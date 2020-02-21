PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s District Games

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL

Columbus Grove 58, Fort Jennings 31

Delphos St. John’s 45, McComb 43

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

Kalida 57, Pandora-Gilboa 36

North Baltimore 46, Continental 40

OHSAA State Tournament

Division I

Aurora 53, Warren Howland 34

Can. Glenoak 78, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 64

Canfield 53, Cuyahoga Falls 34

Eastlake N. 83, Willoughby S. 42

Euclid 39, Cle. Hts. 38

Louisville 46, New Philadelphia 45

Lyndhurst Brush 82, Painesville Riverside 45

Mentor 56, Chardon 45

N. Can. Hoover 38, Can. McKinley 32

Rocky River Magnificat 49, Lakewood 39

Solon 66, Parma 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Massillon Perry 32

Warren Harding 38, Hudson 28

Akr. Hoban 64, Wooster 24

Amherst Steele 39, Avon 28

Macedonia Nordonia 52, Brunswick 35

Medina Highland 45, Barberton 43

N. Ridgeville 41, Avon Lake 40

Olmsted Falls 57, Grafton Midview 37

Strongsville 54, Wadsworth 52, OT

Westlake 57, Lorain 33

Centerville 66, Franklin 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Milford 26

Division II

Akr. Buchtel 59, Wooster Triway 39

Beloit W. Branch 55, Ravenna 5

Canal Fulton Northwest 31, Copley 28

Chardon NDCL 32, Gates Mills Hawken 19

Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Painesville Harvey 14

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Geneva 46

Perry 61, Jefferson Area 13

Poland Seminary 56, Struthers 43

Ravenna SE 44, Girard 37

Salem 50, Youngs. Mooney 47

Shaker Hts. Laurel 70, Chagrin Falls 36

Tallmadge 36, Alliance Marlington 29

Bay Village Bay 55, Lorain Clearview 22

Lodi Cloverleaf 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 30

Rocky River 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29

Circleville 47, Circleville Logan Elm 38

McArthur Vinton County 53, Chillicothe Unioto 46

Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Wyoming 46

Germantown Valley View 44, Hamilton Ross 29

Greenville 44, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 72, Day. Belmont 7

Division III

Oak Hill 58, Southeastern 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 46, Albany Alexander 29

Anna 64, Day. Northridge 17

Arcanum 70, Spring. NE 26

Bethel-Tate 74, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27

Carlisle 42, Tipp City Bethel 35

Casstown Miami E. 41, New Paris National Trail 25

Cin. Summit Country Day 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 20

Division IV

Beallsville 41, New Matamoras Frontier 23

Belpre 44, Franklin Furnace Green 30

Beverly Ft. Frye 68, Newcomerstown 15

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Hannibal River 48

Toronto 57, Malvern 55, OT

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 45, Caldwell 30

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 77, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32

Zanesville Rosecrans 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37

Botkins 45, Houston 28

Cedarville 38, Miami Valley Christian Academy 33

Mechanicsburg 73, Union City Mississinawa Valley 22

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 68, Newton Local 14

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15

(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Fremont Ross vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15

(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(18) Springfield vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15

(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(15) Oregon Clay vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1

(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Kenton vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15

(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Van Wert vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1

(6) Defiance vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15

(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Tiffin Columbian vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 8

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Bellevue vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Lexington vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15

(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (3) Willard, 8

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Upper Sandusky vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15

(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (4) Wynford, 8

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Elmwood vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15

(11) Montpelier vs. (12) Genoa, 8

AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Lake vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15

(2) Otsego vs. (6) Swanton, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Hicksville vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(2) Liberty-Benton vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson, 8

AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Coldwater vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15

(5) Spencerville vs. (4) Fairview, 8

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Lincolnview vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(7) Edon vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 8

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Antwerp vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15

(9) North Central vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15

(3) Kalida vs. (8) North Baltimore, 8

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15

(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Mohawk vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15

(6) Vanlue vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Crestline vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15

(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Lucas vs. (12) New London, 6:15

(5) Monroeville vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Parkway vs. (3) Minster, 6:15

(2) Marion Local vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic, 8

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

(5) St. Henry vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(4) New Knoxville vs. (6) New Bremen 8

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 75, Leipsic 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline 61, Bucyrus 42

Edgerton 58, Paulding 55

Fairview 64, Montpelier 37

Kidron Central Christian 65, West Holmes 58

North Baltimore 62, Seneca East 48

Ottoville 56, Tinora 33

Around Ohio

Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Cortland Maplewood 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Williamstown, W.Va. 53

Crooksville 78, Zanesville W. Muskingum 71

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 66, Hudson WRA 53

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 85, St. Clairsville 61

OHSAA State Tournament

Division III

Anna 71, N. Lewisburg Triad 28

Day. Christian 40, Jamestown Greeneview 38

Division IV

Cols. Grandview Hts. 72, Danville 32

Newark Cath. 67, Cols. KIPP 58

Cols. Wellington 99, Groveport Madison Christian 26

Granville Christian 65, Millersport 61, OT

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Findlay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Carey

Mohawk at Ridgedale

Wynford at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Fostoria Senior

Lake at Genoa

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson

Columbus Grove at Ada

Lincolnview at Paulding

Spencerville at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Swanton

Bryan at Evergreen

Delta at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Kenton

Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial at Defiance

Van Wert at Celina

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Lakota at Old Fort

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at New Knoxville

Minster at Parkway

New Bremen at Coldwater

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Springfield at Sylvania Southview

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

New London at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Pettisville

Fayette at North Central

Montpelier at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Perry

Fort Jennings at Leipsic

Fort Recovery at South Adams, Ind.

Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Hicksville at Miller City

Huron at Milan Edison

Kalida at Fairview

Mansfield Madison at Ontario

Mansfield Senior at Massillon Jackson

Monclova Christian at Lima Temple Christian

Shelby at Lexington

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Saturday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton

McComb at Lima Perry

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius

Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington

Van Buren at Fort Recovery

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 20 .636 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11

Washington 20 33 .377 14

Charlotte 19 36 .345 16

Atlanta 16 41 .281 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 15

Chicago 19 37 .339 28½

Detroit 19 39 .328 29½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Results

Milwaukee 126, Detroit 106

Atlanta 129, Miami 124

Charlotte 103, Chicago 93

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, late

Memphis at Sacramento, late

Houston at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7

Dallas at Orlando, 7

Indiana at New York, 7:30

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30

Boston at Minnesota, 8

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8

San Antonio at Utah, 9

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30

Cleveland at Miami, 8

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30

Houston at Utah, 9

Sunday’s Games

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 3:30

Indiana at Toronto, 6

Minnesota at Denver, 6

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7

Washington at Chicago, 7

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30

Detroit at Portland, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 61 38 11 12 88 201 147

Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159

Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204

Florida 60 32 22 6 70 210 202

Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195

Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190

Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209

Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158

Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184

Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181

Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159

Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164

N.Y. Islanders 59 33 20 6 72 168 162

N.Y. Rangers 59 31 24 4 66 195 184

New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 61 34 17 10 78 191 172

Dallas 60 35 19 6 76 164 153

Colorado 59 34 18 7 75 209 165

Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185

Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191

Minnesota 59 28 24 7 63 180 190

Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 60 32 21 7 71 191 185

Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184

Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171

San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196

Anaheim 60 24 29 7 55 156 190

Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 3

Dallas 3, Arizona 2

Boston 2, Edmonton 1, OT

Florida 4, Anaheim 1

Colorado 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Thursday’s Results

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

ontreal 4, Washington 3, OT

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 1, Arizona 0

Tampa Bay at Vegas, late

Florida at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7:30

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30

Boston at Calgary, 9

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9

Colorado at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1

Washington at New Jersey, 1

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Toronto, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Columbus at Nashville, 8

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8

Boston at Vancouver, 10

Florida at Vegas, 10

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12

Chicago at Dallas, 3

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 3

San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 5

Calgary at Detroit, 7

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10

Vegas at Anaheim, 10

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship

First Round

Rory McIlroy 32-33–65 -6

Bubba Watson 33-34–67 -4

Justin Thomas 33-34–67 -4

Louis Oosthuizen 35-33–68 -3

Billy Horschel 34-34–68 -3

Corey Conners 33-35–68 -3

Bryson DeChambeau 33-35–68 -3

Tyrrell Hatton 33-36–68 -2

Paul Casey 32-37–68 -2

Patrick Reed 35-34–68 -2

Sungjae Im 32-37–68 -2

Lee Westwood 34-35–68 -2

Hideki Matsuyama 34-35–68 -2

Abraham Ancer 35-35–70 -1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-37–70 -1

Gary Woodland 37-33–70 -1

Bernd Wiesberger 34-36–70 -1

Erik van Rooyen 31-39–70 -1

Lucas Glover 33-38–71 E

Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-35–71 E

Pablo Larrazabal 35-36–71 E

Branden Grace 34-37–71 E

Chez Reavie 34-37–71 E

Zach Murray 34-37–71 E

Justin Harding 36-35–71 E

Kevin Na 35-36–71 E

Sebastian Muqoz 36-35–71 E

Matthias Schwab 35-36–71 E

Scott Hend 37-35–72 +1

Ryan Fox 35-37–72 +1

Xander Schauffele 36-36–72 +1

Brendon Todd 35-37–72 +1

Francesco Molinari 36-36–72 +1

Lanto Griffin 35-37–72 +1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-36–72 +1

Collin Morikawa 36-36–72 +1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 39-33–72 +1

Webb Simpson 36-36–72 +1

Jon Rahm 38-34–72 +1

Shane Lowry 36-36–72 +1

Jazz Janewattananond 37-36–73 +2

Cameron Smith 39-34–73 +2

Kevin Kisner 35-38–73 +2

Benjamin Hebert 36-37–73 +2

Scottie Scheffler 36-37–73 +2

Danny Willett 37-36–73 +2

Jason Kokrak 37-36–73 +2

Zander Lombard 35-38–73 +2

Matt Wallace 37-37–74 +3

Sergio Garcia 36-38–74 +3

Marc Leishman 36-38–74 +3

Adam Scott 34-40–74 +3

Jordan Spieth 38-36–74 +3

Shugo Imahira 36-38–74 +3

Byeong Hun An 37-38–75 +4

Shaun Norris 35-40–75 +4

Matt Kuchar 38-37–75 +4

Marcus Kinhult 36-39–75 +4

Lucas Herbert 38-37–75 +4

Charles Howell III 38-37–75 +4

Carlos Ortiz 40-35–75 +4

Dustin Johnson 37-39–76 +5

Graeme McDowell 41-35–76 +5

Kurt Kitayama 35-41–76 +5

Robert MacIntyre 40-36–76 +5

Michael Lorenzo-Vera 37-39–76 +5

Brandt Snedeker 36-40–76 +5

Sung Kang 38-38–76 +5

Jorge Campillo 35-42–77 +6

Ryo Ishikawa 43-37–80 +9

Tae Hee Lee 43-37–80 +9

Victor Perez 42-39–81 +10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Binghamton 86, Mass.-Lowell 84

Delaware 70, Northeastern 48

Hofstra 81, Drexel 74

NJIT 78, Stetson 69

New Hampshire 67, Hartford 63, OT

Temple 93, UConn 89, 2OT

UMBC 69, Albany (NY) 50

Vermont 63, Stony Brook 54

William & Mary 61, Towson 51

SOUTH

Albany St. (Ga.) 73, Paine 53

Belmont 80, Morehead St. 67

Campbell 66, Charleston Southern 51

Clark Atlanta 69, Savannah St. 61

Coastal Carolina 90, Troy 60

E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee St. 62

Elon 70, James Madison 62

Hampton 87, Gardner-Webb 77

High Point 82, Presbyterian 70

Liberty 82, North Florida 77

Lipscomb 68, Jacksonville 67

Longwood 68, SC-Upstate 58

North Alabama 65, Kennesaw St. 46

South Alabama 78, Appalachian St. 70

West Alabama 73, West Georgia 69

MIDWEST

Cornell (Iowa) 91, Lake Forest 85

Findlay 72, Lake Erie 64

Grand Valley St. 82, N. Michigan 79, 2OT

Hillsdale 75, Cedarville 67

Indiana St. 67, N. Iowa 64

Iowa 85, Ohio St. 76

Malone 88, Ohio Dominican 85

Michigan Tech 73, Davenport 63

N. Kentucky 73, Cleveland St. 59

Ohio Valley 86, Tiffin 81

Omaha 61, Fort Wayne 59

Saginaw Valley St. 71, Ashland 57

Wichita St. 65, South Florida 55

Youngstown St. 88, Wright St. 70

SOUTHWEST

Schreiner 83, Trinity (Texas) 76

Texas St. 70, Georgia Southern 55

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Boston College 70, Pittsburgh 59

Iona 58, Siena 47

Manhattan 63, Canisius 56

Marist 82, St. Peter’s 60

Niagara 62, Monmouth (NJ) 61

Rider 68, Quinnipiac 62

Syracuse 59, Clemson 46

SOUTH

Alabama 69, Florida 62

Appalachian St. 64, Georgia St. 59, OT

Belmont 63, Morehead St. 56

Charlotte 63, Old Dominion 59

Chattanooga 58, Mercer 52

Coastal Carolina 90, Georgia Southern 74

Duke 62, Virginia 47

FAU 54, FIU 42

Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 67

Furman 69, W. Carolina 59

Jacksonville St. 72, SE Missouri 51

Kentucky 94, Mississippi 52

Louisville 58, Georgia Tech 47

Samford 76, ETSU 60

South Alabama 87, Arkansas St. 71

South Carolina 63, LSU 48

Southern Miss. 63, Louisiana Tech 61

Tennessee St. 67, E. Kentucky 64

Texas A&M 64, Georgia 47

Troy 77, UALR 59

UAB 61, Middle Tennessee 59

UNC-Greensboro 49, Wofford 45

UT Martin 86, Tennessee Tech 65

W. Kentucky 79, Marshall 65

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 62

Drake 85, Bradley 72

E. Illinois 66, Murray St. 46

Illinois St. 69, N. Iowa 61, OT

Michigan St. 65, Purdue 63

S. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 61

South Dakota 96, N. Dakota St. 57

Virginia Tech 68, Notre Dame 62

W. Illinois 79, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Wright St. 79, N. Kentucky 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 83, Tennessee 75

Rice 69, North Texas 66

UTEP 85, UTSA 59

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 62, UC Riverside 52

Cal St.-Fullerton 71, UC Davis 61

Grand Canyon 63, Seattle 60

TRANSACTIONS

Football

National Football League

CLEVALAND BROWNS — Named Jeremy Garret assistant defensive line coach and Brandon Lynch assistant defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Jamalcolm Liggins.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars (AHL)

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Gabriel Vilardi from the Ontario Reign (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Cory Schneider and D Dakota Mermis from the Binghampton Devils (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK–Trade G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for future considerations.

LEHIGH VALLY ROYALS — Acquired G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading Royals (ECHL) via Philadelphia.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired Siem ce Jong via a free transfer.

LA GALAXY — Signed F Cameron Dunbar to a Homegrown Player contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Miguel Ibarra.

Northwest Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Allocated M Morgan Brian, D Tierna Davidson, M Julie Ertz, D Alyssa Naeher and D Casey Short to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

HOUSTON DASH — Allocated D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and M Sophie Schmidt to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Allocated D Abby Dahlkemper, D Crystal Dunn, G Stepanie Labbe and M Samanth Mewis to the U.S. Soccer Ferderatio for the 2020 team.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Allocated G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger, F Alex Morgan and D Emily Sonnett to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. D Shelina Zadorsky was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Allocated G Adrianna Franch, F Tobin Heath, M Lindsey Horan to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. F Christine Sinclair was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

REIGN FC — Allocated M Allie Long and F Megan Rapinoe to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

SKY BLUE FC — Allocated F Carly Lloyd and F Mallory Pugh to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. G Kailen Sheridan was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

UTAH ROYALS FC — Allocated D Kelly O’Hara, F Christen Press and D Becky Sauerbrunn to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. M Diana Matheson and M Desiree Scott were allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Allocated M Rose Lavelle to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

National Women’s Soccer

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Elizabeth Eddy to a one-year contract.

LOCAL & AREA

Youth Basketball Tournaments

TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.

NWOFCA Clinic

FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.