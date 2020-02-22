PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
OHSAA State Tournament
Division I
Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. DeSales 19
Dublin Jerome 33, Sunbury Big Walnut 30
Hartley 43, Hilliard Davidson 33
Hilliard Bradley 36, Marysville 32
Newark 68, Mt. Vernon 15
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 45, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30
Pickerington Cent. 90, Cols. Whetstone 3
Reynoldsburg 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40
Watterson 54, Hilliard Darby 19
Westerville N. 50, Pickerington N. 20
Westerville S. 56, Lancaster 29
Worthington Kilbourne 47, Marion Harding 36
Division II
Hebron Lakewood 67, Utica 24
London 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38
Sparta Highland 63, Cols. Beechcroft 20
Thornville Sheridan 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 25
Vincent Warren 53, Washington C.H. 36
Bloom-Carroll 70, Cols. Centennial 35
Caledonia River Valley 59, Heath 31
Granville 57, Cols. Cristo Rey 33
Plain City Jonathan Alder 66, South 22
Division IV
Sugar Grove Berne Union 69, Groveport Madison Christian 4
Danville 75, London Madison Plains 51
Howard E. Knox 42, Morral Ridgedale 39
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15
(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Fremont Ross vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15
(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(18) Springfield vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15
(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(15) Oregon Clay vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1
(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Kenton vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15
(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8
AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Van Wert vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1
(6) Defiance vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15
(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Tiffin Columbian vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15
(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 8
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Bellevue vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15
(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Lexington vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15
(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (3) Willard, 8
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15
(6) Carey vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Upper Sandusky vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15
(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (4) Wynford, 8
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Elmwood vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15
(11) Montpelier vs. (12) Genoa, 8
AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Lake vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15
(2) Otsego vs. (6) Swanton, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Hicksville vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15
(2) Liberty-Benton vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson, 8
AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Coldwater vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15
(5) Spencerville vs. (4) Fairview, 8
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Lincolnview vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15
(7) Edon vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 8
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Antwerp vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15
(9) North Central vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15
(3) Kalida vs. (8) North Baltimore, 8
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15
(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Mohawk vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15
(6) Vanlue vs. (3) Arcadia, 8
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Crestline vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15
(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 8
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Lucas vs. (12) New London, 6:15
(5) Monroeville vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Parkway vs. (3) Minster, 6:15
(2) Marion Local vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic, 8
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
(5) St. Henry vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15
(4) New Knoxville vs. (6) New Bremen 8
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Liberty-Benton 71, North Baltimore 61
Pandora-Gilboa 54, McComb 51, OT
Van Buren 63, Arcadia 48
Vanlue 49, Cory-Rawson 44
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross 67, Toledo Whitmer 59
Lima Senior 60, Findlay 58
Toledo St. Francis 50, Toledo St. John’s 46, OT
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 99, Bucyrus 46
Mohawk 87, Ridgedale 42
Upper Sandusky 87, Wynford 52
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior 62, Elmwood 57
Genoa 59, Lake 47
Rossford 81, Woodmore 44
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 69, Delphos Jefferson 57
Columbus Grove 56, Ada 46
Convoy Crestview 66, Spencerville 52
Lincolnview 53, Paulding 39
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 50, Swanton 39
Evergreen 41, Bryan 36
Liberty Center 55, Patrick Henry 41
Wauseon 42, Delta 25
Western Buckeye League
Kenton 67, Elida 62
Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Bath 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Wapakoneta 49
St. Marys Memorial 45, Defiance 38
Van Wert 49, Celina 46
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 51, Hopewell-Loudon 49
Old Fort 83, Lakota 39
Sandusky St. Mary 54, Gibsonburg 45
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 67, Port Clinton 41
Willard 53, Castalia Margaretta 37
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins 45, Clyde 36
Sandusky Senior 64, Bellevue 39
Tiffin Columbian 65, Norwalk Senior 62, 2-OT
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 85, Maumee Valley Country Day 53
Northwood 64, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 50
Toledo Christian 46, Ottawa Hills 35
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s 49, St. Henry 37
Marion Local 41, New Knoxville 29
New Bremen 47, Coldwater 45
Parkway 40, Minster 39
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 53, Perrysburg 50
Bowling Green 56, Napoleon 52
Springfield 55, Sylvania Southview 51
Sylvania Northview 69, Maumee 49
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 49, Ashland Mapleton 45
Norwalk St. Paul 60, Plymouth 48
South Central 73, Monroeville 57
Western Reserve 63, New London 54
Buckeye Border Conference
Montpelier 56, Hilltop 45
North Central 50, Fayette 42
Pettisville 31, Edon 27
Other NW Ohio Games
Fort Recovery 49, South Adams, Ind. 46
Hicksville 71, Miller City 46
Huron 58, Milan Edison 33
Kalida 46, Fairview 36
Leipsic 61, Fort Jennings 46
Lexington 71, Shelby 53
Lima Perry 63, Allen East 51
Lima Temple Christian 55, Monclova Christian 50
Mansfield St. Peter’s 52, Galion Senior 47
Massillon Jackson 61, Mansfield Senior 40
Ontario 53, Mansfield Madison 44
Ottoville 61, Wayne Trace 48
Around Ohio
Akr. East 66, Alliance Marlington 63
Andover Pymatuning Valley 78, Kinsman Badger 40
Bedford 63, E. Cle. Shaw 49
Beloit W. Branch 45, Louisville Aquinas 42
Berea-Midpark 65, N. Olmsted 57
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 59, Wadsworth 50
Bristol 87, Newbury 29
Byesville Meadowbrook 81, Zanesville 54
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Sugarcreek Garaway 45
Caldwell 55, Waterford 45
Can. McKinley 89, Akr. Buchtel 60
Chagrin Falls 72, Hunting Valley University 62
Cle. Benedictine 66, Akr. Hoban 62
Cle. Cent. Cath. 89, Cle. VASJ 67
Cle. Rhodes 61, Dalton 55
Conneaut 66, Orwell Grand Valley 58
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 77, Chardon NDCL 60
Cuyahoga Hts. 69, Middlefield Cardinal 36
Fairview 93, Bay Village Bay 86
Franklin Furnace Green 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42
Fremont St. Joseph 51, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49
Glouster Trimble 63, Racine Southern 46
Hartville Lake Center Christian 81, Mogadore 78
Heartland Christian 61, Columbiana Crestview 54
Hubbard 45, Campbell Memorial 42
Ironton St. Joseph 85, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 81, 0
Lakewood 57, N. Ridgeville 55
Lisbon David Anderson 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41
Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Mogadore Field 41
Lorain 66, Warrensville Hts. 52
Mantua Crestwood 64, Garrettsville Garfield 54
Massillon Tuslaw 69, Can. South 62
Mentor Lake Cath. 65, Parma Padua 44
N. Can. Hoover 75, Akr. Firestone 45
N. Royalton 62, Macedonia Nordonia 58
New Concord John Glenn 45, Cambridge 35
Painesville Riverside 61, Ashtabula Lakeside 52
Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Tontogany Otsego 42
Peninsula Woodridge 62, Norton 56
Perry 87, Madison 84, 0
Pioneer N. Central 50, Gorham Fayette 42
Ravenna SE 54, Rootstown 51
Salem 56, Hanoverton United 38
Struthers 61, Sebring McKinley 48
Warren Champion 80, Mineral Ridge 57
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Brooke, W.Va. 49
Marysville 64, Westerville N. 35
South 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 41
Cin. La Salle 57, Cin. Withrow 46
Cin. Princeton 75, Oxford Talawanda 44
Cin. Sycamore 53, Cin. Oak Hills 50
Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 53
Miamisburg 67, Day. Belmont 50
W. Chester Lakota W. 86, Loveland 50
Athens 61, New Lexington 50
Cin. McNicholas 63, Bethel-Tate 28
Cin. Wyoming 87, Batavia 49
Day. Dunbar 68, Waynesville 65
Day. Ponitz Tech. 62, Urbana 48
Kettering Alter 73, Spring. NW 23
Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Day. Northridge 54
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Piketon 50
Proctorville Fairland 48, Williamsport Westfall 29
S. Point 67, Seaman N. Adams 66
Cin. Summit Country Day 36, Cin. N. College Hill 35
Middletown Madison Senior 58, Houston 45
W. Liberty-Salem 61, Tipp City Bethel 47
Botkins 65, Newton Local 35
Legacy Christian 57, East Dayton Christian School 40
Spring. Cath. Cent. 60, New Madison Tri-Village 52
Union City Mississinawa Valley 38, Sidney Lehman 31
Saturday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton
McComb at Lima Perry
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius
Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington
Van Buren at Fort Recovery
BASEBALL
Spring Training
Friday’s Results
Boston 3, Northeastern 0
Detroit 5, Southeastern 4
Texas 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 16, Minnesota 0
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05
N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05
Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05
Milwaukee vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10
Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10
Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 41 15 .732 —
Boston 39 16 .709 1½
Philadelphia 35 21 .625 6
Brooklyn 25 29 .463 15
New York 17 39 .304 24
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 20 .636 —
Orlando 24 32 .429 11½
Washington 20 34 .370 14½
Charlotte 19 36 .345 16
Atlanta 16 41 .281 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —
Indiana 33 23 .589 14½
Chicago 19 37 .339 28½
Detroit 19 39 .328 29½
Cleveland 15 40 .273 32
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 20 .636 —
Dallas 34 22 .607 1½
Memphis 28 27 .509 7
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11½
New Orleans 23 32 .418 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 18 .679 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1
Oklahoma City 34 22 .607 4
Portland 25 31 .446 13
Minnesota 16 38 .296 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Sacramento 22 33 .400 20
Phoenix 22 34 .393 20½
Golden State 12 44 .214 30½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Milwaukee 126, Detroit 106
Atlanta 129, Miami 124
Charlotte 103, Chicago 93
Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 104, OT
Sacramento 129, Memphis 125
Houston 135, Golden State 105
Friday’s Results
Dallas 122, Orlando 106
Cleveland 113, Washington 108
Indiana 106, New York 98
Toronto 118, Phoenix 101
Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101
Boston 127, Minnesota 117
San Antonio at Utah, late
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late
New Orleans at Portland, late
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30
Cleveland at Miami, 8
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30
Houston at Utah, 9
Sunday’s Games
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 3:30
Indiana at Toronto, 6
Minnesota at Denver, 6
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7
Washington at Chicago, 7
New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30
Detroit at Portland, 9
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7
Miami at Cleveland, 7
Milwaukee at Washington, 7
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30
New York at Houston, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Phoenix at Utah, 9
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 61 38 11 12 88 201 147
Tampa Bay 61 40 16 5 85 218 164
Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204
Florida 61 32 23 6 70 214 207
Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195
Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190
Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209
Detroit 63 15 44 4 34 128 236
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158
Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184
Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181
N.Y. Islanders 60 34 20 6 74 172 163
Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159
Carolina 60 34 22 4 72 195 169
N.Y. Rangers 60 32 24 4 68 200 186
New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 61 34 17 10 78 191 172
Dallas 60 35 19 6 76 164 153
Colorado 59 34 18 7 75 209 165
Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185
Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191
Minnesota 59 28 24 7 63 180 190
Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 62 32 22 8 72 197 188
Edmonton 60 32 21 7 71 191 185
Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171
San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196
Anaheim 60 24 29 7 55 156 190
Los Angeles 61 22 34 5 49 153 197
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Montreal 4, Washington 3, OT
New Jersey 2, San Jose 1
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1
St. Louis 1, Arizona 0
Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 3
Los Angeles 5, Florida 4
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1
Nashville at Chicago, late
St. Louis at Dallas, late
Boston at Calgary, late
Minnesota at Edmonton, late
Colorado at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1
Washington at New Jersey, 1
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Toronto, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Columbus at Nashville, 8
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8
Boston at Vancouver, 10
Florida at Vegas, 10
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 12
Chicago at Dallas, 3
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 3
San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 5
Calgary at Detroit, 7
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10
Vegas at Anaheim, 10
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Brockport 86, Cortland 80, OT
Brown 72, Columbia 66
Bryant 82, St. Francis (NY) 74
Cobleskill 84, Gallaudet 70
Dartmouth 66, Penn 59
Emory 98, Carnegie Mellon 86
Fairfield 61, Niagara 60
Harvard 61, Princeton 60
Hobart 88, Bard 58
Iona 70, Rider 69
Ithaca 91, Vassar 70
KC 95, Penn College 88
LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81
Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57
Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT
New Paltz 73, Plattsburgh 68
Oswego St. 64, Geneseo 42
Penn St.-Abington 71, Morrisville St. 69, OT
Potsdam 91, Oneonta 83
Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64
RPI 74, Clarkson 71
Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Rochester 81, Skidmore 70
SUNY-IT 80, Lancaster Bible 53
St. Peter’s 67, Manhattan 64
Union (NY) 79, St. Lawrence 64
WUSL 77, Brandeis 70
Wagner 68, CCSU 56
Wells 64, Penn St.-Berks 59
Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT
SOUTH
Centenary 84, Austin 71
MIDWEST
Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT
Green Bay 84, Detroit 67
Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68
SOUTHWEST
Southwestern (Texas) 74, Colorado 70
Texas Lutheran 84, Johnson & Wales (Co.) 66
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Columbia 76, Brown 66
DePaul 87, Georgetown 69
Delaware 73, Elon 60
Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT
Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50
James Madison 86, Northeastern 64
Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Robert Morris 59
Penn 67, Dartmouth 31
Princeton 66, Harvard 45
St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77
Towson 71, Hofstra 54
Villanova 61, Marquette 47
Wagner 63, CCSU 56
Yale 65, Cornell 51
MIDWEST
Butler 76, Creighton 61
Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64
Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49
IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53
Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62
S. Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42
Xavier 61, Providence 42
Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
WGC-Mexico Championship
Second Round
Bryson DeChambeau 68-63–131 -11
Erik van Rooyen 70-62–132 -10
Patrick Reed 69-63–132 -10
Hideki Matsuyama 69-64–133 -9
Justin Thomas 67-66–133 -9
Rory McIlroy 65-69–134 -8
Sebastian Muqoz 71-66–137 -5
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68–137 -5
Paul Casey 69-68–137 -5
Corey Conners 68-70–138 -4
Lee Westwood 69-70–139 -3
Kevin Na 71-68–139 -3
Matthias Schwab 71-68–139 -3
Billy Horschel 68-71–139 -3
Bubba Watson 67-72–139 -3
Louis Oosthuizen 68-71–139 -3
Tommy Fleetwood 70-69–139 -3
Gary Woodland 70-69–139 -3
Zach Murray 71-69–140 -2
Ryan Fox 72-68–140 -2
Abraham Ancer 70-70–140 -2
Danny Willett 73-68–141 -1
Jon Rahm 72-69–141 -1
Zander Lombard 73-68–141 -1
Shane Lowry 72-69–141 -1
Lanto Griffin 72-69–141 -1
Sungjae Im 69-72–141 -1
Collin Morikawa 72-70–142 E
Justin Harding 71-71–142 E
Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-70–142 E
Adam Scott 74-68–142 E
Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-71–142 E
Kevin Kisner 73-69–142 E
Matt Kuchar 75-67–142 E
Branden Grace 71-71–142 E
Benjamin Hebert 73-70–143 +1
Scottie Scheffler 73-70–143 +1
Carlos Ortiz 75-68–143 +1
Jason Kokrak 73-70–143 +1
Shaun Norris 75-68–143 +1
Brendon Todd 72-71–143 +1
Robert MacIntyre 76-68–144 +2
Marc Leishman 74-70–144 +2
Shugo Imahira 74-70–144 +2
Lucas Glover 71-73–144 +2
Byeong Hun An 75-69–144 +2
Xander Schauffele 72-72–144 +2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72-72–144 +2
Chez Reavie 71-73–144 +2
Lucas Herbert 75-70–145 +3
Webb Simpson 72-73–145 +3
Brandt Snedeker 76-69–145 +3
Pablo Larrazabal 71-74–145 +3
Kurt Kitayama 76-70–146 +4
Bernd Wiesberger 70-76–146 +4
Sergio Garcia 74-72–146 +4
Jazz Janewattananond 73-73–146 +4
Cameron Smith 73-73–146 +4
Francesco Molinari 72-74–146 +4
Jordan Spieth 74-73–147 +5
Scott Hend 72-75–147 +5
Dustin Johnson 76-71–147 +5
Charles Howell III 75-74–149 +7
Michael Lorenzo-Vera 76-73–149 +7
Marcus Kinhult 75-74–149 +7
Graeme McDowell 76-74–150 +8
Victor Perez 81-70–151 +9
Matt Wallace 74-77–151 +9
Jorge Campillo 77-74–151 +9
Sung Kang 76-76–152 +10
Ryo Ishikawa 80-72–152 +10
Tae Hee Lee 80-73–153 +11
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER – Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended free agent RHP Victor Alcantara 80-games for violation of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from Milwaukee. Dedignated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Jay Gonzales.
QUEBEC CAPITALS – Signed RHP Samuel Adams.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded SS Cito Culver to the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association.
Basketball
NBA G League
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired returning player rights to Juan Toscano-Anderson and 2020 first round pick from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for Zach Norvell Jr.
Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired a 2021 second round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for G Marina Mabrey.
Football
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Julian Gressel to a three-year contract.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Rey Ortiz.
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed M Jonathan Perez to a Home Grown Player contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Cristian Casseres Jr. to a multi-year contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Joey DeZart.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Blanchard Valley Conference Wrestling Meet at McComb, 10 a.m.
Elmwood and Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Meet at Woodmore, 10 a.m.
Hopewell-Loudon and Lakota in Sandusky Bay Conference Meet at Norwalk, 9:30 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Youth Basketball Tournaments
TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.
NWOFCA Clinic
FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.