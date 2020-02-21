BVC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: 10 a.m. Saturday at McComb High School.

DEFENDING TEAM CHAMP: Van Buren.

AREA INDIVIDUAL DEFENDING CHAMPS: Luke Broerman, Liberty-Benton; Dru Baker, Liberty-Benton; Deontae’ Davis, Cory-Rawson; Nathaniel DiRe, Liberty-Benton; Kaleb Snodgrass, Van Buren.

WHAT TO WATCH: Four-time defending Blanchard Valley Conference champion Van Buren will look to keep its conference winning streak going, but the Black Knights will face a big challenge in Liberty-Benton. The Eagles, who also boast experience and depth up and down their lineup, beat the Black Knights in an in-school dual match at L-B earlier this season.

Three of the five individual defending league champs are not only returning state qualifiers, but have surpassed 100 career wins this season. Cory-Rawson senior Deontae’ Davis is the two-time defending BVC champ at 160 pounds; Liberty-Benton junior Nathaniel DiRe won the 182-pound BVC title and has wrestled well at 195 this season; and Van Buren senior Kaleb Snodgrass is the returning Division III state runner-up at 220 and has been solid at 285 this year.

NBC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: 10 a.m. Saturday at Woodmore High School.

DEFENDING TEAM CHAMP: Genoa.

AREA INDIVIDUAL DEFENDING CHAMPS: Will Bechstein, Elmwood.

WHAT TO WATCH: Elmwood senior Will Bechstein won the 220-pound Northern Buckeye Conference title last year, and he has a great chance to defend his title. Bechstein has won several big-name tournaments this season and surpassed 100 career victories earlier in the year as well. Elmwood sophomore Gunner Endicott and senior Sanford Fraley, along with Fostoria senior Roger Hall, are coming off third-place league finishes and have carried that over to strong 2019-20 campaigns.

SBC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Norwalk High School.

DEFENDING TEAM CHAMP: Edison.

AREA INDIVIDUAL DEFENDING CHAMPS: None.

WHAT TO WATCH: Hopewell-Loudon will get its first taste of the brutal Sandusky Bay Conference championships for the first time. Teams from all three SBC divisions — Lake, Bay and River — will compete against each other, so any high finishes for Hopewell-Loudon will be impressive. The Chieftains will be looking to make some noise in the lower weight classes as junior Blake Hoover (113) and sophomore Lance Crawford (120) are coming off Blanchard Valley Conference titles last season. Junior Caden Crawford, who reached the 100-career win milestone this season, was the BVC runner-up at 126.

Lakota’s unbeaten senior Trevor Franks finished fourth at 160 a year ago and will be looking for a higher finish in his final league championship.

Edison, the 2020 OHSAA Division III state dual champion, edged Sandusky Perkins by one-half point to win the 2019 SBC tournament.