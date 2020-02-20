PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

Sylvania Northview 64, Wapakoneta 40

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

Fremont Ross 60, Bowling Green 44

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

Springfield 53, Ashland 43

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

Oregon Clay 35, Toledo Bowsher 32

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

Kenton 45, Celina 27

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

Toledo Rogers 62, Toledo Woodward 4

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

Bellevue 89, Galion 18

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

Hopewell-Loudon 66, Bucyrus 10

Carey 39, Edison 36

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Montpelier 44, Liberty Center 40

Genoa 37, Delta 29

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

Liberty-Benton 58, Tinora 19

Delphos Jefferson 48, Riverdale 40

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

Edon 44, Edgerton 32

Convoy Crestview 48, Ayersville 33

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

Mohawk 41, Cardinal Stritch 33

Vanlue 33, Maumee Valley Country Day 17

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

Sandusky St. Mary 64, South Central 57 (OT)

Norwalk St. Paul 41, Danbury 39

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

Marion Local 63, Upper Scioto Valley 28

Lima Central Catholic 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

New Knoxville 55, Ada 14

New Bremen 52, Hardin Northern 40

Thursday’s District Games

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Fort Jennings vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 6:15, in district quarterfinals

(7) Delphos St. John’s vs. (4) McComb, 8, in district quarterfinals

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(3) Kalida vs. (14) Pandora-Gilboa, 6:15

(8) North Baltimore vs. (10) Continental, 8

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Sylvania Northview vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15

(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Fremont Ross vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15

(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(18) Springfield vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15

(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(15) Oregon Clay vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1

(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Kenton vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15

(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Van Wert vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1

(6) Defiance vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15

(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Tiffin Columbian vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 8

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Bellevue vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Lexington vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15

(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (3) Willard, 8

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Upper Sandusky vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15

(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (4) Wynford, 8

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Elmwood vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15

(11) Montpelier vs. (12) Genoa, 8

AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Lake vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15

(2) Otsego vs. (6) Swanton, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Hicksville vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(2) Liberty-Benton vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson, 8

AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Coldwater vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15

(5) Spencerville vs. (4) Fairview, 8

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Lincolnview vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(7) Edon vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, 8

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Antwerp vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15

(9) North Central vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15

(3) Kalida-(14) Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. (8) North Baltimore-(10) Continental winner, 8

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15

(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Mohawk vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15

(6) Vanlue vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Crestline vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15

(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Lucas vs. (12) New London, 6:15

(5) Monroeville vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Parkway vs. (3) Minster, 6:15

(2) Marion Local vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic, 8

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

(5) St. Henry vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(4) New Knoxville vs. (6) New Bremen 8

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 52, Cin. Anderson 35

Fairfield 47, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42

Loveland 52, Lebanon 25

Mason 39, Ursuline Academy 36

Division II

Dover 55, New Concord John Glenn 26

Dresden Tri-Valley 81, Byesville Meadowbrook 15

E. Liverpool 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 50

Lisbon Beaver 61, St. Clairsville 60

Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Philo 36

Warsaw River View 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Minerva 47

Zanesville Maysville 68, Zanesville 29

Division III

Akr. Manchester 65, Rittman 55

Burton Berkshire 37, Conneaut 27

Creston Norwayne 51, Orrville 30

E. Palestine 58, Atwater Waterloo 50

Hanoverton United 41, New Middletown Spring. 29

Mantua Crestwood 50, Middlefield Cardinal 16

Mineral Ridge 59, Orwell Grand Valley 22

Navarre Fairless 37, Ashland Mapleton 18

Sheffield Brookside 43, Wickliffe 31

Sullivan Black River 66, Oberlin 42

Youngs. Ursuline 62, Campbell Memorial 18

Belmont Union Local 46, Cambridge 8

Berlin Hiland 86, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 17

Coshocton 32, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 26

Magnolia Sandy Valley 63, Richmond Edison 16

Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 53

McConnelsville Morgan 60, Lore City Buckeye Trail 27

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28, 3OT

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 67, Rayland Buckeye 25

Division IV

Bristol 55, Southington Chalker 22

Brookfield 53, Fairport Harbor Harding 33

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Richmond Hts. 6

E. Can. 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 29

Heartland Christian 53, Wellsville 40

Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Mogadore 39

Kidron Cent. Christian 48, Elyria Open Door 29

Kinsman Badger 46, Vienna Mathews 35

Leetonia 58, Sebring McKinley 42

Lisbon David Anderson 60, Warren Lordstown 18

Louisville Aquinas 48, Akr. Elms 28

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Salineville Southern 17

Warren JFK 52, Windham 28

Youngs. Valley Christian 44, Lowellville 41

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Around Ohio

Louisville Aquinas 56, Campbell Memorial 44

Richwood N. Union 50, Marion Elgin 46

Warren Lordstown 60, Newbury 45

OHSAA Tournament

Division II

Circleville Logan Elm 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 26

Jackson 66, Greenfield McClain 31

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Bidwell River Valley 36

Vincent Warren 64, McArthur Vinton County 44

Division III

Ironton 47, Wellston 21

Minford 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63

Oak Hill 71, McDermott Scioto NW 26

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Portsmouth W. 34

Division IV

Lucasville Valley 66, Corning Miller 53

Reedsville Eastern 50, Portsmouth Notre Dame 24

S. Webster 67, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Waterford 47, Racine Southern 42

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Arlington

Other NW Ohio Games

Bucyrus at Crestline

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton

Fairview at Montpelier

Kidron Central Christian at West Holmes

North Baltimore at Seneca East

Ottoville at Tinora

Paulding at Edgerton

River Valley at Galion Northmor

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Findlay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Carey

Mohawk at Ridgedale

Wynford at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Fostoria Senior

Lake at Genoa

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson

Columbus Grove at Ada

Lincolnview at Paulding

Spencerville at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Swanton

Bryan at Evergreen

Delta at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Kenton

Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial at Defiance

Van Wert at Celina

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Lakota at Old Fort

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at New Knoxville

Minster at Parkway

New Bremen at Coldwater

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Springfield at Sylvania Southview

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

New London at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Pettisville

Fayette at North Central

Montpelier at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Perry

Fort Jennings at Leipsic

Fort Recovery at South Adams, Ind.

Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Hicksville at Miller City

Huron at Milan Edison

Kalida at Fairview

Mansfield Madison at Ontario

Mansfield Senior at Massillon Jackson

Monclova Christian at Lima Temple Christian

Shelby at Lexington

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Saturday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton

McComb at Lima Perry

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius

Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington

Van Buren at Fort Recovery

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146

Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159

Toronto 61 31 22 8 70 213 204

Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201

Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190

Montreal 62 27 27 8 62 187 192

Ottawa 60 21 28 11 53 163 204

Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 58 37 15 6 80 196 154

Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180

Philadelphia 60 33 20 7 73 198 178

N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159

Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164

Columbus 61 30 19 12 72 156 155

N.Y. Rangers 59 31 24 4 66 195 184

New Jersey 59 22 27 10 54 162 207

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 60 33 17 10 76 190 172

Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151

Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164

Winnipeg 61 31 25 5 67 185 184

Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191

Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187

Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183

Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185

Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167

San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194

Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186

Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 3

Arizona at Dallas, late

Boston at Edmonton, late

Florida at Anaheim, late

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, late

Minnesota at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Washington, 7

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7

San Jose at New Jersey, 7

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30

Arizona at St. Louis, 8

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7:30

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30

Boston at Calgary, 9

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9

Colorado at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1

Washington at New Jersey, 1

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Toronto, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Columbus at Nashville, 8

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8

Boston at Vancouver, 10

Florida at Vegas, 10

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

American 71, Navy 62

Babson 92, Emerson 77

Christopher Newport 84, S. Virginia 66

Coast Guard 101, Wheaton 78

D’Youville 84, Pitt.-Bradford 78

Dean 120, Lesley 73

Drew 73, Scranton 70

Elizabethtown 73, Juniata 67

Elms 66, Mitchell 63

George Washington 70, Duquesne 67

Goucher 86, Catholic 70

La Roche 79, Pitt.-Greensburg 75

La Salle 58, Fordham 49

Lafayette 61, Boston U. 59

Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77

MIT 89, Clark 64

Maine-Farmington 93, Thomas (Maine) 66

Mass.-Boston 76, Mass.-Dartmouth 66

Medaille 80, Alfred St. 71

Mercyhurst 73, Pitt.-Johnstown 64

Michigan 60, Rutgers 52

Molloy 87, Mercy 59

Mount Aloysius 80, Penn St.-Altoona 62

Muhlenberg 84, Ursinus 79

New England Coll. 89, Eastern Nazarene 78

Norwich 88, Rivier 83

Pace 87, Adelphi 83

Penn St. Behrend 77, Hilbert 61

Plymouth St. 69, Castleton 49

SUNY-IT 87, Wells 50

Salve Regina 96, Curry 71

Seton Hall 74, Butler 72

Siena 65, Iona 64

Springfield 80, Worcester Tech 64

Stonehill 73, St. Michael’s 56

Susquehanna 90, Moravian 67

Wentworth 80, W. New England 67

Westfield St. 86, Salem St. 63

SOUTH

Anderson (SC) 82, Coker 74

Chattanooga 91, The Citadel 68

ETSU 75, Furman 66

Embry-Riddle 108, St. Leo 91

Ferrum 77, Randolph 53

Georgia 65, Auburn 55

Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79

Lees-Mcrae 100, North Greenville 91

Lenoir-Rhyne 80, Virginia-Wise 68

Lincoln Memorial 98, Mars Hill 69

Louisville 90, Syracuse 66

Mary Washington 84, Salisbury 58

Memphis 77, East Carolina 73

Mercer 106, Samford 66

Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 69

Palm Beach Atlantic 78, Nova Southeastern 77

Randolph Macon 84, Hampden-Sydney 58

Richmond 65, George Mason 50

Tampa 59, Florida Tech 51

Texas A&M 74, Alabama 68

Tulane 80, SMU 72

Tusculum 62, Carson-Newman 52

UNC-Greensboro 83, Wofford 79, OT

VMI 74, W. Carolina 71

Virginia 78, Boston College 65

Washington & Lee 80, E. Mennonite 57

MIDWEST

Adrian 85, Olivet 76

Capital 86, Wilmington (Ohio) 76

Chicago 84, Illinois St. 69

Denison 65, DePauw 64

Drake 77, Valparaiso 75

Franklin 83, Mount St. Joseph 73

John Carroll 88, Otterbein 67

Kalamazoo 58, Calvin 53

Marietta 102, Muskingum 82

Mount Union 83, Baldwin Wallace 73

N. Dakota St. 77, South Dakota 74

Rose Hulman 67, Earlham 48

S. Dakota St. 94, North Dakota 83

St. Norbert 75, Lawrence 56

UCF 89, Cincinnati 87

Wis.-Platteville 80, Wis.-Eau Claire 56

Wittenberg 78, Wabash 69

Wooster 57, Oberlin 53

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 82, Houston Baptist 68

Incarnate Word 65, McNeese St. 59

Lamar 77, Sam Houston St. 65

Louisiana-Monroe 66, Arkansas St. 52

Stephen F. Austin 83, Cent. Arkansas 68

Texas 70, TCU 56

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Akron 69, Buffalo 63

American U. 48, Navy 40

Army 75, Loyola (Md.) 55

Binghamton 62, Mass.-Lowell 58

Boston U. 47, Lafayette 40

Bucknell 63, Holy Cross 45

Colgate 82, Lehigh 73

Duquesne 72, Rhode Island 62

New Hampshire 64, Hartford 55

Stony Brook 72, Vermont 68

Temple 78, Memphis 64

UConn 74, Tulane 31

UMBC 54, Albany (NY) 44

VCU 67, La Salle 61

SOUTH

East Carolina 59, Tulsa 42

Incarnate Word 72, McNeese St. 71

Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 66

Richmond 75, George Mason 70

Saint Joseph’s 63, Davidson 54

UCF 56, South Florida 48

MIDWEST

Ball St. 97, N. Illinois 89

Cent. Michigan 71, Kent St. 58

Dayton 50, George Washington 44

Maryland 85, Wisconsin 56

Michigan 80, Illinois 59

Northwestern 82, Rutgers 65

Ohio 86, Toledo 58

Ohio St. 65, Nebraska 52

SMU 72, Wichita St. 67

Saint Louis 59, Fordham 49

TCU 54, Kansas St. 52

W. Michigan 69, Bowling Green 55

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 84, Houston Baptist 79

Sam Houston St. 75, Lamar 68

Stephen F. Austin 58, Cent. Arkansas 37

Texas A&M-CC 49, SE Louisiana 48

FAR WEST

Air Force 88, Fresno St. 65

Wyoming 64, Utah St. 45

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL — Findlay at Lake Erie (GMAC), 7

Prep Gymnastics

District meet at Bowling Green State University, 4:30

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

BASEBALL — Findlay vs. Urbana at Chillicothe, 1

Findlay vs. Urbana at Chillicothe, 4

SOFTBALL — Findlay vs. McKendree at Rosemont, Ill., 9 a.m.

Findlay vs. Winona State at Rosemont, Ill., 1:30

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Classie Lassies League

High series: Cindy Brumbaugh, Broad Construction, 505. High game: Kim Combs, Bellacinos, 203.

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay High Ticket Presale

FINDLAY — Findlay High will presell tickets for Friday’s boys basketball contest with Lima Senior. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office beginning at 8 a.m. this morning and will be sold until 3 p.m. Friday. Presell tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Youth Basketball Tournaments

TIFFIN — Youth basketball tournaments will be held at Seneca East High School on March 7-8 and at Tiffin University on March 21-22. Entry fees $250; all teams guaranteed three games. Teams can register at www.bestbasketball.net or call 419-443-5440 for more information.