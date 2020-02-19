By TED RADICK

VANLUE — Emma Biller wasn’t about to let it end like that.

Not writhing on the basketball floor, clutching a left knee that felt like someone had hit it with a flamethrower. No, the Vanlue senior decided right away that she was going to do whatever it took to get back.

Biller wound up missing 13 days, and three games, with a torn ACL. Braced up and still in pain, limited in her ability to jump, she’ll be out there tonight as the Wildcats begin the postseason against Maumee Valley Country Day in an 8 p.m. game at Carey High School.

It was Jan. 16 when Vanlue visited Liberty-Benton for a Blanchard Valley Conference matchup.

“I was really excited for the game,” Biller said. “Playing Liberty-Benton, it’s always fun because no one expects you to win, especially being from Vanlue. Everyone probably expects us to get crushed. I’ve always looked forward to playing L-B, because I’ve always thought we could shock everyone and win.

“First quarter, they’re off to a hot start making a bunch of 3-pointers. It wasn’t going so well for us. I was hoping to bring the team up a little bit. I was dribbling down the court, I jump-stopped — and I just felt a pop in my knee. When I felt the pop — and I heard it, too — I knew something wasn’t right.”

Vanlue coach Zack Bame knew something was off as well. Biller, who is Vanlue’s career leader in rebounds with 883 and recently surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career, is often in the thick of the action and gets knocked down a lot. She always got up, but not this time.

“It was a non-contact play, right at midcourt,” Bame said. “Usually you don’t see Emma go down that easily, but she just sort of collapsed. You could tell it wasn’t normal. Usually she’ll get up, shake it off, get right back at it. Something wasn’t right.”

Biller said on a scale of one to 10, her knee felt on fire.

“When it first happened, it was probably a solid nine,” she said. “It was not good. I had to get off the court and walk back to the trainer’s room, and that was not enjoyable for me. It was a lot of pain.

“There was a lot of emotions. I was so close to some of the goals I had set for myself. This is my passion, this is what I love, and I wasn’t ready for it to end.”

A trip the next day to Northwest Ohio Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Findlay for an MRI confirmed the ligament tear. If there was a silver lining, it was that Biller didn’t suffer a meniscus tear that certainly would have ended her season. Rehab could begin immediately.

Biller made it back on Jan. 30 to play spot minutes as the Wildcats played at McComb. That was the result of a lot of therapy, a lot of ice and the realization that knee pain was going to be part of the equation.

Biller was back at NWO the day after the MRI results came in for initial discussions about rehabilitation.

“I go in there, and the doctor says, listen, you’re 22 points away from 1,000, your birthday is March 22 and you wear No. 22. That’s a lot of 22s,” Biller recalled with a laugh. “He said, ‘we’re getting you back on the court, it’s your senior year so let’s have you finish.’ I was absolutely on board. That same day, we started therapy.

“They gave me stretches to do at home, three times a day. One of the hardest things for me was just sitting in a chair, and trying to slide my heel back to the chair. It was so hard, at first, for me to bring my knee all the way that far back. I just couldn’t do it.”

Biller worked at strengthening her left quadriceps muscles to build strength around the knee joint.

“We used exercise bands with leg kicks, increasing the reps every day,” she said.

“Close to two weeks in, I asked my therapist ‘When do you think they’ll let me play?’ I knew the season was winding down. She told me maybe two weeks, and I was discouraged. The season would be over by then.

“My dad called the doctor, and he said I’d be back sooner than that. The next day at therapy, it was the night we played McComb. So at therapy I ran, I jumped, I pivoted, I did a lot more dynamic stuff than I had been doing. They cleared me to play a minute or two at a time.”

Bame was encouraged by this news, but still cautious.

“When she first said that she was going to come back, I said that was fine as long as you, your parents and your doctors are all on the same page,” Bame said. “I can’t be the one making all those decisions.

“The first game back, against McComb, she had done some stuff off to the side but she really hadn’t had a full-blown practice. She had about two minutes a quarter, so she played about eight minutes, and it didn’t seem to faze her a bit.”

Bame chuckled as he related Biller’s reaction to her game against the Panthers.

“She came up to me afterwards and said, ‘Well, that wasn’t that good,'” Bame said. “I mean, she had four points, five rebounds, two blocks, two assists and two steals in eight minutes. You multiply that times four, and that’s a pretty good night for most people.”

Biller’s playing time has increased every game since. No, she won’t be doing any twisting, turning drives to the basket. But she’s out there, she’s grabbing rebounds — Biller led the BVC with an average of 12.0 rebounds per game and earlier this week was named first team all-BVC — and she’s doing what she can for her team.

“This means a lot to me, because like I said this sport is my passion,” Biller said. “Even to know I worked myself back to being able to play, I was kind of proud of myself for that. Even if I hadn’t gotten my 1,000th point, even if I didn’t get to play one last game with my teammates, I am really proud that I gave this a shot. I’m grateful for the support I’ve gotten, from my parents and my teammates.

“At first, I wanted to be a little selfish and get back and score my 22 points to get to 1,000. I had a talk with my dad, and he made me realize that 1,000 is just a number and it was really more about simply playing the game. You only get to be in high school once. Once I realized that, this whole ‘coming back’ thing became about my team. Yes, getting to 1,000 was important to me, but I put it on the back burner. I was just happy to be playing basketball with my team. This is my home, this is where I belong and this is where I want to be, surrounded by my basketball family.”

And maybe this won’t be the end of basketball for Biller. She’ll attend Ohio Northern University in the fall with an intent to major in pharmacy, and has been in touch with the basketball staff there. Nothing’s certain, but Biller may play at ONU.

Meanwhile, Bame is glad to have Biller playing right now.

“Going from game to game, you can see the confidence level building,” he said. “Emma knows what she can and can’t do a little better at this point. She’s limited in her ability to jump right now, but she’s smart enough to put herself in a position to get a rebound.”

