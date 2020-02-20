CAREY — Emma Biller scored 16 points and climbed a spot in the Vanlue record books in leading the Wildcats to a 33-17 win over Maumee Valley Country Day on Wednesday in a Division IV girls district opener at Carey.

Biller’s 16 points upped her career total to 1,019 and inched her past Gina Rose (1,010) and into fifth place on the school’s all-time list. Biller also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-15) who will face No. 3-seeded Arcadia (13-9) in Saturday’s district quarterfinal at Carey.

Vanlue blitzed Maumee Valley (7-16) 10-2 in the first quarter and 14-5 in the third. Emma Franks added five points and three steals to Vanlue’s cause, Maliah Snook had six points and seven rebounds and Audrey Phillips had four steals and four assists.

MAUMEE VALLEY (7-16)

Papocchia 0-1–1, Francisco 1-0–3, Peek 2-2–6, Lumsden 3-1–7. TOTALS: 6-42 4-11–17.

VANLUE (8-15)

Franks 1-3–5, Price 1-0–2, Phillips 0-2–2, King 1-0–2, Biller 5-3–16, Snook 2-2–6. TOTALS: 10-45 10-14–33.

Maumee Valley 2 7 5 3 — 17

Vanlue 10 4 14 5 — 33

3-Point GOALS: Maumee Valley 1-19 (Francisco); Vanlue 3-11 (Biller 3).

rebounds: Maumee Valley 21 (Lumsden 7); Vanlue 30 (Biller 12, Snook 7).

turnovers: Maumee Valley 25; Vanlue 18.