VANLUE — Vanlue’s Joey Bonham tallied a game-high 29 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists as the Wildcats edged Cory-Rawson 49-44 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday.

Vanlue finished the regular season at 10-12 overall and 3-7 in the BVC. The Wildcats reached double digits in wins for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Jared Kloepfer notched a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for Vanlue.

Carson Houck (14 points) and Tommy Stauffer (10 points, seven rebounds) scored in double figures to lead the Hornets (7-15, 2-8 BVC).

CORY-RAWSON (7-15, 2-8 BVC)

White 3-0–6, Houck 5-0–14, Zuercher 1-0–3, Stauffer 3-3–10, Lee 4-0–8, Miracle 1-0–3. TOTALS: 17-41 3-4 — 44.

VANLUE (10-12, 3-7 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 1-3–6, Temple 0-1–1, Jared Kloepfer 3-3–10, Bonham 8-13–29, Jad. Kloepfer 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13-37 20-30 — 49.

Cory-Rawson 5 8 10 21 — 44

Vanlue 7 5 14 23 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Cory-Rawson 7-20 (Houck 4, Zuercher, Stauffer & Miracle); Vanlue 3-13 (Jaren Kloepfer, Jared Kloepfer & Jad. Kloepfer).

rebounds: Cory-Rawson 17 (Stauffer 7); Vanlue 25 (Jared Kloepfer 10).

turnovers: Cory-Rawson 17, Vanlue 19.

junior varsity: Cory-Rawson, 44-39.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 51

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 49

FREMONT — Hopewell-Loudon rallied but fell just short in a 51-49 loss to Fremont St. Joseph in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball play on Friday.

Jordyn Jury’s 19 points led the Chieftains (16-6, 11-5 SBC River), who trailed 32-20 at halftime and 42-34 entering the fourth quarter. Jury also tallied nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Garrett Michael had 16 points and four steals to lead the Crimson Streaks (14-8, 9-7).

HOPEWELL-LOUD. (16-6, 11-5 SBC RIVER)

Milligan 4-0–10, Coffman 1-2–4, J. Jury 6-6–19, Rumschlag 5-0″”12, Oswalt 2-0–4. TOTALS: 18-50 8-12 — 49.

FRE. ST. JOSEPH (14-8, 9-7 SBC RIVER)

B. Michael 4-3–11, Ritzman 1-0–3, Deck 1-1–3, Stepanic 1-1–4, Harrison 6-0–12, G. Michael 4-7–16, Geyer 1-0″”2. TOTALS: 18-51 12-25 — 51.

Hopewell-Loud. 15 5 14 15 — 49

Fre. St. Joseph 16 16 10 9 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 5-24 (Milligan & Rumschlag 2, J. Jury); Fremont St. Joseph 3-15 (Ritzman, Stepanic & Harrison).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 37 (J. Jury 9); Fremont St. Joseph 20 (Harrison 8).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 17; Fremont St. Joseph 15.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 60-41.

OLD FORT 83

LAKOTA 38

OLD FORT — Old Fort led only 16-14 after the first quarter but doubled up Lakota in each quarter the rest of the way to earn an 83-38 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball win on Friday.

Zach Dewese had 19 points, Carson Steyer added 18 points and Gregory Steyer scored 17 for the Stockaders (21-1, 16-0 SBC River).

J Matz’s 20 points fronted the Raiders (1-21, 1-15).

LAKOTA (1-21, 1-15 SBC RIVER)

Franks 2-0″”5, Streacker 1-0–2, Burley 1-0–3, Schaser 1-0–2, Matz 8-1–20, Klotz 1-0–2, Ackerman 2-0–4. TOTALS: 16-49 1-2 — 38.

OLD FORT (21-1, 16-0 SBC RIVER)

C. Steyer 7-4–18, G. Steyer 8-0–17, Clouse 1-1–4, Smith 3-0–6, Salas 1-0″”2, Dewese 6-4–19, Nutter 5-3–13, Miller 2-0–4. TOTALS: 33-58 12-17– 83.

Lakota 14 7 12 5 — 38

Old Fort 16 21 28 18 — 83

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 5-22 (Matz 3, Burley & Franks); Old Fort 5-12 (Dewese 3, Clouse & G. Steyer).

rebounds: Lakota 20; Old Fort 33 (Nutter 8).

turnovers: Lakota 21; Old Fort 10.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 60-38.