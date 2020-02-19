PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s District Games

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Van Wert 48, Lima Shawnee 39

Defiance 33, Elida 31

LAKE DISTRICT

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

Tiffin Columbian 57, Maumee 38

Oak Harbor 52, Port Clinton 15

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Lexington 38, Clear Fork 33

Mansfield Senior 43, Norwalk 33

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

Upper Sandusksy 51, Huron 45

Ashland Crestview 43, Western Reserve 32

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Elmwood 50, Evergreen 20

AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL

Lake 69, Eastwood 65

Otsego 48, Northwood 15

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

Hicksville 49, Allen East 32

AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Coldwater 47, Patrick Henry 46

Spencerville 53, Van Buren 46

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

Lincolnview 61, Hilltop 34

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

Antwerp 36, Fayette 32

North Central 44, Pettisville 38, OT

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Delphos St. John’s 46, Miller City 34

McComb 36, Leipsic 23

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Ottawa Hills 45, Fremont St. Joseph 23

Tiffin Calvert 52, Gibsonburg 42

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

Mansfield Christian 50, Crestline 46

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Lucas 73, Plymouth 13

Monroeville 56, Mansfield St. Peter’s 19

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

Parkway 53, Ridgemont 35

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

St. Henry 67, Lima Perry 36

OHSAA State Tournament

Division I

Beavercreek 45, Troy 26

Cin. Princeton 41, Wilmington 36

Cin. Walnut Hills 72, Mt. Orab Western Brown 45

Huber Hts. Wayne 88, Day. Ponitz Tech. 26

Miamisburg 42, Bellbrook 35

Trenton Edgewood 53, Cin. Oak Hills 43

Division II

Lodi Cloverleaf 66, Cle. Lincoln W. 23

Oak Harbor 52, Port Clinton 15

Tiffin Columbian 57, Maumee 38

Van Wert 48, Lima Shawnee 39

Day. Carroll 53, Brookville 15

Eaton 52, St. Paris Graham 39

Hamilton Badin 36, Middletown Fenwick 34

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43, Cin. McNicholas 40

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Cin. Woodward 26

Trotwood-Madison 49, Bellefontaine 34

Division III

Richwood N. Union 64, Fredericktown 48

W. Jefferson 43, Ready 28

Amanda-Clearcreek 38, Johnstown-Monroe 34

Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Cols. KIPP 18

Cin. Mariemont 38, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 36, OT

Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Cin. Deer Park 19

Cin. Seven Hills 64, Fayetteville-Perry 59

Middletown 65, Spring. Greenon 51

Versailles 61, Day. Christian 24

W. Liberty-Salem 29, Lewistown Indian Lake 17

Waynesville 66, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 21

Division IV

Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Shekinah Christian 2

Danville 62, Millersport 20

DeGraff Riverside 38, Jackson Center 28

Fairfield Christian 57, Grove City Christian 26

Felicity-Franklin 50, Franklin Middletown Christian 32

Ft. Loramie 90, Ansonia 12

Legacy Christian 61, Fairfield Christian 29

New Madison Tri-Village 79, East Dayton Christian School 24

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Yellow Springs 41

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Wapakoneta vs. (6) Sylvania Northview, 7

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Fremont Ross vs. (17) Bowling Green, 7

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(18) Springfield vs. (19) Ashland, 7

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(14) Toledo Bowsher vs. (15) Oregon Clay, 7

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Celina vs. (10) Kenton, 7

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Toledo Rogers vs. (11) Toledo Woodward, 7

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Bellevue vs. (11) Galion, 7

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (12) Bucyrus, 6:15

(6) Carey vs. (8) Edison, 8

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Liberty Center vs. (11) Montpelier, 6:15

(12) Genoa vs. (3) Delta, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Tinora vs. (2) Liberty-Benton, 6:15

(9) Delphos Jefferson vs. (10) Riverdale, 8

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Edon vs. (8) Edgerton, 6:15

(3) Convoy Crestview vs. (10) Ayersville, 8

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Cardinal Stritch vs. (10) Mohawk, 6:15

(6) Vanlue vs. (8) Maumee Valley Country Day, 8

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Sandusky St. Mary vs. (7) South Central, 6:15

(4) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (11) Danbury, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(14) Upper Scioto Valley vs. (2) Marion Local, 6:15

(7) Lima Central Catholic vs. (13) Waynesfield-Goshen, 8

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

(4) New Knoxville vs. (10) Ada, 6:15

(6) New Bremen vs. (12) Hardin Northern, 8

Thursday’s District Games

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Fort Jennings vs. (1) Columbus Grove, 6:15

(7) Delphos St. John’s vs. (4) McComb, 8, in district quarterfinals

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(3) Kalida vs. (14) Pandora-Gilboa, 6:15

(8) North Baltimore vs. (10) Continental, 8

Saturday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC DISTRICT

AT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

(13) Wapakoneta-(6) Sylvania Northview winner vs. (5) Anthony Wayne, 6:15

(7) Sandusky vs. (8) Toledo St. Ursula, 8

AT FOSTORIA HIGH SCHOOL

(16) Fremont Ross-(17) Bowling Green winner vs. (11) Findlay, 6:15

(1) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (20) Toledo Waite, 8

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO START HIGH SCHOOL

(18) Springfield-(19) Ashland winner vs. (2) Perrysburg, 6:15

(10) Toledo Whitmer vs. (12) Mansfield Madison, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(14) Toledo Bowsher-(15) Oregon Clay winner vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 1

(9) Lima Senior vs. (4) Toledo Start, 2:45

Division II

PAULDING DISTRICT

AT MILLER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Celina-(10) Kenton winner vs. (1) Napoleon, 6:15

(3) Wauseon vs. (5) Bryan, 8

AT SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Van Wert vs. (2) Lima Bath, 1

(6) Defiance vs. (4) St. Marys Memorial, 2:45

LAKE DISTRICT

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Toledo Rogers-(11) Toledo Woodward winner vs. (10) Fostoria, 6:15

(5) Clyde vs. (6) Toledo Scott, 8

AT GENOA HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Tiffin Columbian vs. (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 6:15

(4) Oak Harbor vs. (3) Rossford, 8

ASHLAND DISTRICT

AT PLYMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

(1) Bellevue-(11) Galion winner vs. (10) Vermilion, 6:15

(5) Ontario vs. (4) Sandusky Perkins, 8

AT MONROEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Lexington vs. (2) Shelby, 6:15

(8) Mansfield Senior vs. (3) Willard, 8

Division III

SHELBY DISTRICT

AT OLD FORT HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Hopewell-Loudon-(12) Bucyrus winner vs. (11) Lakota, 6:15

(6) Carey-(8) Edison winner vs. (5) Colonel Crawford, 8

AT WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL

(10) Upper Sandusky vs. (1) Margaretta, 6:15

(3) Ashland Crestview vs. (4) Wynford, 8

ANTHONY WAYNE DISTRICT

AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

(7) Elmwood vs. (5) Archbold, 6:15

(10) Liberty Center-(11) Montpelier winner vs. (12) Genoa-(3) Delta winner, 8

AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Lake vs. (4) Woodmore, 6:15

(2) Otsego vs. (6) Swanton, 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Hicksville vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 6:15

(13) Tinora-(2) Liberty-Benton winner vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson-(10) Riverdale winner, 8

AT LINCOLNVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Coldwater vs. (3) Paulding, 6:15

(5) Spencerville vs. (4) Fairview, 8

Division IV

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

AT PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL

(11) Lincolnview vs. (2) Ottoville, 6:15

(7) Edon-(8) Edgerton winner vs. (3) Convoy Crestview-(10) Ayersville winner, 8

AT BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

(6) Antwerp vs. (4) Stryker, 6:15

(9) North Central vs. (1) Wayne Trace, 8

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

AT BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

(2) Arlington vs. (5) Bluffton, 6:15

(3) Kalida-(14) Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. (8) North Baltimore-(10) Continental winner, 8

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

AT FREMONT ROSS HIGH SCHOOL

(5) Ottawa Hills vs. (4) Old Fort, 6:15

(9) Tiffin Calvert vs. (1) Toledo Christian, 8

AT CAREY HIGH SCHOOL

(12) Cardinal Stritch-(10) Mohawk winner vs. (2) New Riegel, 6:15

(6) Vanlue-(8) Maumee Valley Country Day winner vs. (3) Arcadia, 8

WILLARD DISTRICT

AT SHELBY HIGH SCHOOL

(8) Crestline vs. (1) Seneca East, 6:15

(6) Sandusky St. Mary-(7) South Central winner vs. (4) Norwalk St. Paul-(11) Danbury winner, 8

AT ASHLAND CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

(2) Lucas vs. (12) New London, 6:15

(5) Monroeville vs. (3) Buckeye Central, 8

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

(9) Parkway vs. (3) Minster, 6:15

(14) Upper Scioto Valley-(2) Marion Local winner vs. (7) Lima Central Catholic-(13) Waynesfield-Goshen winner, 8

AT LIMA BATH HIGH SCHOOL

(5) St. Henry vs. (1) Fort Recovery, 6:15

(4) New Knoxville-(10) Ada winner vs. (6) New Bremen-(12) Hardin Northern winner, 8

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 68, Tol. Cent. Catholic 62

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior 58, Clyde 48

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Senior 71, Clear Fork 62

Cardinal Stritch 72, Swanton 53

Gibsonburg 45, Otsego 44

Huron 56, Sandusky Perkins 48

Kidron Central Christian 59, Mansfield Temple Christian 35

Liberty Center 43, Ayersville 35

Lima Cent. Cath. 72, Van Wert 44

Lorain Clearview 69, Vermilion 54

Marion Local 61, Wapakoneta 50

Navarre Fairless 56, West Holmes 41

New Riegel 74, Fostoria Senior 61

Oak Harbor 71, Lake 44

Old Fort 83, Seneca East 60

Oregon Clay 47, Ottawa Hills 44

Pandora-Gilboa 44, Continental 33

Ridgemont 64, Cory-Rawson 58

Sandusky Senior 80, Oberlin 70

Smithville 79, Loudonville 37

Toledo Christian 59, Holgate 28

Toledo Whitmer 60, Sylvania Southview 52

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 68, Cle. E. Tech 46

Atwater Waterloo 73, Sebring McKinley 60

Belmont Union Local 62, Hannibal River 42

Beloit W. Branch 45, Columbiana 39

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Williamstown, W.Va. 53

Bristol 56, Vienna Mathews 47

Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Sugarcreek Garaway 55

Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Orrville 38

Canfield S. Range 57, Youngs. Mooney 47

Chagrin Falls 72, Chardon NDCL 59

Chesterland W. Geauga 60, Andrews Osborne Academy 58

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Fairview 75

Cols. DeSales 66, Worthington Kilbourne 53

Columbia Station Columbia 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 34

Columbiana Crestview 56, Leetonia 54

Cortland Lakeview 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 55

Creston Norwayne 68, Norton 54

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Can. South 32

Delaware Buckeye Valley 62, Sparta Highland 38

Dover 58, N. Can. Hoover 51

E. Liverpool 67, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46

Elyria Cath. 71, Medina Buckeye 52

Euclid 75, Beachwood 62

Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Centerburg 49

Garrettsville Garfield 66, Middlefield Cardinal 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Willoughby S. 54

Gibsonburg 45, Tontogany Otsego 44

Hebron Lakewood 70, Sugar Grove Berne Union 55

Hubbard 77, Youngs. Valley Christian 60

Hudson WRA 99, Chagrin Falls Kenston 90

Johnstown-Monroe 49, Hartley 37

Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Mansfield Temple Christian 35

Kinsman Badger 89, Cortland Maplewood 45

Kirtland 65, Geneva 59

Lakewood 55, Medina 54

Lewis Center Olentangy 63, Cols. Centennial 59

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Uhrichsville Claymont 56

Louisville Aquinas 51, Ravenna SE 30

Madison 98, Ashtabula Edgewood 68

Malvern 73, Hanoverton United 48

Mansfield Sr. 66, Shelby 59, 2

Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66

Mt. Gilead 65, Utica 55

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Cory-Rawson 58

New Middletown Spring. 65, Girard 57

New Philadelphia 47, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46

Newark Cath. 91, Cardington-Lincoln 72

Peninsula Woodridge 64, Mantua Crestwood 57

Perry 88, Eastlake N. 46

Poland Seminary 53, Austintown Fitch 44

Richmond Hts. 64, Massillon Jackson 59

Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Sheffield Brookside 52

Salem 69, E. Palestine 47

Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, New Matamoras Frontier 58

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 55, Carlisle 42

Spring. Shawnee 60, Spring. Greenon 53

Struthers 72, Salineville Southern 52

Tallmadge 66, Akr. East 58

W. Carrollton 79, Bellefontaine 58

Warren Howland 58, Austintown Fitch 52

Westerville Cent. 47, Dublin Scioto 42

Westlake 65, Bay Village Bay 57

Youngs. Chaney High School 88, Youngs. Liberty 46

Zanesville Maysville 62, Cambridge 54

Athens 62, Marietta 36

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Hillsboro 38

New Lexington 53, Thornville Sheridan 43

Waverly 59, Gallipolis Gallia 49

Albany Alexander 44, Ironton Rock Hill 30

Frankfort Adena 73, Lynchburg-Clay 51

S. Point 64, Southeastern 44

Seaman N. Adams 66, Nelsonville-York 42

Beaver Eastern 57, Portsmouth Clay 50

Crown City S. Gallia 55, Manchester 37

Franklin Furnace Green 66, Portsmouth Sciotoville 37

Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, 0

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Arlington

Other NW Ohio Games

Bucyrus at Crestline

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ashland Mapleton

Fairview at Montpelier

Kidron Central Christian at West Holmes

North Baltimore at Seneca East

Ottoville at Tinora

Paulding at Edgerton

River Valley at Galion Northmor

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Van Buren

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Findlay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Carey

Mohawk at Ridgedale

Wynford at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Fostoria Senior

Lake at Genoa

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson

Columbus Grove at Ada

Lincolnview at Paulding

Spencerville at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Swanton

Bryan at Evergreen

Delta at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Kenton

Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial at Defiance

Van Wert at Celina

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Lakota at Old Fort

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at New Knoxville

Minster at Parkway

New Bremen at Coldwater

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Springfield at Sylvania Southview

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

New London at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Pettisville

Fayette at North Central

Montpelier at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Perry

Fort Jennings at Leipsic

Fort Recovery at South Adams, Ind.

Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Hicksville at Miller City

Huron at Milan Edison

Kalida at Fairview

Mansfield Madison at Ontario

Mansfield Senior at Massillon Jackson

Monclova Christian at Lima Temple Christian

Shelby at Lexington

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Saturday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Cent. Cath. at Defiance

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Ashland Mapleton

McComb at Lima Perry

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland St. Ignatius

Toledo Waite at Massillon Washington

Van Buren at Fort Recovery

PREP HOCKEY

State Poll

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (9) 99

2. Upper Arlington (1) 90

3. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 81

4. Lakewood St. Edward 69

5. Mentor 48

6. Col. St. Charles Prep 46

7. Olentangy Liberty 33

8. Toledo St. John’s 30

9. Sylvania Northview 28

10. Toledo St. Francis 12

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Monday’s RESULTS

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146

Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159

Toronto 61 31 22 8 70 213 204

Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201

Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190

Montreal 62 27 27 8 62 187 192

Ottawa 60 21 28 11 53 163 204

Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 58 37 15 6 80 196 154

Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180

Philadelphia 60 33 20 7 73 198 178

N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159

Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164

Columbus 61 30 19 12 72 156 155

N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181

New Jersey 59 22 27 10 54 162 207

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 60 33 17 10 76 190 172

Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151

Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164

Winnipeg 61 31 25 5 67 185 184

Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191

Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187

Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183

Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185

Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167

San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194

Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186

Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Results

Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Florida 5, San Jose 3

Calgary 6, Anaheim 4

Vegas 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3

Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30

Florida at Anaheim, 10

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 10

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Washington, 7

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7

San Jose at New Jersey, 7

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30

Arizona at St. Louis, 8

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7:30

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30

Boston at Calgary, 9

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9

Colorado at Anaheim, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (20) 25-1 761 1

2. Baylor (8) 23-1 746 2

3. Oregon (3) 24-2 725 3

4. Stanford 23-3 653 7

5. UConn 21-3 650 6

6. Louisville 23-3 611 9

7. UCLA 22-3 572 8

8. Maryland 22-4 537 10

9. Mississippi State 22-4 515 5

10. N.C. State 22-3 500 4

11. Arizona 21-4 462 12

12. DePaul 24-3 428 13

13. Gonzaga 25-2 365 15

14. Oregon State 19-7 318 11

15. South Dakota 24-2 305 16

16. Kentucky 19-5 288 19

17. Texas A&M 20-5 259 18

18. Missouri State 21-3 258 17

18. Florida State 20-5 258 14

20. Northwestern 22-3 219 21

21. Iowa 21-5 141 20

22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 140 22

23. Princeton 19-1 117 25

24. Arizona State 18-8 95 24

25. Arkansas 20-5 74 —

Others receiving votes: Indiana 36, TCU 11, Stony Brook 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 6, LSU 4, Troy 1, Tennessee 1, Ohio State 1, Fresno State 1.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albertus Magnus 97, Emmanuel 82

Brooklyn 108, Medgar Evers 77

Bryant 61, Merrimack 52

Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59

CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Cazenovia 78, Cobleskill 56

Eastern 80, DeSales 71

Hood 93, Stevenson 73

Illinois 62, Penn St. 56

Maryland 76, Northwestern 67

Messiah 84, Lebanon Valley 78

Misericordia 89, Kings (Pa.) 73

Morrisville St. 87, KC 71

Penn College 92, Gallaudet 60

Penn St.-Abington 65, Lancaster Bible 44

Penn St.-Harrisburg 111, Penn St.-Berks 67

Saint Joseph’s 73, Davidson 72

St. Francis (NY) 87, LIU 77

St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71

UMass 67, Saint Louis 63

Utica 94, Houghton 66

Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61

West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47

Widener 84, Arcadia 82

Wilkes 83, Delaware Valley 68

SOUTH

Berea 66, Covenant 60

Florida 73, Arkansas 59

Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67

NC Wesleyan 76, Greensboro 70

Piedmont 78, Maryville (Tenn.) 53

Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61

MIDWEST

Akron 71, W. Michigan 67

Aurora 81, Edgewood 77

Cornell (Iowa) 76, Monmouth (Ill.) 72, OT

E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49

GLCC 107, Finlandia 75

Grinnell 107, Beloit 94

Nyack 74, Concordia (Neb.) 61

Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69

Ripon 88, Lake Forest 71

Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65

FAR WEST

Texas Rio Grande Valley 93, Texas-Permian Basin 80

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

St. Peter’s 66, Fairfield 63, OT

SOUTH

Campbell 61, Winthrop 58

Charleston Southern 56, UNC-Asheville 54

Hampton 86, SC-Upstate 73

Presbyterian 64, Gardner-Webb 49

Radford 88, Longwood 76

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62

Cincinnati 74, Houston 65

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UT Keith Grieshaber to a contract extension. Signed RHP Casey Delgago.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/3B Chris Kwitzer.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Dustin Molleken.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Steve Brown.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.

DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.

Tennis

World TeamTennis

WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.

College

CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.

KANSAS — Named Jonathan Wallace special teams and running backs coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon receivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Named Vic So’oto defensive line coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Steve Caldwell assistant director of life skills and character development.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Fostoria 59, Elmwood 36

(7th) Elmwood 50, Fostoria 39