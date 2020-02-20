Prep Boys Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 20 390 19.5
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 21 368 17.5
Jordyn Jury, H-L 21 341 16.2
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 21 297 14.1
Dom Settles, Fostoria 20 281 14.1
Michael Kramer, Van Buren 18 250 13.9
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 21 271 12.9
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 20 253 12.7
Travis Milligan, H-L 21 234 11.1
Logan Boes, Arcadia 21 220 10.5
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 21 209 10.0
Jordyn Jury, H-L 21 154 7.3
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 21 140 6.7
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 21 133 6.3
Jonathan Banks, Fostoria 20 122 6.1
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 20 114 5.7
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 21 110 5.2
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 21 110 5.2
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Jordyn Jury, H-L 21 115 5.5
Caden Lance, Van Buren 20 78 3.9
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 20 72 3.6
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 20 70 3.5
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 21 68 3.2
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 21 65 3.1
Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 21 62 2.9
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 20 54 2.7
Elijah Franks, Lakota 20 50 2.5
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 21 51 2.4
Mason Lentz, Elmwood 21 50 2.4
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 21 46 2.2
Nick Weiss, Elmwood 18 40 2.2
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 20 75 3.8
Dom Settles, Fostoria 20 62 3.1
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 21 58 2.8
Jordyn Jury, H-L 21 51 2.5
Caden Lance, Van Buren 20 45 2.3
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 21 45 2.1
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 21 25 1.2
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 21 24 1.1
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Van Buren, Vanlue.