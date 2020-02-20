PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s District Games
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
Sylvania Northview 64, Wapakoneta 40
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
Fremont Ross 60, Bowling Green 44
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
Springfield 53, Ashland 43
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
Oregon Clay 35, Toledo Bowsher 32
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
Kenton 45, Celina 27
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
Toledo Rogers 62, Toledo Woodward 4
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
Bellevue 89, Galion 18
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
Hopewell-Loudon 66, Bucyrus 10
Carey 39, Edison 36
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Montpelier 44, Liberty Center 40
Genoa 37, Delta 29
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
Liberty-Benton 58, Tinora 19
Delphos Jefferson 48, Riverdale 40
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
Edon 44, Edgerton 32
Convoy Crestview 48, Ayersville 33
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
Mohawk 41, Cardinal Stritch 33
Vanlue 33, Maumee Valley Country Day 17
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
Sandusky St. Mary 64, South Central 57 (OT)
Norwalk St. Paul 41, Danbury 39
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
Marion Local 63, Upper Scioto Valley 28
Lima Central Catholic 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 29
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
New Knoxville 55, Ada 14
New Bremen 52, Hardin Northern 40
Thursday’s District Games
Division IV
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Fort Jennings vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 6:15, in district quarterfinals
(7) Delphos St. John’s vs. (4) McComb, 8, in district quarterfinals
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(3) Kalida vs. (14) Pandora-Gilboa, 6:15
(8) North Baltimore vs. (10) Continental, 8
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15
(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Fremont Ross vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15
(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(18) Springfield vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15
(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(15) Oregon Clay vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1
(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Kenton vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15
(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8
AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Van Wert vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1
(6) Defiance vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15
(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Tiffin Columbian vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15
(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 8
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Bellevue vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15
(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Lexington vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15
(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (3) Willard, 8
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15
(6) Carey vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Upper Sandusky vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15
(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (4) Wynford, 8
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Elmwood vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15
(11) Montpelier vs. (12) Genoa, 8
AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Lake vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15
(2) Otsego vs. (6) Swanton, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Hicksville vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15
(2) Liberty-Benton vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson, 8
AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Coldwater vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15
(5) Spencerville vs. (4) Fairview, 8
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Lincolnview vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15
(7) Edon vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 8
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Antwerp vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15
(9) North Central vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15
(3) Kalida-(14) Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. (8) North Baltimore-(10) Continental winner, 8
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15
(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Mohawk vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15
(6) Vanlue vs. (3) Arcadia, 8
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Crestline vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15
(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 8
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Lucas vs. (12) New London, 6:15
(5) Monroeville vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Parkway vs. (3) Minster, 6:15
(2) Marion Local vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic, 8
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
(5) St. Henry vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15
(4) New Knoxville vs. (6) New Bremen 8
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 52, Cin. Anderson 35
Fairfield 47, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42
Loveland 52, Lebanon 25
Mason 39, Ursuline Academy 36
Division II
Dover 55, New Concord John Glenn 26
Dresden Tri-Valley 81, Byesville Meadowbrook 15
E. Liverpool 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 50
Lisbon Beaver 61, St. Clairsville 60
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Philo 36
Warsaw River View 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Minerva 47
Zanesville Maysville 68, Zanesville 29
Division III
Akr. Manchester 65, Rittman 55
Burton Berkshire 37, Conneaut 27
Creston Norwayne 51, Orrville 30
E. Palestine 58, Atwater Waterloo 50
Hanoverton United 41, New Middletown Spring. 29
Mantua Crestwood 50, Middlefield Cardinal 16
Mineral Ridge 59, Orwell Grand Valley 22
Navarre Fairless 37, Ashland Mapleton 18
Sheffield Brookside 43, Wickliffe 31
Sullivan Black River 66, Oberlin 42
Youngs. Ursuline 62, Campbell Memorial 18
Belmont Union Local 46, Cambridge 8
Berlin Hiland 86, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 17
Coshocton 32, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 26
Magnolia Sandy Valley 63, Richmond Edison 16
Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 53
McConnelsville Morgan 60, Lore City Buckeye Trail 27
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28, 3OT
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 67, Rayland Buckeye 25
Division IV
Bristol 55, Southington Chalker 22
Brookfield 53, Fairport Harbor Harding 33
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Richmond Hts. 6
E. Can. 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 29
Heartland Christian 53, Wellsville 40
Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Mogadore 39
Kidron Cent. Christian 48, Elyria Open Door 29
Kinsman Badger 46, Vienna Mathews 35
Leetonia 58, Sebring McKinley 42
Lisbon David Anderson 60, Warren Lordstown 18
Louisville Aquinas 48, Akr. Elms 28
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Salineville Southern 17
Warren JFK 52, Windham 28
Youngs. Valley Christian 44, Lowellville 41
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Around Ohio
Louisville Aquinas 56, Campbell Memorial 44
Richwood N. Union 50, Marion Elgin 46
Warren Lordstown 60, Newbury 45
OHSAA Tournament
Division II
Circleville Logan Elm 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 26
Jackson 66, Greenfield McClain 31
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Bidwell River Valley 36
Vincent Warren 64, McArthur Vinton County 44
Division III
Ironton 47, Wellston 21
Minford 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63
Oak Hill 71, McDermott Scioto NW 26
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Portsmouth W. 34
Division IV
Lucasville Valley 66, Corning Miller 53
Reedsville Eastern 50, Portsmouth Notre Dame 24
S. Webster 67, Chillicothe Huntington 39
Waterford 47, Racine Southern 42
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Arlington
Other NW Ohio Games
Bucyrus at Crestline
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton
Fairview at Montpelier
Kidron Central Christian at West Holmes
North Baltimore at Seneca East
Ottoville at Tinora
Paulding at Edgerton
River Valley at Galion Northmor
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Carey
Mohawk at Ridgedale
Wynford at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Fostoria Senior
Lake at Genoa
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson
Columbus Grove at Ada
Lincolnview at Paulding
Spencerville at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Swanton
Bryan at Evergreen
Delta at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Kenton
Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
St. Marys Memorial at Defiance
Van Wert at Celina
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Lakota at Old Fort
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at New Knoxville
Minster at Parkway
New Bremen at Coldwater
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Springfield at Sylvania Southview
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
New London at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Pettisville
Fayette at North Central
Montpelier at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Perry
Fort Jennings at Leipsic
Fort Recovery at South Adams, Ind.
Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Hicksville at Miller City
Huron at Milan Edison
Kalida at Fairview
Mansfield Madison at Ontario
Mansfield Senior at Massillon Jackson
Monclova Christian at Lima Temple Christian
Shelby at Lexington
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Saturday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton
McComb at Lima Perry
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius
Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington
Van Buren at Fort Recovery
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146
Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159
Toronto 61 31 22 8 70 213 204
Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201
Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190
Montreal 62 27 27 8 62 187 192
Ottawa 60 21 28 11 53 163 204
Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 58 37 15 6 80 196 154
Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180
Philadelphia 60 33 20 7 73 198 178
N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159
Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164
Columbus 61 30 19 12 72 156 155
N.Y. Rangers 59 31 24 4 66 195 184
New Jersey 59 22 27 10 54 162 207
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 60 33 17 10 76 190 172
Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151
Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164
Winnipeg 61 31 25 5 67 185 184
Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191
Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187
Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183
Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185
Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167
San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194
Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186
Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 3
Arizona at Dallas, late
Boston at Edmonton, late
Florida at Anaheim, late
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, late
Minnesota at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Washington, 7
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7
San Jose at New Jersey, 7
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30
Arizona at St. Louis, 8
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10
Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7:30
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30
Boston at Calgary, 9
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9
Colorado at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1
Washington at New Jersey, 1
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Toronto, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Columbus at Nashville, 8
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8
Boston at Vancouver, 10
Florida at Vegas, 10
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
American 71, Navy 62
Babson 92, Emerson 77
Christopher Newport 84, S. Virginia 66
Coast Guard 101, Wheaton 78
D’Youville 84, Pitt.-Bradford 78
Dean 120, Lesley 73
Drew 73, Scranton 70
Elizabethtown 73, Juniata 67
Elms 66, Mitchell 63
George Washington 70, Duquesne 67
Goucher 86, Catholic 70
La Roche 79, Pitt.-Greensburg 75
La Salle 58, Fordham 49
Lafayette 61, Boston U. 59
Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77
MIT 89, Clark 64
Maine-Farmington 93, Thomas (Maine) 66
Mass.-Boston 76, Mass.-Dartmouth 66
Medaille 80, Alfred St. 71
Mercyhurst 73, Pitt.-Johnstown 64
Michigan 60, Rutgers 52
Molloy 87, Mercy 59
Mount Aloysius 80, Penn St.-Altoona 62
Muhlenberg 84, Ursinus 79
New England Coll. 89, Eastern Nazarene 78
Norwich 88, Rivier 83
Pace 87, Adelphi 83
Penn St. Behrend 77, Hilbert 61
Plymouth St. 69, Castleton 49
SUNY-IT 87, Wells 50
Salve Regina 96, Curry 71
Seton Hall 74, Butler 72
Siena 65, Iona 64
Springfield 80, Worcester Tech 64
Stonehill 73, St. Michael’s 56
Susquehanna 90, Moravian 67
Wentworth 80, W. New England 67
Westfield St. 86, Salem St. 63
SOUTH
Anderson (SC) 82, Coker 74
Chattanooga 91, The Citadel 68
ETSU 75, Furman 66
Embry-Riddle 108, St. Leo 91
Ferrum 77, Randolph 53
Georgia 65, Auburn 55
Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79
Lees-Mcrae 100, North Greenville 91
Lenoir-Rhyne 80, Virginia-Wise 68
Lincoln Memorial 98, Mars Hill 69
Louisville 90, Syracuse 66
Mary Washington 84, Salisbury 58
Memphis 77, East Carolina 73
Mercer 106, Samford 66
Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 69
Palm Beach Atlantic 78, Nova Southeastern 77
Randolph Macon 84, Hampden-Sydney 58
Richmond 65, George Mason 50
Tampa 59, Florida Tech 51
Texas A&M 74, Alabama 68
Tulane 80, SMU 72
Tusculum 62, Carson-Newman 52
UNC-Greensboro 83, Wofford 79, OT
VMI 74, W. Carolina 71
Virginia 78, Boston College 65
Washington & Lee 80, E. Mennonite 57
MIDWEST
Adrian 85, Olivet 76
Capital 86, Wilmington (Ohio) 76
Chicago 84, Illinois St. 69
Denison 65, DePauw 64
Drake 77, Valparaiso 75
Franklin 83, Mount St. Joseph 73
John Carroll 88, Otterbein 67
Kalamazoo 58, Calvin 53
Marietta 102, Muskingum 82
Mount Union 83, Baldwin Wallace 73
N. Dakota St. 77, South Dakota 74
Rose Hulman 67, Earlham 48
S. Dakota St. 94, North Dakota 83
St. Norbert 75, Lawrence 56
UCF 89, Cincinnati 87
Wis.-Platteville 80, Wis.-Eau Claire 56
Wittenberg 78, Wabash 69
Wooster 57, Oberlin 53
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 82, Houston Baptist 68
Incarnate Word 65, McNeese St. 59
Lamar 77, Sam Houston St. 65
Louisiana-Monroe 66, Arkansas St. 52
Stephen F. Austin 83, Cent. Arkansas 68
Texas 70, TCU 56
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Akron 69, Buffalo 63
American U. 48, Navy 40
Army 75, Loyola (Md.) 55
Binghamton 62, Mass.-Lowell 58
Boston U. 47, Lafayette 40
Bucknell 63, Holy Cross 45
Colgate 82, Lehigh 73
Duquesne 72, Rhode Island 62
New Hampshire 64, Hartford 55
Stony Brook 72, Vermont 68
Temple 78, Memphis 64
UConn 74, Tulane 31
UMBC 54, Albany (NY) 44
VCU 67, La Salle 61
SOUTH
East Carolina 59, Tulsa 42
Incarnate Word 72, McNeese St. 71
Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 66
Richmond 75, George Mason 70
Saint Joseph’s 63, Davidson 54
UCF 56, South Florida 48
MIDWEST
Ball St. 97, N. Illinois 89
Cent. Michigan 71, Kent St. 58
Dayton 50, George Washington 44
Maryland 85, Wisconsin 56
Michigan 80, Illinois 59
Northwestern 82, Rutgers 65
Ohio 86, Toledo 58
Ohio St. 65, Nebraska 52
SMU 72, Wichita St. 67
Saint Louis 59, Fordham 49
TCU 54, Kansas St. 52
W. Michigan 69, Bowling Green 55
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 84, Houston Baptist 79
Sam Houston St. 75, Lamar 68
Stephen F. Austin 58, Cent. Arkansas 37
Texas A&M-CC 49, SE Louisiana 48
FAR WEST
Air Force 88, Fresno St. 65
Wyoming 64, Utah St. 45
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL — Findlay at Lake Erie (GMAC), 7
Prep Gymnastics
District meet at Bowling Green State University, 4:30
Friday’s Events
College Athletics
BASEBALL — Findlay vs. Urbana at Chillicothe, 1
Findlay vs. Urbana at Chillicothe, 4
SOFTBALL — Findlay vs. McKendree at Rosemont, Ill., 9 a.m.
Findlay vs. Winona State at Rosemont, Ill., 1:30
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Classie Lassies League
High series: Cindy Brumbaugh, Broad Construction, 505. High game: Kim Combs, Bellacinos, 203.
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay High Ticket Presale
FINDLAY — Findlay High will presell tickets for Friday’s boys basketball contest with Lima Senior. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office beginning at 8 a.m. this morning and will be sold until 3 p.m. Friday. Presell tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.
Youth Basketball Tournaments
TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.