas Glover 71-73–144 +2

Byeong Hun An 75-69–144 +2

Xander Schauffele 72-72–144 +2

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72-72–144 +2

Chez Reavie 71-73–144 +2

Lucas Herbert 75-70–145 +3

Webb Simpson 72-73–145 +3

Brandt Snedeker 76-69–145 +3

Pablo Larrazabal 71-74–145 +3

Kurt Kitayama 76-70–146 +4

Bernd Wiesberger 70-76–146 +4

Sergio Garcia 74-72–146 +4

Jazz Janewattananond 73-73–146 +4

Cameron Smith 73-73–146 +4

Francesco Molinari 72-74–146 +4

Jordan Spieth 74-73–147 +5

Scott Hend 72-75–147 +5

Dustin Johnson 76-71–147 +5

Charles Howell III 75-74–149 +7

Michael Lorenzo-Vera 76-73–149 +7

Marcus Kinhult 75-74–149 +7

Graeme McDowell 76-74–150 +8

Victor Perez 81-70–151 +9

Matt Wallace 74-77–151 +9

Jorge Campillo 77-74–151 +9

Sung Kang 76-76–152 +10

Ryo Ishikawa 80-72–152 +10

Tae Hee Lee 80-73–153 +11

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER – Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended free agent RHP Victor Alcantara 80-games for violation of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from Milwaukee. Dedignated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Jay Gonzales.

QUEBEC CAPITALS – Signed RHP Samuel Adams.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded SS Cito Culver to the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association.

Basketball

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired returning player rights to Juan Toscano-Anderson and 2020 first round pick from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for Zach Norvell Jr.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired a 2021 second round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for G Marina Mabrey.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Julian Gressel to a three-year contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Rey Ortiz.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed M Jonathan Perez to a Home Grown Player contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Cristian Casseres Jr. to a multi-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Joey DeZart.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Blanchard Valley Conference Wrestling Meet at McComb, 10 a.m.

Elmwood and Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Meet at Woodmore, 10 a.m.

Hopewell-Loudon and Lakota in Sandusky Bay Conference Meet at Norwalk, 9:30 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Youth Basketball Tournaments

TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.

NWOFCA Clinic

FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.