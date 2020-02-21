PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s District Games
Division IV
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus Grove 58, Fort Jennings 31
Delphos St. John’s 45, McComb 43
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
Kalida 57, Pandora-Gilboa 36
North Baltimore 46, Continental 40
OHSAA State Tournament
Division I
Aurora 53, Warren Howland 34
Can. Glenoak 78, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 64
Canfield 53, Cuyahoga Falls 34
Eastlake N. 83, Willoughby S. 42
Euclid 39, Cle. Hts. 38
Louisville 46, New Philadelphia 45
Lyndhurst Brush 82, Painesville Riverside 45
Mentor 56, Chardon 45
N. Can. Hoover 38, Can. McKinley 32
Rocky River Magnificat 49, Lakewood 39
Solon 66, Parma 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Massillon Perry 32
Warren Harding 38, Hudson 28
Akr. Hoban 64, Wooster 24
Amherst Steele 39, Avon 28
Macedonia Nordonia 52, Brunswick 35
Medina Highland 45, Barberton 43
N. Ridgeville 41, Avon Lake 40
Olmsted Falls 57, Grafton Midview 37
Strongsville 54, Wadsworth 52, OT
Westlake 57, Lorain 33
Centerville 66, Franklin 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Milford 26
Division II
Akr. Buchtel 59, Wooster Triway 39
Beloit W. Branch 55, Ravenna 5
Canal Fulton Northwest 31, Copley 28
Chardon NDCL 32, Gates Mills Hawken 19
Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Painesville Harvey 14
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Geneva 46
Perry 61, Jefferson Area 13
Poland Seminary 56, Struthers 43
Ravenna SE 44, Girard 37
Salem 50, Youngs. Mooney 47
Shaker Hts. Laurel 70, Chagrin Falls 36
Tallmadge 36, Alliance Marlington 29
Bay Village Bay 55, Lorain Clearview 22
Lodi Cloverleaf 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 30
Rocky River 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29
Circleville 47, Circleville Logan Elm 38
McArthur Vinton County 53, Chillicothe Unioto 46
Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Wyoming 46
Germantown Valley View 44, Hamilton Ross 29
Greenville 44, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40
Tipp City Tippecanoe 72, Day. Belmont 7
Division III
Oak Hill 58, Southeastern 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 46, Albany Alexander 29
Anna 64, Day. Northridge 17
Arcanum 70, Spring. NE 26
Bethel-Tate 74, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27
Carlisle 42, Tipp City Bethel 35
Casstown Miami E. 41, New Paris National Trail 25
Cin. Summit Country Day 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 20
Division IV
Beallsville 41, New Matamoras Frontier 23
Belpre 44, Franklin Furnace Green 30
Beverly Ft. Frye 68, Newcomerstown 15
Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Hannibal River 48
Toronto 57, Malvern 55, OT
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 45, Caldwell 30
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 77, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32
Zanesville Rosecrans 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37
Botkins 45, Houston 28
Cedarville 38, Miami Valley Christian Academy 33
Mechanicsburg 73, Union City Mississinawa Valley 22
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 68, Newton Local 14
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15
(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Fremont Ross vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15
(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(18) Springfield vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15
(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(15) Oregon Clay vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1
(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Kenton vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15
(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8
AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Van Wert vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1
(6) Defiance vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15
(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Tiffin Columbian vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15
(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 8
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Bellevue vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15
(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Lexington vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15
(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (3) Willard, 8
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15
(6) Carey vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Upper Sandusky vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15
(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (4) Wynford, 8
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Elmwood vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15
(11) Montpelier vs. (12) Genoa, 8
AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Lake vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15
(2) Otsego vs. (6) Swanton, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Hicksville vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15
(2) Liberty-Benton vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson, 8
AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Coldwater vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15
(5) Spencerville vs. (4) Fairview, 8
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Lincolnview vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15
(7) Edon vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 8
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Antwerp vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15
(9) North Central vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15
(3) Kalida vs. (8) North Baltimore, 8
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15
(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Mohawk vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15
(6) Vanlue vs. (3) Arcadia, 8
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Crestline vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15
(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 8
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Lucas vs. (12) New London, 6:15
(5) Monroeville vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Parkway vs. (3) Minster, 6:15
(2) Marion Local vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic, 8
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
(5) St. Henry vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15
(4) New Knoxville vs. (6) New Bremen 8
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 75, Leipsic 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline 61, Bucyrus 42
Edgerton 58, Paulding 55
Fairview 64, Montpelier 37
Kidron Central Christian 65, West Holmes 58
North Baltimore 62, Seneca East 48
Ottoville 56, Tinora 33
Around Ohio
Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Cortland Maplewood 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Williamstown, W.Va. 53
Crooksville 78, Zanesville W. Muskingum 71
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 66, Hudson WRA 53
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 85, St. Clairsville 61
OHSAA State Tournament
Division III
Anna 71, N. Lewisburg Triad 28
Day. Christian 40, Jamestown Greeneview 38
Division IV
Cols. Grandview Hts. 72, Danville 32
Newark Cath. 67, Cols. KIPP 58
Cols. Wellington 99, Groveport Madison Christian 26
Granville Christian 65, Millersport 61, OT
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Carey
Mohawk at Ridgedale
Wynford at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Fostoria Senior
Lake at Genoa
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson
Columbus Grove at Ada
Lincolnview at Paulding
Spencerville at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Swanton
Bryan at Evergreen
Delta at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Kenton
Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
St. Marys Memorial at Defiance
Van Wert at Celina
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Lakota at Old Fort
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at New Knoxville
Minster at Parkway
New Bremen at Coldwater
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Springfield at Sylvania Southview
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
New London at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Pettisville
Fayette at North Central
Montpelier at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Perry
Fort Jennings at Leipsic
Fort Recovery at South Adams, Ind.
Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Hicksville at Miller City
Huron at Milan Edison
Kalida at Fairview
Mansfield Madison at Ontario
Mansfield Senior at Massillon Jackson
Monclova Christian at Lima Temple Christian
Shelby at Lexington
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Saturday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton
McComb at Lima Perry
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius
Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington
Van Buren at Fort Recovery
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 20 .636 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11
Washington 20 33 .377 14
Charlotte 19 36 .345 16
Atlanta 16 41 .281 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 15
Chicago 19 37 .339 28½
Detroit 19 39 .328 29½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Results
Milwaukee 126, Detroit 106
Atlanta 129, Miami 124
Charlotte 103, Chicago 93
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, late
Memphis at Sacramento, late
Houston at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7
Dallas at Orlando, 7
Indiana at New York, 7:30
Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30
Boston at Minnesota, 8
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8
San Antonio at Utah, 9
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30
Cleveland at Miami, 8
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30
Houston at Utah, 9
Sunday’s Games
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 3:30
Indiana at Toronto, 6
Minnesota at Denver, 6
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7
Washington at Chicago, 7
New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30
Detroit at Portland, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 61 38 11 12 88 201 147
Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159
Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204
Florida 60 32 22 6 70 210 202
Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195
Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190
Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209
Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158
Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184
Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181
Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159
Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164
N.Y. Islanders 59 33 20 6 72 168 162
N.Y. Rangers 59 31 24 4 66 195 184
New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 61 34 17 10 78 191 172
Dallas 60 35 19 6 76 164 153
Colorado 59 34 18 7 75 209 165
Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185
Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191
Minnesota 59 28 24 7 63 180 190
Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 60 32 21 7 71 191 185
Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184
Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171
San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196
Anaheim 60 24 29 7 55 156 190
Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 3
Dallas 3, Arizona 2
Boston 2, Edmonton 1, OT
Florida 4, Anaheim 1
Colorado 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Thursday’s Results
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
ontreal 4, Washington 3, OT
New Jersey 2, San Jose 1
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1
St. Louis 1, Arizona 0
Tampa Bay at Vegas, late
Florida at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7:30
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30
Boston at Calgary, 9
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9
Colorado at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1
Washington at New Jersey, 1
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Toronto, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Columbus at Nashville, 8
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8
Boston at Vancouver, 10
Florida at Vegas, 10
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 12
Chicago at Dallas, 3
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 3
San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 5
Calgary at Detroit, 7
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10
Vegas at Anaheim, 10
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
WGC-Mexico Championship
First Round
Rory McIlroy 32-33–65 -6
Bubba Watson 33-34–67 -4
Justin Thomas 33-34–67 -4
Louis Oosthuizen 35-33–68 -3
Billy Horschel 34-34–68 -3
Corey Conners 33-35–68 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 33-35–68 -3
Tyrrell Hatton 33-36–68 -2
Paul Casey 32-37–68 -2
Patrick Reed 35-34–68 -2
Sungjae Im 32-37–68 -2
Lee Westwood 34-35–68 -2
Hideki Matsuyama 34-35–68 -2
Abraham Ancer 35-35–70 -1
Tommy Fleetwood 33-37–70 -1
Gary Woodland 37-33–70 -1
Bernd Wiesberger 34-36–70 -1
Erik van Rooyen 31-39–70 -1
Lucas Glover 33-38–71 E
Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-35–71 E
Pablo Larrazabal 35-36–71 E
Branden Grace 34-37–71 E
Chez Reavie 34-37–71 E
Zach Murray 34-37–71 E
Justin Harding 36-35–71 E
Kevin Na 35-36–71 E
Sebastian Muqoz 36-35–71 E
Matthias Schwab 35-36–71 E
Scott Hend 37-35–72 +1
Ryan Fox 35-37–72 +1
Xander Schauffele 36-36–72 +1
Brendon Todd 35-37–72 +1
Francesco Molinari 36-36–72 +1
Lanto Griffin 35-37–72 +1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-36–72 +1
Collin Morikawa 36-36–72 +1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 39-33–72 +1
Webb Simpson 36-36–72 +1
Jon Rahm 38-34–72 +1
Shane Lowry 36-36–72 +1
Jazz Janewattananond 37-36–73 +2
Cameron Smith 39-34–73 +2
Kevin Kisner 35-38–73 +2
Benjamin Hebert 36-37–73 +2
Scottie Scheffler 36-37–73 +2
Danny Willett 37-36–73 +2
Jason Kokrak 37-36–73 +2
Zander Lombard 35-38–73 +2
Matt Wallace 37-37–74 +3
Sergio Garcia 36-38–74 +3
Marc Leishman 36-38–74 +3
Adam Scott 34-40–74 +3
Jordan Spieth 38-36–74 +3
Shugo Imahira 36-38–74 +3
Byeong Hun An 37-38–75 +4
Shaun Norris 35-40–75 +4
Matt Kuchar 38-37–75 +4
Marcus Kinhult 36-39–75 +4
Lucas Herbert 38-37–75 +4
Charles Howell III 38-37–75 +4
Carlos Ortiz 40-35–75 +4
Dustin Johnson 37-39–76 +5
Graeme McDowell 41-35–76 +5
Kurt Kitayama 35-41–76 +5
Robert MacIntyre 40-36–76 +5
Michael Lorenzo-Vera 37-39–76 +5
Brandt Snedeker 36-40–76 +5
Sung Kang 38-38–76 +5
Jorge Campillo 35-42–77 +6
Ryo Ishikawa 43-37–80 +9
Tae Hee Lee 43-37–80 +9
Victor Perez 42-39–81 +10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Binghamton 86, Mass.-Lowell 84
Delaware 70, Northeastern 48
Hofstra 81, Drexel 74
NJIT 78, Stetson 69
New Hampshire 67, Hartford 63, OT
Temple 93, UConn 89, 2OT
UMBC 69, Albany (NY) 50
Vermont 63, Stony Brook 54
William & Mary 61, Towson 51
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 73, Paine 53
Belmont 80, Morehead St. 67
Campbell 66, Charleston Southern 51
Clark Atlanta 69, Savannah St. 61
Coastal Carolina 90, Troy 60
E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee St. 62
Elon 70, James Madison 62
Hampton 87, Gardner-Webb 77
High Point 82, Presbyterian 70
Liberty 82, North Florida 77
Lipscomb 68, Jacksonville 67
Longwood 68, SC-Upstate 58
North Alabama 65, Kennesaw St. 46
South Alabama 78, Appalachian St. 70
West Alabama 73, West Georgia 69
MIDWEST
Cornell (Iowa) 91, Lake Forest 85
Findlay 72, Lake Erie 64
Grand Valley St. 82, N. Michigan 79, 2OT
Hillsdale 75, Cedarville 67
Indiana St. 67, N. Iowa 64
Iowa 85, Ohio St. 76
Malone 88, Ohio Dominican 85
Michigan Tech 73, Davenport 63
N. Kentucky 73, Cleveland St. 59
Ohio Valley 86, Tiffin 81
Omaha 61, Fort Wayne 59
Saginaw Valley St. 71, Ashland 57
Wichita St. 65, South Florida 55
Youngstown St. 88, Wright St. 70
SOUTHWEST
Schreiner 83, Trinity (Texas) 76
Texas St. 70, Georgia Southern 55
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Boston College 70, Pittsburgh 59
Iona 58, Siena 47
Manhattan 63, Canisius 56
Marist 82, St. Peter’s 60
Niagara 62, Monmouth (NJ) 61
Rider 68, Quinnipiac 62
Syracuse 59, Clemson 46
SOUTH
Alabama 69, Florida 62
Appalachian St. 64, Georgia St. 59, OT
Belmont 63, Morehead St. 56
Charlotte 63, Old Dominion 59
Chattanooga 58, Mercer 52
Coastal Carolina 90, Georgia Southern 74
Duke 62, Virginia 47
FAU 54, FIU 42
Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 67
Furman 69, W. Carolina 59
Jacksonville St. 72, SE Missouri 51
Kentucky 94, Mississippi 52
Louisville 58, Georgia Tech 47
Samford 76, ETSU 60
South Alabama 87, Arkansas St. 71
South Carolina 63, LSU 48
Southern Miss. 63, Louisiana Tech 61
Tennessee St. 67, E. Kentucky 64
Texas A&M 64, Georgia 47
Troy 77, UALR 59
UAB 61, Middle Tennessee 59
UNC-Greensboro 49, Wofford 45
UT Martin 86, Tennessee Tech 65
W. Kentucky 79, Marshall 65
MIDWEST
Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 62
Drake 85, Bradley 72
E. Illinois 66, Murray St. 46
Illinois St. 69, N. Iowa 61, OT
Michigan St. 65, Purdue 63
S. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 61
South Dakota 96, N. Dakota St. 57
Virginia Tech 68, Notre Dame 62
W. Illinois 79, Nebraska-Omaha 66
Wright St. 79, N. Kentucky 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 83, Tennessee 75
Rice 69, North Texas 66
UTEP 85, UTSA 59
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 62, UC Riverside 52
Cal St.-Fullerton 71, UC Davis 61
Grand Canyon 63, Seattle 60
TRANSACTIONS
Football
National Football League
CLEVALAND BROWNS — Named Jeremy Garret assistant defensive line coach and Brandon Lynch assistant defensive backs coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Jamalcolm Liggins.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars (AHL)
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Gabriel Vilardi from the Ontario Reign (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Cory Schneider and D Dakota Mermis from the Binghampton Devils (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLFPACK–Trade G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for future considerations.
LEHIGH VALLY ROYALS — Acquired G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading Royals (ECHL) via Philadelphia.
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Acquired G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired Siem ce Jong via a free transfer.
LA GALAXY — Signed F Cameron Dunbar to a Homegrown Player contract.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Miguel Ibarra.
Northwest Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Allocated M Morgan Brian, D Tierna Davidson, M Julie Ertz, D Alyssa Naeher and D Casey Short to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
HOUSTON DASH — Allocated D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and M Sophie Schmidt to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Allocated D Abby Dahlkemper, D Crystal Dunn, G Stepanie Labbe and M Samanth Mewis to the U.S. Soccer Ferderatio for the 2020 team.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Allocated G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger, F Alex Morgan and D Emily Sonnett to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. D Shelina Zadorsky was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
PORTLAND THORNS FC — Allocated G Adrianna Franch, F Tobin Heath, M Lindsey Horan to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. F Christine Sinclair was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
REIGN FC — Allocated M Allie Long and F Megan Rapinoe to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
SKY BLUE FC — Allocated F Carly Lloyd and F Mallory Pugh to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. G Kailen Sheridan was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
UTAH ROYALS FC — Allocated D Kelly O’Hara, F Christen Press and D Becky Sauerbrunn to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. M Diana Matheson and M Desiree Scott were allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Allocated M Rose Lavelle to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
National Women’s Soccer
SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Elizabeth Eddy to a one-year contract.
LOCAL & AREA
Youth Basketball Tournaments
TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.
NWOFCA Clinic
FINDLAY — The Northwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Hancock Hotel. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the first session beginning at 6:30. Speakers, agenda and online registration can be found at nwofca.org.