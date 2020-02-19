PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s District Games
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Van Wert 48, Lima Shawnee 39
Defiance 33, Elida 31
LAKE DISTRICT
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
Tiffin Columbian 57, Maumee 38
Oak Harbor 52, Port Clinton 15
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Lexington 38, Clear Fork 33
Mansfield Senior 43, Norwalk 33
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
Upper Sandusksy 51, Huron 45
Ashland Crestview 43, Western Reserve 32
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Elmwood 50, Evergreen 20
AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL
Lake 69, Eastwood 65
Otsego 48, Northwood 15
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
Hicksville 49, Allen East 32
AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Coldwater 47, Patrick Henry 46
Spencerville 53, Van Buren 46
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
Lincolnview 61, Hilltop 34
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
Antwerp 36, Fayette 32
North Central 44, Pettisville 38, OT
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
Delphos St. John’s 46, Miller City 34
McComb 36, Leipsic 23
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL
Ottawa Hills 45, Fremont St. Joseph 23
Tiffin Calvert 52, Gibsonburg 42
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
Mansfield Christian 50, Crestline 46
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Lucas 73, Plymouth 13
Monroeville 56, Mansfield St. Peter’s 19
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
Parkway 53, Ridgemont 35
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
St. Henry 67, Lima Perry 36
OHSAA State Tournament
Division I
Beavercreek 45, Troy 26
Cin. Princeton 41, Wilmington 36
Cin. Walnut Hills 72, Mt. Orab Western Brown 45
Huber Hts. Wayne 88, Day. Ponitz Tech. 26
Miamisburg 42, Bellbrook 35
Trenton Edgewood 53, Cin. Oak Hills 43
Division II
Lodi Cloverleaf 66, Cle. Lincoln W. 23
Oak Harbor 52, Port Clinton 15
Tiffin Columbian 57, Maumee 38
Van Wert 48, Lima Shawnee 39
Day. Carroll 53, Brookville 15
Eaton 52, St. Paris Graham 39
Hamilton Badin 36, Middletown Fenwick 34
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43, Cin. McNicholas 40
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Cin. Woodward 26
Trotwood-Madison 49, Bellefontaine 34
Division III
Richwood N. Union 64, Fredericktown 48
W. Jefferson 43, Ready 28
Amanda-Clearcreek 38, Johnstown-Monroe 34
Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Cols. KIPP 18
Cin. Mariemont 38, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 36, OT
Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Cin. Deer Park 19
Cin. Seven Hills 64, Fayetteville-Perry 59
Middletown 65, Spring. Greenon 51
Versailles 61, Day. Christian 24
W. Liberty-Salem 29, Lewistown Indian Lake 17
Waynesville 66, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 21
Division IV
Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Shekinah Christian 2
Danville 62, Millersport 20
DeGraff Riverside 38, Jackson Center 28
Fairfield Christian 57, Grove City Christian 26
Felicity-Franklin 50, Franklin Middletown Christian 32
Ft. Loramie 90, Ansonia 12
Legacy Christian 61, Fairfield Christian 29
New Madison Tri-Village 79, East Dayton Christian School 24
Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Yellow Springs 41
Wednesday’s District Games
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Wapakoneta vs. (6) Sylvania Northview, 7
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Fremont Ross vs. (17) Bowling Green, 7
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(18) Springfield vs. (19) Ashland, 7
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(14) Toledo Bowsher vs. (15) Oregon Clay, 7
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Celina vs. (10) Kenton, 7
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (11) Toledo Woodward, 7
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Bellevue vs. (11) Galion, 7
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (12) Bucyrus, 6:15
(6) Carey vs. (8) Edison, 8
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Liberty Center vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15
(12) Genoa vs. (3) Delta, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Tinora vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15
(9) Delphos Jefferson vs. (10) Riverdale, 8
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Edon vs. (8) Edgerton, 6:15
(3) Convoy Crestview vs. (10) Ayersville, 8
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Cardinal Stritch vs. (10) Mohawk, 6:15
(6) Vanlue vs. (8) Maumee Valley Country Day, 8
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (7) South Central, 6:15
(4) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Danbury, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(14) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15
(7) Lima Central Catholic vs. (13) Waynesfield-Goshen, 8
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
(4) New Knoxville vs. (10) Ada, 6:15
(6) New Bremen vs. (12) Hardin Northern, 8
Thursday’s District Games
Division IV
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Fort Jennings vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 6:15
(7) Delphos St. John’s vs. (4) McComb, 8, in district quarterfinals
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(3) Kalida vs. (14) Pandora-Gilboa, 6:15
(8) North Baltimore vs. (10) Continental, 8
Saturday’s District Quarterfinals
Division I
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT
AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
(13) Wapakoneta-(6) Sylvania Northview winner vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15
(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8
AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL
(16) Fremont Ross-(17) Bowling Green winner vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15
(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL
(18) Springfield-(19) Ashland winner vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15
(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(14) Toledo Bowsher-(15) Oregon Clay winner vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1
(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45
Division II
PAULDING DISTRICT
AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Celina-(10) Kenton winner vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15
(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8
AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Van Wert vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1
(6) Defiance vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45
LAKE DISTRICT
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Toledo Rogers-(11) Toledo Woodward winner vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15
(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8
AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Tiffin Columbian vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15
(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 8
ASHLAND DISTRICT
AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
(1) Bellevue-(11) Galion winner vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15
(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8
AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Lexington vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15
(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (3) Willard, 8
Division III
SHELBY DISTRICT
AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Hopewell-Loudon-(12) Bucyrus winner vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15
(6) Carey-(8) Edison winner vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8
AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL
(10) Upper Sandusky vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15
(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (4) Wynford, 8
ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT
AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
(7) Elmwood vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15
(10) Liberty Center-(11) Montpelier winner vs. (12) Genoa-(3) Delta winner, 8
AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Lake vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15
(2) Otsego vs. (6) Swanton, 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Hicksville vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15
(13) Tinora-(2) Liberty-Benton winner vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson-(10) Riverdale winner, 8
AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Coldwater vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15
(5) Spencerville vs. (4) Fairview, 8
Division IV
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL
(11) Lincolnview vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15
(7) Edon-(8) Edgerton winner vs. (3) Convoy Crestview-(10) Ayersville winner, 8
AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL
(6) Antwerp vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15
(9) North Central vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY
(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15
(3) Kalida-(14) Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. (8) North Baltimore-(10) Continental winner, 8
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL
(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15
(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8
AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL
(12) Cardinal Stritch-(10) Mohawk winner vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15
(6) Vanlue-(8) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (3) Arcadia, 8
WILLARD DISTRICT
AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL
(8) Crestline vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15
(6) Sandusky St. Mary-(7) South Central winner vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul-(11) Danbury winner, 8
AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
(2) Lucas vs. (12) New London, 6:15
(5) Monroeville vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL
(9) Parkway vs. (3) Minster, 6:15
(14) Upper Scioto Valley-(2) Marion Local winner vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic-(13) Waynesfield-Goshen winner, 8
AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL
(5) St. Henry vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15
(4) New Knoxville-(10) Ada winner vs. (6) New Bremen-(12) Hardin Northern winner, 8
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 68, Tol. Cent. Catholic 62
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior 58, Clyde 48
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Senior 71, Clear Fork 62
Cardinal Stritch 72, Swanton 53
Gibsonburg 45, Otsego 44
Huron 56, Sandusky Perkins 48
Kidron Central Christian 59, Mansfield Temple Christian 35
Liberty Center 43, Ayersville 35
Lima Cent. Cath. 72, Van Wert 44
Lorain Clearview 69, Vermilion 54
Marion Local 61, Wapakoneta 50
Navarre Fairless 56, West Holmes 41
New Riegel 74, Fostoria Senior 61
Oak Harbor 71, Lake 44
Old Fort 83, Seneca East 60
Oregon Clay 47, Ottawa Hills 44
Pandora-Gilboa 44, Continental 33
Ridgemont 64, Cory-Rawson 58
Sandusky Senior 80, Oberlin 70
Smithville 79, Loudonville 37
Toledo Christian 59, Holgate 28
Toledo Whitmer 60, Sylvania Southview 52
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 68, Cle. E. Tech 46
Atwater Waterloo 73, Sebring McKinley 60
Belmont Union Local 62, Hannibal River 42
Beloit W. Branch 45, Columbiana 39
Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Williamstown, W.Va. 53
Bristol 56, Vienna Mathews 47
Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Sugarcreek Garaway 55
Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Orrville 38
Canfield S. Range 57, Youngs. Mooney 47
Chagrin Falls 72, Chardon NDCL 59
Chesterland W. Geauga 60, Andrews Osborne Academy 58
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Fairview 75
Cols. DeSales 66, Worthington Kilbourne 53
Columbia Station Columbia 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 34
Columbiana Crestview 56, Leetonia 54
Cortland Lakeview 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 55
Creston Norwayne 68, Norton 54
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Can. South 32
Delaware Buckeye Valley 62, Sparta Highland 38
Dover 58, N. Can. Hoover 51
E. Liverpool 67, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46
Elyria Cath. 71, Medina Buckeye 52
Euclid 75, Beachwood 62
Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Centerburg 49
Garrettsville Garfield 66, Middlefield Cardinal 46
Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Willoughby S. 54
Gibsonburg 45, Tontogany Otsego 44
Hebron Lakewood 70, Sugar Grove Berne Union 55
Hubbard 77, Youngs. Valley Christian 60
Hudson WRA 99, Chagrin Falls Kenston 90
Johnstown-Monroe 49, Hartley 37
Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Mansfield Temple Christian 35
Kinsman Badger 89, Cortland Maplewood 45
Kirtland 65, Geneva 59
Lakewood 55, Medina 54
Lewis Center Olentangy 63, Cols. Centennial 59
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Uhrichsville Claymont 56
Louisville Aquinas 51, Ravenna SE 30
Madison 98, Ashtabula Edgewood 68
Malvern 73, Hanoverton United 48
Mansfield Sr. 66, Shelby 59, 2
Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66
Mt. Gilead 65, Utica 55
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Cory-Rawson 58
New Middletown Spring. 65, Girard 57
New Philadelphia 47, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46
Newark Cath. 91, Cardington-Lincoln 72
Peninsula Woodridge 64, Mantua Crestwood 57
Perry 88, Eastlake N. 46
Poland Seminary 53, Austintown Fitch 44
Richmond Hts. 64, Massillon Jackson 59
Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Sheffield Brookside 52
Salem 69, E. Palestine 47
Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, New Matamoras Frontier 58
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 55, Carlisle 42
Spring. Shawnee 60, Spring. Greenon 53
Struthers 72, Salineville Southern 52
Tallmadge 66, Akr. East 58
W. Carrollton 79, Bellefontaine 58
Warren Howland 58, Austintown Fitch 52
Westerville Cent. 47, Dublin Scioto 42
Westlake 65, Bay Village Bay 57
Youngs. Chaney High School 88, Youngs. Liberty 46
Zanesville Maysville 62, Cambridge 54
Athens 62, Marietta 36
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Hillsboro 38
New Lexington 53, Thornville Sheridan 43
Waverly 59, Gallipolis Gallia 49
Albany Alexander 44, Ironton Rock Hill 30
Frankfort Adena 73, Lynchburg-Clay 51
S. Point 64, Southeastern 44
Seaman N. Adams 66, Nelsonville-York 42
Beaver Eastern 57, Portsmouth Clay 50
Crown City S. Gallia 55, Manchester 37
Franklin Furnace Green 66, Portsmouth Sciotoville 37
Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, 0
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Arlington
Other NW Ohio Games
Bucyrus at Crestline
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton
Fairview at Montpelier
Kidron Central Christian at West Holmes
North Baltimore at Seneca East
Ottoville at Tinora
Paulding at Edgerton
River Valley at Galion Northmor
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Van Buren
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Carey
Mohawk at Ridgedale
Wynford at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Fostoria Senior
Lake at Genoa
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson
Columbus Grove at Ada
Lincolnview at Paulding
Spencerville at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Swanton
Bryan at Evergreen
Delta at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Kenton
Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
St. Marys Memorial at Defiance
Van Wert at Celina
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Lakota at Old Fort
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at New Knoxville
Minster at Parkway
New Bremen at Coldwater
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Springfield at Sylvania Southview
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
New London at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Pettisville
Fayette at North Central
Montpelier at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Perry
Fort Jennings at Leipsic
Fort Recovery at South Adams, Ind.
Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Hicksville at Miller City
Huron at Milan Edison
Kalida at Fairview
Mansfield Madison at Ontario
Mansfield Senior at Massillon Jackson
Monclova Christian at Lima Temple Christian
Shelby at Lexington
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Saturday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton
McComb at Lima Perry
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius
Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington
Van Buren at Fort Recovery
PREP HOCKEY
State Poll
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (9) 99
2. Upper Arlington (1) 90
3. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 81
4. Lakewood St. Edward 69
5. Mentor 48
6. Col. St. Charles Prep 46
7. Olentangy Liberty 33
8. Toledo St. John’s 30
9. Sylvania Northview 28
10. Toledo St. Francis 12
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Monday’s RESULTS
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146
Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159
Toronto 61 31 22 8 70 213 204
Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201
Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190
Montreal 62 27 27 8 62 187 192
Ottawa 60 21 28 11 53 163 204
Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 58 37 15 6 80 196 154
Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180
Philadelphia 60 33 20 7 73 198 178
N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159
Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164
Columbus 61 30 19 12 72 156 155
N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181
New Jersey 59 22 27 10 54 162 207
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 60 33 17 10 76 190 172
Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151
Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164
Winnipeg 61 31 25 5 67 185 184
Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191
Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187
Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183
Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185
Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167
San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194
Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186
Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Results
Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Florida 5, San Jose 3
Calgary 6, Anaheim 4
Vegas 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3
Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30
Florida at Anaheim, 10
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 10
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Washington, 7
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7
San Jose at New Jersey, 7
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30
Arizona at St. Louis, 8
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10
Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7:30
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30
Boston at Calgary, 9
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9
Colorado at Anaheim, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (20) 25-1 761 1
2. Baylor (8) 23-1 746 2
3. Oregon (3) 24-2 725 3
4. Stanford 23-3 653 7
5. UConn 21-3 650 6
6. Louisville 23-3 611 9
7. UCLA 22-3 572 8
8. Maryland 22-4 537 10
9. Mississippi State 22-4 515 5
10. N.C. State 22-3 500 4
11. Arizona 21-4 462 12
12. DePaul 24-3 428 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 365 15
14. Oregon State 19-7 318 11
15. South Dakota 24-2 305 16
16. Kentucky 19-5 288 19
17. Texas A&M 20-5 259 18
18. Missouri State 21-3 258 17
18. Florida State 20-5 258 14
20. Northwestern 22-3 219 21
21. Iowa 21-5 141 20
22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 140 22
23. Princeton 19-1 117 25
24. Arizona State 18-8 95 24
25. Arkansas 20-5 74 —
Others receiving votes: Indiana 36, TCU 11, Stony Brook 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 6, LSU 4, Troy 1, Tennessee 1, Ohio State 1, Fresno State 1.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albertus Magnus 97, Emmanuel 82
Brooklyn 108, Medgar Evers 77
Bryant 61, Merrimack 52
Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59
CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Cazenovia 78, Cobleskill 56
Eastern 80, DeSales 71
Hood 93, Stevenson 73
Illinois 62, Penn St. 56
Maryland 76, Northwestern 67
Messiah 84, Lebanon Valley 78
Misericordia 89, Kings (Pa.) 73
Morrisville St. 87, KC 71
Penn College 92, Gallaudet 60
Penn St.-Abington 65, Lancaster Bible 44
Penn St.-Harrisburg 111, Penn St.-Berks 67
Saint Joseph’s 73, Davidson 72
St. Francis (NY) 87, LIU 77
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71
UMass 67, Saint Louis 63
Utica 94, Houghton 66
Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61
West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47
Widener 84, Arcadia 82
Wilkes 83, Delaware Valley 68
SOUTH
Berea 66, Covenant 60
Florida 73, Arkansas 59
Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67
NC Wesleyan 76, Greensboro 70
Piedmont 78, Maryville (Tenn.) 53
Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61
MIDWEST
Akron 71, W. Michigan 67
Aurora 81, Edgewood 77
Cornell (Iowa) 76, Monmouth (Ill.) 72, OT
E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49
GLCC 107, Finlandia 75
Grinnell 107, Beloit 94
Nyack 74, Concordia (Neb.) 61
Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69
Ripon 88, Lake Forest 71
Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65
FAR WEST
Texas Rio Grande Valley 93, Texas-Permian Basin 80
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
St. Peter’s 66, Fairfield 63, OT
SOUTH
Campbell 61, Winthrop 58
Charleston Southern 56, UNC-Asheville 54
Hampton 86, SC-Upstate 73
Presbyterian 64, Gardner-Webb 49
Radford 88, Longwood 76
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62
Cincinnati 74, Houston 65
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UT Keith Grieshaber to a contract extension. Signed RHP Casey Delgago.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/3B Chris Kwitzer.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Dustin Molleken.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Steve Brown.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.
CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.
DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.
Tennis
World TeamTennis
WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.
College
CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.
KANSAS — Named Jonathan Wallace special teams and running backs coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon receivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Named Vic So’oto defensive line coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Steve Caldwell assistant director of life skills and character development.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Fostoria 59, Elmwood 36
(7th) Elmwood 50, Fostoria 39