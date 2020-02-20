Prep Girls Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 22 537 24.4
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 22 494 22.5
Kaia Woods, H-L 22 437 19.9
Olivia Zender, H-L 22 377 17.1
Emma Biller, Vanlue 19 240 12.6
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 22 266 12.1
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 22 260 11.8
Alexa Gabel, Lakota 21 210 10.0
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 19 228 12.0
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 22 239 10.9
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 22 162 7.4
Kayla Minich, Elmwood 21 148 7.1
Maliah Snook, Vanlue 14 81 5.8
Lyndee Ward, Arcadia 22 127 5.8
Agnes Durliat, Van Buren 22 122 5.6
Faith Price, Vanlue 22 120 5.5
Alexa Gabel, Lakota 21 116 5.5
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 22 124 5.6
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 22 84 3.8
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 22 81 3.7
Carlie Foos, Lakota 22 79 3.6
Olivia Zender, H-L 22 67 3.0
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 21 63 3.0
Mady Parker, Van Buren 17 48 2.8
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 22 62 2.8
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 22 54 2.5
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 22 54 2.5
Haley Zimmerman, Elmwood 20 47 2.4
Emma Biller, Vanlue 17 43 2.3
Zoe Horne, Van Buren 22 45 2.0
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 22 168 7.6
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 22 93 4.2
Olivia Zender, H-L 22 82 3.7
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 22 75 3.4
Mady Parker, Van Buren 17 54 3.2
Carlie Foos, Lakota 22 64 2.9
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 22 60 2.7
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 22 57 2.6
Abbe Beidelschies, H-L 22 55 2.5
Emma Biller, Vanlue 19 43 2.3
Faith Price, Vanlue 22 44 2.0
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 22 62 2.8
Emma Biller, Vanlue 19 41 2.2
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Van Buren, Vanlue.
NOTE: Final weekly stats for 2019-20 girls basketball season.